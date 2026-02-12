“It Was A Mistake”: AKOTSK Skipped A Major Book Scene In Episode 4, But It May Have Made The Show Better

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker knows he made a “mistake” by leaving out a major moment from the novella.

On Tuesday, February 10, Parker participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session where he fielded several fan questions about the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s source material.

One fan asked the 41-year-old writer-producer the “reasoning in removing” a scene between Dunk (Peter Claffey) and blacksmith Steely Pate (Youssef Kerkour) that they described as “the soul of the story.”

RELATED:

Highlights A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner, Ira Parker, answered fan questions on Reddit after episode 4 aired.

Parker confessed “it was a mistake” on his part to leave out a moment from the book that many fans felt was "the soul of the story."

Despite this, Parker’s honesty won over the fans, who admitted the “mistake” only improved the source material in a major way.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner reveals why a major book scene was cut

Knight in armor standing on muddy ground with a crowd behind, representing AKOTSK skipping a major book scene in episode 4.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

In The Hedge Knight, which was adapted into the show’s first season, Dunk is at his lowest ahead of his trial and wrestles with his self-identity, leading to the exchange with Pate.

He asks, “What am I to them?”

“A knight who remembered his vows,” Pate responds.

The fan argued that the line was “the moral of the entire novella,” and removing it felt like “an odd choice” given the otherwise faithful adaptation.

In response, Parker admitted the scene was originally included in the script only to be later omitted.

“Honestly, it was a mistake on my part. Not my first, not my last on this show,” he confessed.

While he did not explain the circumstances behind the decision, Parker took full responsibility for leaving out the line.

“I agree that ‘a knight who remembers his vows’ is the soul of this story, but I think that is still very much at the core of the show, even if I stupidly left out this scene,” he added.

Fans praised Ira Parker despite the showrunner cutting the fan-favorite scene

Ira Parker, executive producer and showrunner, speaking about AKOTSK skipping a major book scene in episode 4.

Image credits: Game of Thrones/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker’s honest response won him praise from fans despite his decision to axe the beloved moment. Several viewers argued that while they were disappointed by its omission, they appreciated the showrunner owning up to his mistake.

“It’s been so long since the last time I saw a showrunner being able to admit they made a mistake. Mad respect,” one user said.

A second wrote, “I have to say I think ur honesty is really refreshing, especially after seeing how hotd was handled.”

“I was hoping it might come later, but it’s very admirable of you to just publicly own up to making a mistake,” a third commented.

While a few fans disagreed with some of Parker’s creative choices, they expressed confidence in his ability to continue delivering a faithful adaptation. Others hoped the line could be incorporated into a later season.

Ira Parker’s ‘mistake’ accidentally made A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms even better

A heavily armored warrior with a long beard standing next to a horse in a forested medieval setting from AKOTSK.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the dialogue not being explicitly stated, Parker felt Dunk’s actions more or less remained in line with the idea of a knight true to his vows, and several viewers agreed with the sentiment.

Some viewers believe that the line was omitted from the script to maintain the ambiguity over Dunk’s status. Since it is never confirmed whether Ser Arlan knighted Dunk before his passing, fans felt the words were better demonstrated visually.

“I would say the show has done a pretty solid job of showing that rather than telling it already, even without the line itself,” a fan wrote, suggesting Parker’s “mistake” may have accidentally improved the source material.

AKOTSK episode 4 scene with characters in medieval clothing outside stone building highlighting skipped book content.

Image credits: HBO

This is reflected in the fourth episode’s 9.7/10 rating on IMDB, making it not only the show’s best episode but also the best entry in the franchise since Game of Thrones’ final season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth episode is scheduled to be released on February 15, 2026, followed by the season 1 finale dropping on February 22, 2026. The fantasy drama has already been renewed for a second installment, which is likely to air next year.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.