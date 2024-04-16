Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic

ADVERTISEMENT

World Record holding creation in two days and 135,000 footsteps.

Amsterdam, 12 April 2024 – In a blend of art, environmental awareness, and cartography, a Dutch newcomer in sustainable oral care, together with renowned snow artist Simon Beck, have committed to creating the world’s largest and most sustainable artwork in the battle against microplastics and plastic packaging. Located in the French Alps near Les Arcs, this record-breaking artwork aims not only to set a world record but also to send an urgent societal message about making plastic-free choices. “These are the only footprints we want to leave. No plastic. No pollution. Crush, Brush, Smyle.” is the message incorporated into the artwork referring to plastic-free oral care in tablet form.

Through a combination of his creativity and environmental consciousness, artist Simon Beck has brought this message to life as an artwork with 135,000 footsteps on a frozen and snowy lake in his hometown of Les Arcs, France. With an impressive area of 13,625 square meters, the artwork was created in two days using Beck’s footsteps, with a minimal ecological ‘footprint’.

A sustainable future.

The collaboration with Simon Beck and the Dutch company Smyle extends beyond setting records; it is a call to action for both consumers and businesses to reconsider their ecological footprint. The artwork was created in two days, and covered again on the third day by a layer of 12 centimetres. “I find it comforting to think that my art is temporary”, says Simon Beck in the mini-documentary on the website. By utilising the natural snow of the French Alps, Simon, and the company aim to spark a global discussion on the plasticisation of humanity and nature. “With this artwork, we want to challenge the established order, to truly think and act differently. Our innovative products, like toothpaste in tablet form and this message in the snow, are proof of that,” says founder Almar Fernhout. His company is a pioneer in sustainable oral care, with a mission to deliver effective products that are good for both the user and the planet.

A global call to action.

Smyle aims to inspire consumers and businesses to make conscious choices. “The artwork proves that sustainable change starts with creative thinking and acting differently. This world record is the ultimate proof that you can send a compelling message to the world with a minimal footprint and minimal budget,” says Mischa Schreuder, the creative responsible for Smyle at Fitzroy.

