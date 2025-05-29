ADVERTISEMENT

Some days just call for a little extra joy — and these adorably cute comics by Divyansh Sikka, probably better known as That Doodle Guy, deliver exactly that. Bursting with charm, warmth, and just the right amount of quirky humor, they’re the kind of feel-good art that instantly lifts your mood.

With every panel, the cartoonist proves to be a master of capturing life’s little moments — from the quietly chaotic to the hilariously relatable — all with a gentle, heartwarming touch. Whether it’s a sleepy morning, a midday slump, or a long week that needs a bright spot, these comics have a way of reminding you that joy still lives in the simple things.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X.com