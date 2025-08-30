ADVERTISEMENT

How much do you know about what it’s like to be a detective? And we’re not talking about what you’ve learned from watching Law & Order, Psych or True Detective. Have you ever had the chance to actually speak to people in the field and hear about real cases they’ve solved?

Well, if you’re fascinated by the wild world of solving crimes, you’re in for a treat, pandas. A retired major crimes detective recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit and revealed some of the juiciest details about their former line of work. Below, you’ll find the responses they had to curious readers’ questions, as well as a conversation with the post’s author himself.