Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested
Man happily using phone in bed next to a close-up of the WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone screen.
Family, Relationships

Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

3

30

3

If you’ve ever been in a family group chat, you’ve probably seen the same exact stuff everyone else has. Grandma sends glittery coffee-and-flowers “good morning” pics, someone’s dad replies with a thumbs-up to everything, and there’s always that one relative dropping links to the latest news like it’s their job. That’s just how it works, I don’t make the rules.

Usually, all you have to do is pop in with a message every now and then so people know you’re alive. But for one Redditor, that wasn’t exactly an option… because it wasn’t even his family.

He got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat, realized he didn’t know a single person in it, and somehow didn’t leave. Instead, he watched their everyday updates for months while everyone carried on like he belonged there—until someone finally noticed. Read on to see how it all played out.

    The man got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat for a family he didn’t know

    Man smiling at phone while lying in bed, emotionally invested in random family group chat conversation.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Instead of leaving, he stayed for months and ended up getting emotionally attached

    Screenshot of a man accidentally added to a random family group chat, spending months becoming emotionally invested.

    Text excerpt describing a guy added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested over months.

    Text describing emotional moments after a guy gets added to a random family group chat over 7 months.

    Text excerpt about a guy getting added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested.

    Text message screenshot showing someone explaining their curiosity about staying in a random family group chat and waiting to be noticed.

    Text graphic showing phrase it takes MONTHS indicating long emotional investment in a random family group chat.

    Man describes getting emotionally invested in a random family group chat with unexpected drama and conflicts.

    Text excerpt from a random family group chat showing emotional investment and personal updates over seven months.

    WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone screen, representing a guy getting emotionally invested in a family group chat.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a guy added to a random family group chat, feeling confused and emotionally invested over time.

    Text excerpt showing a guy emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat for several months.

    Text excerpt from a guy added to a random family group chat, describing his silent emotional investment over months.

    Text snippet showing a person reflecting on how nobody questioned being added to a random family group chat.

    Text excerpt from a story about a guy added to a random family group chat who spends months feeling emotionally invested.

    Text message excerpt about emotional impact after a guy gets added to a random family group chat.

    Text message conversation showing concern about being excluded, related to a guy added to random family group chat.

    Text excerpt about a guy feeling guilty but enjoying being added to a random family group chat.

    Text excerpt describing someone spending seven months emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat.

    Screenshot of a text message stating "that's it. over." related to a guy getting added to a family group chat.

    Man sits alone at outdoor table, reflecting deeply, symbolizing emotional investment in a random family group chat.

    Image credits: Keisha Riley Lemons / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a guy emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat for months.

    Text excerpt from a story about a guy who gets added to a random family group chat and becomes emotionally invested.

    Image credits: PayneSlipsAgain

    Readers admitted the whole situation was pretty hilarious

    Commenters discuss being added to random family group chats and the emotional impact of prolonged involvement.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy added to a random family group chat and his emotional investment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about getting emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a video about a guy added to a random family group chat and getting emotionally invested.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about being added to a random family group chat and emotional investment over months.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing dynamics in family group chats and emotional investment in conversations.

    Comment from user lilac-forest reacting emotionally to being added to a random family group chat over seven months.

    Comment about a random person added to a family group chat and the unusual experience of emotional investment over months.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing being added to a random family group chat by mistake and feeling out of place.

    Comment on a social platform expressing interest in a Netflix show about a guy getting added to a random family group chat.

    Comment from user purple_rocker reflecting on the emotional investment of a guy added to a random family group chat.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining sonder as a word about random family group chat emotional investment.

    Comment on a post about a guy added to a random family group chat, questioning if it's a prank or fake.

    And some chimed in with similar stories, proving this happens more often than people think

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about being added to a random family group chat and spending months emotionally invested.

    Text post about a guy added to a random family group chat who eventually joins in and gets emotionally invested.

    Text post about being added to a random family group chat and feeling emotionally invested over several months.

    Comment describing being added to a random family group chat and emotionally investing over several months.

    Reddit user shares story about being added to a random family group chat and emotional experience over 7 months.

    Comment about emotional investment in a random family group chat over several months on a social platform.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man added to a random family group chat, becoming emotionally invested over months.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy getting added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing being accidentally added to a random family group chat and confusion over messages.

    Text conversation describing a man added to random family group chats, becoming emotionally invested over months.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about being added to a random family group chat and getting emotionally invested over months.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used my UK number as a wattsapp no, and kept getting people communicating with me. Car hire companies and hotels would find me on there, for example, and talk to me, expecting a reply, which never happened. I swear, people have forgotten how to use normal 'phones! Anyway, I changed my account to a random free second sim I got in Italy, told my family, and now only they ever contact me on it. Too many weirdos out there for me!

    0
    0points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who on earth starts writing with "So like"? What has happened to people? Why aren't English teachers correcting this at school?

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank god I don’t use what’s app or any apps like that lol , this would annoy the hell outta me , but reading ops post was amusing ,

    -1
    -1point
    reply
