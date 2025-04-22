Today, instead of focusing on the overly broad topic of wrong assumptions, let's make it a little less niche and just talk about what wrong things men believed about women until they were proven wrong. Even with this narrowing, it's still a rather broad topic, which only means that we have plenty of interesting takes to read today. So, let's jump in!

People are different; it's no profound secret. And so, from time to time, we make wrong assumptions about each other based on our experiences, beliefs, and values .

#1 That all women are the same. "Women want," how about you talk to the woman you're actually trying to pursue?

RELATED:

#2 That they are almost a completely different species. Men and women are more alike than any side like to admit.

#3 That taking birth control is always a safe option for women.



It's not! Birth control can have serious effects on our hormones. It can cause blood clots. IUD's are painful to get put in and removed. Pills can lead to hormone withdrawals, causing major migraines and uncontrollable mood fluctuations.



There is a danger to birth control.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a human level, men and women are the same. We are all just humans who deserve equal rights, opportunities, and other things like that. Hopefully, you get the gist. At the same time, there are some distinct differences between them (whose existence doesn’t permit discrimination!). For instance, men and women have some biological differences, most notably with the reproductive system. It should be noted when we bring this up that we only have differences between sexes in mind; we are not talking about various gender identities; that’s a whole other topic.

#4 That just because they're friendly it doesn't mean they want to bear your child.

#5 That certain things traditionally done by women are easier for us, like no it’s not easier for me to stay up all night with the baby, not easier for me to juggle work with taking care of kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 That expressing strong emotions means we're now incapable of rational thought and should therefore be ignored. Yes, I'm crying. I'm crying because I'm upset, but I'll still be able to set out for you the how, when, why, and what I'd appreciate moving forward.



With some men, it's like they see tears and there's a loud, authoritative voice that booms in their heads, "She's emotional. Nothing she says makes sense from this moment on." On the flip side, if we force down our feelings to speak calmly, those same men will also hear a voice saying, "Well, she doesn't look all that bothered, so this probably doesn't matter much.".

Not to mention the gender (or sexes) roles that are very prevalent in society even nowadays. From the time girls and boys are little, they are told that certain things can be done only by one of the sexes or that they have to act in a certain manner that’s expected of their gender, and not the other way around. ADVERTISEMENT With time, such toxic lessons get ingrained in the mind, and gender norms become prevalent within people, even if they’re nonsensical. In fact, Wikipedia is listed as a phenomenon that belongs under the umbrella of discrimination discourse.

#7 That we're hairless. Most, if not all, of us have hair. EVERYWHERE. Yes, hairy women exist. We're not dirty, or single, or insane. We're literally humans. I don't understand how men pick on women for having peach fuzz, hair on their backs, hair on their buttocks, etc. Some men think women come as they're shown in [adult media].

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Basically anything a man in an online video is saying about women as a whole



He is not trying to help you get dates. He is trying to make you bitter and miserable so you keep failing, so you come back and give him views and/or money. Very few women want to be treated like a commodity or disrespected so stop listening to men telling you to disrespect women.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I saw a video of a man just enjoying a bonfire on his own... There were comments like "women would never understand".



Not me with my bonfire sitting out alone in the backyard. Nothing like building a good a*s bonfire, it touches a primitive feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, this drives quite a rift between the sexes in society, which leads to some misunderstandings from time to time. For example, one party has wrong assumptions about the other. That’s what today’s list is about – wrong assumptions. To be more specific, men assumed incorrect things about women and, fortunately, were shown how inaccurate their beliefs were.

#10 That dating is entertainment. It’s not. It’s a lot of work. And men aren’t competing with other men. They’re competing with the sense of peace and freedom women have when they’re not in a relationship. Unless you bring that peace, comfort and freedom to the table, she won’t stay. Doesn’t matter how good the [intercourse] is.



Edit- Wow… just wow. I gave a really simple answer on a very nuanced topic. And it 100% goes both ways. One person’s freedom is another person’s jail. I think most people just want peace, connection and kindness in their lives, however that looks for them. And honestly, I hope everyone finds it for themselves. The world could use some more joy and peace these days….

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 That we don't enjoy things they like. I love Pokemon, Reading comics and watching anime.

#12 Men think women are as visual as them. We're not.



I saw a video a while back that had a very stereotypical "cowboy" dancing with his lady, holding her tenderly, spinning her round gently, and looking so in love. Of course, the comment section was filled with women saying they wished they had a man like that, only for loads of men to upload videos as a response with them dressed as cowboys.



We didn't like the video because the man was dressed like a cowboy. We liked the video because of how sweet and tender he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In this collection of short stories, you will find things like men believing that all women are basically the same or that they’re basically different species from men. Of course, there’s a story about a man believing that all women are gold diggers, too. We hopefully don’t have to tell you that such an idea is nonsense, do we? But have you ever wondered where it even comes from? After all, not all women are those so-called gold diggers. Actually, men are more likely to be them than women, and yet the stereotype is more prevalent in women. Well, someone on Reddit also wondered about a similar thing and got quite a few interesting theories as answers. We especially liked one of them.

#13 That women are not as sexual or as interested in [intercourse] as men are.



Most women pretend to be more vanilla than they actually are in order to avoid judgement, especially in some cultures or countries, but rest assured we can be just as filthy minded (if not worse) than men.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 When she comes fully waxed, lotioned up, in a matching bra/panty set, and they think they’re slick for charming her into hooking up.



Do you really think we go about our day to day lives like that. She came prepared. At that point, you didn’t f**k her, she f****d you.

#15 That we don't crave [intercourse] as much as they do. I'm 40 and ravenous. I see you in those gray sweats.

Here, someone that’s it’s men basically punching down instead of up. Essentially, patriarchy expects men to be masculine – assertive, financially successful, stable, and all things like that. And so, instead of blaming the system, men blame women for expecting those gender norms of them, dubbing them as gold diggers. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Well, that’s just a theory coming from a netizen, but who knows, they might be onto something, right? At once, it’s also one of the wrong assumptions that are featured on this list. So, we encourage you to check out the rest of them, and don’t forget to give out some upvotes!

#16 I wouldn’t say most men get this wrong, I think it’s more of an online issue, but I’ve seen this common idea online that assumes that all women have a strong support system/ don’t deal with loneliness in the way men do, which is not true. I do agree that the way social norms are in our society women are often (not always) better prepared to forge strong emotional bonds, but that doesn’t mean that everyone does, especially when mental illness comes into play.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 That when women say she’s a feminist = I hate men.

#18 That we all want kids.

#19 Pretty much any assumption that by nature of being specifically not male, we are intrinsically a particular way. We're just people. We have all the same exact feelings, impulses, struggles, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 ‘make beauty standards are so hard to meet!! you have to have a ripped body, full 6-pack, 4% body fat. that’s all they want.’



‘hey actually a LOT of women (me included) prefer a much more average physique. a ton more women than you would imagine are chubby chasers too.’



‘YOU’RE LYING GIRLS DONT LIKE DAD BODS’



the amount of times this happens.

#21 That being harassed and catcalled are compliments.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 That the reason for dressing nice and wearing makeup is to make them more attractive to men.

#23 That it's our job to make their lives more comfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 That’s it’s ok to touch us for no reason. We never asked for your hand on our back yo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 That all women are gold diggers and just into material stuff and will cheat on you. There are women out there but there that do these things but there’s WAY more that don’t. You’re just not looking for the right woman.

#26 I post thirst traps because I'm vain, not because I'm h***y.