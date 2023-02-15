In these times of disagreements, fights and intolerance, love needs to be spread more than ever. And I am hoping this article will warm your hearts a bit. In honor of Valentine's Day, I'm continuing my project in which I tried to imagine what the children of some famous couples from the big and little screens would look like. 

This time I present to you the 21 most romantic fictional couples and their possible descendants. From Rachel and Frank (The Bodyguard) to Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson (Titanic), here are some of the cutest faces!

For more of my articles on this theme, click here and here

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rachel And Frank (The Bodyguard)

Rachel And Frank (The Bodyguard)

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner

hidreley Report

6points
POST

I came up with the idea for this kind of project last year. It was about celebrities who are no longer with us, hence the idea of knowing how these beloved fictional couples would be if they were parents of adorable children. It was a great success and here we are with the third part!
#2

Sandy Olsson And Danny Zuko (Grease)

Sandy Olsson And Danny Zuko (Grease)

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

hidreley Report

6points
POST
#3

Frances "Baby" Houseman And Johnny Castle (Dirty Dancing)

Frances "Baby" Houseman And Johnny Castle (Dirty Dancing)

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

hidreley Report

5points
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How I miss Patrick Swayze!😢

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Even if a movie or series ends with a "happily ever after", it does not mean that we will see the characters get married, have children and grow old together. Therefore, it is normal for us to be curious to know what the heirs of some of the most famous couples in fiction would look like, starting with the greatest of all: Jack and Rose, embodied by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Can you imagine if their transcendental love resulted in a beautiful little boy? Would he have his father's or mother's eyes?
#4

Rose Dewitt Bukater And Jack Dawson (Titanic)

Rose Dewitt Bukater And Jack Dawson (Titanic)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

hidreley Report

5points
POST
#5

Kate Forster And Alex Wyler (The Lake House)

Kate Forster And Alex Wyler (The Lake House)

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

hidreley Report

5points
POST

I consider AI-generated images art because there is a creative human brain involved. No matter how sometimes the images are all made by artificial intelligence, what we must take into account is the idea of entertaining people with the project. Here on this one, I used Photoshop a lot and not just the AI.
#6

Gwen Stacy And Peter Parker (Spider-Man)

Gwen Stacy And Peter Parker (Spider-Man)

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire

hidreley Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#7

Wednesday And Tyler Galpin (Wednesday)

Wednesday And Tyler Galpin (Wednesday)

Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan

hidreley Report

4points
POST
Lizzy the ironic frog
Lizzy the ironic frog
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s ligit just young Jenna Ortega 🙈

0
0points
reply

Perhaps because recently I watched a film about the life of the singer Whitney Houston, I got amazed by the little boy who might've been raised by the characters Rachel and Frank (The Bodyguard). It came out so cute and adorable!

In this third part of the project, I wanted to rescue films from the '80s and '90s. I wanted to awaken a pleasant nostalgia in our readers; I hope I succeed.
#8

Anna Scott And William Thacker (Notting Hill)

Anna Scott And William Thacker (Notting Hill)

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant

hidreley Report

4points
POST
#9

Andie Walsh And Blane Mcdonagh (Pretty In Pink)

Andie Walsh And Blane Mcdonagh (Pretty In Pink)

Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy

hidreley Report

3points
POST

Usually, my followers love all the work I do. Besides getting emotional, they have fun and even give suggestions for the next projects. Today, my art is my livelihood.
#10

Francesca John And Robert Kincaid (The Bridges Of Madison County)

Francesca John And Robert Kincaid (The Bridges Of Madison County)

Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood

hidreley Report

3points
POST
#11

Dr. Maggie Rice And Seth (City Of Angels)

Dr. Maggie Rice And Seth (City Of Angels)

Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage

hidreley Report

3points
POST
#12

Rachel Green And Ross Geller (Friends)

Rachel Green And Ross Geller (Friends)

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

hidreley Report

3points
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What if they had kids?" Umm, they did...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Monica Geller And Chandler Bing (Friends)

Monica Geller And Chandler Bing (Friends)

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

hidreley Report

3points
POST
#14

Jennifer And Marty Mcfly (Back To The Future)

Jennifer And Marty Mcfly (Back To The Future)

Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox

hidreley Report

2points
POST
#15

Molly Jensen And Sam Wheat (Ghost)

Molly Jensen And Sam Wheat (Ghost)

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze

hidreley Report

2points
POST
#16

Lois Lane And Clark Kent (Superman)

Lois Lane And Clark Kent (Superman)

Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve

hidreley Report

2points
POST
#17

Sloane Peterson And Ferris Bueller (Ferris Bueller's Day)

Sloane Peterson And Ferris Bueller (Ferris Bueller's Day)

Mia Sara and Matthew Broderick

hidreley Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Cindy Mancini And Ronald Miller (Can't Buy Me Love)

Cindy Mancini And Ronald Miller (Can't Buy Me Love)

Amanda Peterson and Patrick Dempsey

hidreley Report

1point
POST
#19

Lana Lang And Clark Kent (Smallville)

Lana Lang And Clark Kent (Smallville)

Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling

hidreley Report

1point
POST
#20

Jennifer Cavalleri And Oliver Barrett Iv (Love Story)

Jennifer Cavalleri And Oliver Barrett Iv (Love Story)

Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal

hidreley Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!