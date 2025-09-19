25 Moral Dilemmas That’ll Reveal If You’re A Good Person
We’re not exactly sure you’re the epitome of a good person. But hey, you can try to prove us wrong. However, there’s one thing we know for certain: this personality test will reveal all your more sincere thoughts – and there’s no hiding this time. 😈
You’ll be given 25 scenarios. For each one, pick the option that best matches how you’d actually react. And let’s be real, here. It’s less about how you would like to react and more about how you usually do.
For example:
👉If you saw someone dropping money, would you give it back?
👉If you are in a line and someone pushes in, would you gently let them know?
Take each question at your own pace, reading the answers carefully. Let’s see how truly good a person you are! 🥰Or if you’re just a trail of eye-rolls 😅
Image credits: Jonathan Borba
I think #16 needs another option like: I talk to the other person and ask why they did took credit for my work.
I'm in the place I want to be professionally. I regularly give others credit for my work, and take blame for their mistakes. For the former, it's not like my accomplishments are purely my own. I work in a team. And for the latter, I am the lead engineer, so the responsibility was mine anyways. I find that this attitude creates a team that wants to work hard, and that lifts each other up. When my people are moved up I regularly get messages about how motivated they are. It makes me proud to see them doing well. And I hope they'll think fondly of me when they become my new boss.
Perhaps I'm cynical but I don't think that giving a stranger your phone (#13) is nice but rather naive.
Depends on the situation I suppose. In my hometown, no way would I do this. In Washington DC, I might. Not in London, but maybe in Edinburgh. Anywhere in Japan though.
Cynical? Realist? I’m luckily to live in an area that’s pretty safe, phone theft is rare and it’s a small town, everyone knows everyone else, steal my phone? It’s likely that I know your neighbour! But if I was in a city then I’ll make the call for you and hold it up on speakerphone, if you are that desperate to make a call then you’ll understand.
I've had to borrow a phone before and I was so grateful people trusted me enough to do that. I would've been in a real bind otherwise. So I'd let someone borrow my phone. You can't do much with it if you steal it anyway. I can remote lock it.
I have an old-school brick as a phone, just the minimum, it's best feature is, that has coloured screen. But for calling and sms is perfect. Also, I have to charge it once in 6 days, not every freaking 6 hours. I'm smart enough, my phone don't have to. I highly doubt, anyone would want it, so yeah, I would lend it to a stranger for a call.
Downright bloody stupid in fact , I’d be like who you need to call , n call the, for them , you are not touching my phone , cos u can be sure most would leg it with the phone ,
