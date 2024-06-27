Have you ever assumed that someone was too quiet and shy only to later learn that they had the most crazy personality ? Just like that, we’ve all made split-second judgments about one another at some point that may or may not be true. The problem begins when those judgments are forced onto the other person. This thread is full of people who were shocked by the baseless assumptions someone else made about them. These stories may make you overthink all the times you’ve presumed something about a person. More info: Reddit

#1 I went to walmart while taking a break from painting the nursery. I was fairly spattered in paint and trying to pick a pizza. I heard a lady tell her kid "that is why you go to school so you don't have a job like that". There are layers to just how f****d up that was. Not the least of which is house painters can make pretty decent money.

#2 Someone thought “just because I’m ugly id date anyone”.

#3 That I'm probably just some uneducated immigrant who can't speak English.



I'm Mexican, I drive a truck for a living. I make more doing this than putting my bachelor's to use. I don't talk much because I'm tired, grumpy and depressed all of the time.

It’s normal to make assumptions; our brains do it to help make sense of the world around us. There’s an interesting thing that happens to us on an everyday basis involving our unconscious mind. We collect data through our senses and match it against previous experiences to understand what may happen next. ADVERTISEMENT It’s physically impossible to stop and check the accuracy of everything we see, hear, smell, or taste because it would be very time-consuming. So, these brain shortcuts are needed for our sanity. However, the issue with these mental models is that they can hurt other people if we choose to voice our assumptions. Not all of our snap judgments will be accurate 100% of the time, and if we blurt things without evidence, it may not end well.

#4 A girl I met for a date on an app once said to me at the end of the date that I should see her again because a guy of my height won't have many options.

#5 I worked with a girl who came from a big family and when I told her that I'm an only child, she went on a rant about how I must be spoiled and that my parents "f****d me up" by doing everything for me. As if that's the only outcome that an only child could have.

#6 That I’m lazy because I really enjoy videogames. B***h, I have a full-time job, House, car, wife, and a dog. I also do most of the cooking, cleaning, dog-walking, and general chores around the house because my wife works crazy hours. Lazy my a*s.

As you’ve probably noticed from these posts, many judgments and assumptions about people don’t really reflect who they are. We form these ideas based on our lived experiences, and it colors how we see friends, family, and strangers. Since we’re so busy looking for things that confirm our beliefs about others, we also find it hard to accept if they’re not the way we assumed they were. This shows that we should probably keep our presumptions to ourselves and be willing to change them once we’ve been shown the truth.

#7 I was in target and stopped to look at a really cute swim suit for a baby that was on display in the aisle. Two older ladies passed by and one of them said “she’s way too young to have a child” nose in the air. I was in my mid 20s, probably the same age or older than she was when she had kids.

#8 That I can't possibly be smart enough to do my job (STEM) because I'm an attractive woman. (Not assuming here - have had guys say this to me explicitly.) It does help quickly weed out the a******s when I'm dating, though.

#9 Just because I have these muscular [duck]ular forearms, babes are always asking me to twist the caps off of everything. The truth, I have really soft under hands, and caps tear me up really good.

Psychologists say that people love jumping to conclusions. It’s almost a need for us to form assumptions that can help make sense of confusing situations. That’s why people make so many inferences every day without even waiting for any evidence. One prime example of an unfounded assumption was by Dr. Dionysius Lardner in the 19th century, who believed that passengers would asphyxiate if they sat in high-speed trains. What can one say? After all, we’re human and flawed, and our memories are colored by biased lenses.

#10 “No wonder you’re so *depressed* you’re a lazy millennial who thinks everything is handed to him”.

#11 My mother thought for the longest time I was gay. I have nothing against homosexuality, but this was when I was in middle school.



She even asked if I would rather look at a boy or a girl in a swimsuit.

#12 That I was stupid enough not to figure out that the guy I had a crush on in middle school was paid to go on a date with me as a joke. 10+ years later I’m still pissed. Though based on how he’s doing now I dodged a real bullet there lmao.

Our ability to assume and presume can also lead to a whole host of misunderstandings in personal relationships. If you’ve ever read too much into a partner’s mood or expressions only to be proven wrong later, you’ll get exactly what I mean. Sometimes, we put words in people’s mouths and conjure up all sorts of ideas of what they “really” mean. Not only is that unhealthy, and most likely incredibly biased, it only ends up hurting everyone involved. Professionals say that when we avoid making assumptions and focus on open communication, our relationships will improve.

#13 My teacher was trying to make small talk with me one day and apparently because I'm a weird, awkward kid she asked "you watch anime, right?". Like, I've literally never watched a second of any anime smh.

#14 My father and I were in Prague when we heard an English woman say to her friend, about us, *”they look so British they can’t be British”*, which I don’t think was a compliment. Okay, we were British but I think that was a bit uncalled for.

#15 I was hanging out a friend and it had been about a month after we had met etc, and they said, "The best thing about you is that you're happy being mediocre". This felt especially bad as at that time in my life, I had just had a string of failures and was already pretty down.

According to Dr. Sirota, a psychiatrist, we need to “simply pause as we’re jumping to our conclusions and ask ourselves, ‘How do I know this?’” She said that if the answer to that question involves anything other than factual information or evidence, then we might be at risk of making an incorrect assumption. One of the best ways to work around our tendency to presume is to be brave enough to ask the other person what we want to know. Asking direct questions will help clarify many things and clear the air. Soon, all the festering judgments will go out the window.

#16 -That I'm mentally well because 'I don't look like I'm depressed.' This one isn't necessarily rude, but can be annoying after awhile.



-And also, that I'm dumb, shy, and/or a pushover.

#17 There was a sizable rumor for some years in high school that I cheated on an ex-girlfriend. It ended up getting debunked when people actually listened to me, but for a while that reputation really hurt.

#18 I had an Emergency Room doctor tell me I looked like an anti-vaxxer.

Some of the assumptions that people learned about themselves were certainly heart-breaking. It just goes to show how easy it is to assume something about a person and how long it can stay with them if we voice those thoughts. Hopefully this post helped you rethink the judgments you make. What are some assumptions people have made about you that you absolutely don’t agree with? Tell us your story in the comments.

#19 I hate men because I’m a lesbian. Not being sexually and romantically attracted to men doesn’t mean I hate them. Sometimes talking to my straight gal friends, it seems like they are the ones that do lol.

#20 Not rude. On several occasions I have been asked if I'm a musician, based on my hair.

#21 That I was pregnant.



Not only have I never been pregnant, I have tried over and over to become pregnant without success.

#22 That I was being horribly disrespectful in a church ceremony.



In reality I was my little sisters Confirmation sponsor (Catholic rite) and was also in end stage liver failure. Was on lots of meds for pain and my brain was marinating in ammonia so I had several head drops (like when you're falling asleep) during the 2 hour mass.

Woman next to me berates me for being 'so rude and disrespectful'



Luckily my mom found her afterwards and tore her a new one.

#23 In 5th grade I was the new girl in school and one of the girls in my class said I looked like a prairie girl straight off the farm.







She's still my best friend 16 years later lol.

#24 Travelling with my wife in Europe crossing border control when the immigration officers ask if she's ok and safe.

#25 People always assume I’m mean (when I’m literally the nicest person people have ever met according to people whom actually know me) all because I have a RBF.

#26 Yesterday in Biology class we where talking about Huntington disease. My teacher asked if anyone knew who Woody Guthrie is and no one knew. He looked at me and said "I thought you would have at least." I know I'm older then the rest of the class by at least 9 years, but damn I'm not that old.

#27 That my accent indicates my intellect.

#28 Doesn't ever offend me at all, but it could really offend others. People always automatically assume I'm a guy whenever I play my online FPS and am good at the game.

#29 Coworkers think I'm still 16 and can't handle complicated work, I'm 23 (baby-face asian face and short problem).

#30 I'm an Indian man. I am obviously a pervert.



I am a weightlifter therefore I am dumb.