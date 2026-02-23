A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

A new adventure awaits Dunk and Egg in a different corner of Westeros.

“A true knight always finishes a story,” said Ser Arlan in the season 1 finale. As fans might already know, Dunk and Egg’s saga is far from over, with at least two more novellas to adapt.

The Game of Thrones spin-off premiered in January 2026 and earned rave reviews. The inaugural six-episode season wrapped on February 22, hinting at more of Dunk and Egg’s exploits ahead.

Season 2 will adapt George R.R. Martin’s The Sworn Sword, introducing new characters as Dunk and Egg face a tense feud.

While no new cast members have been announced, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are confirmed to reprise their roles.

Here’s everything revealed about the show’s future, including plans for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2.

Will there be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

Young knight in dark medieval attire standing indoors near a stained glass window, related to A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2.

Image credits: HBO

Yes, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season.

Ahead of its premiere, HBO officially announced in November 2025 that the series had been picked up for another installment.

In February 2025, Francesca Orsi, the HBO programming executive, told Deadline that there was a three-season plan for the show.

“We’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total,” she said.

However, a third season has not been officially greenlit yet.

When will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 release?

Character from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms wrapped in a cloak, standing outdoors with mountains in the background.

Image credits: HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 currently does not have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

According to a press release from HBO, the series and House of the Dragon are expected to have alternating schedules in the upcoming years.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” Orsi said.

Filming for the second season began in December 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In January 2026, showrunner Ira Parker told TV Insider that shooting was expected to last roughly three months.

He said, “It’s a week longer than Season 1, so it’s about 14 weeks.”

What will be the plot of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

Three characters from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 resting outdoors in medieval clothing under a large tree.

Image credits: HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

The first season was based on the book The Hedge Knight, and the second season will adapt The Sworn Sword.

In the latter story, Dunk and Egg become embroiled in a petty conflict between the nobles of Standfast in the Reach after Dunk swears his allegiance to Ser Eustace Osgrey.

In a post-season 1 finale interview with IGN, Parker described “loyalty” and “blind loyalty” as the primary themes of season 2.

He also teased that while the new episodes would remain faithful to the source material, fans should expect some additions.

“It should all feel inherent to the world and to Dunk’s POV,” he added.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 cast: Which actors will return?

Actor interacting with a white horse on set for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 filming outdoor scene.

Image credits: HBO

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are confirmed to reprise their roles as Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen.

However, the rest of the ensemble cast for the second installment is currently under wraps.

If the source material is any indication, most of the supporting cast from season 1, including the Targaryen family members, are unlikely to return.

Parker told the A.V. Club last week that key characters for Season 2, such as Rohanne Webber, the Red Widow, Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace, had already been cast.

Two characters riding horses through a green countryside scene from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 2.

Image credits: HBO

“I can’t say much, but we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles,” he shared.

According to some sources, actress Lucy Boynton is rumored to portray Lady Rohanne in the sophomore installment.

Meanwhile, Parker also confirmed to IGN that fan-favorite Ser Arlan of Pennytree, played by Danny Webb, won’t return in season 2. While the show was “done with Ser Arlan” for now, he hoped to bring Webb back for flashbacks in future seasons.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.