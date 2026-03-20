Adam Pearson Joins Fans In Calling Out Comedian’s Offensive Tweet About Him

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British actor Adam Pearson, best known for his work on A Different Man, publicly hit back at comedian Danny Polischuk after he mocked his facial disfigurement due to a rare genetic condition called neurofibromatosis.

The ailment causes numerous thick, painful tumors to develop on a person’s skin, as is evident in Pearson’s case.

Highlights Adam Pearson called out comedian Danny Polischuk for mocking his facial disfigurement caused by neurofibromatosis.

Support from fans poured in soon, praising him for standing up against ableism and bullying.

Social media attacks are not new for Pearson, as he previously had to defend himself against critics questioning his award show seating.

Polischuk posted the actor’s picture from the Oscars red carpet on X on March 19, accompanied by a caption that read: “Me and the boys after taking Chinese peptides for 5 years.”

Netizens were quick to call him out on his problematic upload, with one saying, “You can joke about a lot, but this is not okay,” before Pearson issued his response.

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Danny Polischuk gets schooled by Adam Pearson after sharing a post mocking his disability

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Polischuk appeared to be referring to the growing and largely unregulated market of synthetic peptides, primarily from Chinese suppliers, for purposes like weight loss and muscle gain in his post, which was seen by more than three million people, including Pearson.

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“I was today years old when I learned that taking peptides for 5 years made you an Academy member, award-winning actor, and Oscars attendee,” the actor wrote back.

“You can tell a lot about a person’s character by looking at who they’re willing to punch down on — even in the name of comedy.”

Image credits: Facebook/Danny Polishchuk

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Pearson’s followers applauded him for standing up to Polischuk.

“God bless you, sir, for having to endure this kind of hateful c*ap,” one expressed, while another added, “Danny is a little bit jealous of your talent, success, and style, I think.”

“There is a difference between humor and targeting someone’s appearance or condition,” a third chastised.

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A fourth thanked Pearson “for speaking up in defense of people who may be different.”

“That’s what a GOAT answer looks like,” a separate user said, leading the next to advise Pearson to never let bullies“break your spirit.”

Polischuk gained some backing on X, but Pearson had a reply for his supporters as well

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“People are going to make fun of you on the internet for how you look – get used to it,” a critic wrote, to which Pearson responded, “And I’m going to call them out – get used to it.”

“You’d be hard to draw,” another wrote in their ridicule of the actor’s look, to which he replied by posting a painting of himself, adding in the caption, “Not really.”

Image credits: The Top Secret Comedy Club

“Everyone will always remember you as ‘that actor with a f**ked-up face,’” remarked a third.

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“At least I’ll be remembered,” Pearson noted.

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As someone else called him a “whiny b**ch,” the actor asked if they were “triggered” by his presence.

“Freedom of speech works both ways, snowflake,” he said to a separate user.

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As another critic wrote that Pearson shouldn’t be “treated differently because of a disability,” the actor probed, “You think asking for respect and dignity is being treated differently?”

“Well, that’s certainly an interesting take,” he went on to add.

Pearson also responded to critics last year when they commented on him getting seated next to a pop star at an award ceremony

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In February 2025, an X user described Pearson’s appearance as “genuinely scary” when the seating chart for the BAFTAs showed he would be positioned adjacent to Camila Cabello.

“I would not attend the event if I were Camila,” the social media user declared at the time.

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Adam Pearson describes his character in “A Different Man” as “gregarious”: “It’s a very different character for me particularly as a disabled actor. The roles I’ve normally been given are shy, retiring, meek and mild.” | Variety Studio presented by @audible_compic.twitter.com/NpeHU3vMPx — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2024

Pearson wrote back, saying, “Luckily for everyone, you’re not Camila, and most importantly, you weren’t invited.”

“So from me, Adam Pearson, directly to you — take your nonsense opinions elsewhere, as I have exactly zero time for your anonymous ableist nonsense,” he added.

Image credits: Getty/Stuart Wilson/BAFTA

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Pearson arrived at the BAFTAs in a button-up brown blazer and gold brooch.

After the event, he shared a series of photos on social media, including one of him with Camila as they both smiled at one another.

“Omgg, you with Camila,” a fan reacted, to which Adam responded, “She was utterly delightful.”

“You thought this was funny? The real joke is how your parents raised you,” a netizen said in their criticism of Polischuk

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