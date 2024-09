Raccoons are pretty awesome. They are so-called generalists, meaning that they can eat pretty much anything that they find. This makes them extremely flexible in terms of the environments in which they can survive.

On top of that, they boast a great sense of smell, decent vision, and the ability to ‘see’ using their hands. That way, they can get up to all sorts of mischief at night when people and other animals are busy getting some well-deserved shut-eye.