“What’s The Point Of Clothing?”: Ana De Armas Sparks Heated Debate With The Cleavage That Reveals Too Much

ADVERTISEMENT

Some old photos of Ana de Armas from 2021 resurfaced on social media after being shared on X.

The Cuban-Spanish actor, who also has U.S. citizenship, last starred as Eve Macarro in Len Wiseman’s Ballerina, a spin-off movie set within Keanu Reeves’ John Wick film universe.

As the House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton, she recently featured in the French fashion house’s Color Blossom jewelry campaign alongside Taiwanese music star, Ouyang Nana.

After de Armas’ reshared photos went viral, viewers called her out over a near-wardrobe malfunction.

“We almost saw the n*pple,” one user said.

RELATED:

Ana De Armas’ wardrobe faux pas photos got the internet talking

Image credits: ana_d_armas/Instagram

In 2021, Ana de Armas, then 33, played the quintessential modern “Bond Girl,” Paloma, opposite Daniel Craig in the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

The world premiere of the movie was held on September 28, 2021, at the Royal Albert Hall in London and was attended by the cast members and the British royalty, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, following multiple pandemic-related delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Splash News

De Armas also attended the after-party at Annabel’s, London’s iconic vintage nightclub in Mayfair, along with her co-stars. She wore a satin black Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and white stones on the shoulder strap.

On her way out of the venue, she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction while sitting in her car.

The moment was caught by the paparazzi and went viral at the time.

Image credits: Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

Now, the photos caught the attention of the netizens again, who called her out for her choice of clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is she half nak*d?” one person said. Another wrote, “Not very elegant in these pics.”

“What’s the point of clothing?” said another. One more commented, “I’m so done with their nud*ty in the name of fashion. Get creative ffs.”

Ana de Armas described paparazzi attention as “dangerous and unsafe”

Image credits: ug__mm

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: john44023

Ana de Armas dated her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The media frenzy in the U.S. around her relationship at the time bothered her, even though she was used to having cameras chasing her around in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was living in Madrid, I was a very well-known actress and had press and paparazzi after me,” she told Variety in September 2022. “It’s something that you learn, unfortunately.”

Image credits: ana_d_armas/Instagram

“I have never been someone who wants any attention that’s not about my work,” she added. “So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe.”

“But, especially in this country, I don’t know how you can find protection. I don’t know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving.”

Image credits: melaniemakeup/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it helped her better understand and portray Marilyn Monroe (Norma Jeane) in the 2022 film, Blonde.

“It was one of the things that brought me closer to Marilyn,” she said, hinting at the immense media scrutiny that Monroe experienced. “She loved what she did. She loved the profession, and she respected it very much. She just didn’t receive that back.”

Insiders claimed that Ben Affleck was “desperate” to reunite with Ana de Armas

Image credits: hastiada68

Image credits: MrKai66

In 2025, Ana de Armas was rumored to be dating American actor Tom Cruise after the two were spotted dining together in London on Valentine’s Day. They reportedly broke up months later, around October.

Multiple sources claimed at the time that de Armas’ ex-partner, Ben Affleck, was interested in getting back with her, once she was single again.

A person close to Affleck told OK Magazine that the Gone Girl actor was “over the moon that Ana’s single again.”

Image credits: ana_d_armas/Instagram

“He’s been thinking about getting in touch for a while, and now feels like it’s the perfect moment. He’s never really stopped thinking about her. Even when he was with Jennifer Lopez, he’d bring up how amazing Ana was. Their connection was electric – something he hasn’t found with anyone since.”

Affleck was married to Lopez from 2022 to 2024. After their divorce, Lopez said that she was in her “happy era” in an interview with Good Morning America.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

Another insider told Closer magazine that Ben Affleck was “still carrying a torch for Ana de Armas” and was convinced they’ve got “unfinished business.”

“Ben’s happy as can be that she’s back on the market,” the source said. “He’s planning to reach out and check in; he basically wants to test the waters and see what his chances are for a reunion. He’d love to see if there’s something there because she’s someone he hasn’t been able to forget.”

“This should be illegal.” Social media reacted to the resurfaced photos of Ana de Armas

Image credits: Nylexx72

Image credits: Abbamurtala15

Image credits: ravenblackk

Image credits: Sammyjo49837309

Image credits: roob62658287

Image credits: Twittigreds

Image credits: itsbailey02

Image credits: sophia_1040

Image credits: kdsmad

Image credits: Dark_pat0628

Image credits: FICMBondTrader

Image credits: justsoloh