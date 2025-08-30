ADVERTISEMENT

How much do you know about what it’s like to be a detective? And we’re not talking about what you’ve learned from watching Law & Order, Psych or True Detective. Have you ever had the chance to actually speak to people in the field and hear about real cases they’ve solved?

Well, if you’re fascinated by the wild world of solving crimes, you’re in for a treat, pandas. A retired major crimes detective recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit and revealed some of the juiciest details about their former line of work. Below, you’ll find the responses they had to curious readers’ questions, as well as a conversation with the post’s author himself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit conversation with a retired major crimes detective sharing experiences and answering questions online.

dreams072021 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reddit Q&A showing a retired major crimes detective discussing work life balance and secondary trauma effects.

    MissBehave654 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Online Q&A where a retired major crimes detective discusses being protective versus paranoid after experiences.

    Sir_lcarus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To find out even more about this topic, we got in touch with the post's author, Reddit user InevitableEstimate69. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss what inspired him to start this conversation.

    "I'm not an avid Reddit user, I just stumbled across the AMA section and saw some of the posts," the author shared. "I said to myself, '[Darn], I have cooler stories than these!'"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Screenshot of an online Q&A featuring a retired major crimes detective answering questions about intelligence agencies.

    Parking_Argument1459 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Online Q&A with retired major crimes detective discussing accuracy of violent crime stats and police reporting standards

    BarnacleFun1814 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Screenshot of an online Q&A with a retired major crimes detective answering questions about homicide investigations and legal advice.

    Johnny_BoySouth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We also asked the OP if he was surprised by how much interest was shown in his post.

    "Yes and no," he says. "I know True Crime and Law Enforcement shows are popular. I don't know why I was asked so many times what shows I liked to watch, though."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also revealed that he didn't spill anything that was supposed to be kept secret. "I suppose it would have been frowned upon to share some case details while they were active, but they're all closed now. I was careful not to reveal sources and methods."
    #7

    Reddit user shares insights on spotting major crimes and detecting suspicious behavior from a retired major crimes detective.

    Background-Chef9253 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a retired major crimes detective answering online questions about red flags in dangerous individuals.

    Goodgreatexcellent1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Online Q&A with retired major crimes detective sharing cases where evidence affected charges and verdicts.

    HalJordan2424 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finally, we asked the author if this trip down memory lane made him miss being a detective. "I already miss it every day," he admitted. "However, it is definitely not good for family life."
    #10

    Reddit Q&A showing a retired major crimes detective discussing haunting cases and experiences with deadly crimes.

    dyidara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Online discussion where a retired major crimes detective shares insights on realistic police investigations in media.

    SimicCrocodileFrog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Online exchange where a retired major crimes detective explains interrogation tactics and suspect behavior in silence.

    HalJordan2424 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Reddit Q&A featuring a retired major crimes detective discussing active killers and the impact of surveillance and DNA evidence.

    Future_Usual_8698 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Online discussion featuring a retired major crimes detective answering questions about crime investigation and policing.

    WumberMdPhd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Reddit exchange where retired major crimes detective discusses realism of The Wire series based on personal experience.

    Busy-Consequence4116 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Reddit conversation with retired major crimes detective answering questions about surprising cases involving evidence tampering.

    lordnacho666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion where a retired major crimes detective answers questions about strict parenting and child behavior.

    F1lthyslvt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Reddit Q&A showing a retired major crimes detective discussing work-life balance and family challenges.

    FunNSunVegasstyle60 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Online Q&A featuring a retired major crimes detective discussing skills like attention to detail and police procedures.

    LittleLight2772 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Screenshot of an online Q&A featuring a retired major crimes detective answering questions about crime.

    Late-External3249 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Reddit exchange showing a retired major crimes detective answering rare serial killer cases online.

    Few-Coat1297 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Online discussion with retired major crimes detective about culture, colleagues, prosecutors, and job challenges in major crimes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Reddit user answering questions online about major crimes and detective work in a casual chat format.

    thomsie8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Reddit Q&A showing a retired major crimes detective discussing law enforcement and private sector work.

    pudah_et Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Online Q&A discussion showing retired major crimes detective answering questions about murder case statistics.

    Good-Site7450 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Reddit conversation with a retired major crimes detective discussing rising child abuse cases and underlying causes.

    Ecclypto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Reddit conversation with a retired major crimes detective answering questions about investigative detention and legal protections.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a retired major crimes detective discusses qualified immunity and legal experiences.

    Savings-Spring3133 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Online discussion featuring a retired major crimes detective answering questions about investigative work and law enforcement.

    assman2593 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Online Q&A with retired major crimes detective about realistic cop shows and Law and Order opinions.

    silverbullet1972 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Online Q&A with a retired major crimes detective discussing public defenders and the justice system balance.

    Smgwii8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Chat exchange with a retired major crimes detective discussing undercover work and investigation complexities online.

    Playful_Feed_6323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Online discussion featuring a retired major crimes detective responding to questions about ICE and law enforcement issues.

    justgetoffmylawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    honeyorange119 avatar
    Chicken Mitten
    Chicken Mitten
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Reddit Q&A about how to become a major crimes detective, emphasizing street experience and investigative opportunities.

    scoutp12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a retired major crimes detective discusses being a paid writer for publications.

    Ecstatic_Function709 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Reddit conversation showing a retired major crimes detective answering questions about wrongful convictions and law enforcement.

    gnome_ole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Online Q&A with retired major crimes detective discussing intelligence and police recruiting insights.

    SpiritAnimal_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Online Q&A featuring a retired major crimes detective answering questions about sleep and personal experiences.

    Designer_Tap2301 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Screenshot of an online Q&A featuring a retired major crimes detective answering user questions about death sentence views.

    Cool-Palpitation-729 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Reddit user answering questions about work experience related to retired major crimes detective investigations.

    Annabelle-Surely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Reddit conversation discussing police shows and realism, shared by a retired major crimes detective online.

    forgeblast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Online discussion with a retired major crimes detective sharing insights on crime, law enforcement, gun control, and rehabilitation.

    PPAPpenpen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Online Q&A showing a retired major crimes detective discussing law enforcement discretion and moral challenges.

    Cool-Palpitation-729 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of an online discussion featuring a retired major crimes detective answering questions about good, evil, and personal beliefs.

    PPAPpenpen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!