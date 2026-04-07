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“Thirst Traps From Space”: Astronaut’s Ripped Physique During Moon Mission Sparks Frenzy
Astronaut with a ripped physique taking photos inside spacecraft, showcasing strength and focus during space mission.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

“Thirst Traps From Space”: Astronaut’s Ripped Physique During Moon Mission Sparks Frenzy

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Space enthusiasts have declared astronaut Christina Koch their new crush after a picture of her muscular arm went viral this week.

Koch is part of NASA’s ongoing Artemis II expedition alongside her colleagues Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen.

The mission, launched on April 1, marks the return of humans to the lunar vicinity for the first time since 1972’s Apollo 17 journey.

Highlights
  • Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch’s toned arm had netizens swooning and calling her their new crush.
  • The photo followed a similar reaction around pilot Victor Glover, who accidentally appeared bathing on a live space camera.
  • The lighthearted moments came after the mission faced a major issue shortly after launch.

Netizens have reacted enthusiastically to Koch’s photo, with one commenting, “She’s ripped,” and another adding, “Thirst traps from space. What an age we live in.”

RELATED:

    Social media swooned over Christina Koch’s photo from space

    Three astronauts in orange space suits walking and waving, showcasing their ripped physiques during moon mission preparations.

    Image credits: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

    The picture in question showed Koch donning half-sleeved NASA gear and holding a Nikon camera as she attempted to capture her surroundings from the spacecraft, Orion.

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    Her bulked-up arm was documented in a screenshot during a livestream of the mission and shared online by an X user named AstrasDoctor.

    Comments under the post were nothing but positive.

    Astronaut in orange suit posing confidently with a focused expression, showcasing a strong and ripped physique in space gear.

    Image credits: NASA

    “I have nothing appropriate to say,” one said, while another noted, “She doesn’t skip arm day.”

    “That woman is my crush,” a third remarked.

    “My new fav pic EVER,” declared a fourth.

    Astronaut with a muscular arm holding a camera inside spacecraft, showcasing ripped physique during space mission.

    Image credits: NASA

    “This picture of Christina Koch convinced me to do push-ups every day,” wrote a fifth.

    The sentiment was echoed by the next, who demanded, “Christina, drop your gym routine.”

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    “Absolute build,” a separate user commented.

    NASA shared another image of Christina Koch, taken just after her workout, continuing the buzz

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning thirst traps from space, highlighting an astronaut’s ripped physique during a moon mission.

    Image credits: RebelTransbian

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    Astronaut with ripped physique using a tablet inside spacecraft during moon mission highlighting thirst traps from space.

    Image credits: NASA

    “This latest photo from our NASA Artemis II mission shows @Astro_Christina right after her workout as she prepares for tomorrow’s lunar flyby,” the US space agency captioned the picture.

    Comments under the post labeled Koch “Diva,” “Legend,” and “Iconic.”

    Koch’s impressive figure comes as no surprise, as her NASA bio provides substantial information about her athletic hobbies.

    Comment on social media post reading she’s got that vibe with a sunglasses emoji.

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    Comment by Ray Guchata stating she is real life Wonderwoman with a fire emoji, related to astronaut's ripped physique frenzy.

    The astronaut, a mission specialist responsible for testing critical life support, navigation, and communications systems for Artemis II, enjoys surfing, rock climbing, running, backpacking, and yoga. 

    NASA made sure its astronauts stayed active in space by installing a flywheel in the spacecraft. 

    Two photographers wearing moon-themed shirts capturing images, highlighting astronaut's ripped physique and space mission.

    Image credits: NASA

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    The device comes with a simple cable-based mechanism that supports exercises such as rowing and resistance movements like squats and deadlifts. 

    Koch’s other interests include community service, photography, and travel.

    Before Koch, astronaut Victor Glover garnered similar reactions from viewers after taking a shower in space 

    Astronaut in blue NASA flight suit with patches and sunglasses smiling outdoors near spacecraft during space mission.

    Image credits: Getty/Joe Raedle

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    After his workout on April 3, Victor Glover, the pilot for the Artemis II mission, suddenly took off his shirt in full view of a live camera feed.

    He proceeded to take a towel bath as some of his fellow astronauts wrapped lunch in the background.

    Astronaut with ripped physique aboard spacecraft during moon mission, showcasing impressive fitness in zero gravity environment.

    Image credits: VideoFromSpace

    Mission controller Christina Birch cut the live feed of Glover’s personal moment, telling the crew, “Courtesy call, not knowing your preference, we did have a video of Victor, which we have stopped from going out.”

    This informed viewers that Glover wasn’t supposed to be taking an on-camera bath.

    @spacedotcom Victor Glover shows how the Artemis 2 astronauts exercise and bathe in the Orion spacecraft as they travel to the moon #victorglover#artemis2#artemisii#nasa#spacenews♬ Bon Bon – Fcukers
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    Not caring about the detail, though, one of them commented, “OMG, please let him exercise a lot.”

    “One rep for a man, a whole set for mankind,” another wrote.

    A third joked that he was too attractive for a shirt before pleading, “Ladies, please, he’s a married man,” then adding with a wink emoji, “But I understand.”

    Tweet text about a nine-day space mission, referencing astronaut's ripped physique sparking social media frenzy.

    Image credits: WH_NursingStaff

    Astronaut posing with arms crossed aboard spacecraft, showing ripped physique during space mission with high-tech equipment visible.

    Image credits: astrovicglover

    Reid Wiseman, the commander of the spacecraft, told mission control that the crew does not mind Victor’s video being public, but stated he understood if it needed to be restricted.

    Glover, notably, is a US Navy captain who made history by becoming the first Black man to fly around the Moon.

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    The photos of the crew came after the mission faced a major problem right after its launch

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

    Minutes after Artemis II took off earlier this month, astronauts told mission control the spacecraft’s toilet warning light was on.

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    “The toilet fan is reported to be jammed,” NASA spokesperson Gary Jordan noted during the live mission commentary.

    “Now the ground teams are coming up with instructions on how to get into the fan and clear that area to revive the toilet for the mission,” he added.

    NASA astronaut inside spaceship bathroom, highlighting space mission and astronaut's ripped physique in zero gravity environment

    Image credits: MmisterNobody

    Norm Knight, NASA’s director of flight operations, then explained that the malfunction was a result of a controller issue. 

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    It was then confirmed that the toilet could still be used to pass stool, but not for liquid excretion.

    Moments later, Koch managed to repair the high-tech toilet with the help of mission control.

    Netizens did not hold back from commenting on the mishap, with one writing, “NASA made astronauts test human bladder endurance.”

    A second added, “They conquered space but couldn’t manage a running bathroom.” 

    “One toilet. One mission. Big problem,” a third jested.

    “We have an astronaut celebrity,” a netizen said about Christina 

    Tweet from user kim possible humorously crediting astronaut Christina Koch's huge biceps for inspiring stair climbing, highlighting ripped physique.

    Image credits: kimprobablynot

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    Tweet by user y stating intelligence is attractive, highlighting astronaut's ripped physique in a space-related social media post.

    Image credits: ysuckme

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    Tweet showing user commenting on an astronaut celebrity, related to thirst traps from space and ripped physique frenzy.

    Image credits: LBHG346

    Tweet showing excitement about astronaut Christina Koch working out near the moon, highlighting her ripped physique in space.

    Image credits: novilunars

    Tweet praising astronaut Victor’s ripped physique during moon mission, highlighting fit and strong appearance in social media post.

    Image credits: Kayzeeishere

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    Astronaut showing ripped physique while training in zero gravity during space mission, highlighting discipline and elite fitness.

    Image credits: LarrryOmooba

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    Astronaut showing ripped physique during moon mission, sparking social media frenzy and global attention.

    Image credits: j_exantus

    Social media post praising astronaut's ripped physique from moon mission inspiring daily push-ups and fitness motivation.

    Image credits: chryssoberyl

    Tweet discussing a life and death situation with teamwork to fix it and mention of a plushie, posted on April 3, 2026.

    Image credits: Altair1945

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    Yawning dog lying on a bed with blankets, illustrating thirst traps from space and astronaut ripped physique buzz.

    Image credits: AwkwardLesbi

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    Tweet by Mihir reacting to astronaut Christina’s arm workout routine with excitement and praise for her ripped physique.

    Image credits: mihirneal

    Tweet by user Pirate Lady expressing surprise with the phrase Jesus Christ, related to astronaut’s ripped physique thirst traps from space.

    Image credits: SisterBong

    Screenshot of a tweet praising women with ripped physiques, reflecting the frenzy over astronaut’s space thirst traps.

    Image credits: nortonbreads

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    Reply on social media praising astronaut's ripped physique during moon mission sparking frenzy with the phrase that woman is my crush.

    Image credits: agu19200

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    Tweet by user Priest praising a girl boss for fixing the toilet, showcasing confidence and capability in everyday tasks.

    Image credits: PriesttPriestt

    Astronaut showing ripped physique in space during moon mission, sparking frenzy and capturing global attention.

    Image credits: xhogrider

    Tweet showing astronaut working out in capsule heading to the Moon, highlighting ripped physique and space workout dedication.

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    Image credits: atghosh

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Folks, you don't get to be an astronaut by neglecting your body. Trust me, they are all in amazing shape.

    1
    1point
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    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. they lose muscle mass the whole time, even with working out. They get in shape before so they are still in good shape upon their return. Imagine the ISS crew coming back to Earth after months in zero gravity.

    1
    1point
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    User avatar
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Folks, you don't get to be an astronaut by neglecting your body. Trust me, they are all in amazing shape.

    1
    1point
    reply
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. they lose muscle mass the whole time, even with working out. They get in shape before so they are still in good shape upon their return. Imagine the ISS crew coming back to Earth after months in zero gravity.

    1
    1point
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