Andrew Cross was taken off life support about a month after a devastating car crash in Colorado.

Following a “life well lived,” the 36-year-old internet star “went to be with the Lord” on March 4, according to an announcement from his sister Jenna Spooner.

The Virginia-born YouTuber was known to his thousands of online fans as ‘Desert Drifter.’

The online adventure guide joined YouTube in November 2023, and since then, he stacked up nearly 500,000 subscribers by sharing his outdoor adventures online.

On January 31, Andrew was involved in a fatal car crash that left him with a severe brain injury.

The content creator was on his way home after filming at Bears Ears National Monument in Utah when another high-speed driver rear-ended him.

He had stopped at a spotlight when the deadly collision occurred.

Officials identified the driver as Ragnar Nickolas Kristl and charged her with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, careless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

His wife Evelyn said in a February 1 update that he was “fighting for his life from a really severe brain injury.”

Andrew underwent emergency brain surgery after the accident to control the bleeding and has since been in the ICU.

Evelyn told TMZ that he sustained injuries that hampered his ability to regain consciousness.

Sister Jenna announced this week that the family made the “difficult” decision of taking him off life support.

Although it was a “big loss” to loved ones, the sibling said Andrew was surrounded by his friends and family, and he had Evelyn by his side.

The room was “peaceful and full of love,” Jenna said.

Prior to pulling the plug, the social media star was placed on a mobile ventilator and taken around the ICU while “all the available staff lined the hallway as a way to honor him.”

“Then in the room, friends & family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterward,” read Jenna’s announcement. “It was peaceful and beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Cross | Adventure Travel and Outdoors (@across_thewest)

The mourning sibling said her brother lived life to the fullest, and “his story [and] impact isn’t over yet.”

A GoFundme page set up to raise funds for his medical expenses received 6.8K donations so far.

The goal for the page was set at $510K, and about $489K has been raised so far.

Fans shared in the grief of the bereaved family, with many sharing how Andrew’s videos had an undeniable impact on their lives.

“Andrew’s candle will continue to warm the hearts of his entire Desert Drifter community,” one said following his death.

“Although we never met, Andrew meant so much to me. Going through very sad times last year, I watched all his adventures,” another wrote. “His kind personality, his soothing voice, and inspirational world views were my escape from reality and helped me to find some rest to be able to go to sleep.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENZIE SMITH 🥾Christian Adventure Seeker (@messagesfromthemountain)

“Andrew blessed the lives of millions of people, and his amazing legacy will continue on,” said another.

“We only knew Andrew through his videos, but even here in Australia, his light shone just so brightly,” wrote another. “In a world so troubled, he showed a sparkle, humility, and a warmth that we now hope to honor (in some small way) in our own lives.”

“His spirit, ever fearless and full of wonder, will forever roam the landscapes he loved, from sunlit deserts to towering peaks,” read another comment. “The gratitude, reverence, and awe he instilled in so many will continue to echo through these magical lands. Though we never crossed paths in this life, I have no doubt I will meet him on the trail ahead, where the journey never ends.”

“Gone far far too son,” one commenter said about his untimely passing