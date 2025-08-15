ADVERTISEMENT

Would you want to be close to your mom on your wedding night? I must say, that’s a no for me. They say weddings bring people together, but sometimes, they bring people way too close.

For some moms, the definition of “close” doesn’t just mean emotional support; it literally means requesting a hotel room right next door to the newlyweds on their wedding night.

Just like one Redditor’s mom did, saying she might “miss her baby” on her wedding night, planning to book the hotel room right next door to her daughter and her new husband. Okay, I’ve officially heard it all.

Weddings bring families together, but sometimes dangerously close to your personal space

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One bride bans her mom from booking the room next to the honeymoon suite, as she wants to be close to her daughter during the wedding night

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The attention-seeking mom inserts herself in every detail related to the wedding and tries to make everything about herself

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“I might miss my baby”: The woman’s mom wants to book the hotel room right next to the newlywed suite to be close to her daughter

Image credits: sorindarii / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman tells her mom there is absolutely no way she wants to be near her on her wedding night, but is bashed online for it

Image credits: dersey-shore

The woman and her fiancé contact the hotel and make sure the mom can’t book the room right next to theirs

The OP (original poster), a 28-year-old only child, had already been dealing with the obstacle course known as planning a wedding with a controlling parent. Her mom had strong and loud opinions about everything from the guest list to the filling of the cake. She even lobbied for her own reception “entrance” song, and apparently, “God Save the Queen” was a serious contender.

Her latest demand? A request to be physically stationed next to the couple’s honeymoon suite. Not in a sweet “I’ll be there if you need me” way, but more like “let’s hang out on your wedding night” way. You can imagine the OP shut it down. In her own words, it was an “absolutely not!”

But the reason wasn’t what most people might think. Although let’s be real, a bit of privacy is nice on your wedding night. It was more about having a stress-free, no-drama bubble. The last thing anyone wants after saying “I do” is to be interrupted, mid-romance, by a knock on the door from mom because she’s “lonely.”

Of course, this didn’t go over well. The OP’s mom had a meltdown, complete with accusations of disloyalty, claims that her new husband was “taking her away forever,” and some passive-aggressive Instagram posts about the importance of family. As if that weren’t enough, mom tossed in a very uncomfortable comment about overhearing the couple’s intimacy.

If you think that’s a lot, you’re right. But thankfully, the OP and her fiancé aren’t just hoping mom forgets about her request. They’ve already decided to alert the hotel to ensure her room isn’t anywhere near theirs. A smart move, I have to say.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But why do some parents struggle to let go? Well, when adult kids move out, some parents feel like they’ve been demoted to a “supporting role” in their child’s life. That’s Empty Nest Syndrome in action; it’s not an official medical condition, but the feelings are very real. Without the daily chaos of parenting, they can feel lonely, useless, or even panicky.

Weddings are major triggers, but so is seeing their child make big life decisions without them, or realizing their “baby” now has someone else as their go-to person. It’s basically a grief process, except no one dies,; they just learn to pay their own bills. But eventually, parents usually accept that their kids have their own lives. That is, if you’re not dealing with a narcissistic parent.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not throwing out any diagnosis here, I’ll leave that to the pros, but the OP’s mom sure ticks some boxes. Narcissistic parents have a gift for making everything about them – birthdays, graduations, even your wedding. They thrive on being the center of attention and will happily hijack your big moments for an ego boost.

If you agree with them and you’re showered with praise, defy them and you’re met with guilt trips, criticism, or icy silence. They cross every boundary you set, twist your achievements into their bragging rights, and even publicly embarrass you if it keeps them feeling superior. It’s less about parenting and more about keeping their supply of validation flowing, no matter the cost to you.

So, what do you think of this story? Would you want your mom next to you on your wedding night? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she should put her mom on an info diet and even change hotels if she can