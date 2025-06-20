I don't know about you, but while scrolling through the list, I realized that food and culture are literally like inseparable besties. Even though I am somewhat of a foodie, who can understand food better than a chef? That's why Bored Panda interviewed Sakshi Kulkarni, a chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai.

She mentioned that she has learned about and loves to cook food from all types of cuisines. Whether it be Indian, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, or American, she has tried her hand at all, and expressed that food is intricately related to the culture of that country. It's so much more than just fuel for our body; rather, it tells the tale of our heritage, history, and what truly makes us us, Sakshi expressed.

"In some cultures, food is also tied to pride. So when someone messes with how that food is 'supposed' to be made or eaten (like breaking spaghetti in half before boiling it), it’s not just about the food. It’s about what that action represents," she added.