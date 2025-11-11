87 Ugly, Unesthetic And Depressing Buildings That Give Modern Architecture A Bad Name
Not all buildings are created equal. While many add value in terms of aesthetics and economics, some are just so horrid-looking that they easily ruin what could have been a picturesque city skyline.
The existence of structural eyesores has prompted people to gather on Facebook to put these monstrosities in the spotlight. And who could blame them? Once you see the photos, you will understand why these online groups exist.
Here are just a few of the photos that give new meaning to otherwise unappealing structures. Scroll through and upvote those that caught your attention the most.
I Accidentally Stumbled Upon This ‘Technological Monster’
Presented as one of the wonders of modern architecture in the city of Graz, Austria: it would be the ‘Kunsthaus Graz’, an art museum (2003) not by chance affectionately called “Friendly Alien”. I cannot understand what inspired the architects and designers who created it: a painting by Salvador Dalì, a macrophage or a paramecium in microbiology, a nightmare? Not only do I find it to have a deleterious traumatic effect on the historical context of the Austrian city, but I also wonder how the local authorities and citizens could have consented to such a horror
Oh my goodness. This thing looks like a cross between a mutant COVID virus and a devolved sea cucumber with a rare disease. It would look horrible even among other modern monstrosities. But in the middle of an old European city center, it is a veritable cultural insult.
Built In Hamburg 1971
The Ugly Church In Sweden Is Known As The Borg. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Sweden Has So Many Atheists
A church should have more windows than a prison. At least I think so.
Ugliness is subjective. What may be visually unappealing for one person may not be the case for another. However, in terms of architecture, there appears to be a consensus on aesthetic standards.
Take, for example, the Boston City Hall building. Built in 1968, the structure has garnered controversy for its brutalist architecture, which many people have not been fond of.
A New Very Sad Massive Demolition
Replace attractive, well proportioned buildings with unimaginative slabs, & fail (horribly!) to introduce any genuine design element with some haphazard wonky window placement!
This Is The Swedish Architect School
Inside this ugly building in central Stockholm thousands of modernists have learned to hate old architecture and to love gray conctete. The building was actually voted the most ugly building ever created according to swedish people but the architects still love it.
Looks Like A Terrible Disease To Me. Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria. Built In The Middle Of The Historical Old Town (2020)
The Boston City Hall was so poorly received due to its appearance that Buildworld ranked it second on its list of the world's ugliest buildings. It sat behind Washington D.C.’s J. Edgar Hoover Building in the top spot and the Verizon Building in New York City at number three.
However, in the strangest turn of events, the Boston City Hall building received landmark designation at the start of the year. Mayor Michelle Yu described it as a symbol of the city’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to their constituents.
This Is How We Do It In Portugal. Better Than Total Demolition Or What Do You Say?
Not Only Ugly New Buildings, They Are Ruining Residential Areas Turning Historic Homes Into Ugly Boxes, It's A New Trend
More proof, though it's not needed, that money can't buy you good taste. Future generations will despair that so much beauty was destroyed for no good reason.
I Shared This On My Facebook Page As An Example Of Ugly Architecture In My City (Adelaide), And Someone Said They Liked It! I Can’t Understand Why Anyone Would Say That
The doomed World Trade Center twin towers were once a symbol of New York City. However, upon their completion in the mid-1970s, New Yorkers were not pleased with the design.
''Architectural historians and art critics were mostly unimpressed,' Rutgers University professor Dr. Angus Gillespie told the New York Times in a March 20o1 interview. ''They called it banal, boring, unimaginative.''
Katowice In Poland Has Been Known As An Dirty And Ugly City So Maybe The Architect Felt That His New Building Is Blending In With The City Image
The Wedge Office Building By A-Hole (Sorry A-Lab) Architects In Oslo, Norway. Tear Down That Wall Now!
I kind of like this. It's interesting. Way better than the surrounding buildings.
Historic Building Gets Demolished For Ugly New Building In London UK
Many “unattractive” buildings fall under the category of brutalist architecture. It’s a design style that emerged in the 1950s, characterized by massive, block-like structures typically made of raw concrete. Functionality is the primary goal over aesthetics.
This style of architecture had become so unappealing that it saw a decline in the 1970s and 1980s. According to Designing Buildings, people criticized it for being “unwelcoming and inhuman.”
This Is A New House In Sweden
The infamous rust house in Malmö old town was voted the most ugly new building in Sweden 2019. The swedish architect maffia loves it and it has now been copied in several other cities. How can anyone think that rust is beautiful?
That's Corten steel cladding, isn't it? Some people love it. 🤷
Guess Who Destroyed The Building
You guessed correct. This is the office of the "Union of Romanian Modernist Architects" in Bucharest. Another parasite.
Was The Brief For The Architects "How Can We Design The Most Out Of Context, Tackiest And Soon To Be Outdated Addition To An Historical Building"?
However, brutalist architecture is making a slow comeback in 2025. It has become a popular hashtag on social media, showcasing various structures of this particular style worldwide. GQ journalist Brad Dunning likened it to techno music, describing it as “stark and menacing.”
“Maybe the movement has come roaring back into style because permanence is particularly attractive in our chaotic and crumbling world,” he wrote.
Oh Melbourne, How Charming You Are
Pilsen Is A City Known For Its Beauty. Now It Is Also Known For The Worst Renovation Ever
A Parasite In The Old Town
Visby is considered to be the most beautiful city in Sweden after Stockholm. By the entrance to the old town on one of the best preserved old streets an evil modernist decided to build an ugly rost box in 2013. In 2021 it was voted as one of Swedens 10 most ugly buildings ever created
How To Make An Old City Ugly
Oslo in Norway. Every modernist architect dreams about putting enormous boxes close to historical buildings. In Norway architects can easily fulfill their dreams. Who can put the biggest box as close as possible to an old beautiful building? Architect Bob Boxman always wins
The So Called "Innovitaskolan" In Stockholm Should Change Its Name To Brutal School
It Just Depresses Me The Way They Let Adelaide’s Beautiful Old Buildings Down With Shoddy Verandahs And Shopfronts At The Bottom
Maidstone Museum Extension. They Thought They Would Go With Something In Keeping With The Architecture Of This Fine Building. Something Sympathetic And Discreet
When We Said We Wanted More Buildings With Colours Other Than Grey, This Was Not What We Meant... Sollentuna, Stockholm
Funny How Modernist Architecture Ages So Rapidly And Turns Into A Joke That Is No Longer Funny
Uglytecture; Not Functional, Not Affordable, Not Aesthetic
Catholic Church Tampere Finland
Looks like a semi derelict shopping precinct from the 1970s.
Victorian-Era House Completely Engulfed By Ugly High Rises In Melbourne
Serbia
All the most violent offenders are locked away above the ground floor.
Hotel Aberdeen Scotland
The Croatian St. Darth Vader Church
Only One House Survived Modernism 😡 A Lone Survivor House In Chicago, Built In 1888
This Is A Church 😱 Is This Where Modernist Architects Go To Pray? It Looks Like A Child’s Effort With Building Blocks
Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria (Grenadiergasse In Gries). It Is Even Worse In Reality
Main Library Of The University Of Graz, Austria. I Am New Here, Hello To All In This Group
Jean Nouvel Butchered A Historic Building In Monaco
The Wet Dream For Modernist Architects
There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Pablo Serrano Museum in Spain.
I can just picture the Committee who commissioned this monstrosity, slapping themselves on the back as they pocket their fees.
Edinburgh, Scotland
🤣 You just know the architect was in hysterics when his joke submission of a giant tụrd was actually constructed.
This Is Why The Architectural Uprising Is Needed 😱 The Picture Need No More Text
Modernists In Porto Decided This Is How You Build Extra Floors On Old Buildings
Street In Kaunas, Lithuania Then And Now. Well... At Least They Kept The House
Swedish Architects Are Stuck In The Past. Tell Them It Is Time To Invent A New Style
It is impossible to see if a new building is from 1960 or 2024. This new building in the Stockholm area was voted as the most ugly new architecture two years ago
That is one grim, miserable looking slab of damp concrete.
In Adelaide, Australia. Our Beautiful Gpo Building Sadly Overshadowed By The Monstrosities Around It
Maybe It's Just Me, But This Is One Of The Most Disturbing Buildings I've Seen In A Long Time
Barbara McClintock Hall at Cornell University, NY. A noteworthy scientist and Nobel laureate, she deserved way better than this
The Paris Massacre Continue... A New Building In The Parisian South
Not Even The Old Town In Stockholm Can Be Free From Ugly Boxes
Building In Hallein, Austria. The Architect Should Be Forced To Live In This Horrible Building
Stockholm
I Suppose They Thought That Mural Made It Better
You Can See A Little Bit The Background. It Doesn’t Fit At All. By The Way, This Is The Most Beautiful Angle
This Is How They “Preserve Heritage” In Adelaide
The Ugliest Government Building In Western New York
An Ugly Modern House In An Otherwise Beautiful Row Of Victorian Homes. Who Approved Of This?
A Very Special Expression Of Ugliness In Germany, Bavaria, Freising
Built In Nacka, Stockholm In 2024
You know an architectural design is an utter failure when it becomes overly concerned with an exterior texture or pattern.
This Is Denmark Today.. Maribo Just Had To Share It
Tbh, looks like just another factory on another incomplete industrial estate somewhere.
Welcome To City Also Called Boxzawa
This Is A New Elementary School In Graz, Austria (Built In 2022
Which Building Doesn't Fit Here?
A Gray Box Modernist Had Fun In Mexico City
Recovery Of An Old 19th Century Structure - Barletta, Italy
The Monster In The Old Town
The parasite in the old town of Landskrona was given an award for the best new architecture in Sweden according to the swedish architect organization. The architectural uprising voted it as the most ugly new architecture the same year.
Pre-War Building Gone. Westminster London
Parasite Architecture
The wet dream for modernist architects. There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Antwerp Port House, Belgium. Architect was Zaha Hadid.
I'd be intrigued to learn how much of the interior of that inexplicable structure is actually functional, & how much is utterly wasted & lost space?
The New Lilly Building In Boston Is Not Very Attractive, It Has All The Architectural Beauty Of A Grocery Cart
The Träskända Church In Finland Is Known As Chernobyl Church. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Finland Has So Many Atheists
With so little to enjoy here, maybe Finnish religionists are being encouraged to be more optimistic about the "next life"?
Concrete Playground And Ugly Boxes In Tychy City, Poland
When You Ask A Modernist To Renovate An Old Building
Looks like a very cheap, shoddy alternative to doing the job properly.
What Has Infected The Ransom Gillis House After They Restored It
Beauty vs. Immense Ugliness. Hornstull, Stockholm
This Is The Scottish Parliament Building. Note The Random Sticks Across The Windows, To Prevent The Msps Throwing Themselves Out Of This Dire Architectural Mess
It was nice of the architects to let everybody in their office contribute something to the overall bloọọdy mess they made of the design.
Manchester, UK
This House Hurts My Eyes!
Architects Are Trying To Hide The Old Town
China’s Cities Deserve Better Than This
Art Deco Theatre Demolished... Today Only The Facade Remains. Barletta-Italy
And On The Left Is A Fairly Good Modernist Building
In Ottawa, On, Canada. Very Very Ugly!
Södermalm, Stockholm
It's Impressive To See That A Classical Stone-Clad Building Manages To Be Lighter Than This "Weightless" Pavilion
Serbia
Norwegian Architects Seem To Dream Back To The Glory Gray Days Of 1960
Why does "futuristic design" have to be so bland & forcibly unattractive?
Apparently An Office Building, It Reminds Me Of A Kgb Interrogation Headquarters
Tropical Fruit Warehouse. Henry J Lyons Architects. Won Prizes
Expensive New Apartments In Sweden 😱 Those Are No Temporary Boxes
Another Weird Building In Paris. I Wouldnt Say Its Ugly But Its So Strange To See That In A Legendary Place Full Of History Like La Place De La Bastille
Once again, a lack of confidence in an unimaginative peice of architecture uses bright colour to try to distract attention away from its failures.