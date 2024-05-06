Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona’s Majesty In 13 Paintings
User submission
Art

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona’s Majesty In 13 Paintings

Bruce Black
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona’s landscapes are a photographer’s dream: dramatic canyons, cacti-studded deserts, and vibrant red rock formations. But for artist Bruce Black, these vistas are more than just scenery – they’re a source of endless inspiration. In this collection of 12 paintings, Black invites you on a visual journey through the heart of the Sonoran Desert, showcasing its beauty in all its rugged glory.

More info: bruceblackart.com

Stoneman Meadow (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

North Rim Vista (8″ X 10″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Grand Canyon Brook (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Camelback Mountain at Dusk (10″ X 12″)

ADVERTISEMENT

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Camelback Mountain, Rainy Dawn (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Canyon Serenity (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

First Light (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Light Over Sedona (9″ X 12″)

ADVERTISEMENT

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

ADVERTISEMENT

Morning Grace (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Piestewa Peak Monsoon (11″ X 14″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Praying Monk (9″ X 12″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Sheep in a River Canyon (16″ X 20″) oil

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Weaver’s Needle (16″ X 20″) oil

ADVERTISEMENT

A Love Letter To The Sonoran Desert: Capturing Arizona's Majesty In 13 Paintings

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

12

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

Bruce Black
Bruce Black
Bruce Black
Bruce Black
Author, Community member

I have been teaching art for twenty-four years now and still love it. I also maintain a website where you can see my latest personal artwork. What's more, I am the father of a teenager, and have a wonderful family.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.

As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.

Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda