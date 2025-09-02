ADVERTISEMENT

Five years ago, the whole world stopped when COVID-19 hit us. You probably remember it pretty well; we don’t have to rehash it.

Now, all these years later, the disease is still around, even if not as commonly as before. Today’s poster is one of those folks who accidentally got it during a festival. It wouldn’t have been such a big problem if not for a wedding she was supposed to attend in a few days, which left her pondering — would it be so bad to go even with a positive test?

More info: Mumsnet

While the peak of COVID-19 is in the past, it doesn’t mean that the disease isn’t around anymore

Here, this woman got infected with it during a festival she attended

Her symptoms weren’t too terrible, so it wouldn’t have been a big deal if it weren’t for an event she was invited to

She had to attend a wedding in a few days, but not wasn’t sure if she could

Groom said it was OK, while her best friend said the exact opposite, which complicated the woman’s decision making

After the OP attended the festival, she started feeling a little under the weather with cold symptoms. It seemed that she caught something during the event, which isn’t even that uncommon.

In fact, there’s even a whole term for it, “Festival Flu”. It can refer to various illnesses, not only flu, from cold to more serious infections. Basically, anything that causes symptoms like coughing, sneezing, sore throat, runny nose, and fever, to mention a few.

In the case of the original poster, her festival flu turned out to be COVID-19. Oh, we haven’t heard that name in a while… According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of the week ending on August 23rd, 2025, in the United States, around 11% of COVID-19 tests were positive. So, the numbers are nowhere close to those that once were, but they aren’t 0 either.

Apparently, the OP drew a short straw and became one of those folks who got coronavirus in 2025. Since the symptoms, besides the typical ones of a cold, weren’t that bad, there is nothing really to worry about.

Well, there is something. The thing is that both the OP and her partner had to attend a wedding, but she was not sure whether she could. After all, COVID-19 is an infectious disease.

To help make things clearer regarding this question, the couple reached out to the groom of the wedding they were supposed to attend. He let them know that he didn’t mind if she came with a positive COVID-19 test. As he put it, among 90 guests, there were enough chances of someone else having it too; the original poster having it was not such a big deal.

So, you would think that the couple decided to go, just like the groom suggested. Their decision was made more difficult by the author’s best friend expressing that she would be disappointed in her if she ended up going. Quite a lot of pressure, isn’t it?

The additional arguments of the friend were that it was a wedding where the OP doesn’t really know anyone, so it’s not like she’d be missing a reunion with people she hasn’t seen in a while. Plus, it wasn’t like she was completely asymptomatic – she had cold symptoms, which could not only be infectious for others, but uncomfortable for the woman herself.

So, not being able to make up her mind, the lady reached out to netizens – they always have an opinion on things. This time wasn’t an exception.

Their general consensus was that the OP shouldn’t go to the wedding. It’s a place where some vulnerable folks, like elders, can be exposed to a disease that once stopped the whole world, which is kind of immoral. And, well, with their pressure, she ended up making her mind up not to go.

Do you think she made the right choice? What would you have done in her place? Share all your takes with us in the comments.

She reached out to netizens, who quickly had an answer — she shouldn’t go, which she listened to

