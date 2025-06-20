Americans Reveal 30 Things Non-Americans Do That Are Like Breaking Spaghetti In Front Of ItaliansInterview With Expert
Culture and food have been representing civilizations ever since they came into existence. Curiously, the people who are part of it don’t really appreciate it when someone does something against their culture. And it’s pretty universal, if you think.
I'm sure that anyone speaking badly about gladiator fights would offend ancient Romans, just like anyone speaking badly about cricket offends Indians right now. So, when Americans were asked, “What is the American equivalent to breaking spaghetti in front of Italians?” they instantly voiced their thoughts. We have compiled some of the best ones for you, just scroll down and see!
More info: Reddit
I watched a guy from NJ roll a NY style pizza from tip to crust and eat it like a burrito. I saw a NY guy watch that, and I saw his soul leave his body that day.
Raisins in the potato salad, at least to some.
I'm throwing hands on at least 3 of the items in that picture
There was a guy on TikTok visiting from the UK and they went to a Mexican restaurant and poured the salsa over the chips in the basket. That did me in.
I don't know about you, but while scrolling through the list, I realized that food and culture are literally like inseparable besties. Even though I am somewhat of a foodie, who can understand food better than a chef? That's why Bored Panda interviewed Sakshi Kulkarni, a chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai.
She mentioned that she has learned about and loves to cook food from all types of cuisines. Whether it be Indian, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, or American, she has tried her hand at all, and expressed that food is intricately related to the culture of that country. It's so much more than just fuel for our body; rather, it tells the tale of our heritage, history, and what truly makes us us, Sakshi expressed.
"In some cultures, food is also tied to pride. So when someone messes with how that food is 'supposed' to be made or eaten (like breaking spaghetti in half before boiling it), it’s not just about the food. It’s about what that action represents," she added.
Apparently it’s common in the UK to drink instant coffee. The way they feel about heating up water for tea in a microwave is the way I feel about their instant coffee.
This is a fair point. I'm from the UK, but been living in Europe for 26 years and using proper bean-to-cup machines for 20-odd. Going back to the UK occasionally I'm often surprised by the continued use of instant coffee. Although TBF it's still better than most of the "coffee" I've been served in the US...
In some BBQ places, using a fork and knife to eat ribs.
If I am eating at home, then I have a dog to lick the grease off my hands. They frown on that at most restaurants, so a knife and fork are not so bad.
Eating a slice of greasy fast food pizza with a knife and fork.
Sakshi elaborated that in a lot of cuisines, there are really specific ways things are done. Not just because it tastes better that way, but because those methods have been passed down for generations, she said.
"Grandma did it that way, her grandma did it that way, and so on. So when someone comes along and does something totally different, especially if they act like it's better, or if they don’t seem to care, it can feel like they’re ignoring or disrespecting that whole history," she noted.
Also, Sakshi believes that some of these food violations reinforce stereotypes or just get things totally wrong. She gave an example of when people dump pineapple on everything and call it “Hawaiian,” or they mash random stuff into "fusion" dishes without understanding the originals. As per her, it can feel like people are making a cartoon version of a culture’s food instead of actually appreciating it.
Ketchup on Pizza, I saw this in Mexico & was floorredddd.
Putting the knife covered in peanut butter in the jar of jelly or jam.
Did this yesterday. I regret it, but I can't say that I never do this.
Ketchup on your prime rib!
Our expert also narrated that sometimes, food customs are like unspoken rules in a community, and doing things a certain way, like how you eat, when you eat, and what you eat, is part of fitting in. She said that when someone breaks those rules, even if it’s harmless, it can come across like they’re clueless or not making an effort to understand.
"At the end of the day, people usually aren’t offended just because you broke pasta or added ketchup to something you shouldn’t. What really bothers them is what it seems to say that their culture, their traditions, maybe even their identity, don’t matter to you."
"Of course, if you’re doing it out of convenience or because you just didn’t know, most people aren’t going to flip out. Intent does matter. But still, making a little effort to understand and respect food traditions goes a long way. It shows you care. And honestly, that’s what people really want," Sakshi explained.
America has a lot of different regional foods, but as an east coast guy, a cheesesteak is a really simple "dish" composed of shredded up steak with melted cheese on a hoagie roll. It's so simple I did not think it could be f****d up.
Then I traveled some. Wow, I was f*****g wrong. I have seen a cheesesteak made in every wrong combination it possibly could be, but the worst was ordering a "Philadelphia Cheese Steak" on a cruise ship and getting an actual steak with a slice of cheese melted onto it. I was completely flabbergasted.
The cook saw the name of the food and improvised a recipe. Be glad you didn't order the toad in the hole.
Breaking spaghetti in front of italian-americans.
Did you know that when you break a piece of dried spaghetti it breaks into three pieces not two.
Man, judging by these comments many Americans would be furious that I eat chips out of a bag with a spoon...
Having said all of that, Sakshi also stressed that everyone has their own style and preference for cooking and eating food. She is sure that just as she is displeased by some things that other people do, similarly, they might also not like the way she cooks or eats something.
"And that's perfectly fine, too. The food police can frown all they want, but if that's what makes you comfortable, you do it that way. Just keep in mind that you don't do it purposely to offend them. I mean, don't go looking for trouble by purposely breaking pasta under the nose of an Italian who already takes too much pride in their food," she summed up.
Ketchup and mustard belong on hot dogs. It's the norm in the south. Fight me.
I once watched in horror as my bothers trailer park GF put ketchup on top of a $50 Filet Mignon. When she asked the waiter for ketchup he looked concerned.
Eating a hot dog in a bun from the side instead of the end.
Well, sure, if you want to be a sociopathic monster....
Spoken like a true chef, wouldn't you agree? Anyway, folks. That's it from our end of the rope, as we hand things over to you. Americans (or rather anyone), feel free to share what food violations offend you. Just leave them in the comments. Also, don't forget to upvote your favorites from this list!
Warm soda no ice.
I prefer my coffee at room temperature, but soda is better cold.
Cooking a steak well done.
I am getting sick and tired of people slagging off and criticizing people who like their steak well done. I love my steak well done as I hate any sort of pink in my steak.
Pouring milk before the cereal.
Weird. I know someone who puts the toothpaste on, then a little water. She also brushes before she flosses.
Mixing bourbon of decent quality with soda.
This is horrible. I won't argue with someone adding water to their Bourbon, though.
Eating chicken wings (the quintessential American party food), but leaving a bunch of meat between the two bones of those flat pieces as you discard the bones.
**EDIT:** No, actually, not eating chicken wings badly.
Putting a cast iron pan into the dishwasher. Eating chicken wings incompetently will get you dirty looks, the second one will get you written out of grandpa's will.
And grandma's ghost will come back just to hit you with the pan
Taking a bite out of a KitKat bar instead of breaking into pieces.
Whatever those S'mores were on Great British Bake-Off.
And: ketchup on a hot dog in Chicago.
Eating a burger with a fork and a knife. Especially a fast food burger.
Squashing all the juice out of the steak with the turner while it’s on the grill.
Microwaving a steak and calling it ‘well done.’.
Lo-fat cheese cheese curds.
Beer with ice.
Italians cutting pizza with scissors.
No ice in room temp water at a restaurant.
Calling a bacon egg and cheese an egg bacon and cheese.