"During my recent visit to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, I got to spend time with some of their skunks! Here are 6 fun facts about these mammals in the Mephitidae family:



1. A SKUNK ONCE SPRAYED OUR TWO DOGS, LEO AND KENSIE

It was not fun for the dogs or us....



2. SKUNKS ARE NAMED AFTER THEIR SMELL

The scientific family name for skunks is Mephitidae. Skunks and stink badgers are a part of this wildlife group, and every animal in it has one thing in common. They all have anal glands that can spray a noxious liquid as a form of defense.



3. THE STRIPES ON A SKUNK’S BACK POINT TO ITS SPRAYER

Animal coloration often serves a purpose. The color may serve as camouflage. It may make one sex more appealing to another. It can help distinguish the young from the mature. It can mimic the coloration of a dangerous animal, tricking would-be predators into thinking they need to steer clear.



4. SKUNK SPRAY EVOLVED BECAUSE THEY ARE NOCTURNAL

Skunks are solitary critters with poor eyesight. They also don’t move very fast. These characteristics make them vulnerable to nocturnal predators such as large cats and birds of prey. It turns out that spraying a potent, hard-to-remove, and temporarily debilitating spray is a pretty good defense for an animal with few other options.



5. SKUNKS CAN SPRAY UP TO 15 FEET

When a skunk takes aim, you may think its target has to be in close quarters, but that isn’t the case. Those anal glands can reach up to 15 feet. When the threat is within 12 feet, the stink-wielding creature is entirely accurate with its aim.



6. SKUNK SPRAY CAN BE DANGEROUS

The stink in the spray is from the chemical compounds made primarily from sulfur. If the spray gets in the eyes, it can cause irritation, itching, and burning. It may also lead to temporary blindness, giving the skunk a head start in making its getaway."