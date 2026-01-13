Guy Gets Added To Random Family Group Chat, He Spends 7 Months Getting Emotionally Invested

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever been in a family group chat, you’ve probably seen the same exact stuff everyone else has. Grandma sends glittery coffee-and-flowers “good morning” pics, someone’s dad replies with a thumbs-up to everything, and there’s always that one relative dropping links to the latest news like it’s their job. That’s just how it works, I don’t make the rules.

Usually, all you have to do is pop in with a message every now and then so people know you’re alive. But for one Redditor, that wasn’t exactly an option… because it wasn’t even his family.

He got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat, realized he didn’t know a single person in it, and somehow didn’t leave. Instead, he watched their everyday updates for months while everyone carried on like he belonged there—until someone finally noticed. Read on to see how it all played out.

The man got accidentally added to a private WhatsApp group chat for a family he didn’t know

Man smiling at phone while lying in bed, emotionally invested in random family group chat conversation.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of leaving, he stayed for months and ended up getting emotionally attached

Screenshot of a man accidentally added to a random family group chat, spending months becoming emotionally invested.

Text excerpt describing a guy added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested over months.

Text describing emotional moments after a guy gets added to a random family group chat over 7 months.

Text excerpt about a guy getting added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested.

Text message screenshot showing someone explaining their curiosity about staying in a random family group chat and waiting to be noticed.

Text graphic showing phrase it takes MONTHS indicating long emotional investment in a random family group chat.

Man describes getting emotionally invested in a random family group chat with unexpected drama and conflicts.

Text excerpt from a random family group chat showing emotional investment and personal updates over seven months.

WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone screen, representing a guy getting emotionally invested in a family group chat.

Image credits: Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a guy added to a random family group chat, feeling confused and emotionally invested over time.

Text excerpt showing a guy emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat for several months.

Text excerpt from a guy added to a random family group chat, describing his silent emotional investment over months.

Text snippet showing a person reflecting on how nobody questioned being added to a random family group chat.

Text excerpt from a story about a guy added to a random family group chat who spends months feeling emotionally invested.

Text message excerpt about emotional impact after a guy gets added to a random family group chat.

Text message conversation showing concern about being excluded, related to a guy added to random family group chat.

Text excerpt about a guy feeling guilty but enjoying being added to a random family group chat.

Text excerpt describing someone spending seven months emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat.

Screenshot of a text message stating "that's it. over." related to a guy getting added to a family group chat.

Man sits alone at outdoor table, reflecting deeply, symbolizing emotional investment in a random family group chat.

Image credits: Keisha Riley Lemons / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a guy emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat for months.

Text excerpt from a story about a guy who gets added to a random family group chat and becomes emotionally invested.

Image credits: PayneSlipsAgain

Readers admitted the whole situation was pretty hilarious

Commenters discuss being added to random family group chats and the emotional impact of prolonged involvement.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy added to a random family group chat and his emotional investment.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about getting emotionally invested after being added to a random family group chat.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a video about a guy added to a random family group chat and getting emotionally invested.

Screenshot of a social media comment about being added to a random family group chat and emotional investment over months.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing dynamics in family group chats and emotional investment in conversations.

Comment from user lilac-forest reacting emotionally to being added to a random family group chat over seven months.

Comment about a random person added to a family group chat and the unusual experience of emotional investment over months.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing being added to a random family group chat by mistake and feeling out of place.

Comment on a social platform expressing interest in a Netflix show about a guy getting added to a random family group chat.

Comment from user purple_rocker reflecting on the emotional investment of a guy added to a random family group chat.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining sonder as a word about random family group chat emotional investment.

Comment on a post about a guy added to a random family group chat, questioning if it's a prank or fake.

And some chimed in with similar stories, proving this happens more often than people think

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about being added to a random family group chat and spending months emotionally invested.

Text post about a guy added to a random family group chat who eventually joins in and gets emotionally invested.

Text post about being added to a random family group chat and feeling emotionally invested over several months.

Comment describing being added to a random family group chat and emotionally investing over several months.

Reddit user shares story about being added to a random family group chat and emotional experience over 7 months.

Comment about emotional investment in a random family group chat over several months on a social platform.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man added to a random family group chat, becoming emotionally invested over months.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy getting added to a random family group chat and becoming emotionally invested.

Screenshot of a Reddit post describing being accidentally added to a random family group chat and confusion over messages.

Text conversation describing a man added to random family group chats, becoming emotionally invested over months.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about being added to a random family group chat and getting emotionally invested over months.