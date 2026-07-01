Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Danny Glover’s Harrowing Diagnosis Reveal, Doctor Shares Warning Symptoms
Danny Glover in a baseball cap and brown jacket, looking at the camera, possibly discussing warning symptoms.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Danny Glover’s Harrowing Diagnosis Reveal, Doctor Shares Warning Symptoms

Interview With Expert
Add us on Google
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

After Danny Glover revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, an expert has shared the warning signs people should look for to identify the disease.

In an interview with People magazine published on Wednesday (July 1), the prolific actor shared that he was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease in 2023.

Glover, who will turn 80 this month, alternates between moments of confusion and unfinished thoughts and periods in which he speaks clearly and lucidly. 

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Danny Glover revealed that he has been living with Alzheimer's disease.
    • The acclaimed actor, whose career spans nearly four decades, received the diagnosis in 2023, a year after his daughter first began noticing symptoms.
    • Glover still remembers the highlights of his career but often leaves thoughts unfinished and has gaps in his memory of events.

    Danny Glover revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease three years ago
    Actor Danny Glover revealing harrowing diagnosis and doctor warning symptoms.

    Image credits: Silver Pictures

    “I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it,” he said of his diagnosis. “There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t feel like it’s the end of my life,” the four-time Emmy winner added. “There’s work to do.” 

    Glover said he keeps a picture of his parents, postal workers James and Carrie, in his living room “to remind me, looking at it, how much I loved them both.”

    Among the stories he remembers is his mother’s words of encouragement after she was impressed by one of his early theater performances.

    Close-up of Danny Glover smiling, regarding harrowing diagnosis and warning symptoms.

    Image credits: John Mathew Smith/Flickr

    He also remembers many of the highlights of his career, including working with Mel Gibson on Lethal Weapon and his portrayal of Mister, the husband of Whoopi Goldberg’s character, in The Color Purple.

    “He was in his own pain too as well. Part of the outcome of that was his own healing. In those kinds of relationships, people have an opportunity to resolve their own internal contradiction,” Glover said of his role in the Steven Spielberg-directed film.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The veteran Hollywood star also recalls meeting Nelson Mandela after the South African leader was released from prison and before portraying him in a 1987 TV movie.

    The 79-year-old actor reportedly experiences moments of confusion and periods of clarity
    An older man concentrating on a wooden puzzle, relating to diagnosis and warning symptoms.

    Image credits: Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The actor’s daughter, Mandisa, said he had always remembered events in remarkable detail. She began noticing a change in 2022, when Glover’s anecdotes suddenly became blurrier.

    “The history of my dad is that he remembers every single thing back to 1970, what corner he was standing on, who he spoke to, what they spoke about, what color they were wearing, everything,” she explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He’d tell you so much about his ­parents — and I’ve heard those stories over and over — and there would be pieces of the story missing. I said, ‘I wonder what’s going on.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mandisa, Glover’s only child, was born in 1976 from his relationship with his first wife, Asake Bomani.

    A social media comment about many people near 75 and up experiencing similar warning symptoms.

    A social media comment discussing the awful disease and grief, after harrowing diagnosis reveal.

    According to the People magazine report, the mind of the legendary actor and activist tends to be at its sharpest in the mornings.

    “When I wake up, I try to figure out something,” he shared. “Reading something, looking at something. Democracy Now! is a show that I love.”

    Since being diagnosed a few years ago, Glover’s movements and speech have also slowed.

    “I’m sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing,” Glover told the TODAY show. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actor is one of more than 7 million Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease.

    Black people are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia compared to white people, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

    An elderly couple sitting on a couch, holding hands, with a doctor sharing warning symptoms.

    Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alternating between moments of clarity and moments of confusion can occur in people with Alzheimer’s, depending on the stage of the disease they are in, Dr. Saskia Sivananthan, founder of The Brainwell Institute, told Bored Panda.

    “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. There are several symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Most people only think of memory loss, but other symptoms include changes in language (difficulty with common words) and disorientation (this is sometimes those moments of confusion).

    “The periods of clarity become fewer over time as the disease progresses.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As in Glover’s case, symptoms, including those periods of confusion and disorientation, can fluctuate throughout the day, becoming more pronounced in the evening than in the morning.

    Symptoms often worsen later in the day due to fatigue, sleep disruption, and increasing disorientation
    Danny Glover walking on a city street, wearing a cap, with a doctor sharing warning symptoms.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

    “Just like most people, as the person living with dementia becomes more tired toward the end of the day, or if they are fatigued from an activity that might have taken a lot of focus or energy, the symptoms of dementia become more pronounced toward the end of the day.

    “Sleep disruptions can also be more pronounced for a person with dementia and so again, if you don’t have enough sleep, you get more tired quickly during the day.”

    Confusion is also linked to the effects of dementia on people’s vision and depth perception, the neuroscientist noted. Therefore, when the sun goes down and everything becomes darker, the disorientation becomes even greater.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Danny Glover in a suit, holding a photo, looking over his shoulder, with a doctor sharing warning symptoms.

    Image credits: Silver Pictures

    Lastly, evenings tend to be more difficult for people with Alzheimer’s because they may struggle to communicate when they are hungry or in pain, making it harder for them to receive help.

    “There are 10 warning signs we recommend people watch for for any form of dementia,” Dr. Sivananthan noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Warning signs include memory loss, difficulty performing familiar tasks, problems with language, disorientation to time and place, poor or decreased judgement, problems keeping track of things, and misplacing items.

    But there are other signs that many people may not associate with dementia, including changes in mood and behavior, challenges understanding visual and spatial information, and withdrawal from work or social activities.

    A social media comment discussing dementia, diagnosis, and warning symptoms, inspired by Danny Glover's reveal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment expressing sympathy about Danny Glover's diagnosis and horrible disease.

    Dr. Sivananthan explained that Alzheimer’s typically progresses slowly until the person can no longer care for themselves, a point that, on average, occurs after 8 to 10 years.

    “However, the rate of progression can vary quite a bit depending on other conditions the person may have, the care they have access to, and the support they have,” the expert said.

    The Alzheimer’s Association advises that staying physically active, managing blood pressure and diabetes, getting quality sleep and maintaining social connections can be crucial in the fight against this brain disease.

    Glover, who has more than 170 acting credits to his name, decided to reveal his diagnosis both to remove the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and to “have control of his own narrative, of his own life story,” Mandisa said.

    “I just want to say, your life continues,” the prolific actor shared
    Danny Glover at an event, smiling. A doctor shares warning symptoms after his harrowing diagnosis reveal.

    Image credits: Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actor’s daughter shared that he is “aware sometimes and then sometimes not” of his diagnosis.

    Mandisa, who is part of the actor’s support network along with his younger brother, Martin, and a team of caregivers, did not try to sugarcoat the difficult reality of watching her father slowly deteriorate and become less like himself each year.

    “(It) sure it’s depressing,” the 50-year-old told People. “It’s a change in the core of who you think you are or don’t think you are. It’s very hard. You just have to live the day for what it is.”

    “We just want him to live his best life,” added Martin, “like he made us live ours. He took me under his wing, and I love him to d*ath. I’m here to help him now.”

    As for Glover, he feels his family’s support and is determined to focus on what he has to celebrate rather than on what he is lacking or what cannot be changed.

    “I still have my daughter, I have friends. I want to just say, your life continues.”

    “Sending strength and kindness to a great actor,” one fan wroteA social media comment about Danny Glover. A doctor shares warning symptoms after his harrowing diagnosis reveal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment wishing Danny Glover well. A doctor shares warning symptoms after his harrowing diagnosis reveal.

    A social media comment expressing love for Danny Glover. A doctor shares warning symptoms after his harrowing diagnosis reveal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about a horrible diagnosis. A doctor shares warning symptoms after Danny Glover's harrowing diagnosis reveal.

    A social media comment from a user offering prayers for Danny Glover and his diagnosis, highlighting warning symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment from a user saying they are praying for Danny Glover regarding his diagnosis and warning symptoms.

    A social media comment from a user expressing sadness about Danny Glover's diagnosis and the warning symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about Danny Glover's diagnosis, discussing warning symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's.

    A social media comment praising Danny Glover as an actor and showing love to him and his family, following his diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment sending strength and kindness to Danny Glover after his diagnosis reveal.

    A social media comment sharing personal experience with Alzheimer's symptoms after Danny Glover's diagnosis reveal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment sending prayers to Danny Glover following his diagnosis reveal.

    A social media comment expressing empathy and concern about Danny Glover's diagnosis symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment sending prayers for Danny Glover and his family after his diagnosis reveal.

    A social media comment saying This makes me so sad! about Danny Glover's diagnosis and warning symptoms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment saying So timely sad. Praying for him and his family as they navigate this illness, regarding Danny Glover's diagnosis.

    A social media comment with a poppy emoji, saying I love this man ... so sorry to read this, about Danny Glover's diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment reading Heartbreaking news regarding Danny Glover's diagnosis and warning symptoms.

    A social media comment saying We all will be leaving here with something. Thanks for sharing Danny Glover!, acknowledging his diagnosis reveal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment expressing love for Danny Glover as an actor and praying for his mental capabilities and health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment reading 'This makes me sad!' in response to Danny Glover's diagnosis reveal.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT