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People post random thoughts online every day, and most of them disappear into the void pretty quickly. But sometimes, an old joke or casual observation resurfaces years later and suddenly looks like someone knew way more than they were letting on.

The “Aged Like Wine” subreddit collects those oddly accurate posts that only got better with time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones, so scroll down to check them out and feel free to share which one surprised you the most.