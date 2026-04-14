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After Getting Blasted As ‘Woke Slop,’ Malcolm In The Middle Revival Sets Streaming Record
Man in navy blazer and white shirt posing in front of Malcolm in the Middle revival streaming poster on Disney plus and Hulu.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

After Getting Blasted As ‘Woke Slop,’ Malcolm In The Middle Revival Sets Streaming Record

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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After spending nearly two decades off the air, Malcolm in the Middle returned this week with a four-episode revival. The new season picked up years after the original series finale, reintroducing viewers to Malcolm and his eccentric family.

Fans were divided over the introduction of a controversial new character, with many criticizing the reboot on social media platforms like X.

Highlights
  • Malcolm in the Middle’s four-episode revival drew backlash over a new character.
  • Despite mixed fan reactions, the return delivered strong streaming numbers within three days of its premiere.
  • Cast and creator hint that the project was designed as a limited, one-time comeback.

“Instead of the show going down as one of the greatest of all time, it will be remembered for the woke slop revival that it is,” one viewer said. 

Despite mixed reactions, the revival has been commercially successful. Just three days after its premiere, the series set a streaming record, becoming one of Disney and Hulu’s biggest hits of 2026. 

RELATED:

    Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair sets streaming record

    Actor in Malcolm In The Middle revival holding a phone with a surprised expression in a home setting.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, a revival of the Fox sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, premiered on April 10, 2026. 

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    It received generally positive reviews from critics, earning an 82% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, it emerged as a streaming success for Hulu and its parent company, Disney. 

    According to Variety, the revival, which reunited most of the original show’s main cast, hit 8.1 million views globally in its first three days of streaming. Thus, it became Disney+ and Hulu’s most-viewed season premiere of 2026 so far.

    The revival’s release also boosted viewership of its predecessor, with Malcolm in the Middle reportedly seeing a 107% increase in watch time compared to a week earlier.

    Why are viewers calling Malcolm in the Middle revival ‘woke slop’ 

    Young woman wearing a red beanie and dark shirt in a living room, representing Malcolm In The Middle revival streaming success.

    Image credits: Hulu

    The revival’s success comes amid a strong wave of negative online reactions, particularly over the introduction of a nonbinary character into the main family.

    In the original series finale, it was revealed that Lois (Kaczmarek) was pregnant with a sixth child. The new episodes introduce Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, the family’s youngest member. The character identifies as nonbinary, which sparked social media backlash.

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    Tweet criticizing Malcolm In The Middle revival as woke slop while it sets a new streaming record on social media.

    Image credits: crazybroadalert

    On X, fans criticized the decision and accused the creators of imposing gender politics on the show.

    “It hurts the most to see shows we grew up watching get ruined and gone woke,” one user said. 

    A second said. “I gave up on this show almost immediately. So woke. Nope. No thanks.”

    “Lois wouldn’t put up with this sh*t. She always wanted a daughter,” a third added. 

    Will Malcolm in the Middle:Life’s Still Unfair return for season 2?

    Two actors in a brightly lit room from Malcolm In The Middle revival setting a new streaming record.

    Image credits: Hulu

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    Despite the criticism, the revival debuted with strong numbers, raising the question of whether its success could lead to more shenanigans featuring Malcolm and his siblings.

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    During an interview with TVLine, creator Linwood Boomer and star Frankie Muniz discussed the possibility of more episodes. However, Boomer was skeptical and suggested that the revival was planned as a one-and-done deal. 

    Two actors from Malcolm in the Middle revival scene, showing surprised expressions during a streaming record moment.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “I don’t think it would have happened the way it happened if the idea was to do an entire series again.”

    Muniz was slightly more optimistic about the show’s future and admitted he was open to revisiting the character.

    Actor Frankie Muniz posing at Malcolm in the Middle revival premiere celebrating streaming record on Hulu and Disney Plus.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    The actor-turned-race car driver reiterated that the revival wasn’t made as a starting point for a new series.

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    While he was unaware of what the future holds for the IP, Muniz teased that if audiences embrace the revival, he could return for more episodes down the road. 

    Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is streaming on Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    darkknitter08 avatar
    Jessica Daus-Warner
    Jessica Daus-Warner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like anyone using woke/inclusion as a bad thing, is just an ignorant person. The world is changing. I really liked the reboot.

    1
    1point
    reply
    dmd2337_1 avatar
    Clyde
    Clyde
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed in general, but non-binary is invented nonsense. You’re either woman/female or man/male. It’s very uncomplicated.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lois wouldn’t put up with this sh*t. She always wanted a daughter" I don't think anyone is about to do rewrites where Lois sends Kelly for conversion or throws them out.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    darkknitter08 avatar
    Jessica Daus-Warner
    Jessica Daus-Warner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like anyone using woke/inclusion as a bad thing, is just an ignorant person. The world is changing. I really liked the reboot.

    1
    1point
    reply
    dmd2337_1 avatar
    Clyde
    Clyde
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed in general, but non-binary is invented nonsense. You’re either woman/female or man/male. It’s very uncomplicated.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lois wouldn’t put up with this sh*t. She always wanted a daughter" I don't think anyone is about to do rewrites where Lois sends Kelly for conversion or throws them out.

    0
    0points
    reply
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