Elon Musk’s fortune is believed to be worth close to 400 billion dollars. Yes. You read that right. And he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Meanwhile, there are children eating sand for dinner, and others starving to death back in South Africa, where Musk was born. “The rich get richer and the poor die trying” rings more true than ever. And it’s a fact that’s quite hard to stomach.

But there are many people and organizations working to change things. The Hampton Institute is a proletarian (working class) think tank founded in 2013. The virtual non-profit aims to “build class consciousness” and “end oppressive systems like capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy.” Their IG page Hampton Think is filled with eye-opening content that might make you see the world through a different lens. Bored Panda has picked the best anti-capitalist posts from the page, and compiled a list for you to scroll through while you impatiently await your next pay check. 

#1

Protest sign criticizing capitalism, crowd in the background.

hamptonthink Report

    #2

    Anti-capitalism post questioning government's historical design limits, by Dennis M. Hogan, shared on social media.

    dennismhogan Report

    #3

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, discussing societal issues and the protection of the wealthy, referencing a hotline for CEOs.

    HamptonThink Report

    According to its site, the Hampton Institute (HI) was founded by Colin Jenkins in 2013. The self-proclaimed socialist started the non-profit organization to give a platform to "everyday, working-class people to theorize, comment, analyze, and discuss matters that exist outside the confines of our daily lives, yet greatly impact us on a daily basis."

    In his bio, Jenkins says he's a military veteran, a former world record-holding powerlifter, a former Division III strong safety, and a Wobbly (member of the Industrial Workers of the World).
    #4

    Anti-capitalism post about health insurance profiteering being illegal in the US before 1973.

    jawesomeberg Report

    #5

    Anti-capitalism post highlighting wealth disparity and economic inequality statistics.

    BladeoftheS Report

    #6

    Anti-capitalism post criticizing healthcare companies for prioritizing profits over patient care.

    venturecommunis Report

    The Institute's name is a tribute to former Black Panther Party member and revolutionary martyr, Fred Hampton. HI operates virtually, without any physical offices, with members and contributors located around the world, working to “build class consciousness” and “end oppressive systems like capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy.”

    The HI considers itself the opposite of the traditional think tank. It's not aligned with any political party, "or other interest groups of the elite."
    #7

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, highlighting the discomfort and inconvenience of boycotting as essential aspects.

    fvckstration Report

    #8

    Social media post discussing left vs. right perspectives on gender, race, and sexuality; relates to anti-capitalism themes.

    katefeetie Report

    #9

    Anti-capitalism post criticizing integration and diversity practices by Dr. Crystal Fleming.

    hamptonthink Report

    "Rich people have always had class consciousness because… they want to stay rich," wrote Jenkins in a paper titled ​​The Capitalist Coup Called Neoliberalism.

    "This collective consciousness led the 'founding fathers' of the United States to set up systems of governance that would, first and foremost, protect them (the wealthy, landowning minority) from the landless, working majority (slaves, indentured servants, laborers). Since then, the rich have had undue influence on every aspect of US life: housing, food production and distribution, education, media, and politics."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Anime character with text criticizing capitalism, highlighting sick days and health insurance as perks.

    hamptonthink Report

    #11

    Tweet by user ymayer critiquing capitalism, highlighting the impact of wealthy individuals' actions on society.

    hamptonthink Report

    #12

    Text on a wall highlighting anti-capitalism sentiment, reads, "The only minority destroying this country are the billionaires."

    hamptonthink Report

    #13

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, expressing concern over its impact on human nature and mutual care.

    hamptonthink Report

    #14

    Tweet questioning self-interest in rights, highlighting anti-capitalism themes.

    tastefullysaucy Report

    #15

    A historical painting meme satirizing anti-capitalism with a job interview scene.

    hamptonthink Report

    #16

    Tweet satirizing capitalism with a diagram blending capitalism and socialism concepts.

    hamptonthink Report

    #17

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, highlighting consumption as freedom and worker power as a threat.

    hamptonthink Report

    #18

    Illustration depicting anti-capitalism themes with symbols of inequality, homelessness, and wealth disparity.

    hamptonthink Report

    #19

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, highlighting ambulance costs and EMTs needing food banks.

    medickimw Report

    #20

    Character from The Incredibles confronts his boss, reflecting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #21

    A historical figure speaking passionately against economic injustice with a quote about racial and economic power redistribution.

    hamptonthink Report

    #22

    Tweet expressing anti-capitalism sentiment about working class people's relationship with capitalism, posted by JJIsAMarxist2.

    JJisAMarxist2 Report

    #23

    Cartoon character presenting anti-capitalism message about commute time on a stage.

    hamptonthink Report

    #24

    Anti-Capitalist-Posts-Hamptonthink

    LezbollahMothra Report

    #25

    Tweet displaying a satirical take on capitalism using a fishing analogy.

    TimRossComedy Report

    #26

    A tweet criticizing capitalism, highlighting issues in both blue and red states prioritizing capital over people.

    HamptonThink Report

    #27

    A person in a humorous meme about anti-capitalism and systemic failures.

    hamptonthink Report

    #28

    Storefront displaying luxury bedroom decor with "Capitalism will never solve homelessness" text, highlighting anti-capitalism sentiment.

    hamptonthink Report

    #29

    Person leaning on fence with text about class consciousness and analysis, highlighting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #30

    A tweet critiquing capitalism, discussing the decline of U.S. wealth and power, dated December 3, 2024.

    mr_scientism Report

    #31

    Anti-capitalism post highlighting tension between worker priorities and profit in capitalism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #32

    Cartoon depicting anti-capitalism theme with corporations controlling a government official.

    hamptonthink Report

    #33

    Two people at a table discuss anti-capitalism, with text labeling their positions: increased productivity vs. the free market.

    hamptonthink Report

    #34

    Tweet criticizing corporate greed and Chipotle price hikes, featuring Chipotle logo.

    GunnelsWarren Report

    #35

    Social media post critiquing capitalism and discussing free speech in relation to power and systemic issues.

    jules_su Report

    #36

    Wine bottle with captions addressing healthcare, complimenting a grandma, and questioning Biden on child detention. Anti-capitalism theme.

    hamptonthink Report

    #37

    A person in a uniform with a caption on anti-capitalism, expressing a message against imperialism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #38

    A person on a diving board labeled "The Two Party System" over water labeled "Fascism," referencing anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #39

    Man in glasses and a suit with a quote about cultural liberation and anti-capitalism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #40

    Man in a red suit pushes a colorful hand truck, referencing anti-capitalism themes on Gen Z workforce issues.

    hamptonthink Report

    #41

    Man wearing glasses in front of rocky background with anti-capitalism quote: "The future belongs to those who prepare for it today."

    hamptonthink Report

    #42

    Text from Hampton Institute highlighting anti-capitalism views on working-class debt and basic needs expenses.

    hamptonthink Report

    #43

    Anti-capitalism post by Hampton Institute discussing exploitation by capitalists living off others' labor.

    hamptonthink Report

    #44

    A post on anti-capitalism highlighting interdependent community care for societal salvation.

    hamptonthink Report

    #45

    Aerial view of deforestation, illustrating anti-capitalism message about the environmental cost of the free market.

    hamptonthink Report

    #46

    Mechanic in blue overalls beneath a car, text highlighting anti-capitalism views, with toolbox nearby.

    hamptonthink Report

    #47

    Anti-capitalism post questions capitalist conditioning of working-class children.

    hamptonthink Report

    #48

    Three-part illustration titled Equality, Equity, Capitalism criticizing capitalism using cartoon figures and stacked crates.

    hamptonthink Report

    #49

    Women in red cloaks with white bonnets sit together; text highlights anti-capitalism sentiment about voting choices.

    hamptonthink Report

    #50

    Anti-capitalism post by Hampton Institute on societal consequences and lack of responsibility in modern capitalism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #51

    Protester holding anti-capitalism sign on urban street, highlighting housing inequality issues.

    hamptonthink Report

    #52

    Anti-capitalism quote about youth education and unemployment by Huey Newton.

    hamptonthink Report

    #53

    Disturbing anti-capitalism post by a therapist highlighting money over therapy needs, shared on Twitter.

    hamptonthink Report

    #54

    Text post by syd@sydneyazari on anti-capitalism, imagining a life with less work and more community and personal fulfillment.

    hamptonthink Report

    #55

    Anti-capitalism post by Hampton Institute on voting statistics and congressional approval ratings.

    hamptonthink Report

    #56

    Illustration depicting a media camera focusing on conflict between two figures, symbolizing anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #57

    Anti-capitalism post depicting a cycle of blame between political parties with a worried face in the center.

    hamptonthink Report

    #58

    Man with sunglasses sees voting options transform, highlighting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #59

    Nina Simone discussing Marx and revolution, highlighting anti-capitalism views with a purple background.

    hamptonthink Report

    #60

    A person in contemplation next to shelves, with an anti-capitalism quote about awareness.

    hamptonthink Report

    #61

    Collage with Martin Luther King Jr. and protest imagery, featuring anti-capitalism quote on socialism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #62

    A speaker passionately addresses a crowd, discussing issues related to capitalism and economic inequality.

    hamptonthink Report

    #63

    Anti-capitalism quote by Malcolm X, 1964, addressing social justice issues with a powerful speech and a raised fist gesture.

    hamptonthink Report

    #64

    Text questioning justice and repression, reflecting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #65

    Text post on social media with anti-capitalism themes discussing justification and Palestinian support.

    hamptonthink Report

    #66

    Text post by Nate Bear questioning capitalism's impact through media normalization.

    hamptonthink Report

    #67

    Tweet critiquing capitalism, highlighting the contrast between war funding and struggles with education and healthcare costs.

    hamptonthink Report

    #68

    Two men in formal attire in a satirical anti-capitalism post about political legacy.

    hamptonthink Report

    #69

    Post with anti-capitalism sentiment quoting Julius Nyerere on American political system.

    hamptonthink Report

    #70

    Anti-capitalism tweet expressing frustration with healthcare issues.

    hamptonthink Report

    #71

    Anti-capitalism post by Kamau Franklin quotes Fidel on capitalism's incapacity to solve poverty.

    hamptonthink Report

    #72

    Anti-capitalism post emphasizing freedom and critique of imperialism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #73

    Anti-capitalism post criticizing exploitation in capitalist mindset.

    hamptonthink Report

    #74

    Anti-capitalism illustration depicting resource exploitation with a quote by Michael Parenti.

    hamptonthink Report

    #75

    Two men shaking hands in an office setting, with a humorous anti-capitalism caption about family in the workplace.

    hamptonthink Report

    #76

    Anti-capitalism post by Brendan Karet, critiquing tech founders for app development practices.

    hamptonthink Report

    #77

    Tweet by Hampton Institute criticizing sacrifices imposed on workers to protect wealth, highlighting anti-capitalism sentiment.

    hamptonthink Report

    #78

    Child playing with a toy guillotine, labeled as a "proletarian revolution" action playset, illustrating anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #79

    Retro futuristic scene with a spacecraft, critique on capitalism and CIA propaganda about socialism.

    hamptonthink Report

    #80

    Quote questioning power dynamics by Michael Parenti, shared by Zeb Habash, reflecting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #81

    Anti-capitalism post by Hampton Institute critiquing capitalism's role in homelessness and labor exploitation.

    hamptonthink Report

    #82

    Tweet text criticizing political choices referencing anti-capitalism sentiment.

    hamptonthink Report

    #83

    Tweet by Hampton Institute critiquing capitalism, highlighting its dehumanizing effects and connection to mental health issues.

    hamptonthink Report

    #84

    Anti-capitalism post with quotes about trillionaires, CEO, and tariffs, featuring two men in discussion outdoors.

    hamptonthink Report

    #85

    Illustration highlighting anti-capitalism themes with text "Capitalism also depends on domestic labour" on a conveyer belt.

    The unpaid (home/family) care work done by women is estimated at $10.8 trillion per year, according to oxfam. It may seem strange to monetize and/or commodify house/family care as a form of labor, but the fact remains that, under capitalism, our bodies, time, and whole lives are treated as nothing but commodities to be used by the capitalist class. So, from the system's perspective, when working-class people have children, we are essentially adding more commodities to the "labor pool" for capitalists to use. All of the care work we perform (which, of course, comes purely from our instincts to love and nurture) in raising our children is done at our cost, is our burden alone, with the expectation that these "bodies" (as capitalism views them) will eventually be handed over as exploitable commodities for the system, essentially raised and grown as tools/machines, free of charge for capitalists, and readily available at their disposal.

    hamptonthink Report

    #86

    Text post by Hampton Institute discussing anti-capitalism and the impact of a general strike on working-class power.

    hamptonthink Report

    #87

    Satirical anti-capitalism book cover with humorous text attributed to Karl Marx.

    hamptonthink Report

    #88

    A homeless person sleeps outside a store with beds displayed inside, highlighting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #89

    Black and white image of Fred Hampton speaking, with an anti-capitalism quote about socialism overlayed.

    hamptonthink Report

    #90

    Patrick from SpongeBob in a satirical anti-capitalism meme about political efforts, contrasting intentions and actions.

    hamptonthink Report

    #91

    Anti-capitalism post expressing frustration with the ruling class dynamics.

    hamptonthink Report

    #92

    Text post about childless adults enjoying hobbies, reflecting anti-capitalism themes.

    hamptonthink Report

    #93

    Tweet questions work culture and management, highlighting anti-capitalism concerns.

    hamptonthink Report

    #94

    Text post by Hampton Institute discussing anti-capitalism, highlighting coercion of the working class in the labor market.

    hamptonthink Report

    #95

    Tweet expressing anti-capitalism views shared by the Hampton Institute.

    hamptonthink Report

    #96

    Text from the Hampton Institute critiquing capitalism and working-class debt in the US.

    hamptonthink Report

    #97

    Text from Hampton Institute highlighting anti-capitalism views on moralism and cultural dominance.

    hamptonthink Report

