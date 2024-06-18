Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Annoyed At My Friend For Not Bringing Anything To My Birthday Party?
User submission
179
Other

Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Annoyed At My Friend For Not Bringing Anything To My Birthday Party?

Ryna Gill
Community member
Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I had my birthday party at a movie theater, where tickets, snacks, lunch, and drinks were all paid for

Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Annoyed At My Friend For Not Bringing Anything To My Birthday Party?

Image credits: Myke Simon (not the actual photo)

It was quite expensive and welled up to around $250 or more dollars for a party consisting of 8 people including me.

My friends arrive at the given time and when (let’s call her Sand) Sand gets here I notice she is empty-handed

Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Annoyed At My Friend For Not Bringing Anything To My Birthday Party?

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

All the other party guests had brought some sort of gift, which I am very grateful for, so I was a bit confused when she didn’t have anything. Sand is not broke or poor and I know she can afford some sort of token of appreciation.

This was on a Sunday so I thought “Oh, maybe she just forgot the gift at home and will bring it to me on Monday, no big deal”

Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Annoyed At My Friend For Not Bringing Anything To My Birthday Party?

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ekaterina Shevchenko (not the actual photo)

She gets out of her car and comes up to the group where all of us are waiting before the movie starts and says a quick “happy birthday” to me and just stands there.

Anyway, the party was fun, and fast-forward to school on Monday. Still nothing from her. At lunch, I decided to try something. I thank a friend for a gift in front of her and I say to Sand, “Thanks for coming! I really liked your gift… wait, what did you bring again? I can’t remember for some reason… *Puts on my best thinking face*” then Sand has the nerve to look at me with a smile and say in an embarrassed tone, “Oh, I didn’t bring anything, sorry *Insert my name*.”

At this point, I just say “wowww” in a joking tone because I’m a nice person and I don’t wanna act like a spoiled brat but idk what to do. AITA?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

179views

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

13

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

9

Ryna Gill

Ryna Gill

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Ryna Gill

Ryna Gill

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work. Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read less »
Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work. Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you 12? If you're an adult, then does it really matter that your friend didn't get you a birthday gift? If you are an adult and you consider Sand a good friend, you shouldn't "need" or even expect a birthday gift. Also, what does it matter that Sand is not "broke or poor" and could "afford SOME sort of token of appreciation"? A token of appreciation of what - the royal blessing of your friendship?

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry Ryna but yeah. It's one thing to feel a bit disappointed/puzzled that your friend didn't think to bring a gift, but friends don't owe tribute - and the passive-aggressive fake question after is definitely what BP likes to call a [jerk] move. A transactional attitude to friendship ain't great and now you've communicated to your friend that she owed you payment for being included. I'd say you have a bit of thinking to do about that.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are clearly just a kid, but yes, You were absolutely the AH. What you did to Sand was mean and unnecessary and there was nothing about the way you treated her that suggests your last sentence resembles the truth.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you 12? If you're an adult, then does it really matter that your friend didn't get you a birthday gift? If you are an adult and you consider Sand a good friend, you shouldn't "need" or even expect a birthday gift. Also, what does it matter that Sand is not "broke or poor" and could "afford SOME sort of token of appreciation"? A token of appreciation of what - the royal blessing of your friendship?

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry Ryna but yeah. It's one thing to feel a bit disappointed/puzzled that your friend didn't think to bring a gift, but friends don't owe tribute - and the passive-aggressive fake question after is definitely what BP likes to call a [jerk] move. A transactional attitude to friendship ain't great and now you've communicated to your friend that she owed you payment for being included. I'd say you have a bit of thinking to do about that.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are clearly just a kid, but yes, You were absolutely the AH. What you did to Sand was mean and unnecessary and there was nothing about the way you treated her that suggests your last sentence resembles the truth.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Community Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda