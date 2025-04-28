Woman Keeps Swearing She Has Nearly Every Possible Disease, Her Colleague Has Had Enough Of It

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine telling your coworker your wrist hurts from pushing a six-kid stroller, and suddenly you’re in a medical face-off. She has not only wrist pain but also carpal tunnel, scoliosis, kidney stones, sleep paralysis, and something about grapefruit-sized cysts. Every. Single. Time.

This is the daily reality of today’s Original Poster (OP) who’s reached her limit. The story she shared is less about healthcare and more about how exhausting it is to have every conversation hijacked by someone playing chronic illness bingo. If you’ve ever dealt with a “one-upper,” especially one with a flair for mysterious and ever-growing medical conditions, you’ll probably laugh—or cry a little in solidarity.

Most of us might know someone who always seems to be battling a dozen different ailments, with each one more dramatic than the last

The author noticed that her coworker seemed to have every illness and disorder known to man

The coworker was the type to complain about being in pain all the time and claimed she had lupus, Tourette’s, and fibromyalgia, among many others

One time, the coworker had broken down, saying that her fibromyalgia was playing up, only to be seen in the Subway minutes later

This led to the author and other colleagues wondering if everything was real or if she was just lying for the sake of it

The OP explained that the coworker at the heart of this saga has apparently been through the medical wringer. She matches and outdoes everyone else’s health woes with suspicious ease. Scoliosis? Two surgeries. Diabetes? Hers is worse. Lupus? Diagnosed at 12. Tourette’s? Of course, though her only tic is occasional whistling.

The coworker wasn’t just dealing with issues, she was always suffering dramatically, often loudly, and always in public. Once, she had to push baby strollers due to their job, but, according to her, her “scoliosis, kidney stones, and plantar fasciitis was playing up.” Another time, she collapsed during a diaper change, claiming it was a fibromyalgia attack, and then showed up in the Subway 30 minutes later.

The OP stated that even just passing her in the hallway has become a game of health roulette as it’s always something new that hurts that day. Whether it’s 6 different autoimmune disorders, spina bifida, ovarian cysts, insomnia, or sleep paralysis, the OP couldn’t count how many times the coworker had trapped her to tell her everything that wasn’t going well.

Another colleague even joked that a male coworker should say he might have prostate cancer just to test her limits. However, at this point, the OP is just left wondering how the coworker’s girlfriend of three years has been able to deal with her claims.

In the story, the coworker’s behavior may be influenced by underlying psychological factors that her colleagues aren’t necessarily aware of, and Bored Panda reached out to medical doctor Petrina Uukule to shed more light on what could be going on. According to her, workplaces often focus on visible behaviors, overlooking the mental health aspects that might be at play.

As she explains, “There are psychological factors that are going on that may be influencing the coworker’s behaviors that her colleagues aren’t necessarily mindful of.”

She speculates that the coworker could be dealing with a personality disorder, potentially linked to trauma, the Munchausen Syndrome, or Histrionic Personality Disorder as these conditions can lead to exaggerated health claims, which might explain the coworker’s ongoing behavior.

When asked to explain these disorders, Uukule clarified the concepts, saying that Histrionic Personality Disorder is characterized by “a constant need to be the center of attention, where in any situation, the person tries to divert that attention back to them.” On the other hand, Factitious Disorder, also known as Munchausen Syndrome, involves a person claiming to be ill in order to gain attention, sympathy, or care.

“It’s important for someone displaying these behaviors to undergo an assessment,” she emphasized, pointing out that a formal diagnosis is always essential for proper treatment.

The frustration expressed by the coworkers in the story is understandable. According to Uukule, their irritation likely stems from a lack of awareness about the underlying mental health struggles the coworker could be experiencing.

She noted that “it’s natural and justifiable to be annoyed at something like this, especially when they don’t understand that the coworker might be going through something they don’t really have control over.”

She then suggested that greater awareness of conditions like Factitious Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder could foster empathy and lead to a more supportive response. “I believe that if they were more aware of mental health and psychiatric syndromes, they might be less annoyed and try to find help for her.”

Netizens were in disbelief regarding the coworker’s constant health claims, insisting that she must only be saying those things for attention.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s possible for someone to genuinely believe they have all these conditions, or is it often attention-seeking behavior? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens expressed their frustration with the situation and insisted that the coworker is simply seeking attention

