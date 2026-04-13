It’s really the little details that make it work. The colors feel like they’re glowing rather than just sitting on the page, blending into bold shapes in that very 80s way. The typography has a kind of weight to it too—less sleek, more physical. And that soft CRT blur pulls everything together, giving each logo that slightly imperfect, flickering feel, like it’s playing on an old TV somewhere late at night.

What’s interesting is how easily these brands slip into that world. Instagram suddenly looks like something straight out of an arcade. Google could pass for a retro TV channel, and even AI starts to feel like it belongs in an old sci-fi intro. There’s something oddly satisfying about it—taking these ultra-modern companies and placing them in a slower, more analog time. And the strange part is, after a while, the modern versions start to feel like the remix, not the original.