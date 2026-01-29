Score 26/26 On This Quiz To Prove That You Know Your TV Shows As Well As The ABCs

ADVERTISEMENT

From Archer to Z Nation, this 26-question A-Z quiz will put your pop culture knowledge to the ultimate test. Each letter represents a show, a character, or an actor. Some may be obvious, some tricky – only true fans can get them all right.

Don’t worry if you’ve missed a few seasons or binged a little too much; the challenge is just as much about memory as it is about spotting the right series. Think of this as an excuse to binge some classic and modern tv shows.

Ready to put your TV knowledge to the test? Begin!

