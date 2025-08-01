A significant number of people have a personality trait that makes them pursue flawlessness. Known as perfectionists , they can feel severely disturbed by even the smallest mistakes and errors, which often make their lives quite challenging.Not sure if you are one? The pictures you’ll find below are a great test to find that out. If you cringe at every single one, chances are that you have a perfectionist hiding inside of you.

#1 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much Share icon I’ll be honest, I lost my appetite.



#2 I Declare War On The Temperature People. Ruined The Perfect Photo Share icon

When we said that a significant number of people are plagued by perfectionism, studies have found that the actual number is over 85%. And it seems to be on the rise, as research conducted between 1989 and 2016 found that levels of perfectionism in college students increased by 10%. It also revealed that perfectionism caused by societal pressure increased at twice the rate. “These findings suggest that recent generations of college students have higher expectations of themselves and others than previous generations,” explained the lead author of the study, Dr. Thomas Curran. “Today’s young people are competing with each other in order to meet societal pressures to succeed and they feel that perfectionism is necessary in order to feel safe, socially connected and of worth.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Picture Speaks For Itself Share icon Wow, and also the person's house I was in with this light didn’t even bother fixing it! Which makes me infuriated.



#5 The Position Of These Comic Books Share icon

#6 Faux Tile Done Share icon I saw it in the bathroom at the nail salon where I got a pedicure.



Younger people also feel the urge to maintain perfection because of their social media use. They are pressured to be perfect in comparison to others whose lifestyles and appearances are portrayed as flawless online. Parents also contribute to the rising perfectionism, as their behaviors have a huge influence on their children’s habits, values, beliefs, and self-image. Those caregivers who demand excellence or are perfectionists themselves, unknowingly, can encourage their children to grow up as people who pursue high standards and refuse to settle for anything that doesn’t seem up to par. Perhaps they pushed their kids to be the best they could be (even if it’s with good intentions), or maybe they made their kids feel like no matter what they do, they aren’t doing it well enough.

#7 I Got A New Faber-Castell Colour Pencils Today And I Saw This Pencils Label Share icon It’s been bothering me for hours.



#8 The Door Of This House Share icon

#9 My Puzzle Is Missing One Piece, But Has A Duplicate Of Another Piece Share icon

While the drive for excellence can result in self-discipline, ambition, and exceptional work quality, it can also lead people to self-sabotage. The desire for perfection can cause poor time management and procrastination. A perfectionist can become so worried about doing things flawlessly that they put off doing anything at all. The fear of failing can also be paralyzing, which makes doing things take much longer. It also stifles creativity, increases self-doubt, and prevents taking on new challenges.

#10 Almost Perfect Share icon

#11 This Unevenly Distributed V-Shape Share icon

#12 Thread Ran Out Partially Through The Body, And I Replaced It With A Different Spool Of The Same Thread Color From The Same Brand But The Colors Off Share icon I can go over the initial part with the new thread but like bruh...

All of this puts a lot of stress on a person, leading them to burnout, overextension, and distress. This may translate into relationships, too, as perfectionists, especially other-oriented ones, expect the people around them to be perfect and are highly critical of those who don’t meet their standards. They might make critical comments as well that, in the long run, cause frustration and resentment and, as a result, hinder relationships.

#13 I Know You Felt The Same Pain Before Share icon

#14 This Floor Alignment Share icon This is The floor at my school. The only place where the alignment is off, further in the corridor the alignment is perfect.

#15 I See This Every Day And It Drives Me Mad Share icon The rest of the path is perfectly normal - but this one section is completely out of order, like someone did this and now it lives in my head rent free every day.

The other two main types of perfectionists—self-oriented and socially prescribed—tend to place excessively high expectations on themselves and not as much on others. Self-oriented perfectionists put a lot of high demands on themselves and measure their worth and satisfaction by external achievements. They are often highly motivated, conscientious, and prone to obsessive thinking, anxiety, and worrying. Socially prescribed perfectionists put similar pressures on themselves because they believe that other people expect them to be flawless, and if they fail to meet these standards, they will be very critical of them. This can lead to them having low self-esteem, which they hide behind self-deprecating humor. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Bought 16k Dice For A Mosaic, All From The Same Supplier, Supposedly The Same Size... The Black Ones Are ≈1.25% Smaller Share icon I mean, they're listed as 8mm dice, after some closer research, the white ones are about 7.85mm on average and black 7.57 considering both can be rounded to 8, and we're talking a difference of 0.28mm here, I'm thinking they aren't going to take me too seriously... That and I literally searched for hours to find the absolute cheapest source I could since I was buying 16,000. Even 1¢ a piece would be $160. And would you expect better than 0.2mm precision for 1¢/die?



I just expected whatever manufacturing process they used would have high variance die to die, but not color to color.

#17 At My Parents House Share icon

#18 I Get Mad Every Time I Walk Past This Share icon

Perfectionism isn’t a medical condition, but perfectionist tendencies can overlap with or cause certain mental health disorders, like obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders, and social anxiety. If a person notices that their perfectionism feels more like a burden and less like a motivator, it might be a good idea to find some coping strategies to prevent the drive for flawlessness from consuming one’s life.

#19 I’m Annoyed Every Time I See This Share icon

#20 Every Sink In This Bathroom Has A Different Faucet Share icon

#21 This Almost Perfect Pancake I Made Share icon

The first step towards managing perfectionism is to become aware of the thoughts that fuel such tendencies, says Jason Drake, a licensed clinical social worker. He suggests journaling, as it can help to identify thoughts and behaviors of perfectionism. Every time you grapple with it, try to write down any thoughts that come to mind when you feel you need to do something flawlessly, whether they’re rational or not. “Once you identify the thoughts, themes, and behaviors, then you can start to change them,” explains Drake.

#22 How Papa John’s Cut This Pizza Share icon

#23 I Just Bought These Books And Why Is 2 Uneven Share icon Seriously I ordered a replacement.



#24 This Christmas Tree Share icon

Perfectionist thoughts are often about feeling not good enough. So try to alter them with positive self-talk, like saying to yourself, “It’s okay to feel this way, I’m doing my best,” or “I’ve totally got this.” Other practices that can help cope with perfection are accepting your mistakes and adopting a good-enough mindset. Try to understand that making a mistake is not the end of the world. It’s actually the opposite. An error expands our world by allowing us to grow, learn, and do better. So try to enjoy the challenge you face and learn from it instead of beating yourself up about it. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 As You Love To Hate Broken Patterns So Much. I Ride My Bike Across It When I Do Groceries Share icon I live in the Netherlands and this is in Beek en Donk and believe it might be in the Beek section of.



#26 This Manhole Cover Share icon

#27 Maintenance Replaced A Lightbulb Today Share icon And honestly it might bother me enough to go buy three matching ones myself. Good grief.

Often, perfectionists establish unrealistic goals that make them stressed. So to combat it, they should set more achievable tasks for themselves and break them down into smaller, more manageable tasks that can lead to more feelings of accomplishment and fewer feelings of failure and anxiety.

#28 Brand New Ketchup. Taller Bottle, Same Volume, No Longer Fits In Cupboard Share icon

#29 The Way These Lights Are Aligned Share icon

#30 Light-Switch Is Installed And It Fits Perfect Share icon

#31 Don't Know If This Fits In This Subreddit, But The Rock Was Easily Moveable And Fit In My Palm Share icon

#32 Would This Bother You? Share icon Our leaning tower of bookshelf. Been leaving going on three years and it leans more with each passing year. No one’s bothered to replace it. No one’s bothered to figure out how to straighten it. It’s actually quite funny, “huh, does it look like it’s leaning more to you?”



#33 Whoever Made This Clearly Shouldn't Have Share icon

#34 One Wrong Colored Crate Part 2 Electric Boogaloo Share icon

#35 This Progress Bar Is Hurting Me Personally Share icon

#37 Newly Renovated Share icon

#38 Just Hung My TV On The Wall, Look How It Fits Perfectly. Can You See Why I’m Mad Now? Share icon

#39 This Building's Towers Share icon

#40 My Pizza Shaped Playing Cards Aren’t In Perfect Eighths Share icon

#41 Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea, This Set Is Not For You If You Have OCD Share icon

#42 Wife And I Got New Silverware For Christmas Share icon I was hoping that I’d be posting on perfectfit or oddlysatisfying but well here we are. Using the same “every other” spacing for all (yes I know I could squeeze it in another space that’s open) at the very end I ended up with a sole leftover.

#43 Almost Gave Up Looking For This Markers Refill Ink Because Of How Vastly Different The Colors Are On The Caps Share icon The ink itself is much more similar to the refill cap, which is the lighter of the two. The refill is a much newer product than the marker I have so they knew the color was off and corrected it.



#44 The Alignment Of These Doorknobs In My New Apartment Share icon This door is actually the entrance to my bedroom, when I am home next I will be sure to do some closer investigating. Hopefully it has just been installed upside down/backwards which would be an easy fix! Thanks for the pointers friends, all I see when I look over at night are these two knobs staring me down with their imperfections.



#45 This Poster At Work Bothers Me Everyday. Once You See It, You Can't Unsee It Share icon It was the fact the fingers don't match. But now I see a willy and can't unsee it thanks to reddit comments. I hate the poster more now.



#46 Mildly Infuriating Level : Refund Share icon The waffles are probably not very interesting hahah because the results aren't too bad. At least still looks like a mini waffle. But it probably doesn't look good either... I'm not a very good waffle maker.

I actually don't mind keeping it! But still trying my best to get a refund or send me a new set of properly mirrored pans.



#47 Door Handle Share icon They are both left doors.



#48 How This TV Isn’t Centered On The Wall Share icon

#49 The Design Of This Bathroom Wall. It Is Very Disorienting Share icon

#50 Who Needs A Perfectly Useful Drain? Share icon

#51 My Husband Got Me Some Gifts To Help Challenge My OCD In Small, Manageable Ways Share icon I don't know what I find more upsetting: the lopsided notebook or the lack of alignment on the dots of the die.



#52 Planted The Palm Tree Near The Light Boss Share icon

#53 This Shelf Setup That Makes It Nearly Impossible To Grab A Jar Of Salsa Share icon

#54 My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni Share icon

#55 Was Driving Home And Spotted This Little Gem. Why? Share icon

#56 This Baseball Park Share icon

#57 The Very Off Centre Shelf Share icon

#58 This Pot Pie I Made Last Night Makes Me Feel Sad Inside Share icon

#59 Why Would Anyone Do This Share icon

#60 The Straw Hole Is Off Center Share icon

#61 This One Made My Eyes Bleed Share icon

#62 That One Green Locker Among All The Other Orange Ones Share icon

#63 Domino's Pizza Share icon

#64 Washer (Right) And Dryer (Left) Placement For The House I'm Sitting Share icon

#65 Mildly Infuriating Lights In A Hotel Share icon

#66 This Is Really Bothering Me In My New Flat Share icon

#67 The Armrests Are Uneven In Size Share icon

#68 Amazon Sent Me The Wrong Size Book In A Trilogy Share icon I’m going to Barnes and Noble tomorrow to hopefully fix this nonsense. My OCD is screeching right now lol. I could order a replacement on Amazon but that takes two days and I don’t wanna look at this for two days. I’m just getting into reading. I’ve bought quite a few books, mostly from the action/adventure, fantasy, and science fiction genres along with a couple horror books.



#69 If I Could Not See Them At The Same Time I Would Not Care Share icon

#70 Mildly Infuriating Door Near Bristol, England Share icon

#71 The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator Share icon

#72 Now That We Sold The House I Can Safely Post This Share icon I noticed the posts shortly after we moved in a couple years ago and was bothered by them every day. But I didn't say anything to the wife cause she would have made me do more renos.

A couple days before move out she noticed it too.



#73 Been Living Here For 22 Years And I Just Noticed The Lights Aren't Aligned Share icon Also, the door on the right at the bottom of the rug always swings and catches it, its a lost cause in my household.



#74 This Bottle Cannot Stand On Its Own But Will Leak If Left Horizontal Share icon

#75 Milk Carton Perfectly Done, Boss Share icon

#76 This Doesn’t Line Up Share icon

#77 The Color Pencils Aren't Lined Up With The Box Image Ones Share icon

#78 Self Explanatory Oddly Unsatisfying Ketchup Bottle Label Share icon

#79 This Tile At My College Is The Only One That’s Vertical Instead Of Horizontal Share icon

#80 This Driveway Share icon

#81 Order Of Fig Spread Came Into Work Today Share icon

#82 Perfect Color Displ- Share icon

#83 Building My House And The Concreter Just Finished The Driveway. This Will Bother Me For The Rest Of My Life Share icon

#84 I Wish I Hadn't Bothered Aligning Them So I Never Would've Noticed Share icon

#85 My Eyes Are Bleeding Share icon I must say, it's an odd style. Or, if the purpose is to hurt my nerves when looking at it, well, purpose accomplished.



#86 Requires 3 AAA Batteries, In The Most Annoying Way Possible Share icon

#87 Sharing My Easter Cake With Three Friends: One Already Ate His "Equally And Fairly“ Share Share icon "See? I cut at right angles!"



#88 The Way This Sign Is Off Center Share icon

#89 The Alignment Of The Tower And The Entrance Share icon

#90 The Fact That The Stone Circle Is Not Aligned With The Door And The Window Share icon

#91 This Is One Of My Metalophones. The Bar Only Fits This Way Share icon

#92 Come On, Starbucks Share icon