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People post random thoughts online every day, and most of them disappear into the void pretty quickly. But sometimes, an old joke or casual observation resurfaces years later and suddenly looks like someone knew way more than they were letting on.

The “Aged Like Wine” subreddit collects those oddly accurate posts that only got better with time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones, so scroll down to check them out and feel free to share which one surprised you the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oh Well

Black and white portrait of H.L. Mencken with a quote predicting the future of democracy. Posts that aged better.

Scary_Firefighter181 Report

7points
POST
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    #2

    How Is This Even More Relevant Now After Some 20 Years?

    A scene from a TV show, a man with a cast on his leg gets help from friends in a bar. Posts that aged better.

    short_hair_zuko Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Bad Bunny

    A Twitter screenshot about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance and Bad Bunny, an example of posts that aged well.

    ilovesmick Report

    7points
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    #4

    This Movie Was Made In 2015 About The 2008 Financial Crisis, And This Ending Message Is More Relevant Today Than It Was Then

    Image of Mark Baum from The Big Short, with a quote about blaming immigrants and poor people when the economy tanks, highlighting posts that aged well.

    AbyssWankerArtorias Report

    6points
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    #5

    This Ages Better Everyday

    Adrian Bott tweet about leopards eating faces, a humorous example of posts that aged well.

    Cavalorn Report

    6points
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    #6

    Thanks Tylenol

    A tweet from Tylenol advising against product use during pregnancy, a post that aged well.

    tylenol Report

    5points
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    #7

    3 Years Ago

    A YouTube thumbnail titled Writing Yourself Into a Corner, discussing Stranger Things 5, which aged better.

    AristFrost Report

    5points
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    #8

    💀💀💀

    A tweet about Tyra Banks fearing a documentary, a post that aged way better than predicted.

    elephanttape Report

    5points
    POST
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    #9

    This Joke Aged A Bit Too Well

    Robin Williams quote about politicians wearing sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers, a post that aged well.

    Miserable-Event4260 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    It’s Not Over

    A tweet from Shushy about a horror movie feeling, highlighting a post that aged well.

    all_time_high Report

    4points
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    #11

    Chief Wiggum Called It Perfectly

    A two-panel image from The Simpsons featuring Marge and police officers, illustrating posts that aged well.

    Dylan-43 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    This Comment About Ian Watkins Posted 11 Years Ago

    Reddit comment from a deleted user about being against capital punishment but wishing harm on someone in prison, a post that aged well.

    boobookittyfuck2000 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #13

    67

    A social media post that aged better than anyone predicted, discussing new funny numbers beyond 69 and 420.

    JoeBarra Report

    4points
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    #14

    This Aged Like A 7-12 Year-Old Wine

    A tweet from 2013 predicting the Corona virus, a post that aged well.

    Gaba8789 Report

    4points
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    #15

    Ricky Gervais Warned Us

    Ricky Gervais on stage with a Netflix joke, followed by a Warner Bros. logo, depicting posts that aged well.

    CapitalCourse Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Under An Instagram Post Of An Interview With Hugo Chavez From 2009, This Comment Is From 4 Weeks Ago

    A social media comment predicting the USA will overthrow Maduro by 2026, a post that aged better.

    Tommo_Robbo Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    Galatians 4:16

    A tweet by Leon Skum speculating about Elon Musk, a controversial post that aged way better.

    kienbazzle Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Here We Go

    A tweet predicting Corona ended in 2023 and Hantavirus in 2026, highlighting posts that aged way better.

    Itsme_Tyrone Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Someone Predicted Tron:ares 6 Years Ago

    A screenshot of a YouTube comment section showing a post that aged well about Tron 3 and Star Wars.

    quangtit01 Report

    3points
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    #20

    Somethingawfulforums Posters 2 Hours After The 9/11/2001 Attacks

    Forum post discussing the passing of anti-terrorist laws and the potential loss of freedoms for survivors, exemplifying posts that aged well.

    bitchnibba47 Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    A Reminder That Republicans Have Always Been Assholes!

    NPR article headline about Mitch McConnell blocking a Supreme Court nomination and an image of him walking, illustrating posts that aged well.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    AI Job Takeover

    A social media post that aged better than anyone predicted, about Amazon automating 75% of its operations.

    Doggoonewild Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    They Had Plenty Of Time To Act

    A political cartoon that aged better than anyone predicted, depicting Nero fiddling while Rome burns, labeled US Liberals.

    wunji_tootu Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Who Could Have Seen Last Year Coming?

    A social media post that aged better than anyone predicted, discussing Democratic voter performance among different demographics.

    Yosho2k Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker's Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)

    A New Yorker magazine cover that aged better than anyone predicted, showing a crowded subway car with diverse passengers.

    AnbuAttack Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Surely Someone Has Told This User How Correct They've Been, Right?

    A Reddit post from 5 years ago asking if 2020 is the start of a bad decade, a prediction that aged well.

    hantuchu Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Even Holland Acknowledged It

    An old tweet about Erling Haaland scoring for fun, a prediction that aged well.

    TheSpriteYagami Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    First Time Playing This Game In About 5 Years

    Graffiti of a broken US flag and the text THIS IS BROKEN CAN I RETURN IT?, an image of posts that aged well.

    Swampet Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    All Of Those Are Dead Except For Android

    A social media post from 17 years ago predicting Android will destroy other mobile OSs, posts that aged well.

    lamparkinglot Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    We Owe Her An Apology

    Hillary Clinton tweet about Supreme Court justices, an example of posts that aged well.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Maga To A T

    George Orwell quote about rejecting evidence and the party, illustrating posts that aged well.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Happy Birthday Legend

    Smiling D**k Van D**e in a suit, with a quote about aging and reaching 100, showing posts that aged well.

    Supergameplayer Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Bush Was The Nightmare!

    President Bush at a podium with a US flag, headline says 'Our Long National Nightmare Of Peace And Prosperity Is Finally Over', a post that aged better.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Rebecca Black And Cookie Clicker

    A social media post about Rebecca Black and Cookie Clicker, which aged better than anyone predicted.

    afterforeverends Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    They Got Mad At Her Years Ago For This

    Alex Kaschuta's tweet discussing political resentment, highlighting posts that aged better than predicted.

    TongueUnties Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Carl Sagan Everyone

    Carl Sagan's quote about the US as a service and information economy, emphasizing posts that aged better than predicted.

    lukalux3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Predicted Not Prosecuting January 6th Instigators

    A quote from John Ruth: You really only need to hang mean bastards. But mean bastards, you need to hang, showing posts that aged better than predicted.

    TongueUnties Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    From Octavia E. Butler’s Earthseed Series, 1993

    An open book displaying text about choosing leaders wisely, featuring posts that aged better than predicted.

    That-1-n00b Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    2a

    Charlie Kirk's tweet about the 2nd Amendment, highlighting posts that aged better than predicted.

    goblin-yapping Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Is There Anything Left To Say?

    A man in military fatigues and red sunglasses holding a rifle, asking What kind of American are you?, a post that aged way better.

    camus_by_night Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    This 2019 Article Never Left My Mind

    An article about Jeffrey Epstein wanting to start a Baby Ranch, a disturbing post that aged way better.

    TheLeftDrumStick Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Newman Predicting Jerry Seinfeld’s Downfall In 1998

    Newman from Seinfeld saying Your day of reckoning is coming, a post that aged way better than predicted.

    MagpieOpus Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    "But To Us, He's Just Peter"

    A tweet by Jemima Goldsmith about Peter Mandelson, an example of posts that aged way better.

    mrjohnnymac18 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    True

    A tweet from Burt Macklin about Super Bowl halftime show predictions, a post that aged way better than predicted.

    CapitalCourse Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    From S1m0ne (2002) Movie About The First AI Actress

    A movie still with a quote about manufacturing fraud, a post that aged way better than predicted.

    MollyDooker99 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Circa 2020

    Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively and their children, a post that aged way better than predicted.

    superanth Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Anyone Got Habitual Line Stepper's Phone Number? I Need The Lottery Numbers Now!

    A social media post about Jonathan Majors being dropped by his agency, a post that aged way better than predicted.

    mrjohnnymac18 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    This Illustration From 1953 Continues To Stand The Test Of Time

    A 1953 cartoon depicting a military figure served bountiful food while tables for education and healthcare are bare, showing posts that aged well.

    PhysicalBuy2566 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Excellent Prediction

    An image of the Strait of Hormuz, titled The Choke Point That Rules The World, showing posts that aged surprisingly.

    TailungFu Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Aged Pretty Well To Me!

    McDonalds CEO trying a Ghost Pepper McChicken, highlighting posts that aged better than predicted.

    bc_modern252 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Food Shortages On The Horizon

    A meme with a woman saying 'There's not going to be cheap groceries you stupid s***,' showing posts that aged.

    Asmodaeus Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Credit: David Maddox

    A tweet by David Maddox discussing a story he broke about Mandelson and Downing Street, showing posts that aged way better.

    mrjohnnymac18 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Plato 2300 Years Ago, Apathy Empowers Corruption

    A bust of Plato with the quote, One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors, representing posts that aged way better.

    sufinomo Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Idiocracy

    A split image showing the White House in May 2026, with construction cranes, and the White House from the movie Idiocracy, showcasing posts that aged way better.

    GriffinFTW Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Chinese Propaganda From 2021

    Cartoon depicting a bare-chested figure with a crown and a spiked club, looking in a mirror at a regal version with a US-style democracy sash, showing posts that aged well.

    IronLover64 Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Script Has Become Predictable

    A Reddit post about the Senate passing the Epstein bill, with a comment on editable PDFs, aged better.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Once Again, Hillary Clinton Did Warn Them And She Was So Correct About Everything!

    A tweet by Hillary Clinton from 2016 about a Republican president stacking the Supreme Court, an example of posts that aged way better.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    2points
    POST
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