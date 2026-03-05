Jaw-Dropping 911 Call Records From Britney Spears’ Mansion Surface As She’s Arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears’ arrest in California on Wednesday night stunned music aficionados worldwide, with tensions escalating further after 911 call records from her mansion surfaced.

Spears was pulled over in Moorpark, Ventura County, by law enforcement on suspicion of driving under the influence at around 9:30 p.m on March 4. She was booked into Ventura County Jail at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.

The singer was released hours later, with her representative saying she plans to comply with the law and seek support moving forward.

Newly surfaced records reveal more than a dozen calls to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department from her residence since January 2024.

Amid Spears’ turmoil, netizen reactions have been divided, as some hope the singer receives the required support for her mental health, while others have used the incident to justify the conservatorship she was previously placed under.

“Hope she gets help and pulls herself together for her sons,” one user wrote, while another added, “I am understanding the need for the conservatorship a little more now.”

Cops were called to Britney Spears’ house several times in the last two years

According to a March 5 report by The California Post, 14 calls were made to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department from Spears’ residence between 2024 and 2025.

The most recent call reported a trespassing incident in progress at around midnight on October 23, 2025.

Another call in September 2025, listed as a well-being check, was later cancelled.

August saw several calls to police, including one for a trespassing incident and two follow-up calls.

Another well-being check was performed on July 11 at around 1 p.m.

Before that, Spears had triggered a silent alarm on March 21, alerting authorities of a potential emergency.

In December 2024, cops were called regarding an audible alarm.

Two well-being checks were logged on the same day in November 2024.

In October 2024, authorities responded to a call about a suspicious person at Spears’ residence. Two months earlier, another call logged as “subject disturbing” was made from the property.

Her residence also requested a deputy at around midnight on May 27 of that year, though the reason remains unclear.

The earliest listed call dates back to April 11, 2024, reporting an audible alarm at approximately 3 p.m.

Social media users have offered unrestrained commentary since the call log from Spears’ home came to light

“Britney, we are rooting for you to feel better,” a fan wrote in support of the singer, who has supposedly struggled with her mental health since 2021, when the court freed her from her father Jamie Spears’ control over her personal life, health decisions, and multimillion-dollar estate.

“Prayers up for Britney,” another said.

“Leave her alone,” a third added.

A detractor, however, prophesied, “Mental illness and unlimited money. This won’t end well.”

“This is what happens when stars go against the industry. They go crazy,” another criticized.

“She needs supervision from herself,” someone else added.

“I wonder how the Free Britney people are feeling right now,” another questioned.

Spears has been released, and her representative has addressed her arrest

Spears was let go at around 6 a.m. Thursday and is due in court on May 4.

In a statement issued shortly afterward, a representative for the singer described her actions as “unfortunate” and “completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in the long-overdue change that needs to occur in her life,” the representative said.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The statement also noted that Spears’ sons, Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, “are going to be spending time with her.”

“Her loved ones are going to come up with a much-needed plan to set her up for success,” the statement added.

Spears has deactivated her Instagram account amid the chaos.

“Britney getting arrested for DUI in 2026 feels so wild and unexpected,” a netizen expressed

