In some situations one might feel like there’s no other option but to lie; for example, when your mother-in-law serves her famous stew you don’t like that much, but say how much you enjoy it every time nevertheless. (As a matter of fact, people reportedly tell an average of 1.08 lies per day.)

However, sometimes, the white lie is completely uncalled for or unnecessary, especially when a person tries to prove just how much they enjoy an activity, even if they don’t (and there’s no mother-in-law to impress). People on Reddit recently discussed such situations after one of them asked netizens what activities many people only pretend to like. Reddit users covered all sorts of scenarios, from talking about kids to social media use, so if you’re curious about what else was there, wait no longer and scroll down to find out.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Hearing about people’s kids.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Happy birthday song at a restaurant.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Cruises.

You spend how much money to be cooped on a boat with 3,000 strangers, for how long?

I've only done a couple, but I like the fact you wake up in a new place every day without the effort of travelling. We never had any issues finding quiet spaces to ourselves.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Twitter. The site is full of bots and rageaholics. The UI is frustrating at best. Having a "discussion" in tweet form is tedious as hell. How many hot takes do you really need to satisfy yourself before it's overkill?

Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Twitter was nice, but X is an abomination. It's rampant with racists, NAZIs, etc. Someone can tell you in detail to go kill yourself for being a Jew, but X says "there's no violation of our rules" and leaves it up. But if you say Musk might not be a good CEO or that God is not real, you get banned for live. It's a s**t show.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Watching the 10 million videos someone posts on Snapchat from a concert.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is basically an online asylum for the extra pretentious these days.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Commuting. So many of my coworkers talked about missing their commute during lockdown, and I wanted to tell them NO you miss having alone time!

I do not believe that anyone said that. Missed time with colleagues, perhaps, just like everyone in isolation, but no the commute itself.

Office get togethers.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Family Gatherings.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Social networking.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Those people that claim to be able to taste things in wine like sea air and a hint of lemons from a specific tree. P**s off with that s**te.

If you're a smoker chances are your taste buds do not work as well. I'm no expert but I've been to wine tastings and although I can't taste everything, some things are really distinct.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like New years in times square.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Nightclubbing, especially the idiotic dancing.

What ? You mean people pretend to like dancing ? Or like partying ?

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Smoking cigarettes. 


Pretty much every smoker I've ever known wants to stop doing it and would prefer to never have started in the first place.

Yes!! Best decision of my life when I quit 14 years ago!

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Hanging out with the parents of your child's friend.

That's actually one of the ways to make new friends when you're an adult with smaller kids. Might be akward at first, but if you invest, you might find chemistry to get new friends.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Going to a parade.  Just standing there looking at mostly-uninteresting stuff walk by, and your feet hurt and there's nowhere to pee.  I hate them.

Depends on the parade. If people put time into floats, silly costumes and fun routines, then yeah, I'll go and pretend not to feel snubbed when they only throw candy at the kids, but if it's just a bunch of nobodys taking a stroll, then my interest is lost.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like I do not understand runners, especially people that run marathons, 5ks, etc. purely for “fun”.

I like running through a town or the countryside an awful lot more than staring at the same four walls in a gym.

Networking and making sure you know people that know people. Job politics etc.

Can I just get a job based off experience and not who I know ?

Unfortunately, that's very difficult. Based on my own personal experiences, my best jobs came from personal connections.

Hustle!

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Golf.

I would literally rather s**t in my hands and clap than walk around in the sun hitting a ball.

Now, everyone I've said that to in RL says 'but U drink heaps of beer!" Well I tell them I can drink beer at home where it's cheaper and doesn't require driving a buggy and walking around.

That second sentence! 🤣🤣🤣 I am going to use that one day!

Going to church.

I love going to the church It's usually quiet and peaceful. The only thing I don't like is Sunday mass. Always people who talk and talk really loudly, taking away from the atmosphere

Attenting baby showers… and gender reveal parties.

Ugh, horrible 😝 Glad my friends are all out of that phase..

Strip clubs. F*****g gross, man.

Watching NASCAR. I don't know how anyone can sit there and watch those cars go around and around for hours.

I do enjoy NASCAR - let's say more I DID. I think NASCAR was at its height during the Richard Petty to Dale Earnhardt Sr. period. Watched it regularly when Dale was racing - pretty much stopped though when he died. Watched a few races since, somehow it changed - but not to my liking. But I thought it's more fun than what is the F1 (which became constantly more boring the past few years).

Chit chat about polite nothings with ppl you barely know.

But that's often how you discover common interests.

Sex on the beach--way too sandy. Sex in the shower or underwater. Never enough natural lube!

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Parenting.

Oh but they give so much baaaaaaaack! Like debt, hatred, contempt, tiredness and loneliness.

Team buildings.

Sorry but I don't understand this one. Can anybody explain? TIA.

Anywhere with deafening loud music. I don’t get the appeal of concerts and clubs. Can’t even chat a person up.

Clubs, I grant yo, but concerts are things you go to to listen to the music, not to chat with your mates.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like League of Legends. Every person I've met that says they love it turns into an absolute rage goblin when they're actually playing. I've been hanging in Discord with many of them during games - if they're losing they're salty, if they win, they're either still salty because they didn't win enough, or they're emotionally neutral. I've never once heard a League of Legends player express enjoyment during match or say something like "wow, that was a fun match, I had a good time" after playing one.

Work.

I like my job. I wouldn't do it for free, of course. But I do enjoy it (most of the times).

Drinking IPAs.

Going to hot, overly crowded bars, paying $12 for a beer with the music too loud on s****y speakers.

“Networking”: 55 Things People Are Certain That Others Only Pretend To Like Attending kids birthday parties.

Social media trends that keep coming and going every 3-4 weeks.

Looking at other peoples holiday photos when they get back to work. I like how the ones with the holiday photos wait like a predator for the perfect moment to get their phone out to zoom through their 10,000 photos before they think you will be bored looking at your eyes to see if you are still interested. Just a little side note to you all, NOBODY cares and people are only "looking" out of politeness! 😆.

Oooo nooooo 😭 I love watching holiday photos but nobody wants to anymore these days 😕 I love showing mine too btw

Hating Nickleback.

Dinner with in-laws.

Wine tasting. 99% of people can't tell a good wine from a bad wine. Most people lie and agree with whatever the "expert" says.

Not true, but it's also not true that you have to pay an exorbitant amount of money for a really good wine. There are definitely terrible and substandard wines out there, but there are great ones which you can get for a very reasonable price.

Posting on social media.

Eating Kale.

Not if you have it braised with bratwurst and garlic mashed potatoes!

Smoking cigars. I’ve done it plenty, I just don’t see it being pleasurable. 🤷🏻‍♂️.

You didn't like it but you did it "loads"? Why?

Going to the beach. Hot. Boring. Sand everywhere.

Raising kids, probably. Don't confuse it with not liking kids. Everyone likes them, but raising them is a different game!

Edit: Parenting is already an answer so this is redundant.

I wouldn't say everyone likes them though. Plenty of parents don't even like their own, seeing all the abuse and murder cases, let alone liking other people's kids.

Cycling - it can be really toxic if you go with a group. The ones I’ve met are super competitive/ egotistical people. Constantly trying to one up each other with the most expensive bikes and fastest times. The opposite of a team sport.

Church, it's miserable and boring. Make it 30 mins or less and I might still be going.

Playing monopoly. Entire generations full of s**t.

Hosting dinners.

Being a dad.

As a childless male, all of my male friends and colleagues seem to hate being a father. They complain all the time that all they do is work, then come home to do more work and they don't have any time to themselves. I've been aware of situations where a colleague came in sick because it was easier than being at home or a friend who took the day off work but didn't tell his wife so he could just sit in a park for a the day.

I also wonder if the situation is the same for a lot of mothers but it's much more difficult to say negative things about parenthood as a woman.

Singing happy birthday in the work break room.

Crossfit.

Exercising. I f*****g despise it. Feeling hot, sweaty, aching, nauseous. Oh yeah, let’s do this every day!

Travelling to poor and dirty countries? Having to worry about food poisoning every time you eat? Nah thanks.

Waking up before 7am.

Ew. Well, not the waking part, but the getting up part. I often awake early, read for a bit, then go back to sleep til 10 or 11. Yes, retired.

Veganism.

