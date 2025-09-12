ADVERTISEMENT

If you remember slap bracelets, Tamagotchis, scrunchies and Solitaire, there's a good chance that you grew up in the 90s.

What a time to be alive... The golden era before TikTok trends, viral tweets, meme culture and WhatsApp groups. We lived through awkward school photos, dial-up internet, Windows 95 start-up sounds, questionable fashion choices and old school telephones.

There's no doubt 1990s was great but it was also gloriously weird. And the daily experiences of kids from back then have somehow become comedy gold for the kids of today. Often in the form of hilarious memes that perfectly capture the chaotic, colorful spirit of decade.

Many can be found on an Instagram account called 90sKidz90s. The account has over 282,000 followers and markets itself as "for everyone who still dreams about being on Legends of the Hidden Temple." Bored Panda has put together a list of the best to remind you that while the decade is long gone, its memory lives on forever.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

90s planners with scratch-off covers, nostalgic millennial meme highlighting childhood memories and relatable 90s moments

90skidz90s Report

    #2

    Therapist asks about accomplishments, meme shows winning Solitaire, nostalgic 90s therapy alternative for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    smacrob11 avatar
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    No lie seeing that back in the day was satisfying in a way few things in life are.

    #3

    90s nostalgia with a vintage Easy-Bake Oven and an assortment of baked treats, highlighting relatable millennial memes.

    90skidz90s Report

    #4

    Colorful 90s birthday party carpet pattern with spirals, stars, and geometric shapes, a nostalgic meme for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #5

    90s millennial memes featuring Chicken Soup for the Soul books as nostalgic therapy alternatives.

    90skidz90s Report

    #6

    Selection of nostalgic 90s ice cream treats and popsicles, evoking nostalgic memories for millennials missing the 90s therapy.

    90skidz90s Report

    #7

    Funny 90s joke sticks with puns and riddles, capturing nostalgia for millennials who miss the 90s humor.

    90skidz90s Report

    #8

    Various hairstyles created using a hairagami hair accessory, showcasing nostalgic 90s hairstyle ideas for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    #9

    Relatable 90s memes featuring unsettling vintage commercials that millennials remember and miss from their childhood.

    90skidz90s Report

    #10

    Afternoon snack humor featuring colorful Lip Smacker lip balms nostalgic for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #11

    Boy drinking water from a garden hose, illustrating nostalgia in hilarious relatable memes for millennials who miss the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #12

    Classic T-Mobile Sidekick phone shown as a nostalgic 90s tech meme for millennials who miss the 90s era.

    90skidz90s Report

    #13

    Hilariously relatable 90s meme showing Jabba the Hutt as a funny reflection between Christmas and New Years.

    90skidz90s Report

    #14

    McDonald’s Happy Meal teenie Beanie Babies toys from the 90s arranged with Ronald McDonald background.

    90skidz90s Report

    #15

    Colorful sand art in glass bottles representing relatable 90s nostalgia memes for millennials missing the 90s era.

    90skidz90s Report

    #16

    Meme collage showing 90s relatable humor with maps and birds, highlighting millennial nostalgia and therapy alternatives.

    90skidz90s Report

    #17

    Futuristic cityscape meme illustrating nostalgia and relatable humor about millennials missing 90s Beanie Babies value.

    90skidz90s Report

    #18

    Classic 90s snacks like Cheez Balls, Spaghettios, Wonder Ball, and Surge soda for nostalgic millennial therapy memes.

    90skidz90s Report

    #19

    Kool-Aid Bursts tropical punch six pack nostalgic drink, relatable 90s meme for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #20

    Mood rings displayed in a box, a nostalgic 90s item popular with millennials who miss the 90s and retro therapy trends.

    90skidz90s Report

    #21

    90s school lunch starter pack with nostalgic snacks and drinks for millennials who miss the 90s childhood memories.

    90skidz90s Report

    #22

    1990s Christmas mom starter pack featuring vintage holiday vest, blue jeans, festive earrings, and nostalgic accessories for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    #23

    90s movie scenes collage expressing humor and nostalgia, relatable memes for millennials missing 90s culture and therapy alternatives.

    90skidz90s Report

    #24

    Old CD player with discs and remote, illustrating 90s nostalgia and memes relatable to millennials missing the 90s era.

    90skidz90s Report

    #25

    90s nostalgia meme showing a wooden angel figurine with text about holiday traditions moms had in the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #26

    Playground equipment including merry-go-round, tall slide, seesaw, and monkey bars from 90s for millennials who miss childhood fun and nostalgia.

    90skidz90s Report

    #27

    Storage room filled with 90s gym equipment and toys, a nostalgic scene for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #28

    Tin of mango sour Altoids candy with text referencing nostalgic 90s memories for millennials in relatable meme format.

    90skidz90s Report

    #29

    90s Monopoly game board with vintage McDonald's prizes and cash rewards, a nostalgic meme for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a 90s style video game house with caption about using rosebud, relating to millennial nostalgia memes.

    90skidz90s Report

    #31

    Yak back toy in purple, a nostalgic 90s device that recorded and played back voice, relatable to millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #32

    Starter pack of 90s Limited shopping with retro fashion, accessories, and nostalgic lip smacker lip balms for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    #33

    Groups of kids at summer camps in nostalgic 90s outfits, illustrating relatable millennial memories from the 90s era.

    90skidz90s Report

    #34

    Colorful 90s stamp markers with fun designs, highlighting relatable nostalgia in memes for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #35

    Millennial 90s meme comparing family dinner to colorful 90s scene with vibrant fashion and makeup.

    90skidz90s Report

    #36

    Calculator with caption about launching and expecting robots next, relatable meme for millennials who miss the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #37

    Baby cherries candy container with green measuring spoon on wood table, nostalgic 90s millennial therapy meme.

    90skidz90s Report

    #38

    Man in sunglasses and hat smiling wearing a white fur coat in a meme about 90s relatable memories for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    #39

    90s nostalgia meme of a boy watching a car shake in GTA Vice City, relatable to millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #40

    Colorful vintage gummy candy toys arranged in rows, highlighting nostalgic 90s millennial humor and relatable meme culture.

    90skidz90s Report

    #41

    Box of 64 Crayola crayons with sharpener, a nostalgic 90s school essential and relatable millennial memory.

    90skidz90s Report

    #42

    Interview meme with a retro cartoon character showing skills as biting cheese into shapes of states, 90s nostalgia humor.

    90skidz90s Report

    #43

    Pink sequin bag meme referencing 90s millennials and their dream Volkswagen Beetle car nostalgia.

    90skidz90s Report

    #44

    Close-up of a surprised child’s face in a relatable 90s meme for millennials missing therapy and the 90s era.

    90skidz90s Report

    #45

    90s Brain Quest cards showing questions and answers, highlighting relatable nostalgia for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #46

    Memes for millennials featuring Chuckie from 90s cartoons recalling realest lessons about friendship and spending time together.

    90skidz90s Report

    #47

    Millennial meme showing a 90s man hugging himself, relatable to missing the 90s and no therapy moments.

    90skidz90s Report

    #48

    Old rusty scissors representing relatable 90s memes for millennials who miss nostalgic childhood moments.

    90skidz90s Report

    #49

    Meme showing a vintage 90s addition worksheet used as therapy for anxiety, highlighting relatable millennial nostalgia.

    90skidz90s Report

    #50

    90s snacks including Totino’s Pizza Rolls, McCain Smiles, Taquitos, Bagel Bites, mozzarella sticks, and Hot Pockets.

    90skidz90s Report

    #51

    90s millennial nostalgia starter pack featuring toys, candy, and games that bring back childhood memories.

    90skidz90s Report

    #52

    90s fruit snacks including Shark Bites, Fruity Snacks, Welch's, and Scooby-Doo for nostalgic millennial cold lunches.

    90skidz90s Report

    #53

    Beaded door curtain with pink and purple circles, a nostalgic 90s decor item many millennials will recognize.

    90skidz90s Report

    #54

    90s platform shoes collage showing black and white chunky sneakers and wedge sandals nostalgic for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    #55

    Kid Pix 1991 drawing software screen with colorful dots and tools, nostalgic meme for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #56

    90s candy dispenser filled with colorful red, green, and yellow candies, nostalgic for millennials missing the 90s.

    90skidz90s Report

    #57

    Vintage Sony Walkman with headphones, a nostalgic 90s meme for millennials who miss the 90s and retro therapy moments

    90skidz90s Report

    #58

    90s dentist waiting room with colorful files, Highlights magazines, a wooden bead maze toy, and retro dental items.

    90skidz90s Report

    #59

    Kids playing classic 90s schoolyard games outdoors and indoors, capturing nostalgic millennial moments and playground fun.

    90skidz90s Report

    #60

    2000s Journeys starter pack with iconic 90s shoes, graphic tees, and nostalgic accessories for millennials missing the 90s era.

    90skidz90s Report

    #61

    90s shopping mall stores collage featuring vintage storefronts, nostalgic brands, and retro retail vibes for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

    #62

    Tin of Royal Dansk Danish butter cookies with text about cookies expiring versus sewing kit lasting, 90s nostalgic meme for millennials.

    90skidz90s Report

