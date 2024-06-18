Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Annoyed At My Friend For Not Bringing Anything To My Birthday Party?

ADVERTISEMENT

I had my birthday party at a movie theater, where tickets, snacks, lunch, and drinks were all paid for

It was quite expensive and welled up to around $250 or more dollars for a party consisting of 8 people including me.

My friends arrive at the given time and when (let’s call her Sand) Sand gets here I notice she is empty-handed

All the other party guests had brought some sort of gift, which I am very grateful for, so I was a bit confused when she didn’t have anything. Sand is not broke or poor and I know she can afford some sort of token of appreciation.

This was on a Sunday so I thought “Oh, maybe she just forgot the gift at home and will bring it to me on Monday, no big deal”

She gets out of her car and comes up to the group where all of us are waiting before the movie starts and says a quick “happy birthday” to me and just stands there.

Anyway, the party was fun, and fast-forward to school on Monday. Still nothing from her. At lunch, I decided to try something. I thank a friend for a gift in front of her and I say to Sand, “Thanks for coming! I really liked your gift… wait, what did you bring again? I can’t remember for some reason… *Puts on my best thinking face*” then Sand has the nerve to look at me with a smile and say in an embarrassed tone, “Oh, I didn’t bring anything, sorry *Insert my name*.”

At this point, I just say “wowww” in a joking tone because I’m a nice person and I don’t wanna act like a spoiled brat but idk what to do. AITA?

