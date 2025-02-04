Guess The Animal, But It’s Just 22 Silhouettes: Let’s See How You Do
Do you think you have a sharp eye for wildlife? Then we challenge you to put those skills to the test! We’ve gathered a wild mix of creatures—from the elephant to the tiny tick, from the speedy cheetah to the quirky alpaca—they’re all waiting for you to guess them just from their silhouettes. Some may be obvious, others not entirely.
Are you up for this challenge? Let’s see if you can master this animal silhouette showdown! 🐾
Image credits: Phil Mitchell
The elephant's trunk appears too short and is easily mistaken for tapir. A kangaroo and wallaby are shaped alike with one just smaller, same with a llama and an alpaca
Yeah, the elephant/tapir was deliberately misleading. And the fox/wolf - please, like *I* don't know my canids? But how are we supposed to tell from something that isn't actually a "silhouette" at all, but a pixelated floodfill of the animal's shape? The one that was a "silhouette" of a French bulldog was also INCREDIBLY (and intentionally) misleading - its paws look like shoulders, and the ears are rounded and far more catlike. Plus the "silhouette" included its collar D-ring, not that you can tell what that might be when it's just a pixelated shape. Again, intentionally misleading - or at least excruciatingly poorly-chosen images.
I’m no expert but that “alpaca” still looked an awful lot like what I understood to be a llama. Clearly I need to watch Emperor’s New Groove another 300 times.
