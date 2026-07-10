The buildings featured in today's collection inspire a sense of wonder in all kinds of ways. Let's take a closer look at three of these architectural gems to see what makes them so extraordinary.

Whatever the case may be, you don’t need to know your arches from your architraves to appreciate these architectural gems. And, luckily, with online communities like the one that shared the images we’re featuring here today, you also don’t need to travel very far to admire them.

Sometimes it’s the sheer scale or location of a structure that leaves us wondering how on earth it was built and appreciating the craftsmanship behind it. Other times, it’s simply the building’s beauty—its symmetry, color, or decorative details that have long since fallen out of favor .

Most of us don't give much thought to the buildings we pass on our daily commute. But every so often, we come across one that makes us stop, stare, and marvel at its “beautiful impossibility.”

#1 The Persian Art Of Aine-Kari (Using Tiny Mirror Shards In Walls And Ceiling To Make Them Shine) In The Tomb Of Shah Cheragh Built In 13th Century (The golden chandelier was added in 18th century.)



Known as a “mosque of mirrors,” the shimmering interior of the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran, has captivated visitors for centuries. And even in pictures, it’s not hard to imagine why. In a dazzling display of the ancient Iranian craft of Ayeneh‑kari, millions of tiny pieces of mirror are carefully arranged in geometric shapes and floral patterns. They encrust the interior’s walls, domes, and ceilings. As light enters the space, countless reflections are scattered throughout, creating an otherworldly effect. The intricate craftsmanship showcases both remarkable artistry and centuries of cultural tradition, but it was never intended to be purely decorative.

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#2 Facade Of A Brick Townhouse In Hampstead, London, UK

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#3 Panaghia Soumela Greek Orthodox Monastery - Trabzon, Turkey

Shah Cheragh is also one of Iran’s most important pilgrimage sites, housing the tombs of two brothers of Ali ibn Musa al-Rida, a descendant of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, and here the mirrors also carry symbolic meaning and spiritual significance. “In Persian culture mirrors and water have long represented purity, clarity and illumination. Reflective interiors amplified natural light and reinforced spiritual ideas about enlightenment and divine presence,” Penelope Piaff explains. It’s one of the reasons mirror work became so common in shrines and mosques, where, she says, “the reflections create a shifting, almost celestial atmosphere, turning architecture into a poetic experience.”

#4 The Town Hall In Markgröningen, Built In 1441, Is One Of The Biggest Half-Timbered Houses In Germany

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#5 El Nido De Quetzalcóatl - Naucalpan De Juárez, Mexico

If Shah Cheragh transforms architecture into poetry through light and reflection, Panagia Soumela inspires wonder in an entirely different way—through the seemingly impossible nature of its location. Aptly dubbed “The ancient monastery hanging from the side of a cliff” by Joe Yogerst, writing for CNN, the Panagia Soumela Monastery is one of those architectural feats that might have you blurting out, “But how?!” Because even though the site, founded in the 4th century CE, has a pretty interesting and tumultuous history, its location is arguably even more dramatic.

#6 The Golden Gallery Of Charlottenburg Palace In Berlin, Germany, Was Created In 1746 And Is Considered A Prime Example Of Friderician Rococo

#7 Staircase. Castle Of Queen Margherita Of Savoy - Gressoney-Saint-Jean, Italy - 1899

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Perched on a sheer cliff face nearly 1,000 feet above a wooded river valley, you would be forgiven for thinking that the scene, as Yogerst points out, “seems generated by artificial intelligence or computer graphics rather than a real place.” But as the hundreds of thousands of yearly visitors who make their way to the site in Altındere Valley National Park, Trabzon, Turkey, can attest, it is in fact real—complete with chapels, courtyards, a library, living quarters, a bell tower, an aqueduct, and a stone-enclosed sacred spring. ADVERTISEMENT All were carved into and built against the mountainside over the centuries. And although the dramatic setting continues to inspire awe (and boggle minds), it wasn't chosen simply for its appearance. The remote cliffside offered both protection and seclusion, making the mountain itself an integral part of the monastery rather than simply its backdrop.

#8 I Love Japanese Architecture So Much, It’s Beautiful

#9 Church Of The Gesù, Palermo, Italy

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#10 1900 Art Nouveau Winter Garden Of The Ursulines Institute With A Stained-Glass Ceiling, Town Of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver Near Mechelen, Belgium

El Nido de Quetzalcóatl (Quetzalcóatl’s Nest), a residential complex of ten apartments located in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, serves as an interesting modern foil to the Panagia Soumela Monastery. While there's no question that a more than 1,600-year-old monastery is a sharp contrast to a “fantastical edifice” that takes the shape of a colossal serpent “scaled in portholes and iridescent mosaics,” the comparison is interesting because of the way each responds to its natural surroundings. In both cases, the natural landscape becomes an integral part of the architecture itself—whether out of necessity or by design. ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Staircase Tower Inspired By Those At The Château De Chambord, Part Of The Late 19th-Century Neo-Renaissance Waddesdon Manor, A Country House In The Village Of Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, England

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#12 The Rococo Kaisersaal In Würzburg Residence, Germany. Its Vibrant Frescos Were Painted By The Venetian Painter Tiepolo

#13 The Margravial Opera House In Bayreuth, Germany. It Was Built In 1744

Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, El Nido is a striking example of organic architecture, which aims to harmonize buildings with their surroundings rather than reshape the landscape to suit them. Rather than viewing the site's ravines, caves, mature oak trees, and uneven terrain as obstacles to overcome, Senosiain allowed them to dictate the building's form. Inspired by Quetzalcóatl, the feathered serpent deity of Mesoamerican tradition, and shaped by the site's natural contours, the building's sweeping curves replace the straight lines of conventional architecture. The result is what Amazing Architecture describes as an "undulating body that submerges, penetrates and emerges, to return to take refuge in the inner world from which it comes." ADVERTISEMENT

#14 19th-Century Neo-Gothic Mariahissen Once housing a now-defunct lift, and the 19th-century Dutch Renaissance Laurinska huset residential building on the edge of Södermalm Island, seen across the bay from a street in Gamla Stan, the historic old town of Stockholm, Sweden



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#15 Casa Josep Fiol, A 1902 Modernisme Building By Architect Manuel Comas I Thos In The Eixample District, Barcelona, Spain

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#16 Palais De L'isle, A 12th-Century Fortified Mansion On An Islet In The River Thiou, Annecy, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Southeastern France

But for all its cultural symbolism, sculptural qualities, and what Susana Ordovás describes as its "monstrous surrealism" and "environmental idealism," El Nido is first and foremost a place to live. ADVERTISEMENT As she notes, "many call this colourful snake home, and it's swallowed up residents and holiday-goers alike over the past 16 years"—a reminder that even the most imaginative architecture can still function as an everyday home.

#17 Templo In The Lake. Longxing Temple, Chengdu, China

#18 Federal-Style House With An Extensive Porch In Ohio

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#19 Stair Hall Fresco By French Painter Paul Baudouin (1844-1931) In Maison Hannon A historic 1904 Art Nouveau townhouse designed by Belgian architect Jules Brunfaut (1852-1942) for the industrialist Édouard Hannonin in Brussels, Belgium



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The buildings discussed here couldn't be more different, yet if there's one thing they have in common, it's their ability to make us stop and stare. Whether through mesmerizing mosaics, gravity-defying engineering, or architecture that grows from the landscape itself, they remind us that the world's most memorable buildings are often the ones that challenge our expectations. Fortunately, this collection is full of "beautiful impossibilities," each with a fascinating story worth getting to know.

#20 Strasbourg Art Nouveau

#21 Winter Garden Room With Stained Glass Windows In The 1908 Art Nouveau Maison Des Médecins, Charleroi, Wallonia, Belgium

#22 With A Length Of 69m The Antiquarium In Munich, Germany, Is One Of The Largest Renaissance Halls Ever Created. It Was Built Between 1570 And 1571 To House A Collection Of Antique Sculptures

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#23 Justice Palace (Supreme Court), Vienna, Austria. Built 1881

#24 House For Sale In Brussels, Belgium

#25 Colorful San Francisco Victorian

#26 The Gros Horloge, A 14th-Century Astronomical Clock Installed In A Renaissance Arch Over A Street In Rouen, Normandy, France The Renaissance facade represents a golden sun with 24 rays on a starry blue background.



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#27 Interior Of The Natural History Museum, London

#28 One Of The Entrances Of The Grand Egyptian Museum, Inaugurated This Week (Giza, Egypt) As The Largest World Museum Dedicated To One Civilization

#29 Schwerin Palace, Germany, A Unesco World Heritage Site Since 2024

#30 Staircase. Hotel Bristol Palace - Genoa, Italy

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#31 Rusticated Arched Bridge With A Three Storey Doric Columned Loggia Above On Air Street Near Piccadilly Circus, London, UK

#32 Nordkirchen Palace In Germany

#33 Changi Airport Skytrain Tracks Next To The Rain Vortex In Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

#34 Bucharest, Romania

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#35 The Marksburg Above The River Rhine In Germany. The Castle Is Over 800 Years Old And Has Never Been Conquered

#36 The Domed And Circular Staircase Of Bruchsaal Palace, Germany

#37 Church Of Santa Clara, Porto, Portugal

#38 Guwahati Airport, India

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#39 Hotel And Shops In The Historic Spa Town Of Karlovy Vary In The Winter, Karlovy Vary Region, Czech Republic

#40 French Renaissance-Style Alwyn Court Completed In 1909, An Apartment Building At 180 West 58th Street, Midtown Manhattan, New York City

#41 Late Gothic Ribbed Ceiling Of St. Anne's Church In Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany

#42 Azerbaijan Carpet Museum (West Baku)

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#43 Courtyard Of The Cathedral Of Trier, Germany, With Roman, Romanesque, Gothic And Baroque Architecture Visible In One Image

#44 The Late Gothic Choir Of St. Lorenz In Nuremberg, Germany

#45 Staircase At The Kunstpalast Museum In Düsseldorf

#46 Mosque In Djerba, A Mediterranean Island Of Tunisia

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#47 Inside The Courtyard Of Burg Eltz

#48 Grand Staircase In The Late 19th-Century Neo-Renaissance Justizpalast(Palace Of Justice), The Seat Of The Supreme Court In Vienna, Austria

#49 One Of My Faves From Gent Be

#50 Das Holstentor, Lübeck, Germany (Gothic Architecture)

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#51 1933 Tudor Revival Building Housing The Historic Coach And Horses Pub In Mayfair, London, UK

#52 Rotunda And Grand Staircase Of The 1915 Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall, San Francisco

#53 Living Room With A Glass Roof In The Maison Losseau, An 18th-Century House Renovated In The Early 1900s In The Art Nouveau Style By Paul Saintenoy, Mons, Wallonia, Belgium

#54 1774 Pulteney Bridge Over The River Avon Designed By Robert Adam (1728 – 1792) In The Palladian Style With Shops Across Its Full Span, Bath, England

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#55 The Striking Interior Of The Notre-Dame Basilica In Montreal

#56 19th-Century Bethesda Terrace In Central Park, Manhattan, New York City

#57 Ornate Bridge Connecting Dresden's Palace And Cathedral, Germany

#58 The Great Karnak Temple At Luxor, Egypt, The Sacred Heart Of Ancient Egypt

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#59 The Half-Timbered Town Hall Of Alsfeld, Germany. It Was Built Between 1512 And 1516

#60 The Imposing Staircase Of Weißenstein Palace, Germany, Was Finished In 1718

#61 Art Nouveau Meets Modern Glass, Portugal

#62 19th-Century Gothic Revival Marienburg Castle, The Former Summer Residence Of The House Of Welf In Lower Saxony, Germany

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#63 Five Continents House - Antwerp, Belgium

#64 View From The Balcony Of The Jaw-Dropping Concert Hall, Palau De La Música Catalana In Barcelona

#65 Marble Staircase In The Eclectic And Neoclassical Palace Of Justice Inaugurated On 1883, Brussels, Belgium

#66 Evangelical Market Church - Wiesbaden, Germany

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#67 16th-Century Gothic Church Of Saint Bavo Located On The Grote Markt In The City Of Haarlem, The Netherlands

#68 Illuminated Château Frontenac On A Rainy October Night, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

#69 Spires Of The 14th-Century Church Of Our Lady Before Týn Towering Over The Skyline Of The Old Town Of Prague In The Morning, Czech Republic

#70 1923 Belle Époque And Eclectic Hotel Atlántico On Gran Via, Madrid, Spain

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#71 Chateau De Chenonceau, With Its Gallery Spanning The River Cher, Is The Most Peculiar And Probably Most Beautiful Castle In The Loire, In France It was rebuilt, furnished, and transformed between 1514 and '76 by women of different temperaments, and is known as the Ladies' Castle



#72 1774 Palladian-Style Pulteney Bridge Reflected In The River Avon, Bath, England

#73 Galleria Sciarra, Rome

#74 The Writers Museum - Edinburgh, Scotland

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#75 The Indoors Of A Castle In The Kasbah, Algiers, Ottoman/Andalusian Style

#76 The Wedekindhaus In Hildesheim, Germany, Is One Of The Country's Most Elaborate Half-Timbered Houses

#77 1910 Art Nouveau Residence By Spanish Modernisme Architect Mario Rotllant Folcarà(1880-1946) In Cárdenas, Cuba

#78 The Floor Of St. John's Co-Cathedral In Malta, A Floor Made Entirely Of Marble Tombstones Housing 400 Knights Hospitallers

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#79 A-Frame Cabin On An Islet In The Middle Of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire

#80 Moritzburg Castle, A Baroque Palace On A Symmetrical Artificial Island In Moritzburg Near Dresden, Saxony, Germany

#81 Santuario De Nuestra Señora De Los Remedios, Cholula, Mexico

#82 West-Facing Posterior Of The Neuschwanstein Castle With A Two-Storey Balcony, Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany

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#83 Looking Up The Main Stairwell - Art Nouveau Centre Riga Latvia

#84 Stone Cottages With Slate Roofs And Thatched Roofs, Cotswolds Village Of Broadway, Worcestershire, England

#85 Gloucester Cathedral Cloister, Constructed Between 1351 And 1412. Perpendicular Gothic

#86 The Workshop Of Master Glassmaker Clas Grüner Sterner, Also Known As The Victor Marchal House-Workshop Located at number 6 Rue du Lac in Ixelles, Brussels, is an emblematic example of the Art Nouveau style in Belgium



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#87 Gothic Church In Hamburg, Germany

#88 Art Deco Wooden Escalators In The St. Anna's Pedestrian Tunnel In Antwerp. Inaugurated In 1933, They Are Among The Oldest And Last Remaining Wooden Escalators Still In Operation In The World

#89 1888 Residential Building On Korkeavuorenkatu 21 Designed By Swedish Architect Axel Högberg, Helsinki, Finland

#90 Domino Sugar Building, Brooklyn, New York

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#91 Gent Belgium

#92 Villa Borghese Gardens, Rome

#93 The 19th-Century Library Decorated With Paintings By Eugène Delacroix In Palais Bourbon, The Meeting Place Of The French National Assembly, 7th Arrondissement Of Paris, France

#94 Villa Farnese - Caprarola , Italy

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#95 Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania

#96 1918 Hampshire House, The Towering Wing Of The Balsams Grand Resort Hotel On The Shores Of Lake Gloriette, Which Closed In 2011. Dixville, Coös County, New Hampshire

#97 Castle Eltz, Germany. Built In The 12 Century And Inhabited By The Eltz Family For Over 850 Years

#98 Federal-Style House In The Town Of Thomaston, Knox County, Maine

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#99 Traditional Slate Tile-Clad House In Goslar, A Historic Town In Lower Saxony, Germany

#100 Art Nouveau In Douai France

#101 Asamkirche In Munich, Germany. A Dark Rococo Gem Built In 1733

#102 St Barbara's Church, Kutná Hora, Czechia

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#103 Tyntesfield, A Victorian Gothic Revival Country House In An Estate Near Wraxall, North Somerset, England

#104 Boston City Hall

#105 Federal-Style House With A Sunroom Addition In Forest Hills Gardens, Queens, New York City

#106 1879 Neo-Gothic-Style Votivkirche In Votivpark On The Ringstraße In Vienna, Austria

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#107 Detail On Flatiron Building, NYC

#108 Chapel Of Santa Catarina, Porto, Portugal - Draped In Azulejos

#109 1911 Kurmittelhaus(Spa Treatment Center) With Curved Gables And Roofs By The Freiburg Architect Robert Mühlbach With The Collaboration Of Alexander Ackermann In The Spa Town Of Bad Kreuznach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

#110 Victorian Building Housing A Corner Bookstore In Buxton, High Peak, Derbyshire, England

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#111 Grosvenor And Lansdowne Crescent Gardens Surrounded By Late 19th-Century Georgian And Regency-Style Town Houses And The 1879 Victorian Gothic Revival St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, West End Of Edinburgh, Scotland

#112 Ornate Bay Window Of A Brownstone In Park Slope, South Brooklyn, New York City

#113 Basilica Of Sacré Cœur De Montmartre In The Snow, Montmartre, 18th Arrondissement Of Paris, France

#114 Hamburg Planetarium, One Of The World's Oldest Modern Planetariums Housed in an Expressionist-style former water tower designed by architect Oskar Menzel(1873-1958) and built between 1912 and 1915. Hamburg Stadtpark, Winterhude, Hamburg, Germany



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#115 House With A Corner Turret In Ammergasse 1, University City Of Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

#116 Details Of The Flamboyant Gothic-Style West Facade Of Orléans Cathedral Featuring Ornate Tracery And Crocketed Gables, Orléans, France

#117 High-School In Timisoara, Romania

#118 13th-Century Saigerturm(Saiger Tower) With A 19th-Century Upper Replacement Seen From A Cobblestone Street In The Town Of Stolberg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

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#119 Late 19th-Century Châteauesque-Style Château Frontenac Overlooking The Saint Lawrence River, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

#120 The Stairs Where I Work In Bloomsbury, London

#121 Starfield Library, Seoul

#122 2101 Divisadero St., San Francisco, CA

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#123 The 3rd Floor Of The Seattle Central Library

#124 Kresbach Chapel, Mieming Plateau, Tyrol, Austria

#125 Gyeongbokgung Palace In Snow. Seoul, South Korea

#126 Philadelphia City Hall In The Snow, City Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

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#127 1919 Gothic Revival St Colman's Cathedral Seen Beyond The Colorful Row Houses In The Seaport Town Of Cobh, County Cork, Ireland

#128 Roman Pool In Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California

#129 Frauenkirche Seen From The Neumarkt Square On A Frosty Winter Evening After The Snow, Dresden, Saxony, Germany

#130 Rare Surviving Tudor Gatehouse, Built In 1595 Atop A 13th-Century Stone Arch That Formed The Original Priory Entrance To The Priory Church Of St Bartholomew The Great, City Of London, UK

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#131 Half-Timbered Buildings Along The Rur River Flowing Through The Resort Town Of Monschau In The Winter, Eifel Region, Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Western Germany

#132 1891 Richardsonian Romanesque And Renaissance Revival-Style Delmonico's Building On 56 Beaver Street, Financial District, Lower Manhattan, New York City

#133 Granada, Spain

#134 1765 Baroque-Style Sanctuary Of The Madonna Of San Luca Atop The Snowy Colle Della Guardia Hill Overlooking The Cityscape Of Bologna, Northern Italy

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#135 Interior Of The Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris

#136 Stará Plynárna, A Former 1905 Acetylene Gas Plant Now Converted Into A Restaurant & Inn In The Village Of Hřensko, Ústí Nad Labem Region, Czech Republic