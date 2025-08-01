ADVERTISEMENT

A significant number of people have a personality trait that makes them pursue flawlessness. Known as perfectionists, they can feel severely disturbed by even the smallest mistakes and errors, which often make their lives quite challenging.Not sure if you are one? The pictures you’ll find below are a great test to find that out. If you cringe at every single one, chances are that you have a perfectionist hiding inside of you.

#1

This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

Crystal chandelier hanging below an ornate ceiling medallion in a room with large windows and vintage decor, highlighting imperfect details.

I’ll be honest, I lost my appetite.

fluffynuff Report

    #2

    I Declare War On The Temperature People. Ruined The Perfect Photo

    Digital clock displaying repetitive numbers 22:22 with temperature and date, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people.

    MrBeanEatBeansWithMe Report

    #3

    Why?

    Mismatched wall paneling design around an electrical outlet, highlighting imperfect details that annoy people with OCD.

    NastyNate675 Report

    When we said that a significant number of people are plagued by perfectionism, studies have found that the actual number is over 85%. And it seems to be on the rise, as research conducted between 1989 and 2016 found that levels of perfectionism in college students increased by 10%. It also revealed that perfectionism caused by societal pressure increased at twice the rate. 

    “These findings suggest that recent generations of college students have higher expectations of themselves and others than previous generations,” explained the lead author of the study, Dr. Thomas Curran. “Today’s young people are competing with each other in order to meet societal pressures to succeed and they feel that perfectionism is necessary in order to feel safe, socially connected and of worth.”

    #4

    The Picture Speaks For Itself

    Chandelier with multiple light bulbs, one bulb emits different color, showing imperfect things that annoy.

    Wow, and also the person's house I was in with this light didn’t even bother fixing it! Which makes me infuriated.

    boywithnolife1 Report

    #5

    The Position Of These Comic Books

    DC Comics graphic novels neatly arranged with superhero spines, a collection likely to annoy people with OCD.

    RandomPlayR69 Report

    #6

    Faux Tile Done

    Wall tiles misaligned with overlapping edges, showing an imperfect pattern that may annoy people with OCD.

    I saw it in the bathroom at the nail salon where I got a pedicure.

    eloiseturnbuckle Report

    Younger people also feel the urge to maintain perfection because of their social media use. They are pressured to be perfect in comparison to others whose lifestyles and appearances are portrayed as flawless online. 

    Parents also contribute to the rising perfectionism, as their behaviors have a huge influence on their children’s habits, values, beliefs, and self-image. Those caregivers who demand excellence or are perfectionists themselves, unknowingly, can encourage their children to grow up as people who pursue high standards and refuse to settle for anything that doesn’t seem up to par.

    Perhaps they pushed their kids to be the best they could be (even if it’s with good intentions), or maybe they made their kids feel like no matter what they do, they aren’t doing it well enough.

    #7

    I Got A New Faber-Castell Colour Pencils Today And I Saw This Pencils Label

    Set of colored pencils perfectly aligned in a case, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    It’s been bothering me for hours.

    KLM023 Report

    #8

    The Door Of This House

    Blue house entrance with uneven porch steps, white railings, and a round roof, showing imperfections that may annoy people with OCD.

    Greenskeeper37 Report

    #9

    My Puzzle Is Missing One Piece, But Has A Duplicate Of Another Piece

    Incomplete jigsaw puzzle with a missing and misplaced piece highlighting imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    surgerygeek , surgerygeek Report

    While the drive for excellence can result in self-discipline, ambition, and exceptional work quality, it can also lead people to self-sabotage. The desire for perfection can cause poor time management and procrastination.

    A perfectionist can become so worried about doing things flawlessly that they put off doing anything at all. The fear of failing can also be paralyzing, which makes doing things take much longer. It also stifles creativity, increases self-doubt, and prevents taking on new challenges. 
    #10

    Almost Perfect

    Tall building with misaligned windows, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD tendencies.

    Quafin Report

    #11

    This Unevenly Distributed V-Shape

    Group of people dressed in black with white ties standing on steps, showcasing imperfect alignment that may annoy those with OCD

    stoffell Report

    #12

    Thread Ran Out Partially Through The Body, And I Replaced It With A Different Spool Of The Same Thread Color From The Same Brand But The Colors Off

    Embroidered patch of a fierce creature with leaves and a red flower on its back, highlighting imperfect things that annoy people.

    I can go over the initial part with the new thread but like bruh...

    reddit.com Report

    All of this puts a lot of stress on a person, leading them to burnout, overextension, and distress. This may translate into relationships, too, as perfectionists, especially other-oriented ones, expect the people around them to be perfect and are highly critical of those who don’t meet their standards. They might make critical comments as well that, in the long run, cause frustration and resentment and, as a result, hinder relationships.

    #13

    I Know You Felt The Same Pain Before

    Two imperfectly sharpened pencils held side by side showing uneven tips, illustrating imperfection and OCD annoyance.

    CommanderZanderTGS Report

    #14

    This Floor Alignment

    Hallway with misaligned floor patterns between two connected rooms, a detail likely to annoy people with OCD.

    This is The floor at my school. The only place where the alignment is off, further in the corridor the alignment is perfect.

    FavoriteRaven Report

    I See This Every Day And It Drives Me Mad

    Imperfect sidewalk drain cover misaligned between pavement and asphalt, a detail that might annoy people with OCD.

    The rest of the path is perfectly normal - but this one section is completely out of order, like someone did this and now it lives in my head rent free every day.

    Brramble Report

    The other two main types of perfectionists—self-oriented and socially prescribed—tend to place excessively high expectations on themselves and not as much on others. Self-oriented perfectionists put a lot of high demands on themselves and measure their worth and satisfaction by external achievements. They are often highly motivated, conscientious, and prone to obsessive thinking, anxiety, and worrying.

    Socially prescribed perfectionists put similar pressures on themselves because they believe that other people expect them to be flawless, and if they fail to meet these standards, they will be very critical of them. This can lead to them having low self-esteem, which they hide behind self-deprecating humor.

    #16

    Bought 16k Dice For A Mosaic, All From The Same Supplier, Supposedly The Same Size... The Black Ones Are ≈1.25% Smaller

    Imperfect pattern of white and black tiles arranged unevenly on a board, showcasing things that annoy people with OCD.

    I mean, they're listed as 8mm dice, after some closer research, the white ones are about 7.85mm on average and black 7.57 considering both can be rounded to 8, and we're talking a difference of 0.28mm here, I'm thinking they aren't going to take me too seriously... That and I literally searched for hours to find the absolute cheapest source I could since I was buying 16,000. Even 1¢ a piece would be $160. And would you expect better than 0.2mm precision for 1¢/die?

    I just expected whatever manufacturing process they used would have high variance die to die, but not color to color.

    dimonium_anonimo Report

    At My Parents House

    Gas stove with uneven knob alignment on granite countertop, showing one knob out of place that may annoy people with OCD.

    lifstu Report

    #18

    I Get Mad Every Time I Walk Past This

    Double doors with uneven handles and dirty panels, an example of imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    littlecasiosounds Report

    Perfectionism isn’t a medical condition, but perfectionist tendencies can overlap with or cause certain mental health disorders, like obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders, and social anxiety. If a person notices that their perfectionism feels more like a burden and less like a motivator, it might be a good idea to find some coping strategies to prevent the drive for flawlessness from consuming one’s life.

    #19

    I’m Annoyed Every Time I See This

    White engraved wooden plaque with chipped edges and green backlight, displaying imperfect lettering that may annoy people with OCD.

    pixer12 Report

    Every Sink In This Bathroom Has A Different Faucet

    Public restroom sinks with misaligned faucets and a mirror reflecting imperfect bathroom fixtures, highlighting OCD annoyances.

    HydrationStation215 Report

    #21

    This Almost Perfect Pancake I Made

    Imperfect pancake with a small uneven edge cooking in a nonstick pan, showing a common annoyance for people with OCD.

    sproutjam Report

    The first step towards managing perfectionism is to become aware of the thoughts that fuel such tendencies, says Jason Drake, a licensed clinical social worker. He suggests journaling, as it can help to identify thoughts and behaviors of perfectionism.

    Every time you grapple with it, try to write down any thoughts that come to mind when you feel you need to do something flawlessly, whether they’re rational or not. “Once you identify the thoughts, themes, and behaviors, then you can start to change them,” explains Drake.
    #22

    How Papa John’s Cut This Pizza

    Pepperoni pizza with unevenly cut slices in a box, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    reddit.com Report

    I Just Bought These Books And Why Is 2 Uneven

    Four black and red hardcover Berserk manga volumes, neatly aligned on a wooden shelf.

    Seriously I ordered a replacement.

    Boomertheskylander Report

    This Christmas Tree

    Roundabout with a Christmas tree slightly off-center, surrounded by muddy snow, illustrating imperfect things that may annoy people with OCD.

    sharksalad Report

    Perfectionist thoughts are often about feeling not good enough. So try to alter them with positive self-talk, like saying to yourself, “It’s okay to feel this way, I’m doing my best,” or “I’ve totally got this.”

    Other practices that can help cope with perfection are accepting your mistakes and adopting a good-enough mindset. Try to understand that making a mistake is not the end of the world. It’s actually the opposite. An error expands our world by allowing us to grow, learn, and do better. So try to enjoy the challenge you face and learn from it instead of beating yourself up about it.

    #25

    As You Love To Hate Broken Patterns So Much. I Ride My Bike Across It When I Do Groceries

    Patterned pavement with irregular tile alignment that might annoy people with OCD due to imperfect arrangement.

    I live in the Netherlands and this is in Beek en Donk and believe it might be in the Beek section of.

    merder222 Report

    #26

    This Manhole Cover

    Uneven manhole cover disrupting the circular pattern of bricks, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Maintenance Replaced A Lightbulb Today

    Bathroom light fixture with three bulbs, one emitting a different color temperature, causing an imperfect look annoying to people with OCD.

    And honestly it might bother me enough to go buy three matching ones myself. Good grief.

    Travelers_Starcall Report

    Often, perfectionists establish unrealistic goals that make them stressed. So to combat it, they should set more achievable tasks for themselves and break them down into smaller, more manageable tasks that can lead to more feelings of accomplishment and fewer feelings of failure and anxiety. 
    #28

    Brand New Ketchup. Taller Bottle, Same Volume, No Longer Fits In Cupboard

    Two Heinz ketchup bottles in a pantry, one nearly empty and the other full, highlighting imperfect things that annoy.

    Wardi_Boi Report

    #29

    The Way These Lights Are Aligned

    Retail store aisle with neatly arranged shelves and displays, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    Perton_ Report

    #30

    Light-Switch Is Installed And It Fits Perfect

    Light switch plate warped and misaligned above imperfect tile grout and door frame, showing common OCD annoyances.

    acidmine Report

    #31

    Don't Know If This Fits In This Subreddit, But The Rock Was Easily Moveable And Fit In My Palm

    Uneven deck boards with a loose rock underneath, showing an imperfect outdoor surface that may annoy people with OCD.

    Epags1996 Report

    #32

    Would This Bother You?

    Leaned wooden shelf cluttered with items and bags blocking a white chair, showing imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    Our leaning tower of bookshelf. Been leaving going on three years and it leans more with each passing year. No one’s bothered to replace it. No one’s bothered to figure out how to straighten it. It’s actually quite funny, “huh, does it look like it’s leaning more to you?”

    itssofiababyxo Report

    #33

    Whoever Made This Clearly Shouldn't Have

    Colorful interlocking foam puzzle mat with misplaced letters and numbers, an imperfect arrangement that may annoy people with OCD.

    jeri-coke Report

    #34

    One Wrong Colored Crate Part 2 Electric Boogaloo

    Rows of blue plastic crates stacked neatly with one black crate disrupting the perfect pattern, not for you if you have OCD.

    hajile0108 Report

    #35

    This Progress Bar Is Hurting Me Personally

    50 percent progress circle on digital screen symbolizing imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    reddit.com Report

    Why?

    Aerial view of a circular plaza with a tall chimney in the center, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people.

    JustLikeMC Report

    #37

    Newly Renovated

    Mismatched cabinet handles on white cupboards showing imperfect details that may annoy people with OCD.

    FuzzInspector Report

    #38

    Just Hung My TV On The Wall, Look How It Fits Perfectly. Can You See Why I’m Mad Now?

    Minimalist living room with wall-mounted TV, air conditioner, and symmetrical windows highlighting imperfect alignment details.

    yourdadsalt Report

    This Building's Towers

    Historic brick building with uneven windows circled in red, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    reddit.com Report

    My Pizza Shaped Playing Cards Aren’t In Perfect Eighths

    Imperfect playing cards cut into irregular shapes arranged in a circle, showing an annoyance likely for people with OCD.

    DangHeckinPear Report

    #41

    Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea, This Set Is Not For You If You Have OCD

    Stack of SpongeBob SquarePants DVD seasons aligned on a couch, showing imperfectly stacked cases that may annoy people with OCD.

    karkeyes Report

    #42

    Wife And I Got New Silverware For Christmas

    Spoon misaligned in a dishwasher among perfectly arranged silverware, highlighting imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    I was hoping that I’d be posting on perfectfit or oddlysatisfying but well here we are. Using the same “every other” spacing for all (yes I know I could squeeze it in another space that’s open) at the very end I ended up with a sole leftover.

    thelingletingle Report

    Almost Gave Up Looking For This Markers Refill Ink Because Of How Vastly Different The Colors Are On The Caps

    Two markers labeled B63 Light Hydrangea in slightly different shades, highlighting imperfections that annoy people with OCD.

    The ink itself is much more similar to the refill cap, which is the lighter of the two. The refill is a much newer product than the marker I have so they knew the color was off and corrected it.

    Repulsive_Ad7148 Report

    The Alignment Of These Doorknobs In My New Apartment

    Closet doors with misaligned knobs creating an imperfect look that might annoy people with OCD.

    This door is actually the entrance to my bedroom, when I am home next I will be sure to do some closer investigating. Hopefully it has just been installed upside down/backwards which would be an easy fix! Thanks for the pointers friends, all I see when I look over at night are these two knobs staring me down with their imperfections.

    corky212 Report

    This Poster At Work Bothers Me Everyday. Once You See It, You Can't Unsee It

    Poster showing the 5 steps to hand safety with illustrated gloves and grip tips for OCD and perfectionism awareness.

    It was the fact the fingers don't match. But now I see a willy and can't unsee it thanks to reddit comments. I hate the poster more now.

    ratdarkness Report

    #46

    Mildly Infuriating Level : Refund

    Black mold shapes inside a baking mold with symmetrical patterns, showing a setup that might trigger OCD tendencies.

    The waffles are probably not very interesting hahah because the results aren't too bad. At least still looks like a mini waffle. But it probably doesn't look good either... I'm not a very good waffle maker.
    I actually don't mind keeping it! But still trying my best to get a refund or send me a new set of properly mirrored pans.

    Cyrinne Report

    #47

    Door Handle

    Two white cabinet doors misaligned, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD tendencies.

    They are both left doors.

    StrikingMasterpiece Report

    #48

    How This TV Isn’t Centered On The Wall

    Stone fireplace with a mounted flat screen TV, wooden mantel, and a small electronic device below the television.

    xxwolfielattexx Report

    #49

    The Design Of This Bathroom Wall. It Is Very Disorienting

    Bathroom with mismatched and imperfect tile patterns on walls, likely annoying for people with OCD due to uneven design.

    sophiemae19 Report

    #50

    Who Needs A Perfectly Useful Drain?

    Bathroom floor tiles with a poorly aligned drain setup, a common imperfect thing that annoys people with OCD.

    StrangeElk Report

    #51

    My Husband Got Me Some Gifts To Help Challenge My OCD In Small, Manageable Ways

    White dice scattered on a lined spiral notebook, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    I don't know what I find more upsetting: the lopsided notebook or the lack of alignment on the dots of the die.

    kazzalow Report

    #52

    Planted The Palm Tree Near The Light Boss

    Tall palm tree oddly suspended on a pole in a busy street, showing an imperfect sight that may annoy people with OCD.

    jaie Report

    #53

    This Shelf Setup That Makes It Nearly Impossible To Grab A Jar Of Salsa

    Grocery shelf with jars misaligned and a hand adjusting one, showing imperfect organization frustrating people with OCD.

    PM-me-ur-peen Report

    #54

    My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni

    Pepperoni pizza with uneven slice sizes on a cutting board, showing imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    Zealousideal_Cut5569 Report

    Was Driving Home And Spotted This Little Gem. Why?

    Gray house with misaligned windows and shutters surrounded by green lawn and trees, showing imperfect things for OCD viewers.

    TheVipersMemory Report

    #56

    This Baseball Park

    Aerial view of Arcadia Ballpark showing four baseball fields arranged symmetrically, illustrating imperfect things that annoy.

    TimeWastingLordDrWhy Report

    #57

    The Very Off Centre Shelf

    A white radiator with a shelf above it, items unevenly arranged, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people.

    statrice Report

    #58

    This Pot Pie I Made Last Night Makes Me Feel Sad Inside

    Homemade pot pie with uneven crust and filling spilling out, a common imperfect thing that might annoy people with OCD.

    Andrew_Icee Report

    #59

    Why Would Anyone Do This

    A row of school lockers with mostly green doors and a few red ones, showing imperfect alignment that may annoy people.

    xlost_feelingx Report

    #60

    The Straw Hole Is Off Center

    Plastic soda cup lid with unevenly placed ice cubes, a detail likely to annoy people with OCD tendencies.

    Sugaroaks Report

    #61

    This One Made My Eyes Bleed

    Modern apartment building with uneven balcony alignment, a detail that might bother those with OCD tendencies.

    Nice_Tourist_23 Report

    #62

    That One Green Locker Among All The Other Orange Ones

    Row of orange lockers with one green locker standing out, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    resa_Ezined_pas922 Report

    #63

    Domino's Pizza

    Pizza with uneven and imperfect slices, illustrating things that annoy people with OCD about food presentation.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Washer (Right) And Dryer (Left) Placement For The House I'm Sitting

    Two Whirlpool laundry machines with doors open, detergent and dryer sheets on top, showing imperfect laundry setup.

    human362 Report

    #65

    Mildly Infuriating Lights In A Hotel

    Wall lamps in a hallway, unevenly spaced and misaligned, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    AWoollyMammoth Report

    #66

    This Is Really Bothering Me In My New Flat

    Reflection of a person taking a photo of a glowing purple electric stove burner on a smooth cooktop surface, imperfect details visible.

    tutankaboom Report

    #67

    The Armrests Are Uneven In Size

    Modern blue privacy chair with curved high back and wooden armrests in office space, perfect for focus and concentration.

    Thanksfornada Report

    #68

    Amazon Sent Me The Wrong Size Book In A Trilogy

    Books neatly arranged on a dark wooden bookshelf, showcasing various titles that might annoy people with OCD.

    I’m going to Barnes and Noble tomorrow to hopefully fix this nonsense. My OCD is screeching right now lol. I could order a replacement on Amazon but that takes two days and I don’t wanna look at this for two days. I’m just getting into reading. I’ve bought quite a few books, mostly from the action/adventure, fantasy, and science fiction genres along with a couple horror books.

    SleepyGamer1992 Report

    #69

    If I Could Not See Them At The Same Time I Would Not Care

    Close-up of mismatched door handles on a glass and wood door, showing an imperfect detail that may annoy people with OCD.

    Hache42 Report

    #70

    Mildly Infuriating Door Near Bristol, England

    Wooden door set in uneven stone wall with rough rocks and plants in front, highlighting imperfect architectural details for OCD viewers.

    ApaCy_ Report

    The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator

    Close-up of imperfectly aligned metal and wood paneling that may annoy people with OCD due to misalignment.

    Inamanlyfashion Report

    #72

    Now That We Sold The House I Can Safely Post This

    White wooden railing with unevenly spaced spindles on a hardwood floor, a common OCD annoyance.

    I noticed the posts shortly after we moved in a couple years ago and was bothered by them every day. But I didn't say anything to the wife cause she would have made me do more renos.
    A couple days before move out she noticed it too.

    THIESN123 Report

    #73

    Been Living Here For 22 Years And I Just Noticed The Lights Aren't Aligned

    Bright narrow hallway with uneven recessed lights and visible imperfections, illustrating things that annoy people with OCD.

    Also, the door on the right at the bottom of the rug always swings and catches it, its a lost cause in my household.

    ciavs Report

    #74

    This Bottle Cannot Stand On Its Own But Will Leak If Left Horizontal

    Hand holding a cracked, imperfect glass perfume bottle, illustrating things that annoy people with OCD.

    TheBrontosaurus Report

    #75

    Milk Carton Perfectly Done, Boss

    Partially opened milk carton with an imperfectly unscrewed cap, showing a common annoyance for people with OCD.

    reddit.com Report

    This Doesn’t Line Up

    Bathtub faucet with water flowing unevenly, surrounded by shampoo and conditioner bottles, highlighting imperfect bathroom details.

    reddit.com Report

    The Color Pencils Aren't Lined Up With The Box Image Ones

    Box of Filgo colored pencils with colorful doodles, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people and OCD tendencies.

    Rek-SaiHater Report

    #78

    Self Explanatory Oddly Unsatisfying Ketchup Bottle Label

    Bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup on a restaurant table with salt, pepper, and condiment containers in the background, imperfectly placed.

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    This Tile At My College Is The Only One That’s Vertical Instead Of Horizontal

    Floor tiles with one noticeably different pattern, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    hillgerb Report

    This Driveway

    Sidewalk with uneven concrete slabs creating misaligned lines, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    Free_Reading_7613 Report

    Order Of Fig Spread Came Into Work Today

    Top view of unevenly arranged fig spread jars in a box, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    Zealousideal-Jury555 Report

    #82

    Perfect Color Displ-

    Rows of colorful hexagonal markers neatly arranged, with one marker out of place disrupting perfect order for OCD.

    Bivore Report

    #83

    Building My House And The Concreter Just Finished The Driveway. This Will Bother Me For The Rest Of My Life

    Concrete driveway and sidewalk with imperfect alignment, illustrating common annoyances for people with OCD traits at night.

    ThePSCGuy Report

    I Wish I Hadn't Bothered Aligning Them So I Never Would've Noticed

    Set of numbered billiard balls arranged imperfectly in a rack, illustrating things that annoy people with OCD.

    Cyrrain Report

    My Eyes Are Bleeding

    Chocolate lover packaging with imperfect text alignment, a detail that might annoy people with OCD tendencies.

    I must say, it's an odd style. Or, if the purpose is to hurt my nerves when looking at it, well, purpose accomplished.

    diuashjdknjhsfg Report

    #86

    Requires 3 AAA Batteries, In The Most Annoying Way Possible

    Close-up of a scratched, imperfect base of a Pumpkin Masters product, highlighting flaws that annoy people with OCD.

    Peef_Rimgar420 Report

    #87

    Sharing My Easter Cake With Three Friends: One Already Ate His "Equally And Fairly“ Share

    Partially eaten round cake with uneven slice missing in a plastic container, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people.

    "See? I cut at right angles!"

    brnfckd Report

    The Way This Sign Is Off Center

    Speed limit sign showing 50 in a residential area, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    Mange142 Report

    The Alignment Of The Tower And The Entrance

    Gothic detailed building facade with symmetrical windows and intricate stone carvings, highlighting imperfection for OCD sensitivity.

    lacoome Report

    #90

    The Fact That The Stone Circle Is Not Aligned With The Door And The Window

    Old brick building with uneven holes and mismatched features, illustrating imperfect things that annoy people with OCD.

    JOVEENE Report

    #91

    This Is One Of My Metalophones. The Bar Only Fits This Way

    Metal keyboard bars arranged unevenly on a blue carpet, showing imperfect alignment that may annoy people with OCD.

    ethos24 Report

    Come On, Starbucks

    Starbucks cups arranged on shelves in an imperfect pattern, showcasing things that annoy people with OCD tendencies.

    MindlessPrattle Report

    Why, Sprite, Why?

    Stacks of soda and beer pallets on shelves in a warehouse, showing imperfect alignment that may bother people with OCD.

    ButteryBees Report

