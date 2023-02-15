What If They Had Kids?: I Used AI To See What The Kids Of Famous Fictional Couples Would Have Looked Like (20 New Pics)
In these times of disagreements, fights and intolerance, love needs to be spread more than ever. And I am hoping this article will warm your hearts a bit. In honor of Valentine's Day, I'm continuing my project in which I tried to imagine what the children of some famous couples from the big and little screens would look like.
This time I present to you the 21 most romantic fictional couples and their possible descendants. From Rachel and Frank (The Bodyguard) to Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson (Titanic), here are some of the cutest faces!
For more of my articles on this theme, click here and here!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Rachel And Frank (The Bodyguard)
Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner
I came up with the idea for this kind of project last year. It was about celebrities who are no longer with us, hence the idea of knowing how these beloved fictional couples would be if they were parents of adorable children. It was a great success and here we are with the third part!
Sandy Olsson And Danny Zuko (Grease)
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
Frances "Baby" Houseman And Johnny Castle (Dirty Dancing)
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze
Even if a movie or series ends with a "happily ever after", it does not mean that we will see the characters get married, have children and grow old together. Therefore, it is normal for us to be curious to know what the heirs of some of the most famous couples in fiction would look like, starting with the greatest of all: Jack and Rose, embodied by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.
Can you imagine if their transcendental love resulted in a beautiful little boy? Would he have his father's or mother's eyes?
Rose Dewitt Bukater And Jack Dawson (Titanic)
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio
Kate Forster And Alex Wyler (The Lake House)
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves
I consider AI-generated images art because there is a creative human brain involved. No matter how sometimes the images are all made by artificial intelligence, what we must take into account is the idea of entertaining people with the project. Here on this one, I used Photoshop a lot and not just the AI.
Gwen Stacy And Peter Parker (Spider-Man)
Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire
Wednesday And Tyler Galpin (Wednesday)
Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan
Perhaps because recently I watched a film about the life of the singer Whitney Houston, I got amazed by the little boy who might've been raised by the characters Rachel and Frank (The Bodyguard). It came out so cute and adorable!
In this third part of the project, I wanted to rescue films from the '80s and '90s. I wanted to awaken a pleasant nostalgia in our readers; I hope I succeed.
Anna Scott And William Thacker (Notting Hill)
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant
Andie Walsh And Blane Mcdonagh (Pretty In Pink)
Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy
Usually, my followers love all the work I do. Besides getting emotional, they have fun and even give suggestions for the next projects. Today, my art is my livelihood.
Francesca John And Robert Kincaid (The Bridges Of Madison County)
Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood
Dr. Maggie Rice And Seth (City Of Angels)
Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage
Rachel Green And Ross Geller (Friends)
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer
Monica Geller And Chandler Bing (Friends)
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry
Jennifer And Marty Mcfly (Back To The Future)
Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox
Molly Jensen And Sam Wheat (Ghost)
Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze
Lois Lane And Clark Kent (Superman)
Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve
Sloane Peterson And Ferris Bueller (Ferris Bueller's Day)
Mia Sara and Matthew Broderick
Cindy Mancini And Ronald Miller (Can't Buy Me Love)
Amanda Peterson and Patrick Dempsey
Lana Lang And Clark Kent (Smallville)
Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling
Jennifer Cavalleri And Oliver Barrett Iv (Love Story)
Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal