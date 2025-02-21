ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk’s fortune is believed to be worth close to 400 billion dollars. Yes. You read that right. And he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Meanwhile, there are children eating sand for dinner, and others starving to death back in South Africa, where Musk was born. “The rich get richer and the poor die trying” rings more true than ever. And it’s a fact that’s quite hard to stomach.

But there are many people and organizations working to change things. The Hampton Institute is a proletarian (working class) think tank founded in 2013. The virtual non-profit aims to “build class consciousness” and “end oppressive systems like capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy.” Their IG page Hampton Think is filled with eye-opening content that might make you see the world through a different lens. Bored Panda has picked the best anti-capitalist posts from the page, and compiled a list for you to scroll through while you impatiently await your next pay check.