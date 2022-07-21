The period is post-school, I'm sitting on my bed as usual, bored, directionless and burnt out. The wave of relief that comes just after the slog of exam season has almost finished washing over me, no longer present to drown out the slew of thoughts and feelings only now bubbling to the surface, disrupting the still pool I was trying to create for myself….questions begging to be answered. The questions that most young minds face. Who do I want to be? Why do I want to be that thing? How do I be that thing? When do I even start?

How did I tackle ANY of those questions, you ask? Well….for a long time I didn't, not for a long time. I was drowning in those thoughts when out of the blue, a single droplet, a small urge lost to the vast sea that is growing up, resurfaced. The need to create. I looked back through my school notebooks and found that combatting the endless tides of algebra and theories on reality were…doodles. Little robots, trees, and men of magic and myth all trying to tell me something. A lost world, hidden in my subconsciousness.

They'd finally succeeded; excited at this potential direction, I took out a blank sheet of paper and started to doodle again. Ideas, once a trickle, now gushed forth, eager to be realized. The dry desert my mind had become was suddenly watered, growing lush and fertile as I eagerly consumed tutorials and literature on how to further this long-forgotten skill. Each one of these paintings represents a milestone I had crossed in my art journey. Whether it be in style, technique or mindset. I'm still growing as an artist, but I’m confident that I've answered at least in part SOME of those questions that threatened to drown me those many months ago.

#1

Sky Whale

56 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#2

My Neighbor

50 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#3

Is The Future Really This Dark?

45 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Hucaster99
Hucaster99
Community Member
11 months ago

Not unless you make it a bright one.

11
11points
#4

A Peaceful Place

39 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Kamie Jones
Kamie Jones
Community Member
11 months ago

This looks like my "Zen Garden" sleep sound 🥰

7
7points
#5

Cats And The City

39 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Tiny Guy
Tiny Guy
Community Member
11 months ago

Beautiful work! I love kitties

6
6points
#6

Water Mage

34 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Kamie Jones
Kamie Jones
Community Member
11 months ago

You're super talented!!! These are amazing

6
6points
#7

Heavy Is The Head.... I Mean, It's A Rock, So...

32 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#8

Contemplation

32 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#9

Wait... Was That A Dragon?

32 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Annie
Annie
Community Member
11 months ago

Why yes! Yes it was...and a beautiful one at that!

7
7points
#10

Mandalore

28 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Annie
Annie
Community Member
11 months ago

Great detail work!

5
5points
#11

A Cool Fire In The Sky

28 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Annie
Annie
Community Member
11 months ago

Wow! So dreamy I could get lost in it! I'd love to see that on my wall!

4
4points
#12

Weather Machine

27 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Annie
Annie
Community Member
11 months ago

So that's how weather works!

7
7points
#13

Let's Begin

27 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Matrix
Matrix
Community Member
11 months ago

This could be the beginning/ending of a good anime

8
8points
#14

My Oasis

26 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#15

Sea My Dreams

26 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Barb Riley
Barb Riley
Community Member
11 months ago

In my best dreams I see fish. Fish in clear water. It always brings me peace.

3
3points
#16

Brotherhood

24 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Skipper Laine
Skipper Laine
Community Member
11 months ago

Hmmm, this reminds me of Fullmetal Alchemist, and I can't imagine why! 😁

3
3points
#17

Fallen Temple

23 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#18

Onward

21 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#19

Dungeons And Dragons

21 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#20

Delivery

21 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#21

Penguin Girl

19 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#22

Gunslinger

19 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
St34mpunk_Pirate
St34mpunk_Pirate
Community Member
11 months ago

This one is my fav for sure

1
1point
#23

Hunter

19 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
#24

Warrior

17 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
Veru Jaros
Veru Jaros
Community Member
11 months ago

Isn't this the delivery guy?

7
7points
#25

Bros

17 points
Ibraheem Qureshi
