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Most of us don't give much thought to the buildings we pass on our daily commute. But every so often, we come across one that makes us stop, stare, and marvel at its “beautiful impossibility.”

Sometimes it’s the sheer scale or location of a structure that leaves us wondering how on earth it was built and appreciating the craftsmanship behind it. Other times, it’s simply the building’s beauty—its symmetry, color, or decorative details that have long since fallen out of favor.

Whatever the case may be, you don’t need to know your arches from your architraves to appreciate these architectural gems. And, luckily, with online communities like the one that shared the images we’re featuring here today, you also don’t need to travel very far to admire them.

The buildings featured in today's collection inspire a sense of wonder in all kinds of ways. Let's take a closer look at three of these architectural gems to see what makes them so extraordinary.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Persian Art Of Aine-Kari (Using Tiny Mirror Shards In Walls And Ceiling To Make Them Shine) In The Tomb Of Shah Cheragh Built In 13th Century

An example of beautiful architecture with a stunning, ornate blue and gold ceiling and a large chandelier.

(The golden chandelier was added in 18th century.)

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Known as a “mosque of mirrors,” the shimmering interior of the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran, has captivated visitors for centuries. And even in pictures, it’s not hard to imagine why.

In a dazzling display of the ancient Iranian craft of Ayeneh‑kari, millions of tiny pieces of mirror are carefully arranged in geometric shapes and floral patterns. They encrust the interior’s walls, domes, and ceilings. As light enters the space, countless reflections are scattered throughout, creating an otherworldly effect.

The intricate craftsmanship showcases both remarkable artistry and centuries of cultural tradition, but it was never intended to be purely decorative.

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    #2

    Facade Of A Brick Townhouse In Hampstead, London, UK

    The front entrance of a brick house with beautiful architecture, a welcoming porch, and vibrant potted plants.

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    #3

    Panaghia Soumela Greek Orthodox Monastery - Trabzon, Turkey

    An ancient monastery with beautiful architecture built into the side of a steep, misty mountain.

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    Shah Cheragh is also one of Iran’s most important pilgrimage sites, housing the tombs of two brothers of Ali ibn Musa al-Rida, a descendant of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, and here the mirrors also carry symbolic meaning and spiritual significance.

    “In Persian culture mirrors and water have long represented purity, clarity and illumination. Reflective interiors amplified natural light and reinforced spiritual ideas about enlightenment and divine presence,” Penelope Piaff explains.

    It’s one of the reasons mirror work became so common in shrines and mosques, where, she says, “the reflections create a shifting, almost celestial atmosphere, turning architecture into a poetic experience.”
    #4

    The Town Hall In Markgröningen, Built In 1441, Is One Of The Biggest Half-Timbered Houses In Germany

    Traditional German half-timbered buildings surrounding a town square, displaying beautiful architecture.

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    #5

    El Nido De Quetzalcóatl - Naucalpan De Juárez, Mexico

    Modern architecture with a vibrant stained-glass dome illuminating a spiral path and indoor garden.

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    If Shah Cheragh transforms architecture into poetry through light and reflection, Panagia Soumela inspires wonder in an entirely different way—through the seemingly impossible nature of its location.

    Aptly dubbed “The ancient monastery hanging from the side of a cliff” by Joe Yogerst, writing for CNN, the Panagia Soumela Monastery is one of those architectural feats that might have you blurting out, “But how?!” Because even though the site, founded in the 4th century CE, has a pretty interesting and tumultuous history, its location is arguably even more dramatic.

    #6

    The Golden Gallery Of Charlottenburg Palace In Berlin, Germany, Was Created In 1746 And Is Considered A Prime Example Of Friderician Rococo

    Luxurious hall with ornate gold embellishments on teal walls and ceiling, a stunning example of beautiful architecture.

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    #7

    Staircase. Castle Of Queen Margherita Of Savoy - Gressoney-Saint-Jean, Italy - 1899

    Ornate wooden spiral staircase and richly decorated interior, exemplifying beautiful old-world architecture.

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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What I love here is, beyond the incredible craftsmanship and artistry, is how well the wood has been taken care of. Such happy, happy wood. Protected, oiled, loved. It makes me glad.

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    Perched on a sheer cliff face nearly 1,000 feet above a wooded river valley, you would be forgiven for thinking that the scene, as Yogerst points out, “seems generated by artificial intelligence or computer graphics rather than a real place.”

    But as the hundreds of thousands of yearly visitors who make their way to the site in Altındere Valley National Park, Trabzon, Turkey, can attest, it is in fact real—complete with chapels, courtyards, a library, living quarters, a bell tower, an aqueduct, and a stone-enclosed sacred spring.

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    All were carved into and built against the mountainside over the centuries. And although the dramatic setting continues to inspire awe (and boggle minds), it wasn't chosen simply for its appearance. The remote cliffside offered both protection and seclusion, making the mountain itself an integral part of the monastery rather than simply its backdrop.
    #8

    I Love Japanese Architecture So Much, It’s Beautiful

    Stunning Japanese pagoda architecture with vibrant red tiers against a mountain backdrop, showcasing beautiful design.

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    #9

    Church Of The Gesù, Palermo, Italy

    Intricate Baroque interior of a church with detailed carvings and ornate architecture.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. Somehow, all that fancy stonework needs to be kept clean - dusted, at the very least. That's a job I would *not* want - worrying all the time about making a mistake and damaging something.

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    #10

    1900 Art Nouveau Winter Garden Of The Ursulines Institute With A Stained-Glass Ceiling, Town Of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver Near Mechelen, Belgium

    A vast room with an arched stained-glass ceiling, lush plants, and many tables and chairs, showcasing beautiful architecture.

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    El Nido de Quetzalcóatl (Quetzalcóatl’s Nest), a residential complex of ten apartments located in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, serves as an interesting modern foil to the Panagia Soumela Monastery.

    While there's no question that a more than 1,600-year-old monastery is a sharp contrast to a “fantastical edifice” that takes the shape of a colossal serpent “scaled in portholes and iridescent mosaics,” the comparison is interesting because of the way each responds to its natural surroundings. In both cases, the natural landscape becomes an integral part of the architecture itself—whether out of necessity or by design.

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    #11

    Staircase Tower Inspired By Those At The Château De Chambord, Part Of The Late 19th-Century Neo-Renaissance Waddesdon Manor, A Country House In The Village Of Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, England

    Ornate castle facade with intricate stone carvings and a domed turret, featuring beautiful architecture.

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    #12

    The Rococo Kaisersaal In Würzburg Residence, Germany. Its Vibrant Frescos Were Painted By The Venetian Painter Tiepolo

    Opulent Baroque hall with frescoes and gold details, an example of beautiful architecture.

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    #13

    The Margravial Opera House In Bayreuth, Germany. It Was Built In 1744

    Beautiful architecture of a grand theater with multiple tiers, intricate gold decorations, and a painted ceiling.

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    Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, El Nido is a striking example of organic architecture, which aims to harmonize buildings with their surroundings rather than reshape the landscape to suit them. Rather than viewing the site's ravines, caves, mature oak trees, and uneven terrain as obstacles to overcome, Senosiain allowed them to dictate the building's form.

    Inspired by Quetzalcóatl, the feathered serpent deity of Mesoamerican tradition, and shaped by the site's natural contours, the building's sweeping curves replace the straight lines of conventional architecture. The result is what Amazing Architecture describes as an "undulating body that submerges, penetrates and emerges, to return to take refuge in the inner world from which it comes."

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    #14

    19th-Century Neo-Gothic Mariahissen

    Narrow European street with beautiful architecture, featuring historic buildings and a rainbow in the sky.

    Once housing a now-defunct lift, and the 19th-century Dutch Renaissance Laurinska huset residential building on the edge of Södermalm Island, seen across the bay from a street in Gamla Stan, the historic old town of Stockholm, Sweden

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    #15

    Casa Josep Fiol, A 1902 Modernisme Building By Architect Manuel Comas I Thos In The Eixample District, Barcelona, Spain

    Intricate facade architecture with detailed balconies and teal shutters, highlighting beautiful building design.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Palais De L'isle, A 12th-Century Fortified Mansion On An Islet In The River Thiou, Annecy, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Southeastern France

    Aerial view of Annecy, France, showcasing beautiful architecture and a river winding through the town.

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    But for all its cultural symbolism, sculptural qualities, and what Susana Ordovás describes as its "monstrous surrealism" and "environmental idealism," El Nido is first and foremost a place to live.

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    As she notes, "many call this colourful snake home, and it's swallowed up residents and holiday-goers alike over the past 16 years"—a reminder that even the most imaginative architecture can still function as an everyday home.
    #17

    Templo In The Lake. Longxing Temple, Chengdu, China

    An aerial view of beautiful architecture of a village built on and around water, with traditional roofs and a circular structure in the pond.

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    #18

    Federal-Style House With An Extensive Porch In Ohio

    A classic brick house with beautiful architecture, a white picket fence, and vibrant autumn leaves scattered across the lawn.

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    #19

    Stair Hall Fresco By French Painter Paul Baudouin (1844-1931) In Maison Hannon

    A grand staircase with a detailed mural along the wall and decorative railings, an example of beautiful architecture.

    A historic 1904 Art Nouveau townhouse designed by Belgian architect Jules Brunfaut (1852-1942) for the industrialist Édouard Hannonin in Brussels, Belgium

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    The buildings discussed here couldn't be more different, yet if there's one thing they have in common, it's their ability to make us stop and stare.

    Whether through mesmerizing mosaics, gravity-defying engineering, or architecture that grows from the landscape itself, they remind us that the world's most memorable buildings are often the ones that challenge our expectations.

    Fortunately, this collection is full of "beautiful impossibilities," each with a fascinating story worth getting to know.
    #20

    Strasbourg Art Nouveau

    An ornate wooden door with intricate carvings and stained glass, set within a stone facade, displaying beautiful architecture.

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    #21

    Winter Garden Room With Stained Glass Windows In The 1908 Art Nouveau Maison Des Médecins, Charleroi, Wallonia, Belgium

    Cozy sunroom with stained glass windows, potted plants, and wooden details, highlighting beautiful architecture.

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    #22

    With A Length Of 69m The Antiquarium In Munich, Germany, Is One Of The Largest Renaissance Halls Ever Created. It Was Built Between 1570 And 1571 To House A Collection Of Antique Sculptures

    Long vaulted hall with beautiful architecture, featuring detailed frescoes and numerous busts in alcoves.

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    #23

    Justice Palace (Supreme Court), Vienna, Austria. Built 1881

    Grand interior with beautiful architecture, showcasing a majestic staircase, columns, and a glass ceiling.

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    #24

    House For Sale In Brussels, Belgium

    Elegant Art Nouveau architecture with intricate metalwork and decorative patterns on a narrow building facade.

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    #25

    Colorful San Francisco Victorian

    Vibrant Victorian architecture with a tower and detailed facade, showcasing beautiful architecture.

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    #26

    The Gros Horloge, A 14th-Century Astronomical Clock Installed In A Renaissance Arch Over A Street In Rouen, Normandy, France

    Historic architecture with a large ornate clock and archway, illustrating beautiful architectural details.

    The Renaissance facade represents a golden sun with 24 rays on a starry blue background.

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    #27

    Interior Of The Natural History Museum, London

    Interior view of a grand hall with arched ceilings and elaborate staircases, featuring beautiful architecture.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can anyone explain the details of the photographic technique which produced this picture? It doesn't look like this to the human eye when you're there in person. I mean, yes this is a real photo of the real place, but... 🤷‍♂️

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    #28

    One Of The Entrances Of The Grand Egyptian Museum, Inaugurated This Week (Giza, Egypt) As The Largest World Museum Dedicated To One Civilization

    Grand statue in a modern museum with striking geometric architecture and ancient hieroglyphics.

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    #29

    Schwerin Palace, Germany, A Unesco World Heritage Site Since 2024

    Aerial view of Schwerin Castle, a stunning example of beautiful architecture surrounded by lakes and gardens.

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    #30

    Staircase. Hotel Bristol Palace - Genoa, Italy

    Intricate spiral staircase showcasing beautiful architecture with a stained glass skylight.

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    #31

    Rusticated Arched Bridge With A Three Storey Doric Columned Loggia Above On Air Street Near Piccadilly Circus, London, UK

    Beautiful architecture featuring a street with arched walkways and ornate buildings, showcasing unreal details.

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    #32

    Nordkirchen Palace In Germany

    Aerial view of beautiful architecture, a grand castle surrounded by a moat and elaborate formal gardens.

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    #33

    Changi Airport Skytrain Tracks Next To The Rain Vortex In Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

    Stunning architecture with a modern train passing by a beautiful indoor waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.

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    #34

    Bucharest, Romania

    Ornate building facade adorned with large golden stars and garlands, highlighting beautiful architecture.

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    #35

    The Marksburg Above The River Rhine In Germany. The Castle Is Over 800 Years Old And Has Never Been Conquered

    Aerial view of a historic castle nestled by a winding river and lush green hills, an example of beautiful architecture.

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    #36

    The Domed And Circular Staircase Of Bruchsaal Palace, Germany

    Interior of a beautiful Baroque building with a grand staircase and elaborate painted dome, showcasing beautiful architecture.

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    #37

    Church Of Santa Clara, Porto, Portugal

    Ornate golden beautiful architecture of a church interior with intricate details on the ceiling and altar, creating an almost unreal grandeur.

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    #38

    Guwahati Airport, India

    The beautiful architecture of an airport interior with unique tree-like columns and warm lighting, creating an almost unreal look.

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    #39

    Hotel And Shops In The Historic Spa Town Of Karlovy Vary In The Winter, Karlovy Vary Region, Czech Republic

    Charming European architecture with ornate balconies and intricate details, covered in a picturesque layer of snow.

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    #40

    French Renaissance-Style Alwyn Court Completed In 1909, An Apartment Building At 180 West 58th Street, Midtown Manhattan, New York City

    Stunning and beautiful architecture of an old, intricately detailed building at a street corner with glowing windows and streetlights.

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    #41

    Late Gothic Ribbed Ceiling Of St. Anne's Church In Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany

    An intricate and beautiful architecture ceiling with elaborate patterns and designs.

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    #42

    Azerbaijan Carpet Museum (West Baku)

    An exterior view of a modern building with unique, beautiful architecture resembling a rolled carpet.

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    #43

    Courtyard Of The Cathedral Of Trier, Germany, With Roman, Romanesque, Gothic And Baroque Architecture Visible In One Image

    A beautiful example of architecture featuring an ancient European cathedral with a serene courtyard garden.

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    #44

    The Late Gothic Choir Of St. Lorenz In Nuremberg, Germany

    Grand cathedral architecture interior with towering arches, stained glass windows, and a magnificent chandelier, showcasing beautiful sacred design.

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    #45

    Staircase At The Kunstpalast Museum In Düsseldorf

    Modern minimalist architecture featuring a graceful, curving white spiral staircase in a sunlit interior.

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    #46

    Mosque In Djerba, A Mediterranean Island Of Tunisia

    Stunning white building with a tower, blue doors, and minimalist architecture under a clear sky.

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    #47

    Inside The Courtyard Of Burg Eltz

    Stone and timber-framed medieval castle architecture under a bright blue sky.

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    #48

    Grand Staircase In The Late 19th-Century Neo-Renaissance Justizpalast(Palace Of Justice), The Seat Of The Supreme Court In Vienna, Austria

    Grand interior architecture with a sweeping double staircase leading to a statue, surrounded by columns and ornate details under a glass ceiling.

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    #49

    One Of My Faves From Gent Be

    An elaborate wooden door with a wavy, textured design, flanked by two smaller arched doors, all set within a brick facade.

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    #50

    Das Holstentor, Lübeck, Germany (Gothic Architecture)

    The Holstentor, a beautiful brick architecture gate with two towering spires, stands majestically under a cloudy sky.

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    #51

    1933 Tudor Revival Building Housing The Historic Coach And Horses Pub In Mayfair, London, UK

    A charming old pub with beautiful architecture, black-and-white timber framing, and colorful flowers under an autumn tree.

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    #52

    Rotunda And Grand Staircase Of The 1915 Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall, San Francisco

    A grand hall with beautiful architecture, a sweeping staircase, and a couple standing on the landing.

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    #53

    Living Room With A Glass Roof In The Maison Losseau, An 18th-Century House Renovated In The Early 1900s In The Art Nouveau Style By Paul Saintenoy, Mons, Wallonia, Belgium

    An interior view of a room with a stunning stained-glass ceiling and rich, textured walls, exemplifying beautiful architecture.

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    #54

    1774 Pulteney Bridge Over The River Avon Designed By Robert Adam (1728 – 1792) In The Palladian Style With Shops Across Its Full Span, Bath, England

    An illuminated stone bridge and buildings reflect on water at dusk, exemplifying beautiful architecture.

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    #55

    The Striking Interior Of The Notre-Dame Basilica In Montreal

    The interior of a church displaying beautiful architecture, featuring an ornate altar and vaulted ceilings.

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    #56

    19th-Century Bethesda Terrace In Central Park, Manhattan, New York City

    A person walks a dog past beautiful architecture with arches and stairs, surrounded by golden autumn trees.

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    #57

    Ornate Bridge Connecting Dresden's Palace And Cathedral, Germany

    Ornate metal bridge as an example of beautiful architecture connecting two old buildings with decorative elements.

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    #58

    The Great Karnak Temple At Luxor, Egypt, The Sacred Heart Of Ancient Egypt

    Ancient Egyptian architecture featuring towering carved columns and an obelisk against a bright sky.

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    #59

    The Half-Timbered Town Hall Of Alsfeld, Germany. It Was Built Between 1512 And 1516

    Historic timber-frame architecture with intricate details, arched entrance, and a church tower in the background.

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    #60

    The Imposing Staircase Of Weißenstein Palace, Germany, Was Finished In 1718

    Opulent Baroque architecture with a grand staircase, columns, and a beautifully painted ceiling.

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    #61

    Art Nouveau Meets Modern Glass, Portugal

    A blend of old and new architecture, with a classic building in the foreground and a modern glass skyscraper behind.

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    #62

    19th-Century Gothic Revival Marienburg Castle, The Former Summer Residence Of The House Of Welf In Lower Saxony, Germany

    Majestic castle architecture nestled in a forest of autumn colors, displaying stunning and beautiful architecture.

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    #63

    Five Continents House - Antwerp, Belgium

    Unique architecture with a ship's bow protruding from a building, featuring ornate details and bright blue windows.

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    #64

    View From The Balcony Of The Jaw-Dropping Concert Hall, Palau De La Música Catalana In Barcelona

    An ornate concert hall with stained glass and detailed ceilings, a stunning example of beautiful architecture.

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    #65

    Marble Staircase In The Eclectic And Neoclassical Palace Of Justice Inaugurated On 1883, Brussels, Belgium

    Inside a majestic building with a grand staircase and numerous columns, an example of beautiful architecture.

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    #66

    Evangelical Market Church - Wiesbaden, Germany

    Aerial view of a grand church in a bustling city center, highlighting the beautiful architecture.

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    #67

    16th-Century Gothic Church Of Saint Bavo Located On The Grote Markt In The City Of Haarlem, The Netherlands

    Historic European architecture with a tall church and brick buildings, showcasing beautiful architecture.

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    #68

    Illuminated Château Frontenac On A Rainy October Night, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

    Château Frontenac, an example of beautiful architecture, illuminated at night on a wet street.

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    #69

    Spires Of The 14th-Century Church Of Our Lady Before Týn Towering Over The Skyline Of The Old Town Of Prague In The Morning, Czech Republic

    Misty sunrise over Prague skyline, highlighting the beautiful architecture of historic spires and domes.

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    #70

    1923 Belle Époque And Eclectic Hotel Atlántico On Gran Via, Madrid, Spain

    Ornate white building showcasing beautiful architecture with intricate details, balconies, and decorative columns.

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    #71

    Chateau De Chenonceau, With Its Gallery Spanning The River Cher, Is The Most Peculiar And Probably Most Beautiful Castle In The Loire, In France

    Stunning Château de Chenonceau, beautiful architecture reflected in the water at sunset.

    It was rebuilt, furnished, and transformed between 1514 and '76 by women of different temperaments, and is known as the Ladies' Castle

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    #72

    1774 Palladian-Style Pulteney Bridge Reflected In The River Avon, Bath, England

    Beautiful architecture of Pulteney Bridge over the River Avon, framed by golden autumn trees.

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    #73

    Galleria Sciarra, Rome

    Looking up at symmetrical architecture of a building's inner courtyard with a large glass ceiling.

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    #74

    The Writers Museum - Edinburgh, Scotland

    Charming old stone building with a circular tower and narrow street, showcasing unique architecture.

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    #75

    The Indoors Of A Castle In The Kasbah, Algiers, Ottoman/Andalusian Style

    Stunning architecture with blue doors and balconies around a central courtyard, a beautiful example.

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    #76

    The Wedekindhaus In Hildesheim, Germany, Is One Of The Country's Most Elaborate Half-Timbered Houses

    Intricately carved timber-frame architecture, a beautiful and historic building on a sunny day.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

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    #77

    1910 Art Nouveau Residence By Spanish Modernisme Architect Mario Rotllant Folcarà(1880-1946) In Cárdenas, Cuba

    Vibrantly green, ornate architecture with decorative balconies, showcasing beautiful design in Havana.

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    mica0987654321 avatar
    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That AC unit is making my eyes hurt

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    #78

    The Floor Of St. John's Co-Cathedral In Malta, A Floor Made Entirely Of Marble Tombstones Housing 400 Knights Hospitallers

    Unreal beautiful architecture featuring a ceiling covered in an array of golden, framed, intricate artworks and designs.

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    #79

    A-Frame Cabin On An Islet In The Middle Of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire

    Beautiful architecture: A small, charming cabin on a tiny island surrounded by vibrant autumn trees and a vast lake.

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    #80

    Moritzburg Castle, A Baroque Palace On A Symmetrical Artificial Island In Moritzburg Near Dresden, Saxony, Germany

    Beautiful architecture of a fairytale castle surrounded by water and extensive gardens at sunset.

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    #81

    Santuario De Nuestra Señora De Los Remedios, Cholula, Mexico

    Beautiful architecture of a vibrant yellow church nestled on a hill with a majestic, snow-capped mountain in the background.

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    #82

    West-Facing Posterior Of The Neuschwanstein Castle With A Two-Storey Balcony, Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany

    Stunning castle architecture nestled in a snow-covered forest, appearing majestic and almost unreal in its winter setting.

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    #83

    Looking Up The Main Stairwell - Art Nouveau Centre Riga Latvia

    Beautiful architecture: A winding staircase with intricately patterned ceilings and walls.

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    #84

    Stone Cottages With Slate Roofs And Thatched Roofs, Cotswolds Village Of Broadway, Worcestershire, England

    Charming snow-covered architecture of traditional cottages lining a road, bathed in soft morning light.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    3points
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    #85

    Gloucester Cathedral Cloister, Constructed Between 1351 And 1412. Perpendicular Gothic

    Beautiful architecture featuring a long, arched stone hallway with detailed ceilings and stained glass windows, evoking a sense of history.

    drodbar1 Report

    3points
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    #86

    The Workshop Of Master Glassmaker Clas Grüner Sterner, Also Known As The Victor Marchal House-Workshop

    Unique and beautiful architecture of a building facade with an arched wooden door, large decorative windows, and a car in front.

    Located at number 6 Rue du Lac in Ixelles, Brussels, is an emblematic example of the Art Nouveau style in Belgium

    FOllie65 Report

    3points
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    #87

    Gothic Church In Hamburg, Germany

    Ornate and beautiful architecture of a church interior with golden decorations, paintings, and people seated in pews.

    Civil_Winner_3707 Report

    3points
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    #88

    Art Deco Wooden Escalators In The St. Anna's Pedestrian Tunnel In Antwerp. Inaugurated In 1933, They Are Among The Oldest And Last Remaining Wooden Escalators Still In Operation In The World

    A long, vintage escalator with beautiful architecture, featuring wooden handrails and a NOOD STOP sign.

    FOllie65 Report

    3points
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    #89

    1888 Residential Building On Korkeavuorenkatu 21 Designed By Swedish Architect Axel Högberg, Helsinki, Finland

    A snow-covered street with a tram and beautiful architecture, featuring a grand red and white building.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    3points
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    #90

    Domino Sugar Building, Brooklyn, New York

    The iconic Domino Sugar Refinery building, a blend of old brick industrial architecture and modern glass.

    Northern_Lights_2 Report

    2points
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    #91

    Gent Belgium

    Unique architecture with undulating brickwork and organic shapes, featuring circular and arched windows against a bright blue sky.

    ArtofTravl Report

    2points
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    #92

    Villa Borghese Gardens, Rome

    A beautiful classical architecture building with columns overlooking a tranquil green lake with people rowing boats, showcasing beautiful architecture.

    NoEye452 Report

    2points
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    #93

    The 19th-Century Library Decorated With Paintings By Eugène Delacroix In Palais Bourbon, The Meeting Place Of The French National Assembly, 7th Arrondissement Of Paris, France

    Grand library with towering bookshelves, intricate ceiling art, and a long central table showcasing beautiful architecture.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    Villa Farnese - Caprarola , Italy

    Aerial view of a historic town and a large estate, showcasing beautiful architecture and urban planning.

    rockystl Report

    2points
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    #95

    Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania

    Intricate architecture of a historical castle with towers and ornate balconies, seen through green foliage.

    Sea-Rope-31 Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    1918 Hampshire House, The Towering Wing Of The Balsams Grand Resort Hotel On The Shores Of Lake Gloriette, Which Closed In 2011. Dixville, Coös County, New Hampshire

    Stunning architecture of a grand building surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage, reflected in a still lake.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    Castle Eltz, Germany. Built In The 12 Century And Inhabited By The Eltz Family For Over 850 Years

    Eltz Castle, a majestic piece of architecture, shrouded in mist, standing amidst dense forest.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    Federal-Style House In The Town Of Thomaston, Knox County, Maine

    Charming white colonial architecture with blue shutters and vibrant fall decor, with a vintage car.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
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    #99

    Traditional Slate Tile-Clad House In Goslar, A Historic Town In Lower Saxony, Germany

    Quaint German architecture with dark shingle siding, white windows, and yellow autumn leaves.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Art Nouveau In Douai France

    Art Nouveau storefront architecture with decorative floral elements and a large curved window.

    ArtofTravl Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    Asamkirche In Munich, Germany. A Dark Rococo Gem Built In 1733

    Ornate baroque architecture interior with grand staircase, intricate details, and beautiful design.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    2points
    POST
    #102

    St Barbara's Church, Kutná Hora, Czechia

    Grand gothic cathedral architecture, a beautiful and imposing structure with intricate details.

    Moody-Waltz-147 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #103

    Tyntesfield, A Victorian Gothic Revival Country House In An Estate Near Wraxall, North Somerset, England

    Stately manor house architecture with ivy-covered walls, an example of beautiful historic design.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #104

    Boston City Hall

    Brutalist architecture building with tiered brick base and concrete facade, a beautiful example.

    No-Analyst-1613 Report

    2points
    POST
    #105

    Federal-Style House With A Sunroom Addition In Forest Hills Gardens, Queens, New York City

    Beautiful architecture of a classic brick house covered in snow, with white shutters and dormer windows.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #106

    1879 Neo-Gothic-Style Votivkirche In Votivpark On The Ringstraße In Vienna, Austria

    An aerial view of beautiful architecture, a majestic cathedral with twin spires surrounded by autumn trees and a city.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
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    #107

    Detail On Flatiron Building, NYC

    Beautiful architecture: Close-up of an ornate building corner with detailed carvings and arched windows, bathed in golden light.

    DrDMango Report

    2points
    POST
    #108

    Chapel Of Santa Catarina, Porto, Portugal - Draped In Azulejos

    Beautiful architecture: A stunning church facade covered in blue and white azulejo tiles, showcasing unique artistry.

    sonderewander Report

    2points
    POST
    #109

    1911 Kurmittelhaus(Spa Treatment Center) With Curved Gables And Roofs By The Freiburg Architect Robert Mühlbach With The Collaboration Of Alexander Ackermann In The Spa Town Of Bad Kreuznach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

    Beautiful architecture: An elegant building with intricate details, set against a backdrop of colorful autumn foliage and rocky cliffs.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #110

    Victorian Building Housing A Corner Bookstore In Buxton, High Peak, Derbyshire, England

    Beautiful architecture of a charming old building housing a bookstore on a quaint street.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
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    #111

    Grosvenor And Lansdowne Crescent Gardens Surrounded By Late 19th-Century Georgian And Regency-Style Town Houses And The 1879 Victorian Gothic Revival St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, West End Of Edinburgh, Scotland

    Aerial view of a European city street curving around an autumn-colored park, showcasing beautiful architecture and urban planning.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #112

    Ornate Bay Window Of A Brownstone In Park Slope, South Brooklyn, New York City

    Beautiful architecture of a house adorned with Christmas lights and a tree, creating a festive, almost unreal atmosphere.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #113

    Basilica Of Sacré Cœur De Montmartre In The Snow, Montmartre, 18th Arrondissement Of Paris, France

    Beautiful architecture: Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris covered in snow, with people walking below.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #114

    Hamburg Planetarium, One Of The World's Oldest Modern Planetariums

    A majestic, beautiful brick planetarium building in a snowy landscape, surrounded by white trees and people.

    Housed in an Expressionist-style former water tower designed by architect Oskar Menzel(1873-1958) and built between 1912 and 1915. Hamburg Stadtpark, Winterhude, Hamburg, Germany

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
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    #115

    House With A Corner Turret In Ammergasse 1, University City Of Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

    Charming, beautiful architecture of a narrow European street with colorful buildings and a unique pointed tower.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #116

    Details Of The Flamboyant Gothic-Style West Facade Of Orléans Cathedral Featuring Ornate Tracery And Crocketed Gables, Orléans, France

    Mysterious gothic architecture shrouded in mist, with a glowing street lamp illuminating the intricate facade.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #117

    High-School In Timisoara, Romania

    Majestic Gothic-style building surrounded by snow-covered trees, showcasing beautiful architecture in winter.

    Sea-Rope-31 Report

    2points
    POST
    mica0987654321 avatar
    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My high school was a prison. No, literally, a woman's prison. They kept the original gate at the entrance...

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    #118

    13th-Century Saigerturm(Saiger Tower) With A 19th-Century Upper Replacement Seen From A Cobblestone Street In The Town Of Stolberg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

    Picturesque street with historic half-timbered architecture and a prominent clock tower in a charming town.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
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    #119

    Late 19th-Century Châteauesque-Style Château Frontenac Overlooking The Saint Lawrence River, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

    Breathtaking architecture of a grand hotel and surrounding buildings overlooking a river, with vibrant autumn trees.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    2points
    POST
    #120

    The Stairs Where I Work In Bloomsbury, London

    An example of unreal architecture: a high-angle, black and white shot looking down a triangular, geometric spiral staircase.

    photonphillips Report

    2points
    POST
    #121

    Starfield Library, Seoul

    An unreal example of architecture: a towering, curved bookshelf structure illuminated by lights, with escalators and flowers.

    photonphillips Report

    2points
    POST
    #122

    2101 Divisadero St., San Francisco, CA

    A beautiful example of architecture: a tall, narrow, intricately designed cream-colored building with balconies and bay windows.

    ArtisticRide6852 Report

    2points
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    #123

    The 3rd Floor Of The Seattle Central Library

    Modern and beautiful architecture of a large library interior with a glass ceiling, various seating areas, and people studying.

    Advanced_Honey_2679 Report

    2points
    POST
    #124

    Kresbach Chapel, Mieming Plateau, Tyrol, Austria

    Small, beautiful architecture of a chapel with a dark, pointed roof and cross, set against a misty mountain background.

    WonderWmn212 Report

    2points
    POST
    #125

    Gyeongbokgung Palace In Snow. Seoul, South Korea

    Beautiful architecture: A majestic traditional palace complex covered in snow, creating a serene and picturesque winter scene.

    MunakataSennin Report

    1point
    POST
    #126

    Philadelphia City Hall In The Snow, City Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Snow falling on beautiful architecture in a city, with a person riding a bicycle past the grand building, creating an almost unreal scene.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
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    #127

    1919 Gothic Revival St Colman's Cathedral Seen Beyond The Colorful Row Houses In The Seaport Town Of Cobh, County Cork, Ireland

    Beautiful architecture: A grand cathedral towering over a row of colorful houses by the water.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
    POST
    #128

    Roman Pool In Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California

    Beautiful architecture: Ornate indoor pool with blue and gold mosaic tiles and sculptures reflecting in the water.

    ArtisticRide6852 Report

    1point
    POST
    #129

    Frauenkirche Seen From The Neumarkt Square On A Frosty Winter Evening After The Snow, Dresden, Saxony, Germany

    Beautiful architecture: Dresden Frauenkirche at dusk, illuminated with warm lights, surrounded by snow.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
    POST
    #130

    Rare Surviving Tudor Gatehouse, Built In 1595 Atop A 13th-Century Stone Arch That Formed The Original Priory Entrance To The Priory Church Of St Bartholomew The Great, City Of London, UK

    Historic, beautiful half-timbered architecture with an archway entrance, contrasting with a brick building next to it.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
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    #131

    Half-Timbered Buildings Along The Rur River Flowing Through The Resort Town Of Monschau In The Winter, Eifel Region, Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Western Germany

    Snow-covered, beautiful architecture of half-timbered houses along a river, nestled in a winter wonderland.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
    POST
    #132

    1891 Richardsonian Romanesque And Renaissance Revival-Style Delmonico's Building On 56 Beaver Street, Financial District, Lower Manhattan, New York City

    A beautiful, snow-covered triangular architecture of a building, Delmonico's, lit up at night, creating an unreal scene.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
    POST
    #133

    Granada, Spain

    Elegant Parisian architecture with ornate balconies and classical detailing, framed by vibrant yellow autumn leaves.

    naveen713 Report

    1point
    POST
    #134

    1765 Baroque-Style Sanctuary Of The Madonna Of San Luca Atop The Snowy Colle Della Guardia Hill Overlooking The Cityscape Of Bologna, Northern Italy

    Magnificent architecture of a large basilica on a hilltop, surrounded by snow-covered trees and a city in the distance.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
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    #135

    Interior Of The Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris

    Interior of a beautiful library, showcasing stunning architecture with a grand glass ceiling and numerous bookshelves.

    SensitiveDivide802 Report

    1point
    POST
    #136

    Stará Plynárna, A Former 1905 Acetylene Gas Plant Now Converted Into A Restaurant & Inn In The Village Of Hřensko, Ústí Nad Labem Region, Czech Republic

    A beautiful example of architecture: a charming stone house nestled in an autumn forest with vibrant orange trees and rocky cliffs.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
    POST
    #137

    Connecting Bridge Between The Dürkopp Werke Factories, Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

    A snowy street with beautiful architecture, including a building with DÜRKOPPWERKE A.G. written on it.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    1point
    POST
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