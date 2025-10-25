“Her Side Was Wrecked”: Woman Thinks Heavier Roommate Should Pay More Than Half For New Couch

“Her Side Was Wrecked”: Woman Thinks Heavier Roommate Should Pay More Than Half For New CouchInterview With Expert
Having a roommate can be a smart move for lots of reasons, one of the biggest being splitting the cost of utilities. From electricity to Wi-Fi to water bills, sharing expenses can make life a lot easier. But when it comes to shared items like furniture or even food, small tensions can sneak in.
For instance, one person noticed that their sofa looked perfectly fine on their side, while their roommate’s side was completely worn out. Naturally, this led to a bit of a dilemma. Curious to see how this situation unfolded? Keep reading!
A person blamed their roommate’s weight for wearing down their shared furniture much faster
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
The author felt it was unfair to split the cost 50-50 and expected their roommate to contribute more for a new sofa
Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)
Image source: Separate-Review-6410
Picking the wrong bed or sofa can lead to persistent back pain and restless nights
Furniture shopping can be surprisingly tricky, especially when you’re furnishing a shared space in a rented apartment. It’s not just about picking something that looks nice; you and your roommate need to agree on a budget, a design style, and the furniture’s durability. Will it last through years of Netflix marathons, accidental spills, and unexpected guests? And while factors like color and material are important, comfort should always be at the top of your list. After all, furniture is something you interact with daily, so it has to suit your lifestyle as well as your space.
When it comes to essentials like sofas and beds, choosing the right one becomes even more critical. These are items you’ll sit on, lounge on, and sleep on every single day. A poorly chosen mattress can lead to restless nights and backaches, while a sofa that doesn’t suit your posture or body type can make long movie nights anything but relaxing. Picking furniture isn’t just a matter of aesthetics; it’s about investing in your daily well-being.
Sofas, in particular, bring up a lot of concerns for people with varying body types. There’s no universal weight standard for couches; it can differ drastically depending on the size, design, and materials used. Some sofas are built for light lounging, while others are crafted to hold more weight without sagging. And let’s face it—no one wants a pancake-flat cushion after a few months of use.
To get the inside scoop, we spoke with Sakshi from the Mumbai branch of the popular furniture store Durian. The brand, around since 1985, has been creating beautiful, functional spaces for its customers. Sakshi explains, “The manufacturer determines the weight capacity of each piece, and it’s often listed in the product specifications. This helps customers choose furniture that fits their needs perfectly.”
Always testing furniture beforehand ensures it provides the comfort and support you need
Durian provides furniture for both homes and offices, Sakshi points out, which means their products are designed for specific use cases. “Some sofas are made for lounging and light use, while others are built for heavy, frequent usage. We even offer customization so clients can get furniture that matches their lifestyle,” she adds.
Sakshi also emphasizes the importance of testing furniture before buying it. “We always tell clients to sit, lean, and sometimes even lie down on our sofas before making a decision. It’s crucial to make sure the furniture provides the comfort and support you need. Otherwise, you’ll end up regretting it.” Taking the time to test your furniture might feel trivial, but it saves a lot of hassle and discomfort down the line.
If you’re on the heavier side and worried about durability, checking the sofa’s frame is essential. Sakshi explains that a hardwood or metal frame is a significant factor in supporting more weight and maintaining long-term structure. Frames made of lower-quality materials may warp or weaken quickly under frequent use.
One common reason sofas deteriorate faster is using them as sleeping areas. Couch cushions are designed for sitting, not for daily overnight sleeping. If someone frequently naps or sleeps on the sofa, the cushions can lose shape and firmness much more quickly. Sakshi warns, “This is especially true in shared living spaces where the sofa sees double the usage. Rotating cushions and keeping consistent usage patterns can help, but ultimately, picking the right construction is the key to longevity.”
Sakshi concludes, “Furniture is more than decoration. It’s an investment in your comfort, lifestyle, and well-being. Choosing wisely, understanding weight capacities, and testing before buying are essential steps.” With these tips, you can make smart choices that keep everyone happy, comfortable, and sitting pretty for years to come.
In this case, it seems the author placed the blame entirely on their roommate. Do you think they handled the situation well, or could it have been approached differently? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Many readers thought it was rude to focus on the roommate’s weight, with some even suggesting they each get their own recliner
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
They bought sh!tty furniture. You can redo cushions fairly easily instead of buying recliners.
Yep, depending on the construction of the cushions, buying new foam inserts (or big blocks/rolls of foam to cut down to fit inside the zipped covers) would be far cheaper than buying a whole new couch (or two recliners.) I've reupholstered and restored couch cushions for my family members before (morbid obesity runs in my family) and it's not all THAT difficult. Plus, I used to have to go to supplier warehouses directly for upholstery foam - one can probably buy chunks of it online these days XDLoad More Replies...
No one is the AH. I think they should buy 2 separate seats. OP shouldn't have to pay 50% for a couch she didn't damaged, and her roommate shouldn't have to pay more than 50% because she just happened to weight more (⚠️for reasons we don't know so please people in the comments, refrain yourself to ask her to just "eat better and do sports" because for all we know she could have medical issues or endometriosis⚠️)
They bought sh!tty furniture. You can redo cushions fairly easily instead of buying recliners.
Yep, depending on the construction of the cushions, buying new foam inserts (or big blocks/rolls of foam to cut down to fit inside the zipped covers) would be far cheaper than buying a whole new couch (or two recliners.) I've reupholstered and restored couch cushions for my family members before (morbid obesity runs in my family) and it's not all THAT difficult. Plus, I used to have to go to supplier warehouses directly for upholstery foam - one can probably buy chunks of it online these days XDLoad More Replies...
No one is the AH. I think they should buy 2 separate seats. OP shouldn't have to pay 50% for a couch she didn't damaged, and her roommate shouldn't have to pay more than 50% because she just happened to weight more (⚠️for reasons we don't know so please people in the comments, refrain yourself to ask her to just "eat better and do sports" because for all we know she could have medical issues or endometriosis⚠️)
29
3