Some movies are so spectacularly awful they become legendary for all the wrong reasons. These 40 cinematic disasters prove that even with big budgets, famous actors, and major studios behind them, things can go hilariously, catastrophically wrong. From the nightmare-inducing "Cats" to the baffling "Madame Web," these films have earned their place in the hall of shame through wooden acting, ridiculous plots, and special effects that make you wonder what everyone was thinking. The strange thing is, many of these movies are actually entertaining – just not in the way their creators intended. Sometimes you need a good bad movie to remind you why the great ones are so special.

#1

Battlefield Earth, 2000

Actor in a sci-fi scene from one of the worst movies, highlighting the hall of shame for bad films.

Warner Bros. Report

    #2

    Disaster Movie, 2008

    Two women in a gritty warehouse scene from one of the worst movies, one wearing a striped dress and the other with a fake pregnancy belly.

    Lionsgate Films Report

    #3

    Cats, 2019

    Man in a fur costume smiling through a wooden window frame in a scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #4

    Santa Claus Conquers The Martians, 1964

    Close-up of a smiling Santa Claus with glasses and a white beard featured in the worst movies of all time list.

    STUDIOCANAL Report

    #5

    The Starving Games, 2013

    Woman in blue dress looking serious beside a person in elaborate pink costume representing worst movies of all time.

    Louisiana Production Consultants Report

    #6

    Son Of The Mask, 2005

    Scene from a worst movies film featuring a man with green face paint and a woman in a dimly lit setting.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #7

    Dragonball Evolution, 2009

    Young man in casual clothes holding a bag and staff amid ruined wooden structures in worst movies of all time scene

    20th century studios Report

    #8

    Going Overboard, 1989

    Two men in sailor outfits, one laughing and the other smiling, from one of the worst movies of all time.

    L.A. Dreams Productions Report

    #9

    Date Movie, 2006

    Actress in a floral pajama top standing in a cozy living room scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    20th Century Fox Report

    #10

    365 Days: This Day, 2022

    Woman wearing large black sunglasses and red top, looking outdoors with a thoughtful expression related to worst movies.

    Netflix Report

    #11

    The Emoji Movie, 2017

    Animated yellow emoji character with blonde hair and blue eyes posing in a colorful scene from worst movies list.

    Sony Pictures Animation Report

    #12

    The Room, 2003

    Scene from one of the worst movies of all time featuring a man with long dark hair inside a house near a blonde woman.

    Wiseau-Films Report

    #13

    Batman & Robin, 1997

    Batman character in a dark costume with a serious expression, featured in the worst movies of all time list.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #14

    Madame Web, 2024

    Woman in a paramedic uniform standing outdoors, representing a scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    Sony Pictures Report

    #15

    Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, 2014

    Man in a gray cardigan with a surprised expression dancing awkwardly among a crowd, illustrating worst movies of all time.

    Camfam Studios Report

    #16

    Radhe, 2021

    Man wearing sunglasses and a bandana stands confidently in front of a crowd in a scene from worst movies of all time.

    Zee Studios Report

    #17

    From Justin To Kelly, 2003

    Two young people on a boat with a waterfront backdrop, representing scenes from worst movies of all time.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #18

    Gigli, 2003

    Man sitting in a car at night with a serious face, representing scenes from worst movies of all time.

    Revolution Studios Report

    #19

    Cosmic Sin, 2021

    Actor in futuristic armor with intense expression, representing some of the worst movies in the hall of shame list.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #20

    Hobgoblins, 1988

    Man in security jacket speaking into a walkie-talkie in a dim hallway, related to worst movies of all time

    Rick Sloane Productions Report

    #21

    Left Behind, 2014

    Man in sunglasses and pilot uniform standing outdoors, representing themes of worst movies in cinematic history.

    Stoney Lake Entertainment Report

    #22

    Jack And Jill, 2011

    Two people talking in an airport with multiple colorful suitcases highlighting the worst movies of all time theme.

    Sony Pictures Report

    #23

    Rollerball, 2002

    Close-up of a man with a mustache and intense expression in a dark scene representing worst movies of all time.

    MGM Studios Report

    #24

    Student Of The Year 2, 2019

    Two young men facing each other in a tense conversation, representing scenes from worst movies of all time.

    Fox STAR Studios Report

    #25

    Slender Man, 2018

    Woman with long curly hair stands in a dark forest clearing near a tombstone, evoking scenes from worst movies of all time.

    Sony Pictures Report

    #26

    Kazaam, 1996

    Actor in a dramatic scene from one of the worst movies, representing the hall of shame in film history.

    Touchstone Pictures. Report

    #27

    The Open House, 2018

    Young man wearing glasses and a hoodie talking inside a store, representing worst movies of all time scenes.

    Netflix Report

    #28

    Liger, 2022

    Actor in cowboy hat and western shirt stands in front of truck, scene representing worst movies from the hall of shame.

    Dharma Productions Report

    #29

    The Swarm, 1978

    Two men in serious discussion, one in a military uniform, representing scenes from worst movies of all time.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #30

    Baby Geniuses, 1999

    Three people standing outside a house looking concerned, scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    TriStar Pictures Report

    #31

    Troll 2, 1990

    Close-up of a woman with blonde hair, expressing concern in a scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    Filmirage Report

    #32

    Who's Your Caddy?, 2017

    Actor in a yellow and green jacket making a grimacing face in a scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films Report

    #33

    Catwoman, 2004

    Actress with short hair smiling in a dimly lit scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #34

    Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994

    Two police officers in uniform and hats, engaged in conversation, from one of the worst movies of all time.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #35

    Super Mario Bros., 1993

    Two men in colorful costumes and rollerblades giving a high five in a dimly lit scene from worst movies of all time.

    Nintendo Report

    #36

    Swept Away, 2002

    Woman making a disgusted face while sitting at a table, representing worst movies in the hall of shame list.

    Sony Pictures Report

    #37

    Alone In The Dark, 2005

    Man in a black jacket with a serious expression in a scene from one of the worst movies of all time.

    Lionsgate Films Report

    #38

    Glitter, 2001

    Actress Mariah Carey in a scene from one of the worst movies of all time, showing a subtle smile in a dimly lit setting.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #39

    Steel, 1997

    Scene from one of the worst movies of all time showing two characters in a tense conversation indoors.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #40

    Glen Or Glenda, 1953

    Man in vintage suit sitting thoughtfully in a study, representing the worst movies of all time theme.

    Edward Davis Wood Jr. Report

