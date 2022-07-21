The period is post-school, I'm sitting on my bed as usual, bored, directionless and burnt out. The wave of relief that comes just after the slog of exam season has almost finished washing over me, no longer present to drown out the slew of thoughts and feelings only now bubbling to the surface, disrupting the still pool I was trying to create for myself….questions begging to be answered. The questions that most young minds face. Who do I want to be? Why do I want to be that thing? How do I be that thing? When do I even start?

How did I tackle ANY of those questions, you ask? Well….for a long time I didn't, not for a long time. I was drowning in those thoughts when out of the blue, a single droplet, a small urge lost to the vast sea that is growing up, resurfaced. The need to create. I looked back through my school notebooks and found that combatting the endless tides of algebra and theories on reality were…doodles. Little robots, trees, and men of magic and myth all trying to tell me something. A lost world, hidden in my subconsciousness.

They'd finally succeeded; excited at this potential direction, I took out a blank sheet of paper and started to doodle again. Ideas, once a trickle, now gushed forth, eager to be realized. The dry desert my mind had become was suddenly watered, growing lush and fertile as I eagerly consumed tutorials and literature on how to further this long-forgotten skill. Each one of these paintings represents a milestone I had crossed in my art journey. Whether it be in style, technique or mindset. I'm still growing as an artist, but I’m confident that I've answered at least in part SOME of those questions that threatened to drown me those many months ago.

More info: artstation.com