D.C. Stuelpner is back with more of his weird and darkly funny comics. Known for his “dumb comics, misshapen heads, and occasional body horror,” he turns everyday ideas and strange thoughts into hilarious, unexpected strips that keep fans coming back for more.

In this new series, Stuelpner continues to blend absurd humor with memorable characters, clever gags, and a touch of the bizarre. Whether you’re laughing at the quirky situations or marveling at his unique art style, there’s something in his comics for anyone who enjoys humor that’s a little offbeat.

More info: Instagram | bsky.app | deviantart.com | patreon.com

#1

Absurd comic showing a girl mistaking a man for Shrek and a woman apologizing about her daughter's mistake.

drawerofdrawings

Stuelpner’s comics often start with a simple idea that comes to him in everyday life. “Every night while taking a shower, I'll force myself to come up with a comic strip idea,” he says. Sometimes it’s something he noticed during the day, a random topic, or a common saying, and then he looks for a humorous angle. Most ideas don’t make the cut, but the ones that do become the core of his distinctive, unpredictable comics.
    #2

    Absurd comic showing a humorous job interview and procrastination at Procrastinators Inc with towering paperwork pile.

    drawerofdrawings

    #3

    Absurd comic strip showing pilgrims humorously roasting an old woman with sharp wit, capturing the absurd comics style.

    drawerofdrawings

    Character design is a key part of Stuelpner's creative process. He explains, “Even the blandest-looking person has something uniquely particular about them. It's just a matter of noticing it.” The artist often draws from real-life people or actors to keep his characters consistent across panels, and he adjusts his art style to fit the gag—sometimes more realistic, sometimes more cartoonish, depending on what the joke needs.
    #4

    Absurd comic panels featuring a woman and giant ape in humorous situations, capturing surreal and uplifting moments.

    drawerofdrawings

    #5

    Absurd comic showing aliens debating deleting a planet simulation to watch big-tiddied Galaxian volleyball for comic relief.

    drawerofdrawings

    Stuelpner's influences range widely, from comic artists to comedians. Early on, he was inspired by Jhonen Vasquez and Ryan Ottley, and he admires the work of Mad Magazine artists like Angelo Torres. In comedy, he enjoys dark humor, citing Todd Solondz and sketch shows like MadTV and Key & Peele. He also finds inspiration in improv-based podcasts such as Comedy Bang Bang, showing how his humor blends many forms and sources.

    #6

    Two men on a park bench in an absurd comic, with a humorous conversation and a fish walking away nearby.

    drawerofdrawings

    #7

    Absurd comic of an adult bull angrily pointing while a sad young bull stands beside broken pottery inside a house.

    drawerofdrawings

    “With these comics, as soon as I finish one, I can post it online and get an immediate response,” Stuelpner says. Unlike other work-for-hire projects that might never be seen, his comics are shared, commented on, and enjoyed right away. That instant feedback, along with the joy of bringing characters to life, keeps him creating and experimenting with new ideas every day.
    #8

    Absurd comics show a dancing person being watched and studied by scientists in a humorous, uplifting comic style.

    drawerofdrawings

    #9

    Two women chatting about cats in a funny comic illustrating absurd humor to lift your spirits with comics.

    drawerofdrawings

    #10

    Absurd comic of a creature with multiple heads working a fast food register, humorously struggling to take an order.

    drawerofdrawings

    #11

    Absurd comic panels showing people screaming together and a woman scolding for noise in a humorous comic strip style.

    drawerofdrawings

    #12

    Comic strip of a boy humorously struggling with yo-yo tricks and getting tied up in absurd comics to lift spirits.

    drawerofdrawings

    #13

    Comic panel showing a stage host introducing a monster creature in a theater, an absurd comic scene to lift spirits.

    drawerofdrawings

    #14

    Woman excitedly finds absurd lucky items including penny, rabbit's foot, wallet, and Air Jordans in a humorous comic strip.

    drawerofdrawings

    #15

    Absurd comic panels showing a meteor heading towards Midtown and chaotic office reactions in a humorous comic style.

    drawerofdrawings

    #16

    Absurd comic scene with a woman, anthropomorphic cheetah, and a sad man with a large head by a flame-painted car.

    drawerofdrawings

    #17

    Couple at a dinner table in a comic strip where a woman is humorously quacked by a duck, a surreal absurd comic scene.

    drawerofdrawings

    #18

    Comic panels showing a humorous conspiracy theory scene with a fairy godmother character in absurd comics to lift spirits.

    drawerofdrawings

    #19

    Comic strip shows a woman teaching a kids' song but kids react confused to a headless character, featuring absurd comics humor.

    drawerofdrawings

    #20

    Absurd comic strip featuring a timecop chasing a suspect on a train, using a futuristic time device with humor.

    drawerofdrawings

    #21

    Absurd comics showing a woman underwater facing a monster and a man claiming to be king on a boat with a sword.

    drawerofdrawings

    #22

    Absurd comic panels featuring distorted characters in a humorous twist on a classic fairy tale scene.

    drawerofdrawings

    #23

    Absurd comic strip with colorful bug characters sharing quirky stories and emotions to lift spirits in a whimsical style.

    drawerofdrawings

    #24

    Black and white comic panels parodying a classic scene with a clown added, featuring absurd humor to lift spirits.

    drawerofdrawings

