The most "adventurous" part of any trip is usually the frantic game of suitcase Tetris you play the night before you leave. Or perhaps it's the moment you realize your shampoo bottle has redecorated the inside of your luggage with its sticky contents. The romance of travel can quickly fade when you're dealing with tangled cords and a desperate search for a working outlet at the airport. So, we went on a digital expedition to find the gadgets, organizers, and gizmos that will make your next trip feel less like a logistical nightmare and more like the actual vacation you paid for.