American Woman Staying In UK Says The British Find Her Usual US Habits “Rude”
American woman staying in UK speaking about British views on her usual US habits in a casual home setting.
News, World

American Woman Staying In UK Says The British Find Her Usual US Habits “Rude”

At a quick glance, most people would likely find it hard to distinguish between American and British faces, if one took away accents, fashion, and food. But it turns out none of that is necessary to identify the two, as some normal habits in the US could be deemed “rude” when in the UK.

A woman who goes by @yorkshireyank is a TikTok creator, originally American, who lives in the UK. Her content typically centers around comparing the two different countries with one another. 

Highlights
  • An American TikTok creator in the UK highlights how a few normal US habits are often seen as rude in British culture.
  • House tours are common in the US but considered unusual in the UK.
  • In US restaurants, servers often take a customer's credit card away to pay, while in the UK, payment is done at the table.

A two-and-a-half-minute-long clip, which was posted yesterday, May 15, explained different etiquette rules normalized in American culture — and how they could be glaringly strange to other foreigners.

    A handful of habits that are considered normal in the US can be seen as rude or off-putting in the UK, according to a woman on TikTok

    American woman in UK discusses how her usual US habits are considered rude by the British in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: yorkshireyank

    Most citizens in America tend to give tours of their homes to guests, especially if it’s their first time in the area. Showing them where they cook, do laundry, and relax in their spare time can give a sense of familiarity. 

    “This is something that I have personally been privy to and I’ve personally been walked around people’s homes,” she said. 

    But in the UK, “it’s just weird and it would be considered rude.”

    American woman staying in UK paying with card at restaurant while British staff holds a payment terminal.

    Image credits: Drazen/Adobe Stock

    American woman in UK explaining how British find her usual US habits rude in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: yorkshireyank

    Some on social media disagreed with this particular point as they suggested that offering up a tour wasn’t poor etiquette — it just shouldn’t be expected, especially if the guest were only over for a couple of drinks.

    The TikToker went on to describe how it’s fairly common for waiters and waitresses to take a customer’s debit card away from them when paying the bill at a restaurant.

    House tours aren’t exactly common in the UK

    American woman eating pasta while staying in UK, highlighting cultural differences and British view of US habits as rude.

    Image credits: Drazen/Adobe Stock

    “For about a period of five to ten minutes, you have no idea where your card has been, who has touched it and what has happened to your card in that timeframe,” she explained. 

    In the UK and most other countries, “that just doesn’t happen.”

    American woman in the UK discussing how British find her usual US habits rude in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: yorkshireyank

    American woman in office appearing stressed while British colleagues discuss her usual US habits seen as rude.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock

    “They bring the credit card reader to your table and then they do it right in front of you, so there is no chance of anyone skimming your credit card,” she added.

    One person on Reddit gave a brief explanation to clarify that it’s a problem with the restaurant’s technology, rather than a cultural aspect. 

    “It’s because they haven’t upgraded their system in the last 5-10 years,” the comment read. “This isn’t a cultural thing, just penny pinching owners.”

    Many foreigners find it strange when American staff take away their debit cards when paying in restaurants

    American woman in gray sweater discussing cultural differences while staying in UK with British people finding US habits rude.

    Image credits: yorkshireyank

    On the topic of food, table manners in the US and the UK seem to have vast differences.

    “A lot of Americans will say that they know their table manners but you don’t know them like the Brits do, so let’s agree to disagree,” said the creator.

    “You’ll be sitting on a train and the first thing you can hear are these American accents. You can hear us before you can see us.”

    Lastly, the simple use of ‘thank you’ seems to be used more from those in the UK. She clarified that there are a “large chunk of Americans” who will thank strangers for everything, but there are also a good portion who would wander into a store and blurt, “Hey, where the flour?” without any intention of being rude.

    Comment from American woman in UK explaining Brits find her usual US habits rude, especially discussing money openly.

    Screenshot of a comment from an American woman staying in the UK about differences in British and US social habits.

    Comment from American woman staying in UK discussing how British find typical US habits rude in social settings.

    Comment from American woman in UK about British finding her usual US habits rude, mentioning wearing hats and eating manners.

    “All you should just be saying is ‘Please can you tell me where the flour is?’” she suggested. 

    The comments provided a bit more insight on other small nit-picky things that could be frowned upon, such as whistling to get a bar staff’s attention, wearing a hat indoors, or not dressing up if invited out somewhere. 

    Others made sure to let the content creator know that it wasn’t just the UK who found some of these habits strange — it was many other countries, as well.

    Money and fashion are other areas where the two countries differ

    American woman in a green sweater staying in UK reflecting on cultural differences and US habits considered rude.

    Image credits: yorkshireyank

    @yorkshireyank Habits in the United States Which are considered rude in the uk #expat#british#American♬ original sound – yorkshireyank

    “It’s not just in the UK that people think Americans are strange and rude,” one person said. “The rest of the world see it too.”

    Another laughed, “It’s not just Brits that know table manner. It’s literally the rest of the world.”

    “America is so backwards,” one user claimed

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading America is so backwards, related to an American woman staying in UK.

    Comment about American woman staying in UK and British people finding usual US habits rude, mentioning cutlery usage.

    Comment from American woman in UK discussing how British find her usual US habits rude in restaurants.

    Comment from American woman in UK sharing how British people find her usual US habits rude and strange in restaurants.

    Comment from an American woman in the UK discussing British views on US habits and credit card etiquette.

    Comment from American woman staying in UK discussing British view of her usual US habits as rude.

    Comment on social media from an American woman staying in the UK discussing how British people find her usual US habits rude.

    Comment by Ross Thompson discussing UK banks and card security concerns regarding servers handling payment cards.

    Comment on social media from user lotsnlotsoflols stating a house tour is bizarre, reflecting cultural differences in American woman staying UK habits.

    Comment about American woman staying in UK, describing frustration with differences in British and US habits seen as rude.

    Comment from American woman staying in UK sharing how British find her usual US habits rude in a social media post.

    Comment on cultural differences between an American woman and British habits, discussing perceptions of rude behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an American woman in the UK discussing British views on US habits.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from an American woman staying in the UK discussing British views on US habits.

    Comment from American woman in UK describing British reactions to her usual US habits as rude.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing American woman staying in UK and British reactions to US habits.

    Comment highlighting differences in American and British polite language habits by an American woman staying in the UK.

    Comment from American woman staying in UK expressing frustration with British views on her usual US habits.

    Comment from American woman in UK discussing how British find usual US habits rude, emphasizing importance of please and thank you.

    Comment on social media saying dont exist in American vocabulary, referring to American woman staying in UK habits seen as rude.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
