I Asked People On The Internet To Give Me Random Emoji Combinations And Then I Drew Them, Here’s The Result (34 Pics)
There are many, many challenges about drawings on Instagram: Mermay, March of Robots, DTIYS, etc.
The only one I enjoy participating in is Inktober… Until I discovered this new challenge some artists I follow have been doing. It’s called the emoji challenge and it's simple: you ask for emojis and make a drawing out of them!
I think this is a really challenging way to draw. So I decided to try and ask my community for emoji combinations (2 or 3). And I got a lot of emojis! I've done two rounds so far, the first using alcohol markers and the second using acrylic markers to get more vivid colors.
It's funny how I can stare at some emojis for sooo much time without thinking of anything, and then one day, there is an idea! This is a really good exercise to stimulate inspiration and it’s really fun to do because it’s taken me out of my comfort zone.
I hope you'll like the result!
More info: TikTok | Instagram | lindabouderbala.com
Even aliens should be able to enjoy the scenery while eating a delicious meal.
Do not go in the same bathroom with her/him. He can see everything…
These are nice! Good job!
Thank you 🤗
Wow, these are really well done! Drawings, colors, ideas, they're great! 👏👏👏
Many thanks ! I am glad tou like them 🥰
These are amazingly beautiful!
Thank you so much 🙈🥰
You should turn these into shorts and sell them on zazzle.
You should turn these into shorts and sell them on zazzle.