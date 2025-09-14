“Are You The Main Character?”: These 26 Questions Will Shockingly Reveal The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the main character of your own story is better said than done. Just like it happens in movies & books, main characters are magnetic, charismatic, confident, and self-assured, effortlessly drawing attention. 💁‍♀️

The reality? Not everyone naturally sends out that kind of energy. Most of us drift through life like supporting characters in someone else’s story, unsure of our direction or fully afraid to stand out.

But here’s the good news: this 26-question test is designed to help you discover whether you’re living life on your own terms, or unknowingly being tricked by someone else’s script. Where do you stand? 🤔

Young woman with teal hair highlights and red lipstick in an outdoor setting reflecting on main character identity questions

Image credits: Ibraim Leonardo

