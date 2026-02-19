A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Update: Fans Are Loving This Rumored Casting (And It’s Not Henry Cavill)

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will wrap up its first season on Sunday (February 22), bringing Dunk and Egg’s Ashford Meadow chapter to a close. However, a new adventure awaits the unlikely heroes in a different part of Westeros.

HBO has already renewed the series, and filming for the second installment began in December 2025. Ahead of the season 1 finale, showrunner Ira Parker shared a new update, teasing new cast members and key characters for the fantasy drama’s sophomore outing.

Highlights Showrunner Ira Parker confirms A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is already deep in production and teases three “brilliant” new cast members joining the series.

The rumored casting choice for Rohanne Webber has fans buzzing on social media.

Despite viral speculation, Henry Cavill will not be riding into Westeros after Peter Claffey debunked the casting rumor.

Despite speculation over Henry Cavill’s appearance in season 2, a different rumored cast member is already garnering fan support.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2 rumored casting shows a cloaked character in a rugged outdoor landscape.

Following the epic trial of seven in the fifth episode, showrunner Ira Parker sat down for a chat with AV Club. During the interview, he was asked about progress on the second season, which had already been filming in Belfast for the past couple of months.

In response, Parker shared that the next season will adapt the second novella in George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series, The Sworn Sword. He added that editing the new footage was already underway.

Executive producer Ira Parker discussing A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2 casting rumors in dimly lit room.

“We are cutting some scenes together now, and the directors are seeing some of it, so it feels nice to see (season two) slowly come together,” he said.

At the same time, Parker also described The Sworn Sword as his “favorite novella,” mainly because it introduces “classic characters,” such as Rohanne Webber, Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace.

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 fan art showing a medieval knight in armor holding a sword against a cloudy sky background.

While Parker stopped just short of revealing the actors who would be bringing these characters to life, he was excited by the casting choices.

“I can’t say much, but we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles,” the showrunner teased.

Who is Lucy Boynton? The rumored Rohanne Webber actress fans are already loving

Actress in a shiny black jacket posing in front of a dark red curtain, related to A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 update.

Although Parker neither confirmed nor denied it, rumors have circulated online that actress Lucy Boynton was cast as Lady Rohanne Webber/Red Widow for season 2.

In the books, she is the Lady of Coldmoat and the head of House Webber, who serves as a love interest for Dunk. She eventually married Gerold Lannister, the Lord of Casterly Rock, making her the grandmother of Lord Tywin Lannister, a major player in Game of Thrones.

On Reddit, fans were excited by Boynton’s rumored casting because of her physical resemblance to Rohanne, despite not being a natural redhead like the character.

“They’d probably have to give her a wig to fit Rohanne’s long braid, but her face is perfect,” one user wrote.

A second person wrote, “Lucy Boynton as Rohanne Webber looks so good!”

Boynton is best known for playing Mary Austin in the 2018 musical biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. She also played Astrid Sloan in the Netflix comedy-drama The Politician and most recently appeared as Ruth Ellis in the historical drama A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story.

Will Henry Cavill appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2 scene featuring sword fight preparation in a medieval castle with armored knights.

Rumors that the former Superman actor would join the GoT universe ran rampant after Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell discussed his role as Geralt of Rivia at a recent fan convention.

In the clip, Ansell abruptly stopped talking after mentioning Cavill, and Claffey’s reply convinced fans that The Witcher star would be joining the series for its second season.

“You didn’t hear that,” the Dunk actor told reporters.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2 scene with a medieval character examining a shield near a horse in a forest.

Claffey later shared a clarification via an Instagram story, debunking claims of Cavill’s supposed casting, describing his co-star’s comments as a “complete misunderstanding.”

“Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GoT universe (I wish!),” he wrote.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.