Today, we’re thrilled to introduce you to the tattoo art of Raquel Sousa, a Brazilian tattoo artist specializing in transforming scars into art. Based in São Paulo, she focuses on creating delicate tattoos that help people regain confidence by skillfully covering their scars and turning them into true masterpieces.

Raquel shared with us: "The art of tattooing on scars came into my life when I decided to work on something that truly made sense to me—something deeply emotional, as that is what drives me the most. I’ve always wanted my work to be meaningful. I have been working with scars since 2020, but my journey toward specialization began in 2018, as I searched for my purpose not only in my profession but in life."

Scroll down to discover some of the most breathtaking transformations by this talented tattoo artist

