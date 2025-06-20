If you have, you know that oftentimes perspective is everything. We were looking for ways to blow your minds, Pandas, so, we've collected some interesting side-by-side pics of similar things being compared to each other . Some of them highlight how ruthless time can be. Others are just tomatoes grown from modern vs 150-year-old seeds.

Have you ever compared your toes to your siblings or friends when you were little? And, be honest, how shocked were you to see that they were entirely different? And have you ever Googled just how tiny the Earth is compared to the other planets in the Solar System ?

#1 My Jeans vs. My Wife’s Jeans. I’m 6’ 3”and She’s 5’ 2” Share icon

#2 Human Hand Compared To A Polar Bear Paw Share icon

#3 Shark’s Brain vs. Dolphin’s Brain Share icon

#4 We Have Two Skinny Cats, And One Fat One Share icon

#5 The Size Difference Between A Full Grown And A Newborn Galapagos Tortoise Share icon

#6 100 Year Difference - Ms Allure Of The Seas vs. RMS Titanic Share icon

#7 The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry Share icon

#8 CGI Difference Between Toy Story (1995) And Toy Story 4 (2019) Share icon

#9 Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium Share icon

#10 Original iPhone Camera vs. iPhone 13pro Share icon

#11 The Shade Match On The Right Is So *Chefs Kiss* Share icon

#12 20 Years Difference Share icon

#13 My Grandfather’s WWII Helmet (Left) Compared To My Great Grandfather’s WWI Helmet Share icon

#14 4 Paintings Of The Same Sunflower By Each Of My 4 Children, All Painted At The Same Age Of 5 Share icon

#15 Viking Axe Before And After Restoration Share icon

#16 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference Share icon

#17 Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum Share icon

#18 USA Fanta vs. UK Fanta Share icon

#19 Difference In Hair Color From When I Was A Kid vs. Today Share icon

#20 Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison Share icon

#21 Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018 Share icon

#22 Orange Tic Tac From The US vs. Europe Share icon

#23 The Quantity Difference In Wins vs. Losses In $1000 Worth Of Scratch-Off Tickets Share icon

#24 If You Told Me These Were Different Aged Babies, I’d Believe You Share icon

#25 The New Architecture Built Side By Side With The Old One Share icon

#26 Wolfdog Compared To A Dog Share icon

#27 Modern Tomato vs. One Grown From 150yo Seeds Share icon

#28 My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery Share icon

#29 A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote Share icon

#30 Before And After A Girl Said She'd Come Over Share icon

#31 My Oldest Quarter (1979) Compared To My Newest (2022) Share icon

#32 Deep Fried vs. Air Fried Side By Side Share icon

#33 Hairless Dog Summer vs. Winter "Coat" Share icon

#34 The Difference In Lighting Between My Sister’s Room vs. My Room At The Exact Same Time Of Day Share icon

#35 Fresh vs. 6 Months Healed Tattoo I Made Share icon

#36 Tiara's Summer vs. Winter Coat Share icon

#37 London Beekeepers Made A Giant Backlit Pyramid Of Honey To Show Off All The Different Shades Share icon

#38 Side By Side Of An Alligator And A Crocodile Share icon

#39 All The Different Shavings Of Wood In My Work Shop Share icon

#40 Teslas Are Made Of Paper Maché, Nail Polish And Vibes Share icon

#41 What I Drew As A Child vs. What I Painted As An Adult Share icon

#42 The Difference 5 Weeks Made In Foliage Color Share icon

#43 Japan’s Highest Bridge’s Height Is Compared To Godzilla Share icon

#44 USS Midway Compared To A Man In His Kayak Share icon

#45 S5 0014+81, The Largest Known Supermassive Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System Share icon

#46 Crisp Block Of One Dollar (USD) vs. A Circulated Stack Share icon

#47 New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After Four Months Of Sewing Share icon

#48 My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement Share icon

#49 Old vs. New Chocolate Chips Share icon

#50 An Actor In Turkey Before And After Putting On Makeup For A Play Version Of Victor Hugo's Novel The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Share icon

#51 Our Cat's Baby Canine vs. Her Permanent Canine Tooth Share icon

#52 How The Yellow Section Of The Slip And Slide Affected The Grass vs. The Blue Share icon

#53 I Was Told That My Thumb Is Wider Than Normal. Here’s A Comparison With Any Partner’s Thumb Share icon

#54 Oscar Meyer Bacon Grease Doesn't Congeal After 36 Hours In Fridge (Left vs. Costco Bacon Grease On Right) Share icon

#55 The Amount Of Caffeine Gum That Is “Safe” For Military Members vs. Civilians Share icon

#56 Nike 1990s Size Medium vs. Today's Medium Share icon

#57 Difference Between Real And Fake AirPods Share icon Authentic AirPod Pro (2nd Generation). It’s a marvel of miniaturization. Everything is packed into the curved enclosure efficiently with tightly integrated flexible PCBs.



The fakes have a lot less going on. Components are connected by wires, not flexible PCBs. You won’t find wires like this in any modern mobile Apple product.



#58 The Difference Between My Cat’s Blind Eye And Working Eye Under Light Share icon

#59 The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 W/O Skates And He’s 6’7 W/O Skates Share icon

#60 The Size Of Earth Compared To The Size Of The Rings Of Saturn Share icon

#61 Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope Share icon

#62 A Box Of Nerds From 1984 I Found Under My Floor Boards vs. A Box I Bought Yesterday Share icon

#63 Found My Old College Notes. Before And After I Started Taking Add Meds Share icon

#64 Before And After... A Trip To The Groomers Share icon

#65 A Week Before Wisdom Teeth Extraction vs. A Week After Share icon

#66 My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One Share icon

#67 The Difference In Size Of The DVD Player I Bought In 2024 vs. My DVD Player From 2007 Share icon

#68 How I vs. My GF Eat Corn Share icon

#69 My Dog’s Winter Coat vs. Summer Coat Share icon

#70 What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie) Share icon

#71 1kg Of Tungsten vs. 1kg Of Magnesium Share icon

#72 Current Air Quality In Portland vs. 2 Weeks Ago Share icon

#73 The Size Difference In Six Years. Little Cactus Turned Six Years Old This Month Share icon

#74 My Pyrex Dishes From The Same Set, All The Same Size Made In USA Are Different "Colors" Of Glass Share icon

#75 Reminds Me Of My Favourite Da Vinci Painting, Lady With Ermine Share icon

#76 OLED Is Superior Share icon

#77 The French Version Is The One Without A Cigarette? Share icon

#78 A 2012 Toyota Hilux vs. A 1988 Toyota Hilux Share icon

#79 1TB External Hard Drive From 2009 vs. One From 2022 Share icon

#80 New Hat vs. 1 Year Of Regular Use. They Started Out The Same Colour Share icon

#81 My 4-Year-Old's First Nogged Milk Tooth vs. My Extracted Wisdom Tooth Share icon

#82 The Way The Red Light Disperses Through My Cat’s White Fur vs. Black Fur Share icon

#83 Pictures Of My Cat In The Same Pose, Taken With An iPhone vs. A DSLR Camera (Both Untouched) Share icon

#84 Rainbow Falls (Big Island, HI) Normal vs. Hurricane Floodwaters Share icon

#85 Lotus Shoes From The Qing Dynasty Compared To EU Size 40/ Us W8.5 Shoes Share icon

#86 The Size Difference Between The Regular Pitch Markings Of Orlando City Stadium And The Current Copa America Markings Share icon

#87 Comparative Wheel Sizes Of Mars Rovers Share icon

#88 1977 vs. 2003 vs. 2017 Hundred Dollar Bills Share icon

#89 This Old Worn Key vs. A Fresh Cut One For The Same Vehicle Share icon

#90 And Iskenderun, Turkey On February 5, 2023 After A 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake And A Year Later: Share icon

#91 My Husband's 5 Year Old Wok vs. The Brand New One Share icon

#92 Rain On 3 Day Old Asphalt vs. Day Of Asphalt Share icon

#93 The Difference Between Individually Wrapped vs. Roll Lifesavers Share icon

#94 Old Growth Lumber vs. Modern Factory Farmed Lumber Share icon

#95 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox Share icon

#96 The Difference Between My Mom Hair (55f, Left), And Mine (25m, Right) Share icon

#97 The Size Difference Between My Coworkers' Vehicles Share icon

#98 The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors Share icon

#99 The Decomposition Of 2023’s Lemon Pigs (Left) vs. 2021’s Lemon Pigs (Right) Share icon

#100 Canned Biscuits Baked In A Convection Oven vs. Air Fryer Share icon

#101 The Size Comparison Between An (Female) American S Shirt (Left) vs. A Japanese XL Shirt (Right) Share icon

#102 Stephan's Quintet: My Image Compared To JWST's Share icon