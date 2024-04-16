Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic
User submission
Art

Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic

Nico Collier
Community member
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

World Record holding creation in two days and 135,000 footsteps.

Amsterdam, 12 April 2024 – In a blend of art, environmental awareness, and cartography, a Dutch newcomer in sustainable oral care, together with renowned snow artist Simon Beck, have committed to creating the world’s largest and most sustainable artwork in the battle against microplastics and plastic packaging. Located in the French Alps near Les Arcs, this record-breaking artwork aims not only to set a world record but also to send an urgent societal message about making plastic-free choices. “These are the only footprints we want to leave. No plastic. No pollution. Crush, Brush, Smyle.” is the message incorporated into the artwork referring to plastic-free oral care in tablet form.

Through a combination of his creativity and environmental consciousness, artist Simon Beck has brought this message to life as an artwork with 135,000 footsteps on a frozen and snowy lake in his hometown of Les Arcs, France. With an impressive area of 13,625 square meters, the artwork was created in two days using Beck’s footsteps, with a minimal ecological ‘footprint’.

A sustainable future.

The collaboration with Simon Beck and the Dutch company Smyle extends beyond setting records; it is a call to action for both consumers and businesses to reconsider their ecological footprint. The artwork was created in two days, and covered again on the third day by a layer of 12 centimetres. “I find it comforting to think that my art is temporary”, says Simon Beck in the mini-documentary on the website. By utilising the natural snow of the French Alps, Simon, and the company aim to spark a global discussion on the plasticisation of humanity and nature. “With this artwork, we want to challenge the established order, to truly think and act differently. Our innovative products, like toothpaste in tablet form and this message in the snow, are proof of that,” says founder Almar Fernhout. His company is a pioneer in sustainable oral care, with a mission to deliver effective products that are good for both the user and the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

A global call to action.

Smyle aims to inspire consumers and businesses to make conscious choices. “The artwork proves that sustainable change starts with creative thinking and acting differently. This world record is the ultimate proof that you can send a compelling message to the world with a minimal footprint and minimal budget,” says Mischa Schreuder, the creative responsible for Smyle at Fitzroy.

Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic

Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic

Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic

Artist Sets World Record With The Largest Snow Artwork To Deliver A Sustainable Message In The Fight Against Plastic

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

8

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

1

Nico Collier
Nico Collier
Nico Collier
Nico Collier
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.

Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Full disclosure please. What was your carbon footprint for travel to this site in the Alps? Snowfield preparation? Aerial photography? Internet bandwidth consumed? etc.?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Full disclosure please. What was your carbon footprint for travel to this site in the Alps? Snowfield preparation? Aerial photography? Internet bandwidth consumed? etc.?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda