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People post random thoughts online every day, and most of them disappear into the void pretty quickly. But sometimes, an old joke or casual observation resurfaces years later and suddenly looks like someone knew way more than they were letting on.
The “Aged Like Wine” subreddit collects those oddly accurate posts that only got better with time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones, so scroll down to check them out and feel free to share which one surprised you the most.
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Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.
Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.
Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.
Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.
Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.