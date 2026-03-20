Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Adam Pearson Joins Fans In Calling Out Comedian’s Offensive Tweet About Him
Adam Pearson at an awards event, dressed in a patterned jacket and black tie, addressing offensive tweet controversy.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Adam Pearson Joins Fans In Calling Out Comedian’s Offensive Tweet About Him

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

British actor Adam Pearson, best known for his work on A Different Man, publicly hit back at comedian Danny Polischuk after he mocked his facial disfigurement due to a rare genetic condition called neurofibromatosis.

The ailment causes numerous thick, painful tumors to develop on a person’s skin, as is evident in Pearson’s case.

Highlights
  • Adam Pearson called out comedian Danny Polischuk for mocking his facial disfigurement caused by neurofibromatosis.
  • Support from fans poured in soon, praising him for standing up against ableism and bullying.
  • Social media attacks are not new for Pearson, as he previously had to defend himself against critics questioning his award show seating.

Polischuk posted the actor’s picture from the Oscars red carpet on X on March 19, accompanied by a caption that read: “Me and the boys after taking Chinese peptides for 5 years.”

Netizens were quick to call him out on his problematic upload, with one saying, “You can joke about a lot, but this is not okay,” before Pearson issued his response.

RELATED:

    Danny Polischuk gets schooled by Adam Pearson after sharing a post mocking his disability

    Adam Pearson wearing a patterned jacket and black tie, attending an event amid fans calling out comedian’s offensive tweet.

    Image credits: Getty/Penske Media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Polischuk appeared to be referring to the growing and largely unregulated market of synthetic peptides, primarily from Chinese suppliers, for purposes like weight loss and muscle gain in his post, which was seen by more than three million people, including Pearson.

    Adam Pearson at the Oscars event, dressed in a checkered suit, highlighting fans calling out comedian’s offensive tweet about him.

    Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

    “I was today years old when I learned that taking peptides for 5 years made you an Academy member, award-winning actor, and Oscars attendee,” the actor wrote back. 

    “You can tell a lot about a person’s character by looking at who they’re willing to punch down on — even in the name of comedy.” 

    Comedian performing on stage with microphone, related to Adam Pearson calling out offensive tweet from fans.

    Image credits: Facebook/Danny Polishchuk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pearson’s followers applauded him for standing up to Polischuk.

    “God bless you, sir, for having to endure this kind of hateful c*ap,” one expressed, while another added, “Danny is a little bit jealous of your talent, success, and style, I think.”

    “There is a difference between humor and targeting someone’s appearance or condition,” a third chastised.

    Man in a patterned suit at an event, related to Adam Pearson joining fans in calling out comedian’s offensive tweet.

    Image credits: Dannyjokes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A fourth thanked Pearson “for speaking up in defense of people who may be different.”

    “That’s what a GOAT answer looks like,” a separate user said, leading the next to advise Pearson to never let bullies“break your spirit.”

    Polischuk gained some backing on X, but Pearson had a reply for his supporters as well

    Tweet by Adam Pearson addressing offensive comedian’s remarks and fans calling out the comedian’s behavior towards him.

    Image credits: Dannyjokes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adam Pearson attending BAFTA Film Awards, wearing dark suit and brooch, highlighting Adam Pearson and offensive tweet controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Mike Marsland

    “People are going to make fun of you on the internet for how you look – get used to it,” a critic wrote, to which Pearson responded, “And I’m going to call them out – get used to it.”

    “You’d be hard to draw,” another wrote in their ridicule of the actor’s look, to which he replied by posting a painting of himself, adding in the caption, “Not really.”

    Close-up portrait of a man with dark hair and beard against a black background related to Adam Pearson calling out offensive tweet.

    Image credits: The Top Secret Comedy Club

    “Everyone will always remember you as ‘that actor with a f**ked-up face,’” remarked a third.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “At least I’ll be remembered,” Pearson noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person with a facial difference sitting with arms crossed, highlighting Adam Pearson and fans calling out offensive comedian tweet.

    Image credits: Nadav Kander/New York Magazine

    As someone else called him a “whiny b**ch,” the actor asked if they were “triggered” by his presence.

    “Freedom of speech works both ways, snowflake,” he said to a separate user.

    Adam Pearson on stage playing Joseph Merrick in a film adaptation, highlighting fans calling out offensive tweet.

    Image credits: FilmUpdates

    As another critic wrote that Pearson shouldn’t be “treated differently because of a disability,” the actor probed, “You think asking for respect and dignity is being treated differently?”

    “Well, that’s certainly an interesting take,” he went on to add.

    Pearson also responded to critics last year when they commented on him getting seated next to a pop star at an award ceremony

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man with facial deformity and woman in black lingerie standing against a dark background, related to Adam Pearson controversy.

    Image credits: A24

    In February 2025, an X user described Pearson’s appearance as “genuinely scary” when the seating chart for the BAFTAs showed he would be positioned adjacent to Camila Cabello.

    “I would not attend the event if I were Camila,” the social media user declared at the time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pearson wrote back, saying, “Luckily for everyone, you’re not Camila, and most importantly, you weren’t invited.”

    “So from me, Adam Pearson, directly to you — take your nonsense opinions elsewhere, as I have exactly zero time for your anonymous ableist nonsense,” he added.

    Adam Pearson standing with a man at a BAFTA event, highlighting fans calling out a comedian's offensive tweet.

    Image credits: Getty/Stuart Wilson/BAFTA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pearson arrived at the BAFTAs in a button-up brown blazer and gold brooch.

    After the event, he shared a series of photos on social media, including one of him with Camila as they both smiled at one another.

    “Omgg, you with Camila,” a fan reacted, to which Adam responded, “She was utterly delightful.”

    “You thought this was funny? The real joke is how your parents raised you,” a netizen said in their criticism of Polischuk

    Twitter reply from Jill THEE WRITER calling out offensive joke, with fans and Adam Pearson responding to comedian's tweet.

    Image credits: JillRobiFangirl

    Twitter reply from baun addressing a comedian’s offensive tweet about Adam Pearson, with 1.6K likes.

    Image credits: baundiesel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing comedian’s offensive joke about Adam Pearson’s physical disability, with user expressing personal connection.

    Image credits: SoloHDFan7

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Pom urging not to make fun of Adam Pearson, joining fans in calling out offensive comedian remarks.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    Screenshot of tweet replying to comedian’s offensive tweet about Adam Pearson, highlighting support from fans.

    Image credits: cvntfyre

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing a comedian’s offensive comment about Adam Pearson’s disability.

    Image credits: ChiZuniga

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a user defending Adam Pearson, criticizing offensive comedian’s tweet and calling out poor behavior online.

    Image credits: carolineb26

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply by user Winnie calling out comedian’s offensive tweet about Adam Pearson with a comment saying So cruel of you.

    Image credits: winniedydx

    Tweet replying to comedian about Adam Pearson with 1.9K likes, calling out offensive comments regarding show sales.

    Image credits: imbethmccoll

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting controversy involving Adam Pearson and an offensive comedian’s message about disability.

    Image credits: JusticeTrousers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adam Pearson responding to offensive comedian’s tweet, emphasizing his status as a nominated actor and earned respect.

    Image credits: Adam_Pearson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Jayne Santori criticizing performative cruelty towards disabled people in response to offensive comedian’s post about Adam Pearson.

    Image credits: Llallallamba

    Screenshot of a tweet showing fans, including Adam Pearson, calling out a comedian’s offensive remarks about him.

    Image credits: tennisalt

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Oscars

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Awards & Events
    Homepage
    Trending
    Awards & Events
    Homepage
    Next in Awards & Events
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT