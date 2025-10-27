Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Unskilled Photographer Keeps Mocking Engineer Friend, Mad When Told He Won’t Amount To Much
Male photographer holding a microphone with a smile, while a blurred figure stands near illuminated curtains in the background.
Friends, Relationships

Unskilled Photographer Keeps Mocking Engineer Friend, Mad When Told He Won’t Amount To Much

beverlynoronha
Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Most friends get along with each other, even if they are very different and have hobbies, interests, or careers that don’t match up at all. This is the beauty of good friendship, that it can transcend normal everyday things and bring even the most dissimilar folks together.

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks that way, and one man’s artistic friend made it a point to insult him about his career by saying that he’s a drone in the rat race. Finally, the man had had enough and lost his temper in public, leading to a lot of drama.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Friends are supposed to support and boost one another up instead of tearing each other down

    Young man smiling while holding a microphone indoors with a blurred woman in the background, capturing the annoying toxic friend photographer vibe.

    Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he’s been close friends with a group of guys for almost all his life, and that a pretentious man called John recently joined their group

    Text excerpt discussing a small group of friends and the impact of an annoying toxic friend photographer named John.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a small group of friends and the impact of an annoying toxic friend photographer named John.

    Text about an annoying toxic friend who is rude, pretentious, and interrupts conversations like a toxic friend photographer.

    Text post describing an annoying toxic friend replying disrespectfully to a Snapchat story about college football.

    Text excerpt describing a get-together with a tipsy friend and new girls, relating to an annoying toxic friend photographer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three men enjoying drinks together outdoors, with one appearing as an annoying toxic friend to the photographer.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    John would rudely correct people while they were talking or put them down, and eventually, he started picking on the poster for his job

    Text excerpt describing an annoying toxic friend photographer going on a long tirade about creativity and conformity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing an annoying toxic friend repeatedly roasting and insulting a photographer despite objections.

    Text excerpt showing someone describing an annoying toxic friend photographer provoking conflict and insults.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Text excerpt showing someone criticizing Reddit users and expressing frustration as an annoying toxic friend photographer might do.

    Photographer with dreadlocks and a pink hoodie focusing through the camera lens capturing indoor pictures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    John, who worked as a barista and photographer, kept putting the poster down for being a Biomed engineer, calling him a “drone” in the rat race

    Text about an annoying toxic friend photographer who started with no talent and low-quality photos on social media.

    Text about a toxic friend and photographer sharing a social media post about discrimination after job rejection.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a toxic friend and photographer conflict during a surprise birthday party apology.

    Text excerpt illustrating an annoying toxic friend photographer making harsh, pretentious remarks in a social setting.

    Smiling photographer outdoors wearing a red beanie and tan jacket, holding a camera near rocky and green natural background.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster finally couldn’t take John’s jabs anymore and publicly insulted him at his birthday party by saying he wouldn’t amount to much

    Text showing a toxic friend insulting a photographer’s skills and background in a harsh and critical manner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a tense confrontation involving an annoying toxic friend photographer and social media blocking aftermath.

    Text discussing a silent group chat and a toxic friend making a roast, reflecting an annoying toxic friend photographer scenario.

    Image credits: M0shka

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the public confrontation, the poster’s friends stopped talking to him, and John blocked him, which made him reconsider his actions

    Having a long-term friendship with people is wonderful because everyone tends to understand one another and get along well, at least most of the time. What happened in this case is that John became a part of the OP’s group very recently and started insulting people or being rude right off the bat instead of taking the time to get to know everyone properly.

    Things became worse when he picked on the poster for his engineering job and called him a drone just because of his career. Unfortunately, as researchers put it, people in white or blue-collar jobs are often looked down upon for working in “boring” professions. Even though a job is simply a way of earning money, it’s often seen as an extension of a person’s personality.

    This might become even more magnified by people working in creative professions who, according to studies, seem to be a bit more arrogant about their field of work. It’s clear that John was very high and mighty about his photography skills and felt that people not working in such professions weren’t up to the mark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why, every time he met the OP, he would keep roasting him about being a drone and putting down his work as something that was very easy to do. This obviously left the poster feeling frustrated, but even when he tried to confront John, the rude behavior would always continue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man wearing a party hat, looking away thoughtfully at a birthday party, representing an annoying toxic friend photographer.

    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One of the biggest reasons John must have been ranting about creative work is that he kept trying to kickstart his photography career. Since he was always getting rejected for his photography skills, he had to work as a barista to make ends meet, which must have been tough for him to handle.

    According to experts, struggling artists might compare themselves to their peers and feel left behind in terms of achievements or money, which can come out in the form of resentment. It might feel like a zero-sum game to them, where another person’s success means a failure for themselves.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There was clearly some kind of bad blood between John and the poster, but it became even worse when the OP decided to confront him at his birthday party. He insulted John by saying he’d never amount to much and that his photos were not good enough, which is why he had to mooch off his parents.

    It’s possible that the OP must have felt a slight sense of satisfaction from finally revealing his feelings to John, but the severe backlash he faced definitely left him shocked. Although revenge can feel good in the moment, it can often create even more negative feelings and lead to pain and hurt.

    Nobody needs to accept John’s rude behavior, but it also doesn’t mean that they need to be as mean as he was. This confrontation left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths and broke a friend group that had been together for a long time. Hopefully, the OP can sort things out in the future and win his friends back.

    What are your opinions on how the poster handled this situation, and do you have any suggestions on what he could have done differently? Let us know your thoughts below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some folks sided with the poster and felt that he had done the right thing by confronting John, while others felt he had acted too rashly

    Conversation about handling an annoying toxic friend, with advice on responding to rude comments from a photographer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about an annoying toxic friend photographer and differing opinions among friends on behavior boundaries.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about handling an annoying toxic friend and personal boundaries in photography.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing handling an annoying toxic friend with witty comebacks and confidence.

    Red-haired woman with camera, showing annoyance while photographing outdoors, capturing the toxic friend moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online conversation showing an annoying toxic friend ignoring the photographer’s message.

    Comment criticizes an annoying toxic friend photographer for poor timing and unresolved personal issues at a party.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot showing an anonymous user angrily refusing to apologize, expressing frustration like an annoying toxic friend photographer.

    Comment on a forum post discussing dealing with an annoying toxic friend as a photographer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John's a d-bag, OP made a d!ck move (and OP knows it, c'mon) but I'm most concerned that OP's entire group of friends apparently haven't stood up for OP's sake, told John to STFU during his tirades and insult-brigades, and somehow haven't kicked John from the friend group. If OP has truly been friends with these people for years, why do they value John's presence, company, and friendship over OP's? Either OP is actually a huge hoser, or his friends aren't actually friends at all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John's a d-bag, OP made a d!ck move (and OP knows it, c'mon) but I'm most concerned that OP's entire group of friends apparently haven't stood up for OP's sake, told John to STFU during his tirades and insult-brigades, and somehow haven't kicked John from the friend group. If OP has truly been friends with these people for years, why do they value John's presence, company, and friendship over OP's? Either OP is actually a huge hoser, or his friends aren't actually friends at all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT