There are many, many challenges about drawings on Instagram: Mermay, March of Robots, DTIYS, etc.

The only one I enjoy participating in is Inktober… Until I discovered this new challenge some artists I follow have been doing. It’s called the emoji challenge and it's simple: you ask for emojis and make a drawing out of them!

I think this is a really challenging way to draw. So I decided to try and ask my community for emoji combinations (2 or 3). And I got a lot of emojis! I've done two rounds so far, the first using alcohol markers and the second using acrylic markers to get more vivid colors.

It's funny how I can stare at some emojis for sooo much time without thinking of anything, and then one day, there is an idea! This is a really good exercise to stimulate inspiration and it’s really fun to do because it’s taken me out of my comfort zone.

I hope you'll like the result!

More info: TikTok | Instagram | lindabouderbala.com

#1

I Asked My Community Combinations Of Emojis To Make Drawings Out Of It And Here Is The Result.

Report

80points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Kim O'Trehy
Kim O'Trehy
Community Member
1 year ago

How clever! And adorable! Great work!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Report

70points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
JewelLapoole
JewelLapoole
Community Member
1 year ago

I guess the panda is cooking cause he/she is bored...

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Report

65points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
1 year ago

Froggy went a courtin'

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Report

61points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
1 year ago

Adult Mutant Cowboy Turtle

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#5

Report

54points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Black Pug Puppy
Black Pug Puppy
Community Member
1 year ago

Are they really that bad. If so it makes me feel 🙊

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

Report

52points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
TheKrispyKat
TheKrispyKat
Community Member
1 year ago

Even aliens should be able to enjoy the scenery while eating a delicious meal.

3
3points
reply
#7

Report

48points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
1 year ago

The Last Supper

20
20points
reply
View more comments
#8

Report

47points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
1 year ago

Hakuna Matata

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Report

47points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Petra, princess of Brigid
Petra, princess of Brigid
Community Member
1 year ago

Awww

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

Report

41points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Callum crews
Callum crews
Community Member
1 year ago

The build-a-koala workshop!

7
7points
reply
#11

Report

39points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Aroace tiger (any pronouns)
Aroace tiger (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 year ago

Poor little bee

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Report

37points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
jaydan bilyeu
jaydan bilyeu
Community Member
1 year ago

Why does this remind me of Jackbox's Champ'd up?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#13

Report

37points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
1 year ago

I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Report

36points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Madeline Rose
Madeline Rose
Community Member
1 year ago

Saxopillar!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#15

Report

35points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
NinjaWolfy94
NinjaWolfy94
Community Member
1 year ago

I love this one 😍

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#16

Report

34points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Lucia ZG
Lucia ZG
Community Member
1 year ago

The snow is kind of random tho

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Report

33points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Mumchkin
Mumchkin
Community Member
1 year ago

Oh my goodness, a snail has never been cute until now.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Report

32points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Chloe *Leah* Pheonix
Chloe *Leah* Pheonix
Community Member
1 year ago

*pirates of the Caribbean music starts playing*

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#19

Report

32points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Ladyandthetramp
Ladyandthetramp
Community Member
1 year ago

I wish to be a real boy

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Report

29points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
#21

Report

27points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Mumchkin
Mumchkin
Community Member
1 year ago

I feel called out. 😏

3
3points
reply
#22

Report

26points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Kit The Furry
Kit The Furry
Community Member
1 year ago

Do not go in the same bathroom with her/him. He can see everything…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

Report

24points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
#24

Report

24points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Mumchkin
Mumchkin
Community Member
1 year ago

Oh that's heart breaking.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#25

Report

24points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
jaydan bilyeu
jaydan bilyeu
Community Member
1 year ago

If Tom and Jerry was an anime

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Report

22points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Aroace tiger (any pronouns)
Aroace tiger (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 year ago

Oops

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

Report

20points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Rebekah Tracy
Rebekah Tracy
Community Member
1 year ago

That looks like an album cover for some random rapper

1
1point
reply
#28

Report

20points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 year ago

Think I'll pass on those flavours!!

2
2points
reply
#29

Report

20points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
SoozeeQ
SoozeeQ
Community Member
1 year ago

Dumbo!

2
2points
reply
#30

Report

20points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Bisexual Backflipping
Bisexual Backflipping
Community Member
1 year ago

That's adorable

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Report

18points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Mumchkin
Mumchkin
Community Member
1 year ago

Next scene, aliens flying away as fast as their spaceship will go.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Report

17points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
Aroace tiger (any pronouns)
Aroace tiger (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 year ago

The cake!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#33

Report

15points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
#34

Report

14points
Linda Bouderbala
POST
SoozeeQ
SoozeeQ
Community Member
1 year ago

Batburgers?

0
0points
reply

