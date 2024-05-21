However, sometimes, the white lie is completely uncalled for or unnecessary, especially when a person tries to prove just how much they enjoy an activity, even if they don’t (and there’s no mother-in-law to impress). People on Reddit recently discussed such situations after one of them asked netizens what activities many people only pretend to like. Reddit users covered all sorts of scenarios, from talking about kids to social media use, so if you’re curious about what else was there, wait no longer and scroll down to find out.

In some situations one might feel like there’s no other option but to lie; for example, when your mother-in-law serves her famous stew you don’t like that much, but say how much you enjoy it every time nevertheless. (As a matter of fact, people reportedly tell an average of 1.08 lies per day.)

#1 Hearing about people’s kids.

#2 Happy birthday song at a restaurant.

#3 Cruises.



You spend how much money to be cooped on a boat with 3,000 strangers, for how long?

#4 Twitter. The site is full of bots and rageaholics. The UI is frustrating at best. Having a "discussion" in tweet form is tedious as hell. How many hot takes do you really need to satisfy yourself before it's overkill?

#5 Watching the 10 million videos someone posts on Snapchat from a concert.

#6 LinkedIn.

#7 Commuting. So many of my coworkers talked about missing their commute during lockdown, and I wanted to tell them NO you miss having alone time!

#8 Office get togethers.

#9 Family Gatherings.

#10 Social networking.

#11 Those people that claim to be able to taste things in wine like sea air and a hint of lemons from a specific tree. P**s off with that s**te.

#12 New years in times square.

#13 Nightclubbing, especially the idiotic dancing.

#14 Smoking cigarettes.





Pretty much every smoker I've ever known wants to stop doing it and would prefer to never have started in the first place.

#15 Hanging out with the parents of your child's friend.

#16 Going to a parade. Just standing there looking at mostly-uninteresting stuff walk by, and your feet hurt and there's nowhere to pee. I hate them.

#17 I do not understand runners, especially people that run marathons, 5ks, etc. purely for “fun”.

#18 Networking and making sure you know people that know people. Job politics etc.



Can I just get a job based off experience and not who I know ?

#19 Hustle!

#20 Golf.



I would literally rather s**t in my hands and clap than walk around in the sun hitting a ball.



Now, everyone I've said that to in RL says 'but U drink heaps of beer!" Well I tell them I can drink beer at home where it's cheaper and doesn't require driving a buggy and walking around.

#21 Going to church.

#22 Attenting baby showers… and gender reveal parties.

#23 Strip clubs. F*****g gross, man.

#24 Watching NASCAR. I don't know how anyone can sit there and watch those cars go around and around for hours.

#25 Chit chat about polite nothings with ppl you barely know.

#26 Sex on the beach--way too sandy. Sex in the shower or underwater. Never enough natural lube!

#27 Parenting.

#28 Team buildings.

#29 Anywhere with deafening loud music. I don’t get the appeal of concerts and clubs. Can’t even chat a person up.

#30 League of Legends. Every person I've met that says they love it turns into an absolute rage goblin when they're actually playing. I've been hanging in Discord with many of them during games - if they're losing they're salty, if they win, they're either still salty because they didn't win enough, or they're emotionally neutral. I've never once heard a League of Legends player express enjoyment during match or say something like "wow, that was a fun match, I had a good time" after playing one.

#31 Work.

#32 Drinking IPAs.

#33 Going to hot, overly crowded bars, paying $12 for a beer with the music too loud on s****y speakers.

#34 Attending kids birthday parties.

#35 Social media trends that keep coming and going every 3-4 weeks.

#36 Looking at other peoples holiday photos when they get back to work. I like how the ones with the holiday photos wait like a predator for the perfect moment to get their phone out to zoom through their 10,000 photos before they think you will be bored looking at your eyes to see if you are still interested. Just a little side note to you all, NOBODY cares and people are only "looking" out of politeness! 😆.

#37 Hating Nickleback.

#38 Dinner with in-laws.

#39 Wine tasting. 99% of people can't tell a good wine from a bad wine. Most people lie and agree with whatever the "expert" says.

#40 Posting on social media.

#41 Eating Kale.

#42 Smoking cigars. I’ve done it plenty, I just don’t see it being pleasurable. 🤷🏻‍♂️.

#43 Going to the beach. Hot. Boring. Sand everywhere.

#44 Raising kids, probably. Don't confuse it with not liking kids. Everyone likes them, but raising them is a different game!



Edit: Parenting is already an answer so this is redundant.

#45 Cycling - it can be really toxic if you go with a group. The ones I’ve met are super competitive/ egotistical people. Constantly trying to one up each other with the most expensive bikes and fastest times. The opposite of a team sport.

#46 Church, it's miserable and boring. Make it 30 mins or less and I might still be going.

#47 Playing monopoly. Entire generations full of s**t.

#48 Hosting dinners.

#49 Being a dad.



As a childless male, all of my male friends and colleagues seem to hate being a father. They complain all the time that all they do is work, then come home to do more work and they don't have any time to themselves. I've been aware of situations where a colleague came in sick because it was easier than being at home or a friend who took the day off work but didn't tell his wife so he could just sit in a park for a the day.



I also wonder if the situation is the same for a lot of mothers but it's much more difficult to say negative things about parenthood as a woman.

#50 Singing happy birthday in the work break room.

#51 Crossfit.

#52 Exercising. I f*****g despise it. Feeling hot, sweaty, aching, nauseous. Oh yeah, let’s do this every day!

#53 Travelling to poor and dirty countries? Having to worry about food poisoning every time you eat? Nah thanks.

#54 Waking up before 7am.