From Alcohol To Beans, Nutritionist Reveals The Foods And Drinks To Avoid Consuming At The Airport
Travel

From Alcohol To Beans, Nutritionist Reveals The Foods And Drinks To Avoid Consuming At The Airport

Even if you have flown on a plane before, you probably imagine that there are certain things you need to do to prepare for such a way of traveling. The to-do list before a flight includes properly packing your stuff, making sure you have all the needed documentation, figuring out transportation to the airport, and similar tasks.

Food is on this list as well. You might expect that you shouldn’t overthink this decision and can eat whatever you want. And while it’s not entirely false – you can eat anything you want, at the same time, there are some things it’s better to avoid. 

More info: New York Post

RELATED:

    Person eating a snack at the airport, despite nutritionist advice to avoid certain foods and drinks like alcohol and beans.

    Image credits: Visionair Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Alcohol

    The first thing you should avoid at all costs is alcohol, and it’s due to several reasons. One of them is the fact that airlines have a right to refuse passengers who have drunk too much. People have different alcohol tolerance levels, and some get drunk pretty easily without even realizing it, so do not risk missing a flight; it’s always better to steer clear away from booze.

    Additionally, alcohol can make a person sick, which is already bad enough but would be even worse on a plane. Not to mention the fact that it can lead to increased urination, and, well, plane toilets aren’t the comfiest place on Earth, so going there many times doesn’t sound like a fun way to spend a flight. 

    Even more, despite being a drink, alcohol actually leads the body towards dehydration, which can result in headaches, fatigue, and dizziness. And who else wants to spend their flight this way, right? 

    Person seated holding a bottle, representing foods and drinks to avoid at the airport.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Caffeinated beverages

    Well, if you’re all good with giving up booze before a flight, there’s another beverage you should skip. It’s everyone’s beloved coffee. Just like alcohol, caffeine is a diuretic (a substance that promotes the production of urine). So, the same argument about the bathroom stands here. 

    Plus, since coffee affects people’s energy levels, its intake can result in sleepiness, which later affects a person’s energy when they land and ruins the intended plans. If you crave the taste of coffee, it’s better to opt for decaf before a flight. 

    Blonde woman at airport, drinking coffee while using phone.

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Fountain drinks

    Just as you should opt for bottled beverages instead of those from the fountains. According to nutritionists, the fountains have an increased risk for bacterial ingestion if the dispenser isn’t cleaned properly. Plus, carbonated drinks can cause bloating, which would be uncomfortable during travel. So, maybe it’s better to save the joy of a sugary drink for later and have an undisturbed trip. 

    Airport soda machine with various drink options, showcasing beverages to consider avoiding as per nutritionist advice.

    Image credits: fajri nugroho / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Beans

    Moving from bevies to solid foods, nutrition experts suggest avoiding beans and cruciferous vegetables (like broccoli and cauliflower) before a flight. Again, it’s because of the already mentioned bloating, which turns out can become even worse in the air. And let’s admit, that wouldn’t be pleasant either for you or for the people around you. 

    Beans on toast served with a side of baked beans and spoon, laid out on a wooden cutting board.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Prepackaged and self-serve food

    Prepackaged or self-served food is also a no-go. Apparently, these foods often carry E. coli risks. As nutritionists pointed out, you can never be sure whether they were washed and handled properly, which means they can carry illnesses such as the mentioned E. coli or norovirus.

    Also, prepackaged food is usually the best when kept in safe temperatures, and if it has been more than 2 hours since it left it, there’s a chance it’s no longer good, even if its expiration date is anywhere near. 

    Person holding a plate of assorted foods at a buffet, highlighting choices to avoid consuming at the airport.

    Image credits: City Church Christchurch / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So, you might start wondering, what can you eat at the airports. Luckily, the same nutritionists gave these options as well. 

    First and foremost is water. Since you can’t bring your water through security, you can either buy it there or bring your empty bottle and fill it. Either way, it’s important to stay hydrated. Carrying single-serve portions of electrolyte powder to add to water can be useful, too. 

    A woman enjoying a meal with water at an airport lounge, highlighting foods and drinks to avoid before flights.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Talking solid food, shelf-stable snacks like various bars, trail mixes, and hard cheeses (unless you’re lactose intolerant) are a good option. These foods can make you feel full but not make you ill or rush you to the bathroom, making them perfect snacks for a plane. 

    As you can probably understand, all these suggestions aren’t rules set in stone. But they are given by experts who know what they’re talking about, and dismissing all of it would be rather silly, as these tips might actually make your trip at least a tad easier.

    People online found these tips insightful, and some even added examples from their experiences to the mix, too

    Text from a nutritionist advising to avoid consuming airport food and drinks, except water or a home apple.

    Text about food and drink issues at airports, mentioning window seat problems.

    Text about avoiding coffee with milk at airports for digestive reasons.

    Text discussing the effects of beans while traveling, referencing airport food choices.

    Comment about consuming food that might disrupt flights, focusing on chili bread bowls.

    Text advice on airport food and drink avoidance, emphasizing pre-flight meals and hydration with small water sips.

    Text expressing frustration with fancy airport food, preferring quick options like McDonald's.

    Text warning against eating certain foods before flights, mentioning White Castle.

    Text warning against consuming pre-packaged foods at airports due to potential health issues.

    Advice from nutritionist: avoid eating or drinking at airports, opt for water or an apple from home.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

