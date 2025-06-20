ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever compared your toes to your siblings or friends when you were little? And, be honest, how shocked were you to see that they were entirely different? And have you ever Googled just how tiny the Earth is compared to the other planets in the Solar System?

If you have, you know that oftentimes perspective is everything. We were looking for ways to blow your minds, Pandas, so, we've collected some interesting side-by-side pics of similar things being compared to each other. Some of them highlight how ruthless time can be. Others are just tomatoes grown from modern vs 150-year-old seeds.

#1

My Jeans vs. My Wife’s Jeans. I’m 6’ 3”and She’s 5’ 2”

Two pairs of jeans in different shades of blue laid out side by side for comparison, highlighting variety in style.

Funkytown1177 Report

Robert Beveridge
Why did I see this pic in the thumbnail and assume these were both size 14 but from two different brands

RELATED:
    #2

    Human Hand Compared To A Polar Bear Paw

    Human hand next to a large animal footprint in snow illustrating fascinating comparison pics variety.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    #3

    Shark’s Brain vs. Dolphin’s Brain

    Comparison of shark brain and dolphin brain displayed in a museum showcasing variety in fascinating comparison pics.

    PaviliaBay Report

    #4

    We Have Two Skinny Cats, And One Fat One

    Footprints and animal tracks in snow show variety in nature, illustrating comparison pics of different trail patterns.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    The Size Difference Between A Full Grown And A Newborn Galapagos Tortoise

    Close-up of a large tortoise next to a tiny baby tortoise showing fascinating comparison pics of variety.

    Zoo Zürich Report

    #6

    100 Year Difference - Ms Allure Of The Seas vs. RMS Titanic

    Front view comparison of two large ships on the water showcasing variety in size and design in comparison pics

    Rick Spilman Report

    #7

    The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry

    Close-up comparison of four strawberry halves showing variety in color and texture on a white cutting board.

    DoodleNoodle08 Report

    BarBeeGirl
Community Member
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have strawberries in my yogurt every day this time of year. If I don’t buy the organic of local ones, they literally have no flavour

    #8

    CGI Difference Between Toy Story (1995) And Toy Story 4 (2019)

    Animated comparison pics showing a curious dog and a stretching cat illustrating variety in life.

    Pixar Animation Studios , Pixar Animation Studios Report

    #9

    Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium

    Comparison pics showing an overgrown natural site versus an ancient stone amphitheater, illustrating fascinating variety.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    Original iPhone Camera vs. iPhone 13pro

    Comparison pic of two Apple iPhones placed side by side, highlighting variety in phone camera designs and features.

    Redstone41 Report

    #11

    The Shade Match On The Right Is So *Chefs Kiss*

    Comparison of two foundation shades on dark skin showing variety in makeup tones and texture differences.

    blessthebeautyy Report

    #12

    20 Years Difference

    Comparison picture showing changes from 1998 to 2017, highlighting variety in social behavior over time.

    snapetom Report

    #13

    My Grandfather’s WWII Helmet (Left) Compared To My Great Grandfather’s WWI Helmet

    Comparison pics showing variety in two different vintage military helmets on a wooden table surface.

    yoilovetrees Report

    #14

    4 Paintings Of The Same Sunflower By Each Of My 4 Children, All Painted At The Same Age Of 5

    Four painted sunflower comparison pics hanging vertically on a wall, showcasing variety in flower art styles.

    Exermuter Report

    #15

    Viking Axe Before And After Restoration

    Comparison pics showing variety in ancient axe heads, one heavily rusted and another with intricate designs and less corrosion.

    Petaaa Report

    #16

    I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference

    Comparison pics of two white cats with varying fur texture and eye color highlighting variety is the spice of life.

    alinaesther Report

    #17

    Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

    Comparison pics showing variety of breast milk color and texture in storage bags, highlighting natural differences.

    lfpod Report

    #18

    USA Fanta vs. UK Fanta

    Two orange Fanta bottles with different shades and label styles demonstrating comparison pics variety.

    RRR-Craigyroo Report

    Damned_Cat
Community Member
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    European made with real orange juice, US version is just sort of orange...-ish

    #19

    Difference In Hair Color From When I Was A Kid vs. Today

    Close-up of a person showing a fascinating comparison of two different hair colors and curl textures.

    M8614 Report

    #20

    Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison

    Two cats with different fur colors lying close together on a blue blanket, highlighting comparison pics variety.

    AJSTOOBE Report

    #21

    Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018

    Comparison pics of two dolls with different styles, illustrating variety and diversity in appearance and fashion.

    sum1otherthanme Report

    #22

    Orange Tic Tac From The US vs. Europe

    Comparison pics showing two different sizes of orange Tic Tac containers and candies on a wooden surface.

    Benjaminhagen Report

    #23

    The Quantity Difference In Wins vs. Losses In $1000 Worth Of Scratch-Off Tickets

    Two stacks of colorful comparison cards on a desk showing variety with computer and keyboard in background

    SpecVengeance Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll get a few $1 or $2 ones occasionally but I hate that let down when I don't win anything and the few bucks I spent went to scratching a card. There was one game that I won small amounts of money. From $2-$40 at the most. I think in total of that one game brand I won $70 on a winning streak. But then I started only losing. Now that one game is not around. I keep it to every 6 months or a year or 2. I never buy any of those higher cost scratch cards. I saw ones selling for a $100. That's crazy.

    #24

    If You Told Me These Were Different Aged Babies, I’d Believe You

    Two twins in matching pajamas showing a size difference while drinking from bottles, highlighting comparison pics variety.

    gdsmasljs Report

    #25

    The New Architecture Built Side By Side With The Old One

    Side-by-side comparison of modern black building facade and traditional brick building showing variety in architecture.

    crismusflake Report

    #26

    Wolfdog Compared To A Dog

    Comparison pic showing two canine varieties, a dark wolf-like dog and a tan dog behind a wire fence outdoors.

    yariandlycan Report

    #27

    Modern Tomato vs. One Grown From 150yo Seeds

    Two tomatoes of different sizes and colors placed on a wooden surface showing fascinating comparison pics.

    jambags Report

    #28

    My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery

    Side-by-side comparison MRI scans highlighting differences in brain areas, illustrating variety in medical imaging.

    dslryan Report

    #29

    A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote

    Comparison pics showing two DirecTV remotes side by side, highlighting variety in condition and color.

    cperkins3362 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. There should be extra fees smokers have to pay for the cleaning of the rented equipment when they give it back to the service companies.

    #30

    Before And After A Girl Said She'd Come Over

    Comparison pics showing a cluttered messy room transformed into a clean and organized workspace with variety in decor and setup.

    Beneficial_One9639 Report

    #31

    My Oldest Quarter (1979) Compared To My Newest (2022)

    Two Canadian 25 cent coins side by side showing variety in wear and design from different years comparison pics

    tape_snake Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually in pretty good condition for a 46 year old quarter.

    #32

    Deep Fried vs. Air Fried Side By Side

    Hand holding a snack with contrasting golden and dark brown fried halves, showcasing variety in comparison pics.

    Initiative-Gullible Report

    #33

    Hairless Dog Summer vs. Winter "Coat"

    Comparison pics showing two hairless dogs with different skin tones and textures, illustrating variety is the spice of life.

    Paper_Parasaur Report

    #34

    The Difference In Lighting Between My Sister’s Room vs. My Room At The Exact Same Time Of Day

    Side-by-side bedroom comparison showing variety in lighting and decor, illustrating the concept of interesting comparison pics.

    an-angry-bee Report

    #35

    Fresh vs. 6 Months Healed Tattoo I Made

    Side-by-side comparison of two black and grey realistic portrait tattoos showing variety in tattoo art styles.

    TRLC Report

    #36

    Tiara's Summer vs. Winter Coat

    Comparison pics of two Maine Coon cats walking outdoors on grass, showcasing variety and unique feline features.

    TeisTom Report

    #37

    London Beekeepers Made A Giant Backlit Pyramid Of Honey To Show Off All The Different Shades

    Pyramid display of colorful jars showcasing variety in spices and preserves under indoor lighting with people nearby.

    Grow Food, Not Lawns Report

    #38

    Side By Side Of An Alligator And A Crocodile

    Two alligators side by side in water highlighting fascinating comparison pics showing variety in nature

    imgur.com Report

    #39

    All The Different Shavings Of Wood In My Work Shop

    Various wood shavings in different colors and textures showcasing fascinating comparison pics of natural variety.

    Ryvo Report

    #40

    Teslas Are Made Of Paper Maché, Nail Polish And Vibes

    Comparison of car accident damage showing variety in impact on different vehicles on the interstate road.

    ThomasBeautyy Report

    #41

    What I Drew As A Child vs. What I Painted As An Adult

    Side-by-side comparison of a pencil sketch and a digital art of Spider-Man showing variety in artistic styles.

    DudeItsSam Report

    #42

    The Difference 5 Weeks Made In Foliage Color

    Comparison pics showing the variety of lush green versus colorful autumn foliage in a scenic rural landscape under cloudy skies

    low_bwaaa Report

    #43

    Japan’s Highest Bridge’s Height Is Compared To Godzilla

    Comparison chart of famous structures and objects showing variety and scale differences in fascinating comparison pics.

    notneededjunk Report

    #44

    USS Midway Compared To A Man In His Kayak

    Kayaker paddling under a massive ship hull, showcasing fascinating comparison pics that highlight variety and scale differences.

    rosseepoo Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YOOO HOOOO AAAALL HANDS HOIST THE COLOURS HIIIIIIIGH

    #45

    S5 0014+81, The Largest Known Supermassive Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System

    Comparison pic showing the size difference between the solar system and a supermassive black hole, highlighting fascinating variety.

    neabacon Report

    #46

    Crisp Block Of One Dollar (USD) vs. A Circulated Stack

    Comparison pic showing two stacks of money with notable variety in condition and packaging on a green velvet couch.

    Chiefpigloo Report

    #47

    New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After Four Months Of Sewing

    Close-up comparison of two sewing needles showing variety in needle tip shapes and sizes.

    cecikierk Report

    #48

    My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

    Two plush leopard toys side by side showing fascinating comparison pics of variety in design and texture.

    ProfessionalFox9617 Report

    #49

    Old vs. New Chocolate Chips

    Clear container filled with various chocolate chips in a candy dispenser showing variety for comparison pics.

    ChairsAreIdiots Report

    #50

    An Actor In Turkey Before And After Putting On Makeup For A Play Version Of Victor Hugo's Novel The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

    Side-by-side comparison pics of a person before and after applying detailed special effects makeup.

    Anadolu / Getty images Report

    #51

    Our Cat's Baby Canine vs. Her Permanent Canine Tooth

    Close-up of a person gently lifting a cat’s lip to show its sharp teeth in fascinating comparison pics.

    patchworkPyromaniac Report

    #52

    How The Yellow Section Of The Slip And Slide Affected The Grass vs. The Blue

    Comparison pic showing variety of grass colors under vibrant colorful fabric on lawn outdoors

    bgjorge123 Report

    #53

    I Was Told That My Thumb Is Wider Than Normal. Here’s A Comparison With Any Partner’s Thumb

    Close-up comparison of two thumbs showing natural variety and differences in skin texture and nail shape.

    Sosowski Report

    Oscar Meyer Bacon Grease Doesn't Congeal After 36 Hours In Fridge (Left vs. Costco Bacon Grease On Right)

    Comparison pics showing two different beverages side by side in small clear glass cups on a marble surface

    wherethetacosat Report

    #55

    The Amount Of Caffeine Gum That Is “Safe” For Military Members vs. Civilians

    Close-up of chewing gum package with military research safety instructions in comparison pics collection.

    jassandra Report

    Nike 1990s Size Medium vs. Today's Medium

    Comparison image showing variety in sports shorts with different colors and patterns on a wooden floor background

    Telemicaster Report

    #57

    Difference Between Real And Fake AirPods

    X-ray comparison of two wireless earbuds showing internal components and design variety in technology devices.

    Authentic AirPod Pro (2nd Generation). It’s a marvel of miniaturization. Everything is packed into the curved enclosure efficiently with tightly integrated flexible PCBs.

    The fakes have a lot less going on. Components are connected by wires, not flexible PCBs. You won’t find wires like this in any modern mobile Apple product.

    JonBruner , JonBruner Report

    #58

    The Difference Between My Cat’s Blind Eye And Working Eye Under Light

    Close-up of a tabby cat with mismatched eyes, illustrating fascinating comparison pics and the variety of life.

    CWK-registolen Report

    #59

    The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 W/O Skates And He’s 6’7 W/O Skates

    Comparison pic of two ice hockey players with notable height difference on an indoor rink showing variety in sports.

    bluesxorpion Report

    #60

    The Size Of Earth Compared To The Size Of The Rings Of Saturn

    Earth seen from inside Saturn's rings in a fascinating comparison pic showing cosmic variety and scale.

    Mass1m01973 Report

    #61

    Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope

    Close-up comparison pic showing smooth fabric edge versus frayed yarn fibers under a microscope highlighting variety detail.

    ilko_7 Report

    #62

    A Box Of Nerds From 1984 I Found Under My Floor Boards vs. A Box I Bought Yesterday

    Comparison pics of vintage and modern Nerds candy boxes showing variety in packaging and flavors over time.

    AlexStrange- Report

    #63

    Found My Old College Notes. Before And After I Started Taking Add Meds

    Handwritten comparison notes and sketches illustrating the variety of research topics and ideas on lined paper.

    Cli33ord Report

    #64

    Before And After... A Trip To The Groomers

    Comparison pics of a small white dog before and after grooming, showcasing variety and transformation.

    DixiewreckedGA Report

    #65

    A Week Before Wisdom Teeth Extraction vs. A Week After

    Comparison image of two dental X-rays highlighting variety in tooth alignment and jaw structure.

    nookisaclasstraitor Report

    #66

    My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One

    Two salt deo containers on a kitchen counter showing size and shape variety in comparison pics.

    Kritisk-Varning Report

    #67

    The Difference In Size Of The DVD Player I Bought In 2024 vs. My DVD Player From 2007

    Black electronic devices placed on a wooden floor showing size comparison in fascinating comparison pics.

    lorlblossoms Report

    #68

    How I vs. My GF Eat Corn

    Two corn cobs with varied amounts of kernels eaten placed side by side, illustrating food comparison pics.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    My Dog’s Winter Coat vs. Summer Coat

    Two white dogs shown in comparison pics, one on wet pavement and the other sniffing grass outdoors.

    Jet_Threat_ Report

    #70

    What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie)

    Comparison pics showing a cat and a creative furry art piece capturing variety as the spice of life.

    SheNorth Report

    #71

    1kg Of Tungsten vs. 1kg Of Magnesium

    Two metal cubes of different sizes compared next to bananas, illustrating fascinating comparison pics and the variety of life.

    EverydayPigeon Report

    #72

    Current Air Quality In Portland vs. 2 Weeks Ago

    Comparison pics showing the contrast between foggy and clear lake views from a covered porch with outdoor chairs.

    Beaujangleson Report

    #73

    The Size Difference In Six Years. Little Cactus Turned Six Years Old This Month

    Comparison pics of two different cacti varieties with pink flowers in separate pots on wooden surfaces.

    SomesortofPalsy Report

    #74

    My Pyrex Dishes From The Same Set, All The Same Size Made In USA Are Different "Colors" Of Glass

    Hand holding clear glass bowls of different sizes arranged on a marble surface in a fascinating comparison pic.

    ErasableHuman Report

    #75

    Reminds Me Of My Favourite Da Vinci Painting, Lady With Ermine

    Side-by-side comparison pic of a woman holding a seal, showing reference photo and artistic painting variety.

    fat_nerpa Report

    #76

    OLED Is Superior

    Comparison pics showing variety in LED vs OLED display quality with a scenic outdoor video game scene at night.

    videotechuk_ Report

    #77

    The French Version Is The One Without A Cigarette?

    Comparison image showing English and French movie posters for The Brutalist, highlighting variety in design styles.

    i_zzzzzz Report

    #78

    A 2012 Toyota Hilux vs. A 1988 Toyota Hilux

    Black modern pickup truck parked next to a vintage red flatbed truck in a spacious garage comparison pics

    Flames_kid Report

    #79

    1TB External Hard Drive From 2009 vs. One From 2022

    Comparison pics showing size difference between a large external hard drive and a compact SanDisk portable SSD on a wooden surface.

    ThePazzoDrago Report

    #80

    New Hat vs. 1 Year Of Regular Use. They Started Out The Same Colour

    Comparison pic of two Carhartt caps side by side showing variety and wear differences on a textured tablecloth.

    GEN_DISCOMFORT Report

    #81

    My 4-Year-Old's First Nogged Milk Tooth vs. My Extracted Wisdom Tooth

    Comparison pic showing a large damaged tooth next to a much smaller healthy tooth on a wooden surface.

    LarsLasse Report

    #82

    The Way The Red Light Disperses Through My Cat’s White Fur vs. Black Fur

    Black and white cat lying on carpet with a red laser dot on its body, showing comparison pics of variety and playfulness.

    Pass_Me_The_Bread Report

    #83

    Pictures Of My Cat In The Same Pose, Taken With An iPhone vs. A DSLR Camera (Both Untouched)

    Close-up comparison pics of an orange tabby cat lying on a soft beige blanket showing variety in expressions.

    seamusdicaprio Report

    #84

    Rainbow Falls (Big Island, HI) Normal vs. Hurricane Floodwaters

    Comparison pics of a peaceful waterfall beside a powerful flood, highlighting variety in natural water flow scenes.

    Icehurl Report

    #85

    Lotus Shoes From The Qing Dynasty Compared To EU Size 40/ Us W8.5 Shoes

    Comparison pic showing variety in shoe sizes with a pair of large black shoes next to tiny decorative shoes.

    NoHealth5568 Report

    #86

    The Size Difference Between The Regular Pitch Markings Of Orlando City Stadium And The Current Copa America Markings

    Soccer stadium corner flag on green grass field with visible comparison lines showing variety in grass texture.

    RubberbandShooter Report

    #87

    Comparative Wheel Sizes Of Mars Rovers

    Comparison image showing relative wheel sizes of Mars rovers Sojourner, Spirit & Opportunity, and Curiosity illustrating fascinating variety.

    ZadocPaet Report

    #88

    1977 vs. 2003 vs. 2017 Hundred Dollar Bills

    Three comparison pics of different US hundred dollar bills showing design variety and changes over time.

    Reasonable-JPEG Report

    #89

    This Old Worn Key vs. A Fresh Cut One For The Same Vehicle

    Two keys with the same logo showing variety in design and wear in fascinating comparison pics.

    Vespyre Report

    #90

    And Iskenderun, Turkey On February 5, 2023 After A 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake And A Year Later:

    Comparison pics showing a city street before and after destruction and rebuilding, illustrating variety and change in life.

    Burak Kara / Getty images Report

    #91

    My Husband's 5 Year Old Wok vs. The Brand New One

    Comparison of two frying pans showing variety in wear and usage for cooking tools collection.

    linyx-_- Report

    #92

    Rain On 3 Day Old Asphalt vs. Day Of Asphalt

    Wet street after rain showing comparison of wet and dry pavement under cloudy sky with trees along road.

    melmwood Report

    #93

    The Difference Between Individually Wrapped vs. Roll Lifesavers

    Two yellow candies side by side labeled individual and roll, showing fascinating comparison pics of variety.

    Lo-Fi_Pioneer Report

    #94

    Old Growth Lumber vs. Modern Factory Farmed Lumber

    Close-up comparison of two wooden blocks showing different grain patterns demonstrating variety in nature.

    LifeWithAdd Report

    #95

    The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox

    Two comparison pics showing variety in bird feathering held gently in a hand, illustrating life’s diversity and contrast.

    FunSushi-638 Report

    #96

    The Difference Between My Mom Hair (55f, Left), And Mine (25m, Right)

    Close-up comparison of two human hair strands under a microscope showing variety in thickness and texture.

    YerkoAndrei Report

    #97

    The Size Difference Between My Coworkers' Vehicles

    Small Hot Wheels branded car parked next to large black pickup trucks, illustrating size comparison and variety.

    Octavus Report

    #98

    The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors

    Variety of mushroom types arranged on a tree stump outdoors, showcasing fascinating comparison pics of nature’s diversity.

    lightstrident Report

    #99

    The Decomposition Of 2023’s Lemon Pigs (Left) vs. 2021’s Lemon Pigs (Right)

    Four dried citrus fruits with coin mouths and clove eyes, showing variety in creative comparison pics.

    Itsnottuna Report

    #100

    Canned Biscuits Baked In A Convection Oven vs. Air Fryer

    Freshly baked biscuits with varied golden-brown shades cooling on a wire rack, showcasing comparison and variety.

    minimasha Report

    #101

    The Size Comparison Between An (Female) American S Shirt (Left) vs. A Japanese XL Shirt (Right)

    Comparison pics showing variety in clothing styles with a plaid shirt and a light blue hoodie on tiled floor

    the_fried_french Report

    #102

    Stephan's Quintet: My Image Compared To JWST's

    Comparison pics showing galaxy group images from North Carolina telescope versus James Webb Space Telescope, highlighting variety in space.

    azzkicker7283 Report

