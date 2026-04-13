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What if the internet giants we use every day didn’t belong to the age of sleek apps and silent notifications, but to a time of buzzing screens, cassette clicks, and late-night television glow?

Graphic designer Kostya Petrenko plays with that exact idea, reimagining today’s most recognizable brands as if they had been born somewhere between arcade machines and VHS tapes. The result doesn’t feel like a redesign—it feels like a glitch in time.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | kxd-studio.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What If Today’s Biggest Brands Existed In The ’80s? These Retro Logos Are Pure Nostalgia (32 New Pics)

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LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
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Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this the only one that looks suspiciously unlike every single one of the others? I also can't find it on the artist's Instagram anywhere.

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It’s really the little details that make it work. The colors feel like they’re glowing rather than just sitting on the page, blending into bold shapes in that very 80s way. The typography has a kind of weight to it too—less sleek, more physical. And that soft CRT blur pulls everything together, giving each logo that slightly imperfect, flickering feel, like it’s playing on an old TV somewhere late at night.

What’s interesting is how easily these brands slip into that world. Instagram suddenly looks like something straight out of an arcade. Google could pass for a retro TV channel, and even AI starts to feel like it belongs in an old sci-fi intro. There’s something oddly satisfying about it—taking these ultra-modern companies and placing them in a slower, more analog time. And the strange part is, after a while, the modern versions start to feel like the remix, not the original.

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    What If Today’s Biggest Brands Existed In The ’80s? These Retro Logos Are Pure Nostalgia (32 New Pics)

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    What If Today’s Biggest Brands Existed In The ’80s? These Retro Logos Are Pure Nostalgia (32 New Pics)

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    What If Today’s Biggest Brands Existed In The ’80s? These Retro Logos Are Pure Nostalgia (32 New Pics)

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    What If Today’s Biggest Brands Existed In The ’80s? These Retro Logos Are Pure Nostalgia (32 New Pics)

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    BeesEelsAndPups
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    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't wait to get on this cruise

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    BeesEelsAndPups
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    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't too far of from their actual logo in the 80s

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    What If Today’s Biggest Brands Existed In The ’80s? These Retro Logos Are Pure Nostalgia (32 New Pics)

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