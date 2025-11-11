Here are just a few of the photos that give new meaning to otherwise unappealing structures. Scroll through and upvote those that caught your attention the most.

The existence of structural eyesores has prompted people to gather on Facebook to put these monstrosities in the spotlight . And who could blame them? Once you see the photos, you will understand why these online groups exist.

Not all buildings are created equal. While many add value in terms of aesthetics and economics, some are just so horrid-looking that they easily ruin what could have been a picturesque city skyline.

#1 I Accidentally Stumbled Upon This ‘Technological Monster’ Share icon Presented as one of the wonders of modern architecture in the city of Graz, Austria: it would be the ‘Kunsthaus Graz’, an art museum (2003) not by chance affectionately called “Friendly Alien”. I cannot understand what inspired the architects and designers who created it: a painting by Salvador Dalì, a macrophage or a paramecium in microbiology, a nightmare? Not only do I find it to have a deleterious traumatic effect on the historical context of the Austrian city, but I also wonder how the local authorities and citizens could have consented to such a horror

#2 Built In Hamburg 1971 Share icon

#3 The Ugly Church In Sweden Is Known As The Borg. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Sweden Has So Many Atheists Share icon

Ugliness is subjective. What may be visually unappealing for one person may not be the case for another. However, in terms of architecture, there appears to be a consensus on aesthetic standards. Take, for example, the Boston City Hall building. Built in 1968, the structure has garnered controversy for its brutalist architecture, which many people have not been fond of.

#4 A New Very Sad Massive Demolition Share icon

#5 This Is The Swedish Architect School Share icon Inside this ugly building in central Stockholm thousands of modernists have learned to hate old architecture and to love gray conctete. The building was actually voted the most ugly building ever created according to swedish people but the architects still love it.

#6 Looks Like A Terrible Disease To Me. Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria. Built In The Middle Of The Historical Old Town (2020) Share icon

The Boston City Hall was so poorly received due to its appearance that Buildworld ranked it second on its list of the world's ugliest buildings. It sat behind Washington D.C.’s J. Edgar Hoover Building in the top spot and the Verizon Building in New York City at number three. However, in the strangest turn of events, the Boston City Hall building received landmark designation at the start of the year. Mayor Michelle Yu described it as a symbol of the city’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to their constituents.

#7 This Is How We Do It In Portugal. Better Than Total Demolition Or What Do You Say? Share icon

#8 Not Only Ugly New Buildings, They Are Ruining Residential Areas Turning Historic Homes Into Ugly Boxes, It's A New Trend Share icon

#9 I Shared This On My Facebook Page As An Example Of Ugly Architecture In My City (Adelaide), And Someone Said They Liked It! I Can’t Understand Why Anyone Would Say That Share icon

The doomed World Trade Center twin towers were once a symbol of New York City. However, upon their completion in the mid-1970s, New Yorkers were not pleased with the design. ''Architectural historians and art critics were mostly unimpressed,' Rutgers University professor Dr. Angus Gillespie told the New York Times in a March 20o1 interview. ''They called it banal, boring, unimaginative.''

#10 Katowice In Poland Has Been Known As An Dirty And Ugly City So Maybe The Architect Felt That His New Building Is Blending In With The City Image Share icon

#11 The Wedge Office Building By A-Hole (Sorry A-Lab) Architects In Oslo, Norway. Tear Down That Wall Now! Share icon

#12 Historic Building Gets Demolished For Ugly New Building In London UK Share icon

Many “unattractive” buildings fall under the category of brutalist architecture. It’s a design style that emerged in the 1950s, characterized by massive, block-like structures typically made of raw concrete. Functionality is the primary goal over aesthetics. This style of architecture had become so unappealing that it saw a decline in the 1970s and 1980s. According to Designing Buildings, people criticized it for being “unwelcoming and inhuman.”

#13 This Is A New House In Sweden Share icon The infamous rust house in Malmö old town was voted the most ugly new building in Sweden 2019. The swedish architect maffia loves it and it has now been copied in several other cities. How can anyone think that rust is beautiful?

#14 Guess Who Destroyed The Building Share icon You guessed correct. This is the office of the "Union of Romanian Modernist Architects" in Bucharest. Another parasite.

#15 Was The Brief For The Architects "How Can We Design The Most Out Of Context, Tackiest And Soon To Be Outdated Addition To An Historical Building"? Share icon

However, brutalist architecture is making a slow comeback in 2025. It has become a popular hashtag on social media, showcasing various structures of this particular style worldwide. GQ journalist Brad Dunning likened it to techno music, describing it as “stark and menacing.” “Maybe the movement has come roaring back into style because permanence is particularly attractive in our chaotic and crumbling world,” he wrote.

#16 Oh Melbourne, How Charming You Are Share icon

#17 Pilsen Is A City Known For Its Beauty. Now It Is Also Known For The Worst Renovation Ever Share icon

#18 A Parasite In The Old Town Share icon Visby is considered to be the most beautiful city in Sweden after Stockholm. By the entrance to the old town on one of the best preserved old streets an evil modernist decided to build an ugly rost box in 2013. In 2021 it was voted as one of Swedens 10 most ugly buildings ever created

#19 How To Make An Old City Ugly Share icon Oslo in Norway. Every modernist architect dreams about putting enormous boxes close to historical buildings. In Norway architects can easily fulfill their dreams. Who can put the biggest box as close as possible to an old beautiful building? Architect Bob Boxman always wins

#20 The So Called "Innovitaskolan" In Stockholm Should Change Its Name To Brutal School Share icon

#21 It Just Depresses Me The Way They Let Adelaide’s Beautiful Old Buildings Down With Shoddy Verandahs And Shopfronts At The Bottom Share icon

#22 Maidstone Museum Extension. They Thought They Would Go With Something In Keeping With The Architecture Of This Fine Building. Something Sympathetic And Discreet Share icon

#23 When We Said We Wanted More Buildings With Colours Other Than Grey, This Was Not What We Meant... Sollentuna, Stockholm Share icon

#24 Funny How Modernist Architecture Ages So Rapidly And Turns Into A Joke That Is No Longer Funny Share icon

#25 Uglytecture; Not Functional, Not Affordable, Not Aesthetic Share icon

#26 Catholic Church Tampere Finland Share icon

#27 Victorian-Era House Completely Engulfed By Ugly High Rises In Melbourne Share icon

#28 Serbia Share icon

#29 Hotel Aberdeen Scotland Share icon

#30 The Croatian St. Darth Vader Church Share icon

#31 Only One House Survived Modernism 😡 A Lone Survivor House In Chicago, Built In 1888 Share icon

#32 This Is A Church 😱 Is This Where Modernist Architects Go To Pray? It Looks Like A Child’s Effort With Building Blocks Share icon

#33 Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria (Grenadiergasse In Gries). It Is Even Worse In Reality Share icon

#34 Main Library Of The University Of Graz, Austria. I Am New Here, Hello To All In This Group Share icon

#35 Jean Nouvel Butchered A Historic Building In Monaco Share icon

#36 The Wet Dream For Modernist Architects Share icon There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Pablo Serrano Museum in Spain.

#37 Edinburgh, Scotland Share icon

#38 This Is Why The Architectural Uprising Is Needed 😱 The Picture Need No More Text Share icon

#39 Modernists In Porto Decided This Is How You Build Extra Floors On Old Buildings Share icon

#40 Street In Kaunas, Lithuania Then And Now. Well... At Least They Kept The House Share icon

#41 Swedish Architects Are Stuck In The Past. Tell Them It Is Time To Invent A New Style Share icon It is impossible to see if a new building is from 1960 or 2024. This new building in the Stockholm area was voted as the most ugly new architecture two years ago

#42 In Adelaide, Australia. Our Beautiful Gpo Building Sadly Overshadowed By The Monstrosities Around It Share icon

#43 Maybe It's Just Me, But This Is One Of The Most Disturbing Buildings I've Seen In A Long Time Share icon Barbara McClintock Hall at Cornell University, NY. A noteworthy scientist and Nobel laureate, she deserved way better than this

#44 The Paris Massacre Continue... A New Building In The Parisian South Share icon

#45 Not Even The Old Town In Stockholm Can Be Free From Ugly Boxes Share icon

#46 Building In Hallein, Austria. The Architect Should Be Forced To Live In This Horrible Building Share icon

#47 Stockholm Share icon

#48 I Suppose They Thought That Mural Made It Better Share icon

#49 You Can See A Little Bit The Background. It Doesn’t Fit At All. By The Way, This Is The Most Beautiful Angle Share icon

#50 This Is How They “Preserve Heritage” In Adelaide Share icon

#51 The Ugliest Government Building In Western New York Share icon

#52 An Ugly Modern House In An Otherwise Beautiful Row Of Victorian Homes. Who Approved Of This? Share icon

#53 A Very Special Expression Of Ugliness In Germany, Bavaria, Freising Share icon

#54 Built In Nacka, Stockholm In 2024 Share icon

#55 This Is Denmark Today.. Maribo Just Had To Share It Share icon

#56 Welcome To City Also Called Boxzawa Share icon

#57 This Is A New Elementary School In Graz, Austria (Built In 2022 Share icon

#58 Which Building Doesn't Fit Here? Share icon

#59 A Gray Box Modernist Had Fun In Mexico City Share icon

#60 Recovery Of An Old 19th Century Structure - Barletta, Italy Share icon

#61 The Monster In The Old Town Share icon The parasite in the old town of Landskrona was given an award for the best new architecture in Sweden according to the swedish architect organization. The architectural uprising voted it as the most ugly new architecture the same year.

#62 Pre-War Building Gone. Westminster London Share icon

#63 Parasite Architecture Share icon The wet dream for modernist architects. There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Antwerp Port House, Belgium. Architect was Zaha Hadid.

#64 The New Lilly Building In Boston Is Not Very Attractive, It Has All The Architectural Beauty Of A Grocery Cart Share icon

#65 The Träskända Church In Finland Is Known As Chernobyl Church. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Finland Has So Many Atheists Share icon

#66 Concrete Playground And Ugly Boxes In Tychy City, Poland Share icon

#67 When You Ask A Modernist To Renovate An Old Building Share icon

#68 What Has Infected The Ransom Gillis House After They Restored It Share icon

#69 Beauty vs. Immense Ugliness. Hornstull, Stockholm Share icon

#70 This Is The Scottish Parliament Building. Note The Random Sticks Across The Windows, To Prevent The Msps Throwing Themselves Out Of This Dire Architectural Mess Share icon

#71 Manchester, UK Share icon

#72 This House Hurts My Eyes! Share icon

#73 Architects Are Trying To Hide The Old Town Share icon

#74 China’s Cities Deserve Better Than This Share icon

#75 Art Deco Theatre Demolished... Today Only The Facade Remains. Barletta-Italy Share icon

#76 And On The Left Is A Fairly Good Modernist Building Share icon

#77 In Ottawa, On, Canada. Very Very Ugly! Share icon

#78 Södermalm, Stockholm Share icon

#79 It's Impressive To See That A Classical Stone-Clad Building Manages To Be Lighter Than This "Weightless" Pavilion Share icon

#80 Serbia Share icon

#81 Norwegian Architects Seem To Dream Back To The Glory Gray Days Of 1960 Share icon

#82 Apparently An Office Building, It Reminds Me Of A Kgb Interrogation Headquarters Share icon

#83 Tropical Fruit Warehouse. Henry J Lyons Architects. Won Prizes Share icon

#84 Expensive New Apartments In Sweden 😱 Those Are No Temporary Boxes Share icon

#85 Another Weird Building In Paris. I Wouldnt Say Its Ugly But Its So Strange To See That In A Legendary Place Full Of History Like La Place De La Bastille Share icon

#86 I Nominate This Monstrosity For Very Ugly Building Of The Day. The Intuit Dome Has Just Been Completed In The City Of Inglewood, California, Just South Of Los Angeles Share icon

