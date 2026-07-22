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Family dynamics are complicated enough without adding infidelity into the mix. When a beloved family member does something morally indefensible, everyone in that family has to decide individually how they feel about it, how they respond, and what the limits of unconditional love actually look like in practice. There is no universal right answer and reasonable people land in very different places.

One family found that out when a sister’s affair became public knowledge, and two members of the household decided that a holiday party was the right venue for their verdict. What followed was a lesson in how an impulsive decision can set off a chain of consequences that nobody fully anticipated, and how the phrase ‘actions have consequences’ turned out to apply to considerably more people than you’d think.

More info: Reddit

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When a family member’s affair gets exposed, the question of how to respond is rarely as simple as picking a side

Image credits: kseniajoyg / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator’s sister had an affair, and his wife and daughter planned to ambush her about it at a family gathering

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His sister had paid for activities, funded trips, helped with rent, and secured his daughter an internship, and this outburst made her redirect the college fund she had started for her niece

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The narrator came home, told them they would no longer have the college fund, explaining to them that their actions have consequences

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The mother and daughter pair went nuclear, harassing the sister and phoning her job to try and get her fired over it

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His sister went from angry to exhausted, and warned that physical threats would result in legal action

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The wife and daughter went to stay at a friend’s house, and the husband had a reasonable conversation with his sister, keeping their relationship in tact

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The narrator had seen a side of his spouse he could not unsee, and started putting the wheels of divorce in motion

When his sister was exposed as having had an affair with a married coworker, the narrator made his position clear. He did not condone it; he discussed it privately with her, and he chose to maintain the relationship. His wife and daughter made a different choice, which was their right. What was not quite so clearly their right was ambushing his sister at a family holiday party.

They had planned their verbal onslaught deliberately and had not told him. His brother kicked them out on the spot, and the rest of the family sided with his sister. She had been a very involved aunt for seventeen years, paid for extracurriculars, took the niece on trips, helped the family through difficult times, and secured his daughter a dream internship. She gave it six months, but no apology came.

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So she called her brother, told him she would not be disrespected, and redirected his daughter’s college fund, which had been sitting entirely in her name as a gift, distributing it among the other cousins instead. He said nothing to stop her. When he came home and told his wife and daughter, he said that actions have consequences, but they weren’t having any of it.

Things escalate. His daughter texted his sister demanding the money and threatening a lawsuit. His wife and daughter consulted six lawyers, all of whom said they had no case. So they pivoted to harassment, recruiting friends to send nasty messages to his sister, and calling her work to report her. The hospital was already aware, and nothing came of it, but the sister had had enough.

By the third update, the narrator had essentially made his decision. He barely recognised his wife and daughter. He could not live with the entitlement or the vengeance. He was looking to make the divorce as smooth as possible. The phrase actions have consequences had turned out to apply to rather more people than he had originally intended.

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Dr Kathy Nickerson says that cheating is deeply hurtful and destructive, and it breaks trust in ways that are real and serious. However, psychologists largely agree that it does not make someone an inherently bad person. Human behaviour is complex; a single period of poor judgment does not define an entire character.

This sister had spent years being a genuinely present, generous, and involved member of this family. The affair was wrong. It was also not the sum of who she is, which the narrator seemed to understand, and his wife and daughter could not accept.

Experts broadly advise against sharing the details of adult infidelity with children, noting that they do not have the emotional maturity to process relationship trauma of that nature. Disclosure tends to burden them with unnecessary stress, divided loyalties, and damage to their sense of trust and security.

The betrayed wife’s decision to reach out to the whole family, including a teenager, set this entire chain of events in motion, and the consequences of that choice rippled outward in ways nobody fully anticipated.

Bloom Therapy notes that when a family member cheats, you are not obligated to get involved. You can make clear you do not support the behaviour, refuse to lie or cover for them, and maintain your own separate relationship with them based on your own experience of who they are. That is almost exactly what the narrator did; it’s just everyone around him that couldn’t agree.

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Could you have continued a relationship with this cheating sister or would you have walked away like the mother and daughter? Tell us your moral stance in the comments!

One influencer argues that you should not even be friends with or associate with a cheater, saying you don’t know what they are capable of

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The internet is deeply divided on who the actual villain of this story is, and three updates in, almost everyone involved has a credible case for being at least partially wrong

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