102 Fascinating Comparison Pics That Show Us Variety Is The Spice Of Life (New Pics)
Have you ever compared your toes to your siblings or friends when you were little? And, be honest, how shocked were you to see that they were entirely different? And have you ever Googled just how tiny the Earth is compared to the other planets in the Solar System?
If you have, you know that oftentimes perspective is everything. We were looking for ways to blow your minds, Pandas, so, we've collected some interesting side-by-side pics of similar things being compared to each other. Some of them highlight how ruthless time can be. Others are just tomatoes grown from modern vs 150-year-old seeds.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Jeans vs. My Wife’s Jeans. I’m 6’ 3”and She’s 5’ 2”
Why did I see this pic in the thumbnail and assume these were both size 14 but from two different brands
Human Hand Compared To A Polar Bear Paw
Shark’s Brain vs. Dolphin’s Brain
We Have Two Skinny Cats, And One Fat One
The Size Difference Between A Full Grown And A Newborn Galapagos Tortoise
100 Year Difference - Ms Allure Of The Seas vs. RMS Titanic
The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry
I have strawberries in my yogurt every day this time of year. If I don’t buy the organic of local ones, they literally have no flavour
CGI Difference Between Toy Story (1995) And Toy Story 4 (2019)
Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium
Original iPhone Camera vs. iPhone 13pro
The Shade Match On The Right Is So *Chefs Kiss*
20 Years Difference
My Grandfather’s WWII Helmet (Left) Compared To My Great Grandfather’s WWI Helmet
4 Paintings Of The Same Sunflower By Each Of My 4 Children, All Painted At The Same Age Of 5
Viking Axe Before And After Restoration
I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference
Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum
USA Fanta vs. UK Fanta
European made with real orange juice, US version is just sort of orange...-ish
Difference In Hair Color From When I Was A Kid vs. Today
Maine Coon vs. Siamese Size Comparison
Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018
Orange Tic Tac From The US vs. Europe
The Quantity Difference In Wins vs. Losses In $1000 Worth Of Scratch-Off Tickets
I'll get a few $1 or $2 ones occasionally but I hate that let down when I don't win anything and the few bucks I spent went to scratching a card. There was one game that I won small amounts of money. From $2-$40 at the most. I think in total of that one game brand I won $70 on a winning streak. But then I started only losing. Now that one game is not around. I keep it to every 6 months or a year or 2. I never buy any of those higher cost scratch cards. I saw ones selling for a $100. That's crazy.
If You Told Me These Were Different Aged Babies, I’d Believe You
The New Architecture Built Side By Side With The Old One
Wolfdog Compared To A Dog
Modern Tomato vs. One Grown From 150yo Seeds
My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery
A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote
Gross. There should be extra fees smokers have to pay for the cleaning of the rented equipment when they give it back to the service companies.
Before And After A Girl Said She'd Come Over
My Oldest Quarter (1979) Compared To My Newest (2022)
That's actually in pretty good condition for a 46 year old quarter.
Deep Fried vs. Air Fried Side By Side
Hairless Dog Summer vs. Winter "Coat"
The Difference In Lighting Between My Sister’s Room vs. My Room At The Exact Same Time Of Day
Fresh vs. 6 Months Healed Tattoo I Made
Tiara's Summer vs. Winter Coat
London Beekeepers Made A Giant Backlit Pyramid Of Honey To Show Off All The Different Shades
Side By Side Of An Alligator And A Crocodile
All The Different Shavings Of Wood In My Work Shop
Teslas Are Made Of Paper Maché, Nail Polish And Vibes
What I Drew As A Child vs. What I Painted As An Adult
The Difference 5 Weeks Made In Foliage Color
Japan’s Highest Bridge’s Height Is Compared To Godzilla
USS Midway Compared To A Man In His Kayak
YOOO HOOOO AAAALL HANDS HOIST THE COLOURS HIIIIIIIGH
S5 0014+81, The Largest Known Supermassive Black Hole Compared To Our Solar System
Crisp Block Of One Dollar (USD) vs. A Circulated Stack
New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After Four Months Of Sewing
My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement
Old vs. New Chocolate Chips
An Actor In Turkey Before And After Putting On Makeup For A Play Version Of Victor Hugo's Novel The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
Our Cat's Baby Canine vs. Her Permanent Canine Tooth
How The Yellow Section Of The Slip And Slide Affected The Grass vs. The Blue
I Was Told That My Thumb Is Wider Than Normal. Here’s A Comparison With Any Partner’s Thumb
Oscar Meyer Bacon Grease Doesn't Congeal After 36 Hours In Fridge (Left vs. Costco Bacon Grease On Right)
The Amount Of Caffeine Gum That Is “Safe” For Military Members vs. Civilians
Nike 1990s Size Medium vs. Today's Medium
Difference Between Real And Fake AirPods
Authentic AirPod Pro (2nd Generation). It’s a marvel of miniaturization. Everything is packed into the curved enclosure efficiently with tightly integrated flexible PCBs.
The fakes have a lot less going on. Components are connected by wires, not flexible PCBs. You won’t find wires like this in any modern mobile Apple product.