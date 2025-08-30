44 Questions This Retired Major Crimes Detective Answered OnlineInterview With Author
How much do you know about what it’s like to be a detective? And we’re not talking about what you’ve learned from watching Law & Order, Psych or True Detective. Have you ever had the chance to actually speak to people in the field and hear about real cases they’ve solved?
Well, if you’re fascinated by the wild world of solving crimes, you’re in for a treat, pandas. A retired major crimes detective recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit and revealed some of the juiciest details about their former line of work. Below, you’ll find the responses they had to curious readers’ questions, as well as a conversation with the post’s author himself.
This post may include affiliate links.
To find out even more about this topic, we got in touch with the post's author, Reddit user InevitableEstimate69. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss what inspired him to start this conversation.
"I'm not an avid Reddit user, I just stumbled across the AMA section and saw some of the posts," the author shared. "I said to myself, '[Darn], I have cooler stories than these!'"
We also asked the OP if he was surprised by how much interest was shown in his post.
"Yes and no," he says. "I know True Crime and Law Enforcement shows are popular. I don't know why I was asked so many times what shows I liked to watch, though."
He also revealed that he didn't spill anything that was supposed to be kept secret. "I suppose it would have been frowned upon to share some case details while they were active, but they're all closed now. I was careful not to reveal sources and methods."
Finally, we asked the author if this trip down memory lane made him miss being a detective. "I already miss it every day," he admitted. "However, it is definitely not good for family life."