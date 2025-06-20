ADVERTISEMENT

Culture and food have been representing civilizations ever since they came into existence. Curiously, the people who are part of it don’t really appreciate it when someone does something against their culture. And it’s pretty universal, if you think.

I'm sure that anyone speaking badly about gladiator fights would offend ancient Romans, just like anyone speaking badly about cricket offends Indians right now. So, when Americans were asked, “What is the American equivalent to breaking spaghetti in front of Italians?” they instantly voiced their thoughts. We have compiled some of the best ones for you, just scroll down and see!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hand holding a slice of pepperoni pizza with melted cheese being pulled apart on a wooden table. I watched a guy from NJ roll a NY style pizza from tip to crust and eat it like a burrito. I saw a NY guy watch that, and I saw his soul leave his body that day.

OppositeEagle , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So how would you react to a European eating it with a knife and fork like a civilised person?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Bowl of mixed ingredients including corn, raisins, and sliced almonds being stirred with a wooden spoon on a wooden board. Raisins in the potato salad, at least to some.

    DeniLox , walkintimeless Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Bowl of salsa surrounded by yellow corn tortilla chips, illustrating cultural food habits and dining differences. There was a guy on TikTok visiting from the UK and they went to a Mexican restaurant and poured the salsa over the chips in the basket. That did me in.

    Triknitter , whitestorm4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I don't know about you, but while scrolling through the list, I realized that food and culture are literally like inseparable besties. Even though I am somewhat of a foodie, who can understand food better than a chef? That's why Bored Panda interviewed Sakshi Kulkarni, a chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai.

    She mentioned that she has learned about and loves to cook food from all types of cuisines. Whether it be Indian, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, or American, she has tried her hand at all, and expressed that food is intricately related to the culture of that country. It's so much more than just fuel for our body; rather, it tells the tale of our heritage, history, and what truly makes us us, Sakshi expressed.

    "In some cultures, food is also tied to pride. So when someone messes with how that food is 'supposed' to be made or eaten (like breaking spaghetti in half before boiling it), it’s not just about the food. It’s about what that action represents," she added.
    #4

    Mug inside a microwave with light on, illustrating a common American kitchen scene related to cultural habits. Apparently it’s common in the UK to drink instant coffee. The way they feel about heating up water for tea in a microwave is the way I feel about their instant coffee.

    jaywoof94 , Jomkwan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a fair point. I'm from the UK, but been living in Europe for 26 years and using proper bean-to-cup machines for 20-odd. Going back to the UK occasionally I'm often surprised by the continued use of instant coffee. Although TBF it's still better than most of the "coffee" I've been served in the US...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Barbecue ribs with sauce and tomatoes on wooden board, illustrating Americans reveal 30 things non-Americans do. In some BBQ places, using a fork and knife to eat ribs.

    YounomsayinMawfk , muhammadstockspic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I am eating at home, then I have a dog to lick the grease off my hands. They frown on that at most restaurants, so a knife and fork are not so bad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Hands cutting a pizza with fork and knife, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti in front of Italians Eating a slice of greasy fast food pizza with a knife and fork.

    Silly_Accident3137 , Nano Erdozain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the thought of touching a greasy pizza with my fingers, is making my skin crawl. I hate greasy or sticky fingers. And yes I eat grilled chicken with a knife and fork.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Sakshi elaborated that in a lot of cuisines, there are really specific ways things are done. Not just because it tastes better that way, but because those methods have been passed down for generations, she said.

    "Grandma did it that way, her grandma did it that way, and so on. So when someone comes along and does something totally different, especially if they act like it's better, or if they don’t seem to care, it can feel like they’re ignoring or disrespecting that whole history," she noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also, Sakshi believes that some of these food violations reinforce stereotypes or just get things totally wrong. She gave an example of when people dump pineapple on everything and call it “Hawaiian,” or they mash random stuff into "fusion" dishes without understanding the originals. As per her, it can feel like people are making a cartoon version of a culture’s food instead of actually appreciating it.
    #7

    Close-up of pizza slice with ketchup on cheese, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti. Ketchup on Pizza, I saw this in Mexico & was floorredddd.

    larana19 , Diana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person spreading peanut butter on bread, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti in front of Italians Putting the knife covered in peanut butter in the jar of jelly or jam.

    PuddinHead742 , anna_fedorova_it Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did this yesterday. I regret it, but I can't say that I never do this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Grilled meat being dipped into barbecue sauce, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti. Ketchup on your prime rib!

    Necessary_Drive9765 , Ramina_J Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Our expert also narrated that sometimes, food customs are like unspoken rules in a community, and doing things a certain way, like how you eat, when you eat, and what you eat, is part of fitting in. She said that when someone breaks those rules, even if it’s harmless, it can come across like they’re clueless or not making an effort to understand.

    "At the end of the day, people usually aren’t offended just because you broke pasta or added ketchup to something you shouldn’t. What really bothers them is what it seems to say that their culture, their traditions, maybe even their identity, don’t matter to you."

    "Of course, if you’re doing it out of convenience or because you just didn’t know, most people aren’t going to flip out. Intent does matter. But still, making a little effort to understand and respect food traditions goes a long way. It shows you care. And honestly, that’s what people really want," Sakshi explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Philly cheesesteak sandwich with melted cheese and peppers served with fries and a soda drink on a wooden board. America has a lot of different regional foods, but as an east coast guy, a cheesesteak is a really simple "dish" composed of shredded up steak with melted cheese on a hoagie roll. It's so simple I did not think it could be f****d up.

    Then I traveled some. Wow, I was f*****g wrong. I have seen a cheesesteak made in every wrong combination it possibly could be, but the worst was ordering a "Philadelphia Cheese Steak" on a cruise ship and getting an actual steak with a slice of cheese melted onto it. I was completely flabbergasted.

    Zanos , chandlervid85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cook saw the name of the food and improvised a recipe. Be glad you didn't order the toad in the hole.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Hands holding spaghetti over a pot, illustrating a common mistake Americans say non-Americans make with Italian food. Breaking spaghetti in front of italian-americans.

    Busy-Opportunity-868 , Gustavo Fring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cassandracroft avatar
    Cassandra Croft
    Cassandra Croft
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you know that when you break a piece of dried spaghetti it breaks into three pieces not two.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Person wearing yellow shirt holding a bowl of potato chips, illustrating things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti in front of Italians Man, judging by these comments many Americans would be furious that I eat chips out of a bag with a spoon...

    AnswerOver9028 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Having said all of that, Sakshi also stressed that everyone has their own style and preference for cooking and eating food. She is sure that just as she is displeased by some things that other people do, similarly, they might also not like the way she cooks or eats something.

    "And that's perfectly fine, too. The food police can frown all they want, but if that's what makes you comfortable, you do it that way. Just keep in mind that you don't do it purposely to offend them. I mean, don't go looking for trouble by purposely breaking pasta under the nose of an Italian who already takes too much pride in their food," she summed up.
    #13

    Hand holding a hot dog with mustard and ketchup, illustrating Americans reveal cultural things non-Americans do. Ketchup and mustard belong on hot dogs. It's the norm in the south. Fight me.

    RavenousAutobot , Mollie Merritt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Grilled steak topped with herb butter served on a white plate with a parsley garnish, illustrating American food culture. I once watched in horror as my bothers trailer park GF put ketchup on top of a $50 Filet Mignon. When she asked the waiter for ketchup he looked concerned.

    HeadFit2660 , Alexandra Tran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Person wearing blue jacket holding a hot dog with ketchup and mustard, illustrating cultural habits Americans reveal. Eating a hot dog in a bun from the side instead of the end.

    Akimboto45 , Peter Secan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Spoken like a true chef, wouldn't you agree? Anyway, folks. That's it from our end of the rope, as we hand things over to you. Americans (or rather anyone), feel free to share what food violations offend you. Just leave them in the comments. Also, don't forget to upvote your favorites from this list!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Can of soda and iced drink on a table, illustrating non-Americans habits viewed like breaking spaghetti by Italians. Warm soda no ice.

    yurinator71 , Cody Engel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Person cutting a grilled steak on a blue plate, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti. Cooking a steak well done.

    TakingYourHand , bpro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cassandracroft avatar
    Cassandra Croft
    Cassandra Croft
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am getting sick and tired of people slagging off and criticizing people who like their steak well done. I love my steak well done as I hate any sort of pink in my steak.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Bowl of multicolored cereal with milk and a spoon, illustrating things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti. Pouring milk before the cereal.

    istopat2 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weird. I know someone who puts the toothpaste on, then a little water. She also brushes before she flosses.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Glass of iced beverage on a marble table with blurred background, illustrating Americans reveal cultural habits. Mixing bourbon of decent quality with soda.

    peppersteak_headshot , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is horrible. I won't argue with someone adding water to their Bourbon, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Person peeling crispy chicken wings on a plate, illustrating things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti. Eating chicken wings (the quintessential American party food), but leaving a bunch of meat between the two bones of those flat pieces as you discard the bones.

    **EDIT:** No, actually, not eating chicken wings badly.

    Putting a cast iron pan into the dishwasher. Eating chicken wings incompetently will get you dirty looks, the second one will get you written out of grandpa's will.

    Berkamin , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And grandma's ghost will come back just to hit you with the pan

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    KitKat chocolate bars with packaging highlighting 15% extra, linked to Americans revealing non-Americans habits like breaking spaghetti. Taking a bite out of a KitKat bar instead of breaking into pieces.

    Flyers45432 , Zoshua Colah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Close-up of American s'mores with melted chocolate and toasted marshmallows on a wooden board, popular American snack. Whatever those S'mores were on Great British Bake-Off.

    And: ketchup on a hot dog in Chicago.

    FScrotFitzgerald , miltsova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Person cutting a cheeseburger with knife and fork, illustrating things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti for Italians. Eating a burger with a fork and a knife. Especially a fast food burger.

    hologrammetry , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Grilled meat being cooked with tongs on a hot grill, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do. Squashing all the juice out of the steak with the turner while it’s on the grill.

    Mattna-da , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Raw steak inside an oven with a person blurred in the background, illustrating Americans reveal non-Americans food habits. Microwaving a steak and calling it ‘well done.’.

    ivyseabreezee , wirestock_creators Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Plate of golden fried food on a table illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti Lo-fat cheese cheese curds.

    BASerx8 , Paul Esch-Laurent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Close-up of a frothy beer glass, illustrating cultural habits Americans reveal that non-Americans screw up like breaking spaghetti. Beer with ice.

    IvanOoze420 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Hand using scissors to cut a pizza, illustrating behaviors Americans reveal non-Americans do that are like breaking spaghetti. Italians cutting pizza with scissors.

    Mediocre_Park_2042 , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Glass being filled with water at a restaurant table, illustrating Americans reveal things non-Americans do like breaking spaghetti. No ice in room temp water at a restaurant.

    metarinka , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Breakfast biscuit sandwich with bacon, egg, cheese, and lettuce illustrating Americans reveal food habits like breaking spaghetti. Calling a bacon egg and cheese an egg bacon and cheese.

    SomeRandom215 , Angele J Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!