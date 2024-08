ADVERTISEMENT

Living your life by mooching off of someone else’s hard work is frowned upon. But considering yourself superior just because your bills get paid by a family member’s efforts really just shows what kind of person you are. And when you live this way, karma doesn’t show any kindness in return.

Just like the original poster’s (OP) aunt and her family who lived off of her grandparents and thought they were entitled because of it. But one day, the elderly couple decided to sell their business, and the aunt might just go utterly broke!

The poster of this story mentioned that her grandparents started their business when they were young and worked hard till they were successful

Out of their 3 kids, the poster’s mom and uncle left after growing up, unlike her aunt who stayed with them

The aunt had lived off of everything the grandparents built, and yet, she and her kids only talk to them when they need money

When the grandparents decided to sell their business on which the aunt and family lived rent-free, they thought it was unfair, but not about how the elderly couple was finally getting a break

They always thought of it as their own money but now they are probably going to go completely broke

In today’s story, Reddit user Spiritual_Pickle4405 tells us that her grandparents started their own business when they were young, and after putting in a lot of effort, they were successful. Now, these hard workers had 3 kids. OP’s mom and uncle moved away after growing up, but her aunt stayed in the business.

This aunt, her husband, and their kids had been living off of the hard-working grandparents, including even the house that they live in. And surprisingly, this was going on for the past 30-35 years. But sadly, this family only spoke to the elderly couple when they needed money and they always expected everything without any hard work. Some people can be just like leeches!

But nobody can slip through karma’s grasp and when it came calling on them, it came down hard! Because the grandparents decided to sell off their business and finally retire. Now the entitled family was caught in a twist as they might go broke and lose everything.

The poster mentioned that they always thought of themselves as superior thinking that it was “their money”, when really, it was all the grandparents’ efforts. Even in this situation, they thought that the couple selling the business was unfair to them, but ignored the fact that the grandparents were finally getting a break from a lifetime of hard work.

As the toxic family was probably going to be penniless soon, the poster mentioned that she was happy as they deserved it for their behavior. The story gained a lot of attention after she posted it on Reddit.

As per Verywell Mind, “A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on the belief that someone deserves special treatment or recognition for something they didn’t earn. People with this mindset believe that the world owes them without giving anything in return.”

That sounds just like the aunt and her family. Many people condemned them for their extreme sense of entitlement. They were more furious at the fact that they mooched off of the grandparents’ hard work. But the fun part was when OP mentioned that they were removed from the will and everything was going to be left to all the grandkids.

According to P. Mark Accettura, author and attorney, “When it comes to inheritance, families can sometimes find themselves behaving terribly. Even when conflict isn’t overt, nearly every family seems to have some tension percolating beneath the surface when facing inheritance issues.”

Looking at this, the Redditors were right to warn OP that the toxic family might start a conflict when they find out about the will. Some people also mentioned that the grandparents shouldn’t have encouraged them in the first place. They should’ve stopped offering them everything when they sensed that it was getting too much.

According to MedicineNet, “Spoiled children sometimes fail to learn responsible behavior. When they become adults, they may lack emotional maturity and struggle to manage essential responsibilities like work, finances, and family.” So, looks like the Redditors were right again! Do you agree with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Redditors called out the entitled aunt and cousin but also felt that the grandparents had enabled them before by not asking them to fend for themselves

