ADVERTISEMENT

If you remember slap bracelets, Tamagotchis, scrunchies and Solitaire, there's a good chance that you grew up in the 90s.

What a time to be alive... The golden era before TikTok trends, viral tweets, meme culture and WhatsApp groups. We lived through awkward school photos, dial-up internet, Windows 95 start-up sounds, questionable fashion choices and old school telephones.

There's no doubt 1990s was great but it was also gloriously weird. And the daily experiences of kids from back then have somehow become comedy gold for the kids of today. Often in the form of hilarious memes that perfectly capture the chaotic, colorful spirit of decade.

Many can be found on an Instagram account called 90sKidz90s. The account has over 282,000 followers and markets itself as "for everyone who still dreams about being on Legends of the Hidden Temple." Bored Panda has put together a list of the best to remind you that while the decade is long gone, its memory lives on forever.