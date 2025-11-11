ADVERTISEMENT

Not all buildings are created equal. While many add value in terms of aesthetics and economics, some are just so horrid-looking that they easily ruin what could have been a picturesque city skyline. 

The existence of structural eyesores has prompted people to gather on Facebook to put these monstrosities in the spotlight. And who could blame them? Once you see the photos, you will understand why these online groups exist. 

Here are just a few of the photos that give new meaning to otherwise unappealing structures. Scroll through and upvote those that caught your attention the most. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Accidentally Stumbled Upon This ‘Technological Monster’

Unesthetic modern architecture with a bizarre blue building in an urban setting surrounded by traditional structures.

Presented as one of the wonders of modern architecture in the city of Graz, Austria: it would be the ‘Kunsthaus Graz’, an art museum (2003) not by chance affectionately called “Friendly Alien”. I cannot understand what inspired the architects and designers who created it: a painting by Salvador Dalì, a macrophage or a paramecium in microbiology, a nightmare? Not only do I find it to have a deleterious traumatic effect on the historical context of the Austrian city, but I also wonder how the local authorities and citizens could have consented to such a horror

architecturalshaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
olegroschin avatar
Gebidozo
Gebidozo
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my goodness. This thing looks like a cross between a mutant COVID virus and a devolved sea cucumber with a rare disease. It would look horrible even among other modern monstrosities. But in the middle of an old European city center, it is a veritable cultural insult.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Built In Hamburg 1971

    Unesthetic building with a blocky design elevated on a narrow concrete base in an urban area showing ugly modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    The Ugly Church In Sweden Is Known As The Borg. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Sweden Has So Many Atheists

    Large ugly brick building with minimal windows and a protruding cross, exemplifying unesthetic modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mike_190 avatar
    Darth Panda
    Darth Panda
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A church should have more windows than a prison. At least I think so.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ugliness is subjective. What may be visually unappealing for one person may not be the case for another. However, in terms of architecture, there appears to be a consensus on aesthetic standards. 

    Take, for example, the Boston City Hall building. Built in 1968, the structure has garnered controversy for its brutalist architecture, which many people have not been fond of.

    #4

    A New Very Sad Massive Demolition

    Comparison of ugly, unesthetic, and depressing buildings showing decline in modern architecture in Innsbruck from 2019 to 2023.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Replace attractive, well proportioned buildings with unimaginative slabs, & fail (horribly!) to introduce any genuine design element with some haphazard wonky window placement!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    This Is The Swedish Architect School

    Modern architecture showing an unesthetic and ugly building with a dull facade and small square windows.

    Inside this ugly building in central Stockholm thousands of modernists have learned to hate old architecture and to love gray conctete. The building was actually voted the most ugly building ever created according to swedish people but the architects still love it.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Looks Like A Terrible Disease To Me. Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria. Built In The Middle Of The Historical Old Town (2020)

    Futuristic modern architecture building with unesthetic, ugly and depressing design elements in urban environment.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The Boston City Hall was so poorly received due to its appearance that Buildworld ranked it second on its list of the world's ugliest buildings. It sat behind Washington D.C.’s J. Edgar Hoover Building in the top spot and the Verizon Building in New York City at number three. 

    However, in the strangest turn of events, the Boston City Hall building received landmark designation at the start of the year. Mayor Michelle Yu described it as a symbol of the city’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to their constituents.

    #7

    This Is How We Do It In Portugal. Better Than Total Demolition Or What Do You Say?

    An unesthetic building featuring an old pink facade awkwardly integrated into a modern glass structure.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Not Only Ugly New Buildings, They Are Ruining Residential Areas Turning Historic Homes Into Ugly Boxes, It's A New Trend

    Comparison of two buildings surrounded by trees showcasing ugly unesthetic and depressing modern architecture designs.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More proof, though it's not needed, that money can't buy you good taste. Future generations will despair that so much beauty was destroyed for no good reason.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Shared This On My Facebook Page As An Example Of Ugly Architecture In My City (Adelaide), And Someone Said They Liked It! I Can’t Understand Why Anyone Would Say That

    Unesthetic modern architecture building in an urban setting with cars and traffic lights under a blue sky.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The doomed World Trade Center twin towers were once a symbol of New York City. However, upon their completion in the mid-1970s, New Yorkers were not pleased with the design. 

    ''Architectural historians and art critics were mostly unimpressed,' Rutgers University professor Dr. Angus Gillespie told the New York Times in a March 20o1 interview. ''They called it banal, boring, unimaginative.''
    #10

    Katowice In Poland Has Been Known As An Dirty And Ugly City So Maybe The Architect Felt That His New Building Is Blending In With The City Image

    Dark gray modern apartment building with protruding box balconies, illustrating ugly unesthetic and depressing buildings in architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Wedge Office Building By A-Hole (Sorry A-Lab) Architects In Oslo, Norway. Tear Down That Wall Now!

    Modern architecture featuring ugly and unesthetic building with protruding box windows and external staircases on city street corner.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ariettevanrij avatar
    Sea Squirrel
    Sea Squirrel
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of like this. It's interesting. Way better than the surrounding buildings.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Historic Building Gets Demolished For Ugly New Building In London UK

    Before and after images of a building renovation showing ugly and unesthetic buildings harming modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many “unattractive” buildings fall under the category of brutalist architecture. It’s a design style that emerged in the 1950s, characterized by massive, block-like structures typically made of raw concrete. Functionality is the primary goal over aesthetics. 

    This style of architecture had become so unappealing that it saw a decline in the 1970s and 1980s. According to Designing Buildings, people criticized it for being “unwelcoming and inhuman.” 
    #13

    This Is A New House In Sweden

    Rusty and unesthetic modern building facade with multiple windows, showcasing ugly architecture that harms urban aesthetics.

    The infamous rust house in Malmö old town was voted the most ugly new building in Sweden 2019. The swedish architect maffia loves it and it has now been copied in several other cities. How can anyone think that rust is beautiful?

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's Corten steel cladding, isn't it? Some people love it. 🤷

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Guess Who Destroyed The Building

    Modern architecture building with an unesthetic glass extension above an old, ornate historic structure under a cloudy sky

    You guessed correct. This is the office of the "Union of Romanian Modernist Architects" in Bucharest. Another parasite.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Was The Brief For The Architects "How Can We Design The Most Out Of Context, Tackiest And Soon To Be Outdated Addition To An Historical Building"?

    Unesthetic modern architecture building with sharp angles and a dull, beige facade in an urban setting at daylight.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, brutalist architecture is making a slow comeback in 2025. It has become a popular hashtag on social media, showcasing various structures of this particular style worldwide. GQ journalist Brad Dunning likened it to techno music, describing it as “stark and menacing.” 

    “Maybe the movement has come roaring back into style because permanence is particularly attractive in our chaotic and crumbling world,” he wrote.

    #16

    Oh Melbourne, How Charming You Are

    Old and modern buildings in Melbourne showcasing examples of ugly unesthetic and depressing architecture in urban settings.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Pilsen Is A City Known For Its Beauty. Now It Is Also Known For The Worst Renovation Ever

    Old and renovated buildings side by side showing the contrast of ugly, unesthetic modern architecture in urban settings.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Parasite In The Old Town

    A modern, unesthetic building contrasting with old town architecture on a pedestrian street with passersby.

    Visby is considered to be the most beautiful city in Sweden after Stockholm. By the entrance to the old town on one of the best preserved old streets an evil modernist decided to build an ugly rost box in 2013. In 2021 it was voted as one of Swedens 10 most ugly buildings ever created

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    How To Make An Old City Ugly

    Modern architecture featuring a contrasting mix of unesthetic and ugly building designs under clear blue sky.

    Oslo in Norway. Every modernist architect dreams about putting enormous boxes close to historical buildings. In Norway architects can easily fulfill their dreams. Who can put the biggest box as close as possible to an old beautiful building? Architect Bob Boxman always wins

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    The So Called "Innovitaskolan" In Stockholm Should Change Its Name To Brutal School

    Concrete and glass modern architecture showing unesthetic, ugly, and depressing buildings with repetitive window patterns.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    It Just Depresses Me The Way They Let Adelaide’s Beautiful Old Buildings Down With Shoddy Verandahs And Shopfronts At The Bottom

    Ornate but unesthetic old building facade with modern storefronts, illustrating ugly and depressing architecture in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Maidstone Museum Extension. They Thought They Would Go With Something In Keeping With The Architecture Of This Fine Building. Something Sympathetic And Discreet

    Modern architecture featuring an unesthetic building with a mismatched golden cube extension on traditional red brick facade.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    When We Said We Wanted More Buildings With Colours Other Than Grey, This Was Not What We Meant... Sollentuna, Stockholm

    Modern architecture building with multicolored panels and glass windows, showcasing an unesthetic and ugly design in urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Funny How Modernist Architecture Ages So Rapidly And Turns Into A Joke That Is No Longer Funny

    Modern architecture featuring unusual, unesthetic, and ugly buildings under a partly cloudy sky in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Uglytecture; Not Functional, Not Affordable, Not Aesthetic

    A large unesthetic and ugly modern building next to a classical architectural structure in an urban area.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Catholic Church Tampere Finland

    Blocky ugly building with muted colors and bare trees, illustrating unesthetic and depressing modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a semi derelict shopping precinct from the 1970s.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Victorian-Era House Completely Engulfed By Ugly High Rises In Melbourne

    Modern architecture featuring a contrasting old house facade surrounded by towering unesthetic and ugly buildings in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Serbia

    Modern architecture with an unesthetic and ugly building design featuring mismatched styles on a street corner.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the most violent offenders are locked away above the ground floor.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Hotel Aberdeen Scotland

    Brutalist modern architecture building with unesthetic and ugly design elements in an urban setting on a cloudy day.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    The Croatian St. Darth Vader Church

    Modern architecture building with a design resembling Darth Vader’s helmet, one of the ugly and unesthetic structures.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Only One House Survived Modernism 😡 A Lone Survivor House In Chicago, Built In 1888

    Old neglected building with c*****d walls and overgrown plants, showcasing ugly and unesthetic modern architecture flaws.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    This Is A Church 😱 Is This Where Modernist Architects Go To Pray? It Looks Like A Child’s Effort With Building Blocks

    Concrete brutalist building with stark geometric shapes, exemplifying ugly and unesthetic architecture in modern design.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria (Grenadiergasse In Gries). It Is Even Worse In Reality

    Unesthetic modern architecture building with an unusual cantilever design supported by angled columns under a clear blue sky.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Main Library Of The University Of Graz, Austria. I Am New Here, Hello To All In This Group

    Modern architecture with an unesthetic and depressing building featuring a cantilevered glass and concrete structure.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Jean Nouvel Butchered A Historic Building In Monaco

    Tall urban building with contrasting modern and classical architecture, illustrating ugly and unesthetic modern architecture styles.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    The Wet Dream For Modernist Architects

    Modern architecture featuring an ugly, unesthetic building with sharp, irregular shapes contrasting an older structure.

    There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Pablo Serrano Museum in Spain.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can just picture the Committee who commissioned this monstrosity, slapping themselves on the back as they pocket their fees.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Edinburgh, Scotland

    Spiral-shaped modern building among other urban structures, showcasing unusual and unesthetic architecture design.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣 You just know the architect was in hysterics when his joke submission of a giant tụrd was actually constructed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This Is Why The Architectural Uprising Is Needed 😱 The Picture Need No More Text

    Modern architecture example showing a large, unesthetic and depressing office building next to a historical structure.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Modernists In Porto Decided This Is How You Build Extra Floors On Old Buildings

    Boxy, unesthetic modern building with glass and concrete upper floors contrasting a pink classical base on a city street.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Street In Kaunas, Lithuania Then And Now. Well... At Least They Kept The House

    Top image shows an old, unesthetic building; bottom image shows the same building recreated inside a modern shopping mall.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Swedish Architects Are Stuck In The Past. Tell Them It Is Time To Invent A New Style

    A gray, unesthetic building with dirty streaks on its facade, representing ugly modern architecture built in 2022.

    It is impossible to see if a new building is from 1960 or 2024. This new building in the Stockholm area was voted as the most ugly new architecture two years ago

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one grim, miserable looking slab of damp concrete.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    In Adelaide, Australia. Our Beautiful Gpo Building Sadly Overshadowed By The Monstrosities Around It

    Historic clock tower building in front of modern glass Marriott skyscrapers, illustrating ugly and unesthetic buildings in architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Maybe It's Just Me, But This Is One Of The Most Disturbing Buildings I've Seen In A Long Time

    Modern architecture building with unesthetic design and large windows under a cloudy sky during daytime.

    Barbara McClintock Hall at Cornell University, NY. A noteworthy scientist and Nobel laureate, she deserved way better than this

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    The Paris Massacre Continue... A New Building In The Parisian South

    Modern ugly building with unesthetic facade panels and minimal windows, exemplifying depressing architecture trends.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Not Even The Old Town In Stockholm Can Be Free From Ugly Boxes

    Beige modern architecture building on a narrow cobblestone street with dull, unesthetic design elements.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Building In Hallein, Austria. The Architect Should Be Forced To Live In This Horrible Building

    A dull, unesthetic building with outdated design elements, exemplifying ugly modern architecture failing to impress.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Stockholm

    A row of ugly, unesthetic buildings along a waterfront, showcasing depressing modern architecture under a cloudy sky.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    I Suppose They Thought That Mural Made It Better

    Tall building with abstract mural and parked cars in front, example of ugly unesthetic buildings in modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    You Can See A Little Bit The Background. It Doesn’t Fit At All. By The Way, This Is The Most Beautiful Angle

    Modern architecture building with mismatched panels and windows on a street corner, showcasing unesthetic design features.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    This Is How They “Preserve Heritage” In Adelaide

    Modern architecture building with glass facade and unesthetic design under clear blue sky in urban street view.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    The Ugliest Government Building In Western New York

    Red and gray unesthetic building with flagpoles in front, showcasing ugly modern architecture on a clear day.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    An Ugly Modern House In An Otherwise Beautiful Row Of Victorian Homes. Who Approved Of This?

    Contrasting ugly and unesthetic buildings side by side, showcasing depressing modern architecture in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A Very Special Expression Of Ugliness In Germany, Bavaria, Freising

    Minimalist gray building with balconies and garages in a residential area, example of ugly unesthetic modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Built In Nacka, Stockholm In 2024

    Wavy facade on a high-rise building with a gray overcast sky, showcasing unesthetic and ugly modern architecture design.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know an architectural design is an utter failure when it becomes overly concerned with an exterior texture or pattern.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    This Is Denmark Today.. Maribo Just Had To Share It

    Minimalist modern building with plain white facade behind a metal gate, illustrating ugly and unesthetic buildings in architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh, looks like just another factory on another incomplete industrial estate somewhere.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Welcome To City Also Called Boxzawa

    Chunky unesthetic building facade with repetitive block shapes and small windows showing ugly modern architecture design.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    This Is A New Elementary School In Graz, Austria (Built In 2022

    Modern architecture example of an unesthetic and ugly building with a minimalistic, depressing design and concrete facade.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Which Building Doesn't Fit Here?

    Row of old European buildings with a mix of architectural styles, some appearing unesthetic and detracting from modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    A Gray Box Modernist Had Fun In Mexico City

    Historic building awkwardly surrounded by modern architecture with ugly unesthetic features overshadowing the design.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Recovery Of An Old 19th Century Structure - Barletta, Italy

    Modern architecture building at dusk with unesthetic design, illuminated windows, and trees along the sidewalk.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    The Monster In The Old Town

    Narrow, white modern building disrupting the traditional street view, highlighting ugly and unesthetic modern architecture.

    The parasite in the old town of Landskrona was given an award for the best new architecture in Sweden according to the swedish architect organization. The architectural uprising voted it as the most ugly new architecture the same year.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Pre-War Building Gone. Westminster London

    Comparison of modern architecture showing a redesign of a building from old brick style to sleek contemporary design.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Parasite Architecture

    Modern architecture building with unesthetic design featuring a cantilevered glass structure above a traditional base.

    The wet dream for modernist architects. There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Antwerp Port House, Belgium. Architect was Zaha Hadid.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be intrigued to learn how much of the interior of that inexplicable structure is actually functional, & how much is utterly wasted & lost space?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    The New Lilly Building In Boston Is Not Very Attractive, It Has All The Architectural Beauty Of A Grocery Cart

    Modern architecture building with an unesthetic design overlooking a waterfront in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The Träskända Church In Finland Is Known As Chernobyl Church. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Finland Has So Many Atheists

    Brutalist modern architecture building with stark concrete facade and minimalist design surrounded by parked cars and leafless trees.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With so little to enjoy here, maybe Finnish religionists are being encouraged to be more optimistic about the "next life"?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Concrete Playground And Ugly Boxes In Tychy City, Poland

    Concrete playground slide with unusual unesthetic design in front of a grey, foggy residential building, highlighting ugly architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    When You Ask A Modernist To Renovate An Old Building

    Renovations on a 500-year-old tower featuring an unesthetic building addition that impacts modern architecture negatively.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a very cheap, shoddy alternative to doing the job properly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    What Has Infected The Ransom Gillis House After They Restored It

    Aerial view of modern architecture with several unesthetic and ugly buildings in an urban neighborhood.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Beauty vs. Immense Ugliness. Hornstull, Stockholm

    Street view of unesthetic and ugly buildings with dull facades and mismatched architectural styles in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    This Is The Scottish Parliament Building. Note The Random Sticks Across The Windows, To Prevent The Msps Throwing Themselves Out Of This Dire Architectural Mess

    Unesthetic modern buildings with unusual shapes and wooden window coverings in a green landscape, highlighting ugly architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was nice of the architects to let everybody in their office contribute something to the overall bloọọdy mess they made of the design.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Manchester, UK

    Ugly and unesthetic modern architecture buildings in an urban cityscape under blue sky with scattered clouds.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    This House Hurts My Eyes!

    Wooden residential building with large windows and unusual roof design, showcasing ugly and unesthetic modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Architects Are Trying To Hide The Old Town

    Modern architecture showing an ugly and unesthetic building next to an older red and white structure on a city street.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    China’s Cities Deserve Better Than This

    High-rise ugly and unesthetic buildings at dusk showing the negative side of modern architecture in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Art Deco Theatre Demolished... Today Only The Facade Remains. Barletta-Italy

    Unesthetic building facade with ornate detailing and faded paint, housing a postal office and featuring old architectural elements.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    And On The Left Is A Fairly Good Modernist Building

    Modern architecture showing a stark contrast between a plain gray building and an old brick structure on a quiet street.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    In Ottawa, On, Canada. Very Very Ugly!

    Unesthetic modern architecture featuring an unusual building with a geometric metal frame and concrete structures by a lake.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Södermalm, Stockholm

    Ugly and unesthetic modern architecture building in a city street with multiple cars and cloudy sky.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    It's Impressive To See That A Classical Stone-Clad Building Manages To Be Lighter Than This "Weightless" Pavilion

    Modern architecture featuring an unesthetic building with unusual shapes next to a traditional concrete structure under a clear sky.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Serbia

    A building combining old classic architecture with an ugly, unesthetic modern extension under construction.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Norwegian Architects Seem To Dream Back To The Glory Gray Days Of 1960

    Brutalist and modernist buildings from Soviet-era to 2022 showing ugly, unesthetic architecture in cold urban settings.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does "futuristic design" have to be so bland & forcibly unattractive?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Apparently An Office Building, It Reminds Me Of A Kgb Interrogation Headquarters

    Modern architecture example of an ugly and unesthetic building with gray facade and reflective windows under a cloudy sky.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Tropical Fruit Warehouse. Henry J Lyons Architects. Won Prizes

    Modern architecture with ugly and unesthetic design combining old brick building and glass structure above.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Expensive New Apartments In Sweden 😱 Those Are No Temporary Boxes

    Two views of a plain, unesthetic building with repetitive doors and external staircases exemplifying ugly modern architecture.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Another Weird Building In Paris. I Wouldnt Say Its Ugly But Its So Strange To See That In A Legendary Place Full Of History Like La Place De La Bastille

    Modern architecture building with irregular panels and small orange windows, seen during daylight on a city street.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again, a lack of confidence in an unimaginative peice of architecture uses bright colour to try to distract attention away from its failures.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    I Nominate This Monstrosity For Very Ugly Building Of The Day. The Intuit Dome Has Just Been Completed In The City Of Inglewood, California, Just South Of Los Angeles

    Modern architecture featuring a large building with an unconventional red steel frame under construction on a clear day.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    How About This Apartment Building In St Louis USA. More Info. , Rather Expensive

    Modern architecture featuring a glass building with an outdoor pool and seating area in an urban setting.

    architecturalshaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!