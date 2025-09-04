24 Absurd Comics That Might Lift Your SpiritsInterview With Artist
D.C. Stuelpner is back with more of his weird and darkly funny comics. Known for his “dumb comics, misshapen heads, and occasional body horror,” he turns everyday ideas and strange thoughts into hilarious, unexpected strips that keep fans coming back for more.
In this new series, Stuelpner continues to blend absurd humor with memorable characters, clever gags, and a touch of the bizarre. Whether you’re laughing at the quirky situations or marveling at his unique art style, there’s something in his comics for anyone who enjoys humor that’s a little offbeat.
Stuelpner’s comics often start with a simple idea that comes to him in everyday life. “Every night while taking a shower, I'll force myself to come up with a comic strip idea,” he says. Sometimes it’s something he noticed during the day, a random topic, or a common saying, and then he looks for a humorous angle. Most ideas don’t make the cut, but the ones that do become the core of his distinctive, unpredictable comics.
Character design is a key part of Stuelpner's creative process. He explains, “Even the blandest-looking person has something uniquely particular about them. It's just a matter of noticing it.” The artist often draws from real-life people or actors to keep his characters consistent across panels, and he adjusts his art style to fit the gag—sometimes more realistic, sometimes more cartoonish, depending on what the joke needs.
Stuelpner's influences range widely, from comic artists to comedians. Early on, he was inspired by Jhonen Vasquez and Ryan Ottley, and he admires the work of Mad Magazine artists like Angelo Torres. In comedy, he enjoys dark humor, citing Todd Solondz and sketch shows like MadTV and Key & Peele. He also finds inspiration in improv-based podcasts such as Comedy Bang Bang, showing how his humor blends many forms and sources.
“With these comics, as soon as I finish one, I can post it online and get an immediate response,” Stuelpner says. Unlike other work-for-hire projects that might never be seen, his comics are shared, commented on, and enjoyed right away. That instant feedback, along with the joy of bringing characters to life, keeps him creating and experimenting with new ideas every day.
