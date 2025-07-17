The Hall Of Shame: 40 Worst Movies Of All Time
Some movies are so spectacularly awful they become legendary for all the wrong reasons. These 40 cinematic disasters prove that even with big budgets, famous actors, and major studios behind them, things can go hilariously, catastrophically wrong. From the nightmare-inducing "Cats" to the baffling "Madame Web," these films have earned their place in the hall of shame through wooden acting, ridiculous plots, and special effects that make you wonder what everyone was thinking. The strange thing is, many of these movies are actually entertaining – just not in the way their creators intended. Sometimes you need a good bad movie to remind you why the great ones are so special.
Battlefield Earth, 2000
Disaster Movie, 2008
Cats, 2019
Santa Claus Conquers The Martians, 1964
The Starving Games, 2013
Son Of The Mask, 2005
Dragonball Evolution, 2009
Going Overboard, 1989
Date Movie, 2006
365 Days: This Day, 2022
The Emoji Movie, 2017
The Room, 2003
Batman & Robin, 1997
Madame Web, 2024
Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, 2014
Radhe, 2021
From Justin To Kelly, 2003
Gigli, 2003
Cosmic Sin, 2021
Hobgoblins, 1988
Left Behind, 2014
Jack And Jill, 2011
Rollerball, 2002
Student Of The Year 2, 2019
Slender Man, 2018
Kazaam, 1996
The Open House, 2018
Liger, 2022
The Swarm, 1978
Baby Geniuses, 1999
Troll 2, 1990
Who's Your Caddy?, 2017
Catwoman, 2004
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994
Super Mario Bros., 1993
Swept Away, 2002
Alone In The Dark, 2005
Glitter, 2001
Steel, 1997
Glen Or Glenda, 1953
I''ve only ever heard of three or four of these, but many of the others sound like spoofs. Are they genuinely bad as such or are they just judged so by people taking them too seriously? (I mean, aren't all the Police Academy movies awful anyway, what makes that one so much worse?)
A lot of these movies are spoofs and meant to be bad. (Date Movie, Starving Games, Disaster Movie, etc).
